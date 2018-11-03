Drive Chart
Bradwell runs for 134 yards, TD; Tulane routs USF 41-15

  • Nov 03, 2018

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) South Florida offered no excuses for a lopsided loss to Tulane. The Green Wave dominated the Bulls, and there was no way to rationalize the result.

Darius Bradwell scored a touchdown for the seventh straight game and led a 368-yard rushing attack that keyed Saturday's surprising 41-15 rout of a team suddenly reeling after spending three weeks ranked in the Top 25.

''A huge win for us,'' Tulane coach Willie Fritz said. ''This is really big.''

The Green Wave (4-5, 3-2 American Athletic Conference) won in Florida for the first time since 1977, ending a 13-game skid by opponents from the Sunshine State by compiling 429 yards total offense and containing the high-scoring Bulls defensively.

Bradwell rambled 73 yards untouched to put Tulane up 34-3 late in the third quarter and finished with 135 yards on 15 carries. Corey Dauphine rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns, and graduate transfer Justin McMillan ran for his third TD in two starts as the Green Wave quarterback.

''We didn't have that sense of urgency about us and just kind of went through the motions thinking they were going to back down to us, and that was not going to happen,'' South Florida coach Charlie Strong said.

''For us to come out and play the way we played, it's on the coaches,''' Strong added. ''I told our players that (in practice Thursday). I saw it coming. ... Even today, during pregame warmup I said I know we're not ready to play, we're not focused.''

South Florida (7-2, 3-2) has dropped two straight for the first time since 2015. The Bulls tumbled from the Top 25 following a 57-36 loss at Houston and were thoroughly outplayed Saturday in falling behind 27-3 at halftime.

Tulane kept USF's potent offense out of the end zone until Johnny Ford scored on a 5-yard run in the final minute of the third quarter. Blake Barnett's fourth-quarter TD run pulled the Bulls within 34-15.

The Green Wave outgained the Bulls 255 yards to 126 in the opening half, despite only having the ball for seven more offensive snaps.

Bradwell's long TD run against one of the fastest defenses in the AAC was one of two second-half plays signaling it simply was Tulane's day.

The other was a bizarre fumble Green Wave safety P.J. Hall recovered after USF's Darnell Salomon caught a sideline throw for a 32-yard gain to the Tulane 32. Nickel back Tirise Barge poked the ball loose, and it bounced backward several yards before Hall scooped it up and returned it the USF 45.

Bradwell burst through a gaping hole in the defense and outran the pursuit to end zone to put the Green Wave up by 31.

''Nobody touched me. ... That was a breakthrough play for us,'' Bradwell said. ''Not for them, but for us to realize that we could still compete and keep the gas on the pedal.''

McMillan, who transferred to Tulane from LSU, only attempted 11 passes, completing four for 61 yards without an interception. He scored on a 33-yard run in the first quarter, taking up where he left the previous week in rushing for two TDs in 24-17 victory over Tulsa.

Barnett, meanwhile, was 29 of 49 for 332 yards, one touchdown and one interception for USF, which saw its nation-best streak of scoring at least 20 points end at 38 games. The graduate transfer from Arizona State also led the Bulls with 59 yards rushing.

THE TAKEAWAY

Tulane: The Green Wave have won two straight on the road, improving to 3-2 in conference play for the first time since joining the American in 2014. McMillan is 2-0 as the starting quarterback and has thrown for just 153 yards in the victories.

South Florida: The Bulls have rallied from double-digit deficits to win three times this season, but trailing by 24 proved to be too big an obstacle. They outgained Tulane 442 yards to 429, but were outrushed 368 to 110.

UP NEXT

Tulane: Home vs. East Carolina, Saturday

South Florida: At Cincinnati, Saturday

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:52
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
15
Touchdown 1:58
11-A.Jones runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
40
yds
03:10
pos
40
15
Missed Two Point Conversion 9:26
11-B.Barnett complete to 20-J.Ford. 20-J.Ford to TUL 1 for no gain.
plays
yds
pos
34
15
Missed Two Point Conversion 9:26
11-B.Barnett incomplete. Intended for 8-T.McCants. Penalty on TUL 16-P.Hall Holding 1 yards enforced at TUL 2. No Play.
plays
yds
pos
34
15
Touchdown 9:26
11-B.Barnett runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on TUL 36-C.Kuerschen Offside declined.
11
plays
107
yds
02:54
pos
34
15
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 0:45
24-C.Weiss extra point is no good. blocked by 2-R.Teamer.
plays
yds
pos
34
9
Touchdown 0:50
20-J.Ford runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
80
yds
02:58
pos
34
9
Point After TD 3:48
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
3
Touchdown 3:59
10-D.Bradwell runs 73 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
73
yds
00:09
pos
33
3
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:11
62-M.Glover 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
52
yds
4:59
pos
27
3
Point After TD 5:57
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
3
Touchdown 6:05
6-C.Dauphine runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
28
yds
02:30
pos
23
3
Point After TD 11:23
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
3
Touchdown 11:25
6-C.Dauphine runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
3
plays
42
yds
01:24
pos
16
3
Field Goal 13:41
62-M.Glover 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
51
yds
00:45
pos
10
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:49
62-M.Glover extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 2:57
12-J.McMillan runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
55
yds
01:41
pos
6
3
Field Goal 8:25
24-C.Weiss 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
65
yds
03:34
pos
0
3
1st Downs 17 27
Rushing 15 8
Passing 1 17
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 4-14 5-16
4th Down Conv 1-2 2-4
Total Net Yards 423 408
Total Plays 62 82
Avg Gain 6.8 5.0
Net Yards Rushing 368 102
Rush Attempts 52 33
Avg Rush Yards 7.1 3.1
Net Yards Passing 55 306
Comp. - Att. 4-10 29-49
Yards Per Pass 5.5 6.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-6 5-26
Penalties - Yards 7-62 11-108
Touchdowns 5 2
Rushing TDs 5 2
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-38.8 5-42.2
Return Yards 85 78
Punts - Returns 3-44 2-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-29 5-78
Int. - Returns 1-12 0-0
Kicking 7/8 1/2
Extra Points 5/5 0/1
Field Goals 2/3 1/1
Safeties 0 0
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. McMillan 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40% 61 0 0 91.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.3% 349 3 0 115.9
J. McMillan 4/10 61 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Bradwell 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 135 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
118 752 8
D. Bradwell 15 135 1 73
C. Dauphine 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 114 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 635 7
C. Dauphine 16 114 2 41
J. McMillan 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 55 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 99 3
J. McMillan 10 55 1 33
S. Huderson 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 225 0
S. Huderson 7 40 0 22
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 14 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 116 2
A. Jones 3 14 1 8
T. Encalade 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 56 0
T. Encalade 1 10 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Mooney 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 612 5
D. Mooney 1 39 0 39
T. Encalade 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 474 3
T. Encalade 2 15 0 9
C. Jones II 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 33 0
C. Jones II 1 7 0 7
J. Clewis 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 56 0
J. Clewis 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Teamer Jr. 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
R. Teamer Jr. 1-0 1.0 0
T. Barge 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Barge 1-0 0.0 0
P. Johnson 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
P. Johnson 1-1 1.5 0
D. Williams 48 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.5
D. Williams 1-1 1.5 0
R. Kennedy 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
R. Kennedy 0-1 0.5 0
M. Moody 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
M. Moody 0-1 0.5 0
Z. Harris 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Z. Harris 0-0 0.0 1
D. Mooney 3 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
D. Mooney 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Glover 62 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 5/5
SEASON FG XP
6/8 30/31
M. Glover 2/3 38 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Wright 97 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 37.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
25 44.5 0
R. Wright 3 37.7 0 43
Z. Block 49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 42.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 39.2 0
Z. Block 1 42.0 0 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 36.3 29 0
A. Jones 1 29.0 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Jones 11 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 14.7 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 12.2 18 0
A. Jones 3 14.7 18 0
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Barnett 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.2% 332 0 1 112.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.2% 2410 11 9 134.8
B. Barnett 29/49 332 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Barnett 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 51 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 298 8
B. Barnett 16 51 1 39
J. Ford 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 38 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 500 8
J. Ford 11 38 1 14
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
136 946 7
J. Cronkrite 6 13 0 7
T. Sands 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 39 0
T. Sands 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. McCants 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 85 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 543 2
T. McCants 9 85 0 24
J. Phillips 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 122 0
J. Phillips 5 62 0 15
D. Salomon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 434 4
D. Salomon 3 54 0 31
S. Clerveaux 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 135 0
S. Clerveaux 5 50 0 12
R. Bronson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 142 0
R. Bronson 3 40 0 25
J. Thomas 18 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Thomas 1 12 0 12
D. Dukes 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
D. Dukes 1 12 0 12
Z. Roland 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
Z. Roland 1 12 0 12
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 32 0
J. Cronkrite 1 10 0 10
D. Antoine 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 75 1
D. Antoine 1 7 0 7
J. Ford 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 39 0
J. Ford 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Black 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Black 2-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Weiss 24 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/1
SEASON FG XP
10/13 28/31
C. Weiss 1/1 27 0/1 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Schneider 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.2 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
42 43.6 0
T. Schneider 5 42.2 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Sanders 20 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 15.5 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 23.7 28 0
B. Sanders 4 15.5 28 0
D. Antoine 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 23.0 16 0
D. Antoine 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. McCants 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 5.4 0 0
T. McCants 1 -2.0 0 0
J. Ford 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 3.5 2 0
J. Ford 1 2.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SFLA 35 2:18 9 35 FG Miss
7:45 SFLA 35 1:20 4 -7 Punt
4:38 TULANE 45 1:41 5 55 TD
1:08 TULANE 38 0:45 6 41 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:49 SFLA 42 1:24 3 42 TD
8:35 TULANE 38 2:30 5 62 TD
5:17 TULANE 41 4:59 9 52 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:48 TULANE 21 1:23 4 -2 Punt
12:10 SFLA 45 2:40 7 24 Downs
4:08 TULANE 27 0:09 1 73 TD
0:45 SFLA 35 0:00 6 8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:26 SFLA 35 1:26 5 15 Fumble
5:08 SFLA 40 3:10 6 40 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:59 SFLA 25 3:34 9 65 FG
6:18 SFLA 30 1:26 4 4 Punt
2:49 TULANE 35 1:34 6 -3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:36 TULANE 35 0:43 4 -10 Punt
11:23 TULANE 35 2:08 8 27 Downs
5:57 TULANE 35 0:35 4 -9 Punt
0:11 TULANE 35 0:00 1 -5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:08 TULANE 35 0:00 5 8 Punt
12:19 SFLA 36 0:00 1 25 Fumble
8:48 SFLA 21 4:38 12 56 INT
3:48 TULANE 35 2:58 13 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:20 SFLA 23 2:54 11 107 TD
7:18 SFLA 34 1:48 11 6 Downs
1:52 TULANE 35 1:34 11 69
NCAA FB Scores