|
|
|SJST
|OREG
No. 20 Ducks dispatch San Jose State 35-22; Stanford up next
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Justin Herbert threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns and No. 20 Oregon beat San Jose State 35-22 on Saturday in the Ducks' final nonconference tuneup before opening the Pac-12 season with Stanford next week.
Freshman Cyrus Habibi-Likio scored on both of his carries and Johnny Johnson III caught a pair of touchdown passes to help Oregon win its 23rd straight nonconference game at Autzen Stadium.
The Ducks previously defeated Bowling Green and Portland State, moving up three spots in the rankings this week. They were 41-point favorites against San Jose State, but the Spartans showed surprising tenacity.
San Jose (0-3) went into the game ranked 113th among FBS teams (out of 129) in total offense with an average of 315 yards game, and 125th in total defense, allowing 566.6 yards a game. The Spartans sputtered in last weekend's 31-0 loss to the Cougars, managing just 109 total yards.
But they fared far better against the Ducks. Quarterback Josh Love completed 15 of 31 passes for 238 yards and a score, while Josh Oliver had six catches for 41 yards and a touchdown . They finished with 296 yards of total offense.
Oregon scored on its first series of the game when Habibi-Likio ran for a 3-yard touchdown. On the Ducks' next series, Herbert hit Jacob Breeland with a 66-yard TD pass.
Bryce Crawford kicked field goals from 31 and 28 yards out to get the Spartans in the game. But Herbert answered with a 39-yard scoring pass to Johnny Johnson III to make it 21-6.
The Ducks nearly scored again before the end of the first half but Herbert's pass into the end zone was tipped and intercepted by San Jose cornerback Dakari Monroe.
Habibi-Likio scored on his second carry of the game, a 3-yarder to make it 28-6 for the Ducks, but Love found Oliver in the end zone with a 7-yard pass - the conversion failed - to narrow the lead.
Herbert opened the final quarter with a 22-yard scoring pass to Johnson to put the Ducks up 35-12. But Crawford kicked a 25-yard field goal and Malik Roberson added a 1-yard TD run for the Spartans to close out scoring with 4:02 left.
Herbert completed 16 of 34 passes but threw two interceptions. He has thrown 12 touchdown passes so far this season.
The two teams last met in 1998 with No. 22 Oregon winning 58-3. Current Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo started that game as a freshman quarterback for San Jose.
THE TAKEAWAY
San Jose State: Monroe has five career interceptions. In addition to the interception, he had a pair of pass breakups in the first half. ... Oliver had 137 total receiving yards through the team's first two games, with nine of his catches resulting in a first down.
Oregon: Habibi-Likio has four touchdowns on just five carries this season. ... Freshman safety Jevon Holland had his first career interception in the first quarter. ... Tony Brooks-James' long fourth-quarter kickoff return was called back on a holding call.
BACKUP OUT: Oregon backup quarterback Braxton Burmeister was on the sidelines Saturday on crutches with an unspecified injury. Freshman Tyler Slough, who made a brief appearance in Portland State last week, was next on the depth chart. Slough played on the Ducks' final series against the Spartans.
UP NEXT:
San Jose State: The Spartans are off next week before hosting Hawaii in a Mountain West Conference game Sept. 29.
Oregon: The Ducks open the Pac-12 season at home next Saturday against No. 9 Stanford.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|20
|Rushing
|1
|7
|Passing
|12
|12
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|7-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|3-5
|Total Net Yards
|274
|437
|Total Plays
|69
|85
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|5.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|29
|134
|Rush Attempts
|28
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.0
|2.7
|Net Yards Passing
|245
|303
|Comp. - Att.
|20-41
|16-36
|Yards Per Pass
|6.0
|8.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-22
|1-6
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|6-59
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|2
|Punts - Avg
|7-44.9
|5-42.2
|Return Yards
|127
|199
|Punts - Returns
|1-3
|3-100
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-121
|4-90
|Int. - Returns
|2-3
|2-9
|Kicking
|4/4
|5/6
|Extra Points
|1/1
|5/5
|Field Goals
|3/3
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|245
|PASS YDS
|303
|
|
|29
|RUSH YDS
|134
|
|
|274
|TOTAL YDS
|437
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Roberson 20 RB
|M. Roberson
|16
|25
|1
|5
|
B. Manigo 37 RB
|B. Manigo
|4
|13
|0
|7
|
T. Cottrell 22 WR
|T. Cottrell
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Love 12 QB
|J. Love
|3
|-6
|0
|6
|
M. Aaron 7 QB
|M. Aaron
|3
|-8
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Gaither 84 WR
|B. Gaither
|6
|90
|0
|52
|
T. Hartley 15 WR
|T. Hartley
|2
|71
|0
|38
|
J. Oliver 89 TE
|J. Oliver
|6
|41
|1
|14
|
M. Roberson 20 RB
|M. Roberson
|3
|38
|0
|31
|
A. Liles 18 WR
|A. Liles
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
L. Nunn 17 WR
|L. Nunn
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Cottrell 22 WR
|T. Cottrell
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Holmes 9 WR
|J. Holmes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Blackwell 11 WR
|J. Blackwell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Harmon 45 LB
|K. Harmon
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 5 LB
|J. Scott
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Monroe 19 CB
|D. Monroe
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Bridges 9 DL
|B. Bridges
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Aguayo 31 LB
|E. Aguayo
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Osuna 11 LB
|J. Osuna
|4-3
|0.0
|1
|
J. Lenard, Jr. 27 S
|J. Lenard, Jr.
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Talauati 54 DL
|D. Talauati
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Webb 3 CB
|T. Webb
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hall 92 DL
|C. Hall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Roberts 8 DT
|B. Roberts
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Toussaint 2 CB
|J. Toussaint
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Parker 28 LB
|T. Parker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Townsend 98 DE
|T. Townsend
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Latu 4 NT
|S. Latu
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Crawford 38 K
|B. Crawford
|3/3
|31
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Crawford 38 K
|B. Crawford
|7
|44.9
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Cottrell 22 WR
|T. Cottrell
|2
|60.5
|96
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Cottrell 22 WR
|T. Cottrell
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
|J. Herbert
|16/34
|309
|3
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Verdell 34 RB
|C. Verdell
|15
|42
|0
|9
|
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
|T. Brooks-James
|10
|39
|0
|9
|
Tr. Dye 26 RB
|Tr. Dye
|8
|27
|0
|5
|
D. Felix 22 RB
|D. Felix
|6
|9
|0
|5
|
T. Griffin 5 RB
|T. Griffin
|2
|8
|0
|4
|
J. Herbert 10 QB
|J. Herbert
|6
|5
|0
|8
|
C. Habibi-Likio 33 RB
|C. Habibi-Likio
|2
|4
|2
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Breeland 27 TE
|J. Breeland
|3
|92
|1
|66
|
C. Verdell 34 RB
|C. Verdell
|5
|85
|0
|23
|
J. Johnson III 3 WR
|J. Johnson III
|3
|70
|2
|39
|
R. Bay 87 TE
|R. Bay
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
D. Mitchell 13 WR
|D. Mitchell
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
D. Davis 81 WR
|D. Davis
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
|T. Brooks-James
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Felix 22 RB
|D. Felix
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Dillon 85 TE
|K. Dillon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Redd 30 WR
|J. Redd
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Griffin 5 RB
|T. Griffin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Hines 17 WR
|T. Hines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Schooler 9 WR
|B. Schooler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Johnson Jr. 30 LB
|A. Johnson Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hollins 11 LB
|J. Hollins
|8-0
|1.0
|1
|
U. Amadi 7 S
|U. Amadi
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
|T. Graham Jr.
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Apelu 39 LB
|K. Apelu
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
Tr. Dye 35 LB
|Tr. Dye
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jelks 97 DE
|J. Jelks
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Holland 8 S
|J. Holland
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
G. Cumberlander 45 DL
|G. Cumberlander
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Winston Jr. 32 LB
|L. Winston Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 15 CB
|D. Lenoir
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
|I. Slade-Matautia
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scott 34 DL
|J. Scott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Baker 51 DL
|G. Baker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Au. Faoliu 99 DL
|Au. Faoliu
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 74 OL
|S. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
An. Faoliu 52 DL
|An. Faoliu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Emerson 40 K
|Z. Emerson
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Maimone 42 P
|B. Maimone
|3
|42.0
|1
|53
|
T. Snee 38 P
|T. Snee
|2
|42.5
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Brooks-James 20 RB
|T. Brooks-James
|3
|25.0
|41
|0
|
R. Bay 87 TE
|R. Bay
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
D. Mitchell 13 WR
|D. Mitchell
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
U. Amadi 7 S
|U. Amadi
|3
|33.3
|57
|0
-
10WASH
UTAH
21
7
4th 3:47 ESPN
-
PRARIE
UNLV
14
34
4th 8:38
-
FRESNO
UCLA
22
14
3rd 6:29 FS1
-
23ARIZST
SDGST
14
17
3rd 2:48 CBSSN
-
SUT
ARIZ
17
24
3rd 13:00 PACN
-
CSTCAR
CAMP
58
21
Final ESP3
-
ODU
CHARLO
25
28
Final ESP3
-
BC
WAKE
41
34
Final ESPN
-
TNTECH
UTAHST
12
73
Final FBOOK
-
GAST
MEMP
22
59
Final ESPN
-
21MIAMI
TOLEDO
49
24
Final ESPN2
-
UTEP
TENN
0
24
Final SECN
-
5OKLA
IOWAST
37
27
Final ABC
-
RUT
KANSAS
14
55
Final
-
TROY
NEB
24
19
Final
-
RI
UCONN
49
56
Final
-
GAS
2CLEM
7
38
Final ESPNU
-
HAWAII
ARMY
21
28
Final CBSSN
-
MTSU
3UGA
7
49
Final ESPNews
-
BALLST
IND
10
38
Final BTN
-
KENTST
11PSU
10
63
Final FS1
-
TEMPLE
MD
35
14
Final BTN
-
MURYST
UK
10
48
Final SECN+
-
FSU
CUSE
7
30
Final ESPN
-
GATECH
PITT
19
24
Final
-
TULANE
UAB
24
31
Final FBOOK
-
DAVIS
9STNFRD
10
30
Final PACN
-
VANDY
8ND
17
22
Final NBC
-
MIAOH
MINN
3
26
Final BTN
-
SFLA
ILL
25
19
Final
-
CMICH
NILL
16
24
Final ESP+
-
17BOISE
24OKLAST
21
44
Final ESPN
-
DUKE
BAYLOR
40
27
Final FS1
-
BYU
6WISC
24
21
Final ABC
-
SMU
19MICH
20
45
Final BTN
-
12LSU
7AUBURN
22
21
Final CBS
-
LEH
NAVY
21
51
Final CBSSN
-
TXSA
KSTATE
17
41
Final
-
WOFF
WYO
14
17
Final
-
COLOST
FLA
10
48
Final SECN
-
EKY
BGREEN
35
42
Final ESP3
-
NTEXAS
ARK
44
17
Final SECN
-
HOU
TXTECH
49
63
Final FOX
-
OHIO
UVA
31
45
Final ESP2
-
NH
COLO
14
45
Final PACN
-
SJST
20OREG
22
35
Final PACN
-
IDST
CAL
23
45
Final PACN
-
BTHN
FAU
28
49
Final
-
EMICH
BUFF
28
35
Final ESP+
-
TXSTSM
SALA
31
41
Final ESP+
-
1BAMA
MISS
62
7
Final ESPN
-
OREGST
NEVADA
35
37
Final ESPU
-
ARKST
TULSA
29
20
Final CBSSN
-
ALAM
CINCY
7
63
Final ESP3
-
DEST
WMICH
0
68
Final ESP+
-
MIZZOU
PURDUE
40
37
Final
-
LALAF
16MISSST
10
56
Final ESPN2
-
AKRON
NWEST
39
34
Final
-
WKY
LVILLE
17
20
Final
-
LAMON
TXAM
10
48
Final SECN
-
NOIOWA
IOWA
14
38
Final
-
MA
FIU
24
63
Final beIN
-
EWASH
WASHST
24
59
Final PACN
-
4OHIOST
15TCU
40
28
Final ABC
-
22USC
TEXAS
14
37
Final FOX
-
NMEX
NMEXST
42
25
Final
-
USM
APLST
0
0
PPD ESP+
-
18UCF
UNC
0
0
ESPNU
-
ECU
13VATECH
0
0
ESP3
-
14WVU
NCST
0
0
ESPNU
-
MRSHL
SC
0
0
ESPU