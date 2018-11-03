|
|
|CUSE
|WAKE
Dungey, No. 22 Syracuse beat Wake Forest 41-24
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) Now that Syracuse has climbed back into the national rankings, the Orange want to stay there.
The 22nd-ranked Orange beat Wake Forest 41-24 on Saturday, with Eric Dungey rushing for 119 yards and a touchdown and Jarveon Howard adding two scores.
Dungey - whose average of 294.1 total yards per game ranks second in the ACC - was 23 of 35 for 157 yards and also ran for a 26-yard score to help the Orange (7-2, 4-2, No. 19 CFP) win their first game as a Top 25 team since the Dwight Freeney days in 2001.
''Can't say enough about what (the seniors have) done to change this culture ... and give us an opportunity to do greater things in the future,'' coach Dino Babers said. ''Whatever happens, they're going to be known as the class that got this thing turned around and headed in the right direction.''
Moe Neal added an 8-yard score, Chris Elmore had a 5-yard TD run and Andre Szmyt kicked two field goals for Syracuse, which earned its first conference road victory in more than two years.
''We finally got that monkey off our back,'' Babers said.
Sam Hartman was 21 of 37 for 275 yards for the Demon Deacons (4-5, 1-4) with two touchdown passes. His 8-yarder to Greg Dortch pulled them to 35-24 with 3:38 left in the third quarter.
But after Wake Forest forced a stop, Hartman fumbled at his own 34 and Syracuse turned that takeaway into Szmyt's 28-yard field goal that put Orange up by 14 with 11:55 left.
Cade Carney had a 2-yard touchdown run and Nick Sciba kicked a 22-yard field goal to give Wake Forest an early 10-0 lead.
THE TAKEAWAY
Syracuse: Dungey and one of the ACC's highest-scoring offenses always get the attention, but the Orange defense stepped up in this one. Syracuse, which entered 11th in the ACC in total defense and allows 432 total yards per game, held one of the league's most productive offenses in check, forcing three turnovers that led to 10 points and matching a season best with six sacks.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons have yet to show they can beat a good team. The three FBS teams they've defeated - Tulane, Rice and Louisville - entered the weekend with a combined record of 6-19. They fell to 0-3 against Top 25 opponents, losing all three at home by at least 17 points apiece.
''We play well early, and once the snap count gets up there and we get worn down and we've got to put subs in, we get crushed,'' coach Dave Clawson said. ''We have no depth.''
POLL IMPLICATIONS
A double-digit road win in conference play will do nothing to hurt the Orange's first national ranking in 17 years. Another tumultuous weekend at the bottom of the polls could push them into the top 20.
KEY STATS
This was the second-best rushing day of Dungey's career, surpassed only by his 200-yard performance in the opener at Western Michigan. It also was his sixth game with at least 100 yards rushing. ... Syracuse's 266 yards rushing was its third-highest total of the season, and its most against a power-conference opponent. Neal (67) and Dontae Strickland (64) each had more than 60 yards on the ground.
ORANGE SLICES
This was the Orange's first November victory under Babers, with Dungey saying it's ''hopefully the first of four.'' They entered 0-8 in November games under Babers and had been outscored 399-186 in those games. Dungey missed six of them with injuries. ... Syracuse has four ACC wins for the first time since its first year in the conference (2013).
HE SAID IT
''Just to chill. `Pulp Fiction,' `Chill, Honey Bunny? Just chill.' " - Babers, on the early 10-0 deficit.
UP NEXT
Syracuse: hosts Louisville on Friday night.
Wake Forest: faces an even quicker turnaround with a Thursday night game at North Carolina State.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|26
|Rushing
|15
|10
|Passing
|7
|12
|Penalty
|3
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|10-22
|4-16
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|407
|406
|Total Plays
|95
|81
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|264
|159
|Rush Attempts
|60
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|3.6
|Net Yards Passing
|143
|247
|Comp. - Att.
|23-35
|21-37
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|6.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-14
|5-28
|Penalties - Yards
|9-77
|10-95
|Touchdowns
|5
|3
|Rushing TDs
|5
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-41.1
|7-40.3
|Return Yards
|13
|51
|Punts - Returns
|3-13
|5-51
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|7/7
|4/4
|Extra Points
|5/5
|3/3
|Field Goals
|2/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|143
|PASS YDS
|247
|
|
|264
|RUSH YDS
|159
|
|
|407
|TOTAL YDS
|406
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Dungey 2 QB
|E. Dungey
|23/35
|157
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Dungey 2 QB
|E. Dungey
|24
|119
|1
|26
|
M. Neal 21 RB
|M. Neal
|11
|67
|1
|18
|
D. Strickland 4 RB
|D. Strickland
|13
|64
|0
|15
|
J. Howard 28 RB
|J. Howard
|7
|12
|2
|4
|
C. Elmore 36 FB
|C. Elmore
|2
|6
|1
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Riley 10 WR
|S. Riley
|8
|64
|0
|14
|
J. Custis 17 WR
|J. Custis
|5
|62
|0
|33
|
R. Pierce 6 TE
|R. Pierce
|4
|17
|0
|8
|
D. Butler 5 WR
|D. Butler
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
N. Johnson 82 WR
|N. Johnson
|3
|6
|0
|5
|
T. Harris 80 WR
|T. Harris
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Strickland 4 RB
|D. Strickland
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Guthrie 41 LB
|R. Guthrie
|9-1
|2.0
|0
|
K. Whitner 25 LB
|K. Whitner
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fredrick 3 DB
|C. Fredrick
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Foster 14 DB
|E. Foster
|6-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Williams 21 DB
|T. Williams
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Robinson 94 DL
|A. Robinson
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Cordy 8 DB
|A. Cordy
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ruff 45 DL
|K. Ruff
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Black 85 DL
|J. Black
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cisco 19 DB
|A. Cisco
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 55 DL
|K. Coleman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 98 DL
|M. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Coley 34 DB
|E. Coley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bradshaw 18 DB
|S. Bradshaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Jonathan 57 DL
|K. Jonathan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Szmyt 91 K
|A. Szmyt
|2/2
|34
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Hofrichter 10 P
|S. Hofrichter
|7
|41.1
|3
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Riley 10 WR
|S. Riley
|3
|4.3
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|21/37
|275
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Colburn II 22 RB
|M. Colburn II
|15
|67
|0
|15
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|19
|51
|0
|20
|
C. Carney 36 RB
|C. Carney
|8
|29
|1
|14
|
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|2
|12
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Dortch 3 WR
|G. Dortch
|9
|95
|1
|24
|
S. Surratt 14 WR
|S. Surratt
|3
|56
|0
|28
|
S. Washington 7 WR
|S. Washington
|3
|53
|1
|27
|
A. Bachman 1 WR
|A. Bachman
|3
|47
|0
|23
|
J. Freudenthal 86 TE
|J. Freudenthal
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Roberson 82 WR
|J. Roberson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Colburn II 22 RB
|M. Colburn II
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Glenn 2 DB
|C. Glenn
|10-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Strnad 23 LB
|J. Strnad
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bassey 21 DB
|E. Bassey
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wade Jr. 9 DB
|C. Wade Jr.
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Masterson 12 DB
|L. Masterson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Redd 17 DB
|T. Redd
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Henderson 4 DB
|A. Henderson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kemp 34 LB
|D. Kemp
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Yarbary 48 DL
|W. Yarbary
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 72 DL
|T. Williams
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Greer 37 DB
|N. Greer
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kamara 90 DL
|S. Kamara
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Smenda Jr. 45 LB
|R. Smenda Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 24 DB
|J. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Calhoun 6 DL
|C. Calhoun
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Rodney 93 DL
|Z. Rodney
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Allen 91 DL
|M. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bothroyd 40 DL
|R. Bothroyd
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Sciba 96 K
|N. Sciba
|1/1
|22
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Maggio 8 P
|D. Maggio
|7
|40.3
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Dortch 3 WR
|G. Dortch
|5
|10.2
|29
|0
