Dungey, No. 22 Syracuse beat Wake Forest 41-24

  • Nov 03, 2018

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Now that Syracuse has climbed back into the national rankings, the Orange want to stay there.

The 22nd-ranked Orange beat Wake Forest 41-24 on Saturday, with Eric Dungey rushing for 119 yards and a touchdown and Jarveon Howard adding two scores.

Dungey - whose average of 294.1 total yards per game ranks second in the ACC - was 23 of 35 for 157 yards and also ran for a 26-yard score to help the Orange (7-2, 4-2, No. 19 CFP) win their first game as a Top 25 team since the Dwight Freeney days in 2001.

''Can't say enough about what (the seniors have) done to change this culture ... and give us an opportunity to do greater things in the future,'' coach Dino Babers said. ''Whatever happens, they're going to be known as the class that got this thing turned around and headed in the right direction.''

Moe Neal added an 8-yard score, Chris Elmore had a 5-yard TD run and Andre Szmyt kicked two field goals for Syracuse, which earned its first conference road victory in more than two years.

''We finally got that monkey off our back,'' Babers said.

Sam Hartman was 21 of 37 for 275 yards for the Demon Deacons (4-5, 1-4) with two touchdown passes. His 8-yarder to Greg Dortch pulled them to 35-24 with 3:38 left in the third quarter.

But after Wake Forest forced a stop, Hartman fumbled at his own 34 and Syracuse turned that takeaway into Szmyt's 28-yard field goal that put Orange up by 14 with 11:55 left.

Cade Carney had a 2-yard touchdown run and Nick Sciba kicked a 22-yard field goal to give Wake Forest an early 10-0 lead.

THE TAKEAWAY

Syracuse: Dungey and one of the ACC's highest-scoring offenses always get the attention, but the Orange defense stepped up in this one. Syracuse, which entered 11th in the ACC in total defense and allows 432 total yards per game, held one of the league's most productive offenses in check, forcing three turnovers that led to 10 points and matching a season best with six sacks.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons have yet to show they can beat a good team. The three FBS teams they've defeated - Tulane, Rice and Louisville - entered the weekend with a combined record of 6-19. They fell to 0-3 against Top 25 opponents, losing all three at home by at least 17 points apiece.

''We play well early, and once the snap count gets up there and we get worn down and we've got to put subs in, we get crushed,'' coach Dave Clawson said. ''We have no depth.''

POLL IMPLICATIONS

A double-digit road win in conference play will do nothing to hurt the Orange's first national ranking in 17 years. Another tumultuous weekend at the bottom of the polls could push them into the top 20.

KEY STATS

This was the second-best rushing day of Dungey's career, surpassed only by his 200-yard performance in the opener at Western Michigan. It also was his sixth game with at least 100 yards rushing. ... Syracuse's 266 yards rushing was its third-highest total of the season, and its most against a power-conference opponent. Neal (67) and Dontae Strickland (64) each had more than 60 yards on the ground.

ORANGE SLICES

This was the Orange's first November victory under Babers, with Dungey saying it's ''hopefully the first of four.'' They entered 0-8 in November games under Babers and had been outscored 399-186 in those games. Dungey missed six of them with injuries. ... Syracuse has four ACC wins for the first time since its first year in the conference (2013).

HE SAID IT

''Just to chill. `Pulp Fiction,' `Chill, Honey Bunny? Just chill.' " - Babers, on the early 10-0 deficit.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: hosts Louisville on Friday night.

Wake Forest: faces an even quicker turnaround with a Thursday night game at North Carolina State.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:52
91-A.Szmyt 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
25
yds
03:21
pos
41
24
Field Goal 12:01
91-A.Szmyt 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
29
yds
00:26
pos
38
18
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:38
96-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
24
Touchdown 3:40
10-S.Hartman complete to 3-G.Dortch. 3-G.Dortch runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
19
yds
1:02
pos
35
23
Point After TD 5:49
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
17
Touchdown 5:56
2-E.Dungey scrambles runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
03:01
pos
34
17
Point After TD 8:57
96-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
17
Touchdown 9:03
10-S.Hartman complete to 7-S.Washington. 7-S.Washington runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
01:40
pos
28
16
Point After TD 10:43
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
10
Touchdown 10:44
36-C.Elmore runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
85
yds
00:00
pos
27
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:58
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
10
Touchdown 1:01
28-J.Howard runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
92
yds
03:50
pos
20
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:52
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 0:52
28-J.Howard runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
10
yds
01:24
pos
13
10
Point After TD 4:17
91-A.Szmyt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 4:20
21-M.Neal runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
01:52
pos
6
10
Field Goal 6:24
96-N.Sciba 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
28
yds
01:23
pos
0
10
Point After TD 11:42
96-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:45
36-C.Carney runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
50
yds
01:40
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 26
Rushing 15 10
Passing 7 12
Penalty 3 4
3rd Down Conv 10-22 4-16
4th Down Conv 2-3 1-3
Total Net Yards 407 406
Total Plays 95 81
Avg Gain 4.3 5.0
Net Yards Rushing 264 159
Rush Attempts 60 44
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 3.6
Net Yards Passing 143 247
Comp. - Att. 23-35 21-37
Yards Per Pass 4.1 6.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-14 5-28
Penalties - Yards 9-77 10-95
Touchdowns 5 3
Rushing TDs 5 1
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 7-41.1 7-40.3
Return Yards 13 51
Punts - Returns 3-13 5-51
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 7/7 4/4
Extra Points 5/5 3/3
Field Goals 2/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
19 Syracuse 7-2 14714641
Wake Forest 4-5 10014024
O/U 78, WAKE +5
BB&T Field Winston-Salem, NC
 143 PASS YDS 247
264 RUSH YDS 159
407 TOTAL YDS 406
Syracuse
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Dungey 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.7% 157 0 0 103.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.2% 2001 13 4 134.8
E. Dungey 23/35 157 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Dungey 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 119 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
131 628 10
E. Dungey 24 119 1 26
M. Neal 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 67 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
111 557 3
M. Neal 11 67 1 18
D. Strickland 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 64 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
77 354 6
D. Strickland 13 64 0 15
J. Howard 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 12 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 227 5
J. Howard 7 12 2 4
C. Elmore 36 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 2
C. Elmore 2 6 1 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Riley 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 64 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 552 2
S. Riley 8 64 0 14
J. Custis 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 734 5
J. Custis 5 62 0 33
R. Pierce 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 85 3
R. Pierce 4 17 0 8
D. Butler 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 126 0
D. Butler 1 6 0 6
N. Johnson 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 462 3
N. Johnson 3 6 0 5
T. Harris 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 329 2
T. Harris 1 3 0 3
D. Strickland 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 80 0
D. Strickland 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Guthrie 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 2.0
R. Guthrie 9-1 2.0 0
K. Whitner 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 1 0.0
K. Whitner 7-2 0.0 0
C. Fredrick 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 3 0.0
C. Fredrick 6-0 0.0 1
E. Foster 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 1.0
E. Foster 6-2 1.0 0
T. Williams 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
T. Williams 5-1 0.0 0
A. Robinson 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
A. Robinson 4-0 1.0 0
A. Cordy 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Cordy 3-0 0.0 0
K. Ruff 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
K. Ruff 3-1 1.0 0
J. Black 85 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Black 3-0 0.0 0
A. Cisco 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Cisco 2-0 0.0 0
K. Coleman 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Coleman 1-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
E. Coley 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Coley 1-1 0.0 0
S. Bradshaw 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Bradshaw 1-0 0.0 0
K. Jonathan 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Jonathan 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Szmyt 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
23/25 45/45
A. Szmyt 2/2 34 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Hofrichter 10 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 41.1 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
48 44.0 3
S. Hofrichter 7 41.1 3 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Riley 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 4.3 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 16.0 15 1
S. Riley 3 4.3 15 0
Wake Forest
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Hartman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.8% 275 2 1 131.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.3% 1984 16 8 125.2
S. Hartman 21/37 275 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Colburn II 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 67 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
134 670 5
M. Colburn II 15 67 0 15
S. Hartman 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
107 275 2
S. Hartman 19 51 0 20
C. Carney 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 29 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
117 601 6
C. Carney 8 29 1 14
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 223 0
C. Beal-Smith 2 12 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Dortch 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 95 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
69 846 6
G. Dortch 9 95 1 24
S. Surratt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 56 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 369 2
S. Surratt 3 56 0 28
S. Washington 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 53 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 152 2
S. Washington 3 53 1 27
A. Bachman 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 235 3
A. Bachman 3 47 0 23
J. Freudenthal 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 160 3
J. Freudenthal 2 18 0 13
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
C. Beal-Smith 1 6 0 6
J. Roberson 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 59 0
J. Roberson 0 0 0 0
M. Colburn II 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 83 0
M. Colburn II 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Glenn 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
C. Glenn 10-0 0.0 0
J. Strnad 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
J. Strnad 9-2 0.0 0
E. Bassey 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 0.0
E. Bassey 8-0 0.0 0
C. Wade Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
C. Wade Jr. 7-0 0.0 0
L. Masterson 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 1 0.0
L. Masterson 5-3 0.0 0
T. Redd 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Redd 3-0 0.0 0
A. Henderson 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
A. Henderson 3-1 0.0 0
D. Kemp 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Kemp 3-0 0.0 0
W. Yarbary 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
W. Yarbary 3-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 72 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
T. Williams 3-0 1.0 0
N. Greer 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Greer 2-1 0.0 0
S. Kamara 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Kamara 2-1 0.0 0
R. Smenda Jr. 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Smenda Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
J. Taylor 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
C. Calhoun 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Calhoun 1-2 0.0 0
Z. Rodney 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Z. Rodney 1-1 0.0 0
M. Allen 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Allen 1-0 0.0 0
R. Bothroyd 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Bothroyd 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Sciba 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
11/14 35/35
N. Sciba 1/1 22 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Maggio 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 40.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
55 42.0 1
D. Maggio 7 40.3 1 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
G. Dortch 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 10.2 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
20 12.7 29 2
G. Dortch 5 10.2 29 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:57 CUSE 15 0:19 3 4 Punt
11:42 WAKE 35 0:45 5 0 Punt
9:05 CUSE 4 0:24 3 0 Punt
6:12 WAKE 35 1:52 8 65 TD
3:14 CUSE 50 0:47 3 7 Punt
2:16 WAKE 10 1:24 5 10 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:24 CUSE 20 4:09 13 51 Downs
8:45 CUSE 31 0:56 3 1 Punt
4:51 CUSE 43 3:50 13 57 TD
0:24 CUSE 23 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:24 WAKE 35 0:00 11 65 TD
8:57 WAKE 35 3:01 9 65 TD
3:40 WAKE 35 0:47 5 11 Punt
0:30 WAKE 34 0:26 9 24 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:13 WAKE 31 3:21 6 26 FG
5:28 CUSE 10 2:58 8 35 Punt
0:54 CUSE 8 0:00 2 -2
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CUSE 35 0:50 4 -2 Punt
13:25 CUSE 47 1:40 8 47 TD
10:43 WAKE 15 1:20 6 34 Punt
7:47 CUSE 17 1:23 6 13 FG
4:17 CUSE 35 0:47 4 -5 Punt
2:16 WAKE 24 0:00 1 -7
0:52 CUSE 50 0:46 7 22 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:37 WAKE 29 0:42 5 -3 Punt
6:58 WAKE 10 1:56 6 16 Punt
0:58 CUSE 35 0:19 4 9 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:43 CUSE 35 1:40 8 65 TD
5:49 CUSE 35 2:09 10 75 TD
2:13 WAKE 6 1:23 7 28 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:55 CUSE 35 0:20 5 -4 Downs
7:01 CUSE 35 1:05 7 60 INT
2:16 WAKE 24 0:55 9 68 Downs
