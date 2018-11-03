|
|
|LATECH
|MISSST
Fitzgerald throws 4 TDs, Mississippi St beats La Tech 45-3
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Nick Fitzgerald threw for 243 yards and four touchdowns and No. 21 Mississippi State beat Louisiana Tech 45-3 on Saturday night.
Mississippi State (6-3, No. 18 CFP) didn't have much trouble, scoring 21 points in the first quarter of what quickly turned into a lopsided game. Fitzgerald completed 17 of 28 passes and threw his touchdowns to Stephen Guidry, Deddrick Thomas, Kylin Hill and Jesse Jackson.
Fitzgerald also ran for 107 yards. Mississippi State has a 16-3 record during Fitzgerald's career when he breaks the 100-yard mark.
Louisiana Tech (6-3) was competitive in a loss to LSU this season, but its second game against a Southeastern Conference opponent didn't go well. J'Mar Smith completed 14 of 30 passes for 98 yards.
Mississippi State's offensive revival continued for a second straight game after an encouraging 28-13 win over Texas A&M last week. The Bulldogs finished with 532 total yards.
Fitzgerald had plenty of time to throw most of the night and completed four touchdown passes in the first half for 11, 36, 23 and 10 yards. That helped give the Bulldogs a comfortable 31-3 halftime lead.
Mississippi State's defense was once again excellent, giving up just 238 total yards. The Bulldogs didn't give up a touchdown on Saturday and they've given up just nine offensive touchdowns all season, which leads the nation.
THE TAKEAWAY
Louisiana Tech was never a factor in this one. The offense occasionally moved the ball, but couldn't score touchdowns. The defense gave up too many big plays in the first half, especially in the passing game.
Mississippi State's offense has done a complete 180 over the past two weeks and Fitzgerald's arm has turned into an asset instead of a liability. Now the Bulldogs get their shot at No. 1 Alabama in Tuscaloosa next weekend and there's no doubt Mississippi State will have to play a near-perfect game to have a chance.
UP NEXT
Louisiana Tech hosts Rice next Saturday.
Mississippi State travels to face Alabama next Saturday.
---
Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP .
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|26
|Rushing
|10
|13
|Passing
|5
|11
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|232
|514
|Total Plays
|63
|65
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|7.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|140
|289
|Rush Attempts
|32
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|8.0
|Net Yards Passing
|92
|225
|Comp. - Att.
|14-31
|17-29
|Yards Per Pass
|3.0
|7.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-6
|3-18
|Penalties - Yards
|5-35
|3-25
|Touchdowns
|0
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-39.6
|3-40.7
|Return Yards
|91
|111
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-41
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-91
|2-41
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-29
|Kicking
|1/1
|7/7
|Extra Points
|0/0
|6/6
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|92
|PASS YDS
|225
|
|
|140
|RUSH YDS
|289
|
|
|232
|TOTAL YDS
|514
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. McKnight 15 RB
|K. McKnight
|13
|59
|0
|11
|
J. Henderson 31 RB
|J. Henderson
|8
|35
|0
|11
|
J. Dancy 23 RB
|J. Dancy
|3
|24
|0
|12
|
D. Marcus 29 RB
|D. Marcus
|3
|15
|0
|6
|
J. Smith 8 QB
|J. Smith
|5
|7
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. McKnight 15 RB
|K. McKnight
|2
|32
|0
|25
|
C. Powell 81 WR
|C. Powell
|4
|22
|0
|10
|
A. Hardy 6 WR
|A. Hardy
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
G. Scott 87 WR
|G. Scott
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Veal 9 WR
|T. Veal
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
A. Smith 4 WR
|A. Smith
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Norris 83 WR
|J. Norris
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
G. Hebert 80 WR
|G. Hebert
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Dancy 23 RB
|J. Dancy
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Baldwin 28 S
|J. Baldwin
|13-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Washington 33 LB
|D. Washington
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Scott 35 LB
|C. Scott
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Robertson 21 CB
|A. Robertson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 45 DE
|J. Ferguson
|3-1
|2.0
|0
|
Da. Lewis 38 S
|Da. Lewis
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 10 S
|J. Jackson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Garner 99 DT
|K. Garner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hurt 20 S
|K. Hurt
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Taylor 2 LB
|C. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 97 DE
|M. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Kitchen 37 S
|E. Kitchen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Andrews 26 S
|J. Andrews
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ydarraga 95 DE
|M. Ydarraga
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 52 DT
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mason 96 DT
|K. Mason
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wallace 90 DT
|C. Wallace
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Sneed 24 CB
|L. Sneed
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Barnett 46 S
|E. Barnett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Roberson 30 CB
|A. Roberson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Baker 85 DE
|W. Baker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Williamson 25 S
|B. Williamson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Bradford 94 DT
|J. Bradford
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Hale 34 K
|B. Hale
|1/1
|46
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Dyer 36 P
|D. Dyer
|7
|39.6
|4
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
|N. Fitzgerald
|17/28
|243
|4
|0
|
K. Thompson 10 QB
|K. Thompson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
|N. Fitzgerald
|18
|107
|0
|33
|
N. Gibson 21 RB
|N. Gibson
|2
|64
|0
|62
|
K. Thompson 10 QB
|K. Thompson
|3
|42
|1
|21
|
Ae. Williams 26 RB
|Ae. Williams
|2
|42
|1
|29
|
K. Hill 8 RB
|K. Hill
|5
|20
|0
|8
|
R. Rivers 33 RB
|R. Rivers
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
D. Lee 28 RB
|D. Lee
|2
|7
|0
|6
|
J. Mayden 14 QB
|J. Mayden
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Thomas 2 WR
|D. Thomas
|3
|70
|1
|36
|
Je. Jackson 86 WR
|Je. Jackson
|3
|44
|1
|24
|
K. Hill 8 RB
|K. Hill
|5
|38
|1
|23
|
Ju. Johnson 81 TE
|Ju. Johnson
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
D. Jason 3 WR
|D. Jason
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
K. Mixon 23 WR
|K. Mixon
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
Au. Williams 85 WR
|Au. Williams
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
S. Guidry 1 WR
|S. Guidry
|1
|11
|1
|11
|
N. Gibson 21 RB
|N. Gibson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Dear 9 WR
|M. Dear
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. McLaurin 41 S
|M. McLaurin
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Thompson 40 LB
|E. Thompson
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simmons 94 DT
|J. Simmons
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Gay Jr. 6 LB
|W. Gay Jr.
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Murphy 7 S
|M. Murphy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sweat 9 DE
|M. Sweat
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
G. Harris 90 DT
|G. Harris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ke. Jones 92 DT
|Ke. Jones
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Morgan 29 S
|C. Morgan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ko. Jones 52 DE
|Ko. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lewis 10 LB
|L. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Couch 6 WR
|J. Couch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rayford 24 CB
|C. Rayford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rivers 5 DE
|C. Rivers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Murphy 26 LB
|A. Murphy
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Green 4 DE
|G. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peters 2 CB
|J. Peters
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Dantzler 3 CB
|C. Dantzler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smitherman 8 CB
|M. Smitherman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Hoyett 95 DT
|B. Hoyett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Miller 53 LB
|C. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Charles 16 WR
|K. Charles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Watson 14 LB
|N. Watson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Autry 97 DT
|L. Autry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Landrews 11 S
|J. Landrews
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 13 CB
|T. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Je. Johnson 44 LB
|Je. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Grant 38 WR
|C. Grant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Adegoke 19 S
|S. Adegoke
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
F. Adams 43 DE
|F. Adams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Odom 17 DE
|A. Odom
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 34 DT
|C. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Christmann 47 K
|J. Christmann
|1/1
|47
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Day 42 P
|T. Day
|3
|40.7
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Thomas 2 WR
|D. Thomas
|2
|20.5
|27
|0
