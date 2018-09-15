Drive Chart
SJST
OREG

No Text

No. 20 Ducks dispatch San Jose State 35-22; Stanford up next

  • STATS AP
  Sep 15, 2018

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Justin Herbert threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns and No. 20 Oregon beat San Jose State 35-22 on Saturday in the Ducks' final nonconference tuneup before opening the Pac-12 season with Stanford next week.

Freshman Cyrus Habibi-Likio scored on both of his carries and Johnny Johnson III caught a pair of touchdown passes to help Oregon win its 23rd straight nonconference game at Autzen Stadium.

The Ducks previously defeated Bowling Green and Portland State, moving up three spots in the rankings this week. They were 41-point favorites against San Jose State, but the Spartans showed surprising tenacity.

San Jose (0-3) went into the game ranked 113th among FBS teams (out of 129) in total offense with an average of 315 yards game, and 125th in total defense, allowing 566.6 yards a game. The Spartans sputtered in last weekend's 31-0 loss to the Cougars, managing just 109 total yards.

But they fared far better against the Ducks. Quarterback Josh Love completed 15 of 31 passes for 238 yards and a score, while Josh Oliver had six catches for 41 yards and a touchdown . They finished with 296 yards of total offense.

Oregon scored on its first series of the game when Habibi-Likio ran for a 3-yard touchdown. On the Ducks' next series, Herbert hit Jacob Breeland with a 66-yard TD pass.

Bryce Crawford kicked field goals from 31 and 28 yards out to get the Spartans in the game. But Herbert answered with a 39-yard scoring pass to Johnny Johnson III to make it 21-6.

The Ducks nearly scored again before the end of the first half but Herbert's pass into the end zone was tipped and intercepted by San Jose cornerback Dakari Monroe.

Habibi-Likio scored on his second carry of the game, a 3-yarder to make it 28-6 for the Ducks, but Love found Oliver in the end zone with a 7-yard pass - the conversion failed - to narrow the lead.

Herbert opened the final quarter with a 22-yard scoring pass to Johnson to put the Ducks up 35-12. But Crawford kicked a 25-yard field goal and Malik Roberson added a 1-yard TD run for the Spartans to close out scoring with 4:02 left.

Herbert completed 16 of 34 passes but threw two interceptions. He has thrown 12 touchdown passes so far this season.

The two teams last met in 1998 with No. 22 Oregon winning 58-3. Current Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo started that game as a freshman quarterback for San Jose.

THE TAKEAWAY

San Jose State: Monroe has five career interceptions. In addition to the interception, he had a pair of pass breakups in the first half. ... Oliver had 137 total receiving yards through the team's first two games, with nine of his catches resulting in a first down.

Oregon: Habibi-Likio has four touchdowns on just five carries this season. ... Freshman safety Jevon Holland had his first career interception in the first quarter. ... Tony Brooks-James' long fourth-quarter kickoff return was called back on a holding call.

BACKUP OUT: Oregon backup quarterback Braxton Burmeister was on the sidelines Saturday on crutches with an unspecified injury. Freshman Tyler Slough, who made a brief appearance in Portland State last week, was next on the depth chart. Slough played on the Ducks' final series against the Spartans.

UP NEXT:

San Jose State: The Spartans are off next week before hosting Hawaii in a Mountain West Conference game Sept. 29.

Oregon: The Ducks open the Pac-12 season at home next Saturday against No. 9 Stanford.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:03
38-B.Crawford extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
22
35
Touchdown 4:03
20-M.Roberson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
01:06
pos
21
35
Field Goal 13:46
38-B.Crawford 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
1
yds
00:48
pos
15
35
Point After TD 14:49
40-Z.Emerson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
12
35
Touchdown 14:49
10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
82
yds
04:25
pos
12
34
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 5:00
12-J.Love incomplete. Intended for 84-B.Gaither.
plays
yds
pos
12
28
Touchdown 5:00
12-J.Love complete to 89-J.Oliver. 89-J.Oliver runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
92
yds
03:16
pos
12
28
Point After TD 9:46
40-Z.Emerson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
28
Touchdown 9:46
33-C.Habibi-Likio runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
22
yds
02:13
pos
6
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:28
40-Z.Emerson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
21
Touchdown 2:28
10-J.Herbert complete to 3-J.Johnson. 3-J.Johnson runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
58
yds
00:25
pos
6
20
Field Goal 3:02
38-B.Crawford 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
63
yds
03:11
pos
6
14
Field Goal 11:01
38-B.Crawford 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
42
yds
02:01
pos
3
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:10
40-Z.Emerson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 7:10
10-J.Herbert complete to 27-J.Breeland. 27-J.Breeland runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
80
yds
01:45
pos
0
13
Point After TD 11:18
40-Z.Emerson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:18
33-C.Habibi-Likio runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
23
yds
01:36
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 20
Rushing 1 7
Passing 12 12
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 4-16 7-18
4th Down Conv 0-1 3-5
Total Net Yards 274 437
Total Plays 69 85
Avg Gain 4.0 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 29 134
Rush Attempts 28 49
Avg Rush Yards 1.0 2.7
Net Yards Passing 245 303
Comp. - Att. 20-41 16-36
Yards Per Pass 6.0 8.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-22 1-6
Penalties - Yards 3-25 6-59
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 2 2
Punts - Avg 7-44.9 5-42.2
Return Yards 127 199
Punts - Returns 1-3 3-100
Kickoffs - Returns 2-121 4-90
Int. - Returns 2-3 2-9
Kicking 4/4 5/6
Extra Points 1/1 5/5
Field Goals 3/3 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
San Jose State 0-3 0661022
20 Oregon 3-0 1477735
O/U 70, OREG -41.5
Autzen Stadium Eugene, OR
 245 PASS YDS 303
29 RUSH YDS 134
274 TOTAL YDS 437
San Jose State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Love 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.4% 238 1 2 110.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.4% 238 1 2 110.6
J. Love 15/31 238 1 2
M. Aaron 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 29 0 0 74.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 29 0 0 74.4
M. Aaron 5/10 29 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Roberson 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 25 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 25 1
M. Roberson 16 25 1 5
B. Manigo 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
B. Manigo 4 13 0 7
T. Cottrell 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Cottrell 1 6 0 6
J. Love 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -6 0
J. Love 3 -6 0 6
M. Aaron 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -8 0
M. Aaron 3 -8 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Gaither 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 90 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 90 0
B. Gaither 6 90 0 52
T. Hartley 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 71 0
T. Hartley 2 71 0 38
J. Oliver 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 41 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 41 1
J. Oliver 6 41 1 14
M. Roberson 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 0
M. Roberson 3 38 0 31
A. Liles 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
A. Liles 1 17 0 17
L. Nunn 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
L. Nunn 1 7 0 7
T. Cottrell 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
T. Cottrell 1 3 0 3
J. Holmes 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Holmes 0 0 0 0
J. Blackwell 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Blackwell 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Harmon 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
K. Harmon 7-1 0.0 0
J. Scott 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. Scott 7-1 0.0 0
D. Monroe 19 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
D. Monroe 6-0 0.0 1
B. Bridges 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
B. Bridges 6-0 1.0 0
E. Aguayo 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
E. Aguayo 6-2 0.0 0
J. Osuna 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 1 0.0
J. Osuna 4-3 0.0 1
J. Lenard, Jr. 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Lenard, Jr. 4-2 0.0 0
D. Talauati 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Talauati 3-0 0.0 0
T. Webb 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
T. Webb 2-5 0.0 0
C. Hall 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Hall 2-0 0.0 0
B. Roberts 8 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
B. Roberts 2-1 0.0 0
J. Toussaint 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Toussaint 2-1 0.0 0
T. Parker 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Parker 1-0 0.0 0
T. Townsend 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Townsend 1-1 0.0 0
S. Latu 4 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Latu 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Crawford 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/3 1/1
B. Crawford 3/3 31 1/1 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Crawford 38 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 44.9 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 44.9 2
B. Crawford 7 44.9 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Cottrell 22 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 60.5 96 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 60.5 96 0
T. Cottrell 2 60.5 96 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Cottrell 22 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
T. Cottrell 1 3.0 3 0
Oregon
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.1% 309 3 2 140.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.1% 309 3 2 140.8
J. Herbert 16/34 309 3 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Verdell 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 42 0
C. Verdell 15 42 0 9
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 39 0
T. Brooks-James 10 39 0 9
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 27 0
Tr. Dye 8 27 0 5
D. Felix 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 9 0
D. Felix 6 9 0 5
T. Griffin 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
T. Griffin 2 8 0 4
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 5 0
J. Herbert 6 5 0 8
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 2
C. Habibi-Likio 2 4 2 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Breeland 27 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 92 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 92 1
J. Breeland 3 92 1 66
C. Verdell 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 85 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 85 0
C. Verdell 5 85 0 23
J. Johnson III 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 70 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 70 2
J. Johnson III 3 70 2 39
R. Bay 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
R. Bay 1 20 0 20
D. Mitchell 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
D. Mitchell 1 17 0 17
D. Davis 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
D. Davis 1 13 0 13
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
T. Brooks-James 1 11 0 11
D. Felix 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
D. Felix 1 1 0 1
K. Dillon 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Dillon 0 0 0 0
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Redd 0 0 0 0
T. Griffin 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Griffin 0 0 0 0
T. Hines 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Hines 0 0 0 0
B. Schooler 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Schooler 0 0 0 0
A. Johnson Jr. 30 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Johnson Jr. 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Hollins 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 1.0
J. Hollins 8-0 1.0 1
U. Amadi 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
U. Amadi 7-1 0.0 0
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Graham Jr. 5-0 0.0 0
K. Apelu 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
K. Apelu 5-1 1.0 0
Tr. Dye 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
Tr. Dye 4-1 0.0 0
J. Jelks 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
J. Jelks 3-1 1.0 0
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
J. Holland 3-0 0.0 1
G. Cumberlander 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
G. Cumberlander 2-0 1.0 0
L. Winston Jr. 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. Winston Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
D. Lenoir 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Lenoir 2-0 0.0 0
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
I. Slade-Matautia 1-2 0.0 0
J. Scott 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Scott 1-1 0.0 0
G. Baker 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Baker 1-1 0.0 0
Au. Faoliu 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
Au. Faoliu 0-2 0.0 0
S. Jones 74 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
An. Faoliu 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
An. Faoliu 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Z. Emerson 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/1 5/5
Z. Emerson 0/1 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Maimone 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 42.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 42.0 1
B. Maimone 3 42.0 1 53
T. Snee 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 42.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 42.5 0
T. Snee 2 42.5 0 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 25.0 41 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 25.0 41 0
T. Brooks-James 3 25.0 41 0
R. Bay 87 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
R. Bay 1 15.0 15 0
D. Mitchell 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Mitchell 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
U. Amadi 7 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 33.3 57 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 33.3 57 0
U. Amadi 3 33.3 57 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:55 SJST 5 0:45 3 72 INT
11:10 SJST 29 2:12 6 23 Punt
7:10 SJST 25 2:11 4 24 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:35 SJST 29 2:10 8 25 Punt
13:02 OREG 41 2:01 7 12 FG
9:43 SJST 26 1:12 3 -5 Punt
6:13 SJST 26 3:11 7 63 FG
2:28 SJST 25 1:31 3 3 Punt
0:07 SJST 20 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SJST 25 2:50 7 31 Punt
9:46 SJST 25 0:34 2 53 INT
8:16 SJST 18 3:16 8 82 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:34 OREG 4 0:48 4 -9 FG
9:34 SJST 47 1:28 3 3 Punt
5:09 SJST 35 1:06 4 65 TD
1:08 SJST 32 0:16 4 0 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:45 OREG 41 0:46 3 4 Punt
12:54 SJST 23 1:36 4 23 TD
8:55 OREG 20 1:45 5 80 TD
4:50 OREG 23 2:09 6 12 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:41 OREG 7 0:33 4 -3 Punt
10:52 OREG 28 1:02 3 -2 Punt
8:17 SJST 40 1:58 6 15 FG Miss
2:53 OREG 42 0:25 3 58 TD
0:49 OREG 21 0:35 7 -1 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:59 SJST 22 2:13 5 22 TD
9:05 SJST 22 0:45 4 4 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:00 OREG 23 4:25 13 75 TD
13:29 OREG 17 3:45 10 30 INT
7:53 OREG 3 2:37 6 25 Punt
4:02 OREG 49 2:48 7 19 Downs
0:47 SJST 32 0:34 2 5
NCAA FB Scores