Fitzgerald throws 4 TDs, Mississippi St beats La Tech 45-3

  Nov 03, 2018
  • Nov 03, 2018

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Nick Fitzgerald threw for 243 yards and four touchdowns and No. 21 Mississippi State beat Louisiana Tech 45-3 on Saturday night.

Mississippi State (6-3, No. 18 CFP) didn't have much trouble, scoring 21 points in the first quarter of what quickly turned into a lopsided game. Fitzgerald completed 17 of 28 passes and threw his touchdowns to Stephen Guidry, Deddrick Thomas, Kylin Hill and Jesse Jackson.

Fitzgerald also ran for 107 yards. Mississippi State has a 16-3 record during Fitzgerald's career when he breaks the 100-yard mark.

Louisiana Tech (6-3) was competitive in a loss to LSU this season, but its second game against a Southeastern Conference opponent didn't go well. J'Mar Smith completed 14 of 30 passes for 98 yards.

Mississippi State's offensive revival continued for a second straight game after an encouraging 28-13 win over Texas A&M last week. The Bulldogs finished with 532 total yards.

Fitzgerald had plenty of time to throw most of the night and completed four touchdown passes in the first half for 11, 36, 23 and 10 yards. That helped give the Bulldogs a comfortable 31-3 halftime lead.

Mississippi State's defense was once again excellent, giving up just 238 total yards. The Bulldogs didn't give up a touchdown on Saturday and they've given up just nine offensive touchdowns all season, which leads the nation.

THE TAKEAWAY

Louisiana Tech was never a factor in this one. The offense occasionally moved the ball, but couldn't score touchdowns. The defense gave up too many big plays in the first half, especially in the passing game.

Mississippi State's offense has done a complete 180 over the past two weeks and Fitzgerald's arm has turned into an asset instead of a liability. Now the Bulldogs get their shot at No. 1 Alabama in Tuscaloosa next weekend and there's no doubt Mississippi State will have to play a near-perfect game to have a chance.

UP NEXT

Louisiana Tech hosts Rice next Saturday.

Mississippi State travels to face Alabama next Saturday.

---

Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP .

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Point After TD 13:20
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
45
Touchdown 13:27
10-K.Thompson runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
81
yds
0:08
pos
3
44
Point After TD 4:12
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
38
Touchdown 4:20
26-A.Williams runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
37
yds
00:50
pos
3
37
Point After TD 0:30
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
31
Touchdown 0:34
7-N.Fitzgerald complete to 86-J.Jackson. 86-J.Jackson runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
121
yds
02:48
pos
3
30
Field Goal 6:14
47-J.Christmann 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
58
yds
05:48
pos
3
24
Point After TD 0:07
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 0:13
7-N.Fitzgerald complete to 8-K.Hill. 8-K.Hill runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
03:09
pos
3
20
Field Goal 4:04
34-B.Hale 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
41
yds
02:58
pos
3
14
Point After TD 7:02
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 7:10
7-N.Fitzgerald complete to 2-D.Thomas. 2-D.Thomas runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
64
yds
04:13
pos
0
13
Point After TD 12:38
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:45
7-N.Fitzgerald complete to 1-S.Guidry. 1-S.Guidry runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
70
yds
1:33
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 26
Rushing 10 13
Passing 5 11
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 5-14 5-11
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 232 514
Total Plays 63 65
Avg Gain 3.7 7.9
Net Yards Rushing 140 289
Rush Attempts 32 36
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 8.0
Net Yards Passing 92 225
Comp. - Att. 14-31 17-29
Yards Per Pass 3.0 7.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-6 3-18
Penalties - Yards 5-35 3-25
Touchdowns 0 6
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 0 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 7-39.6 3-40.7
Return Yards 91 111
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-41
Kickoffs - Returns 5-91 2-41
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-29
Kicking 1/1 7/7
Extra Points 0/0 6/6
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Louisiana Tech 6-3 30003
18 Miss. State 6-3 21107745
O/U 48.5, MISSST -23
Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field Starkville, MS
 92 PASS YDS 225
140 RUSH YDS 289
232 TOTAL YDS 514
Louisiana Tech
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Smith 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.7% 98 0 0 74.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56% 2038 12 6 120.3
J. Smith 14/30 98 0 0
A. Allen 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 47 1 1 137.5
A. Allen 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. McKnight 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 59 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 281 5
K. McKnight 13 59 0 11
J. Henderson 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 112 0
J. Henderson 8 35 0 11
J. Dancy 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 509 6
J. Dancy 3 24 0 12
D. Marcus 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 15 0
D. Marcus 3 15 0 6
J. Smith 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 129 2
J. Smith 5 7 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. McKnight 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 33 0
K. McKnight 2 32 0 25
C. Powell 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 58 0
C. Powell 4 22 0 10
A. Hardy 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 657 5
A. Hardy 1 13 0 13
G. Scott 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 151 1
G. Scott 1 13 0 13
T. Veal 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 540 1
T. Veal 2 8 0 6
A. Smith 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 85 1
A. Smith 1 6 0 6
J. Norris 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
J. Norris 1 5 0 5
G. Hebert 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Hebert 0 0 0 0
J. Dancy 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 66 0
J. Dancy 2 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Baldwin 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
13-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-1 0 1.0
J. Baldwin 13-1 1.0 0
D. Washington 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Washington 4-2 0.0 0
C. Scott 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
C. Scott 4-2 0.0 0
A. Robertson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
A. Robertson 3-0 0.0 0
J. Ferguson 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.0
J. Ferguson 3-1 2.0 0
Da. Lewis 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 2 0.0
Da. Lewis 3-2 0.0 0
J. Jackson 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
J. Jackson 3-1 0.0 0
K. Garner 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Garner 2-0 0.0 0
K. Hurt 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Hurt 2-1 0.0 0
C. Taylor 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Taylor 2-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
E. Kitchen 37 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Kitchen 1-0 0.0 0
J. Andrews 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Andrews 1-0 0.0 0
M. Ydarraga 95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Ydarraga 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
K. Mason 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Mason 0-1 0.0 0
C. Wallace 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Wallace 0-1 0.0 0
L. Sneed 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 2 0.0
L. Sneed 0-1 0.0 0
E. Barnett 46 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
E. Barnett 0-1 0.0 0
A. Roberson 30 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Roberson 0-1 0.0 0
W. Baker 85 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
W. Baker 0-1 0.0 0
B. Williamson 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
B. Williamson 0-1 0.5 0
J. Bradford 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Bradford 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Hale 34 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
10/14 27/27
B. Hale 1/1 46 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Dyer 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 39.6 4
SEASON NO AVG IN20
45 41.6 4
D. Dyer 7 39.6 4 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Okorie 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 24.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 24.0 33 0
P. Okorie 4 24.0 33 0
B. Holly 41 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -5.0 -5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -5.0 0 0
B. Holly 1 -5.0 -5 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Miss. State
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 243 4 0 180.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.8% 1252 10 7 113.8
N. Fitzgerald 17/28 243 4 0
K. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 397 5 1 179.6
K. Thompson 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Fitzgerald 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 107 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
155 839 9
N. Fitzgerald 18 107 0 33
N. Gibson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 64 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 129 0
N. Gibson 2 64 0 62
K. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 42 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 204 4
K. Thompson 3 42 1 21
Ae. Williams 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 42 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 306 2
Ae. Williams 2 42 1 29
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 536 3
K. Hill 5 20 0 8
R. Rivers 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 31 0
R. Rivers 2 10 0 5
D. Lee 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 40 1
D. Lee 2 7 0 6
J. Mayden 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 32 0
J. Mayden 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Thomas 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 70 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 192 1
D. Thomas 3 70 1 36
Je. Jackson 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 44 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 59 1
Je. Jackson 3 44 1 24
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 141 3
K. Hill 5 38 1 23
Ju. Johnson 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 160 0
Ju. Johnson 1 37 0 37
D. Jason 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 42 0
D. Jason 1 17 0 17
K. Mixon 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 114 1
K. Mixon 1 13 0 13
Au. Williams 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 85 1
Au. Williams 1 13 0 13
S. Guidry 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 337 3
S. Guidry 1 11 1 11
N. Gibson 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 36 0
N. Gibson 1 0 0 0
M. Dear 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
M. Dear 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. McLaurin 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
M. McLaurin 6-1 0.0 0
E. Thompson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 2 0.0
E. Thompson 5-4 0.0 0
J. Simmons 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Simmons 3-0 0.0 0
W. Gay Jr. 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
W. Gay Jr. 3-2 0.0 0
M. Murphy 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Murphy 2-0 0.0 0
M. Sweat 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
M. Sweat 2-1 1.0 0
G. Harris 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
G. Harris 2-1 0.0 0
Ke. Jones 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Ke. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
C. Morgan 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
C. Morgan 1-0 0.0 0
Ko. Jones 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ko. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
L. Lewis 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Lewis 1-0 0.0 0
J. Couch 6 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Couch 1-0 0.0 0
C. Rayford 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Rayford 1-0 0.0 0
C. Rivers 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Rivers 1-0 0.0 0
A. Murphy 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Murphy 1-0 0.0 0
G. Green 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Green 1-0 0.0 0
J. Peters 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Peters 1-0 0.0 0
C. Dantzler 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 2 0.0
C. Dantzler 1-1 0.0 0
M. Smitherman 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Smitherman 1-0 0.0 0
B. Hoyett 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Hoyett 1-0 0.0 0
C. Miller 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
K. Charles 16 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Charles 1-0 0.0 0
N. Watson 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Watson 1-0 0.0 0
L. Autry 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Autry 1-0 0.0 0
J. Landrews 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Landrews 1-1 0.0 0
T. Williams 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
Je. Johnson 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Je. Johnson 1-1 0.0 0
C. Grant 38 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Grant 1-0 0.0 0
S. Adegoke 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
S. Adegoke 0-0 0.0 1
F. Adams 43 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
F. Adams 0-2 0.0 0
A. Odom 17 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Odom 0-1 0.0 0
C. Thomas 34 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Thomas 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Christmann 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
8/11 31/31
J. Christmann 1/1 47 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Day 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 40.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
27 38.3 1
T. Day 3 40.7 1 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Dear 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
M. Dear 1 21.0 21 0
D. Thomas 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 20 0
D. Thomas 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Thomas 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 11.0 27 0
D. Thomas 2 20.5 27 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:38 MISSST 35 1:10 4 -5 Punt
7:02 MISSST 35 2:58 10 35 FG
0:07 MISSST 35 0:00 7 19 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:25 MISSST 35 1:58 8 6 Punt
0:30 MISSST 35 0:00 3 -10 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 MISSST 35 0:00 10 17 Punt
6:50 LATECH 20 1:01 3 -4 Punt
4:12 MISSST 35 0:40 4 -3 Punt
1:51 LATECH 15 1:14 5 20 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:20 MISSST 35 6:32 16 58 Downs
4:28 LATECH 22 1:00 4 40 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LATECH 35 2:15 6 70 TD
11:23 MISSST 41 4:13 9 59 TD
3:22 LATECH 35 3:09 7 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:02 MISSST 12 5:48 14 58 FG
3:22 MISSST 15 2:48 12 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:24 MISSST 14 3:15 6 26 Punt
5:10 LATECH 37 0:50 2 37 TD
3:27 MISSST 30 1:29 4 15 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:07 MISSST 19 0:40 2 81 TD
6:41 MISSST 7 2:03 4 29 Punt
2:41 LATECH 38 1:48 4 7
NCAA FB Scores