Bradwell runs for 134 yards, TD; Tulane routs USF 41-15
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) South Florida offered no excuses for a lopsided loss to Tulane. The Green Wave dominated the Bulls, and there was no way to rationalize the result.
Darius Bradwell scored a touchdown for the seventh straight game and led a 368-yard rushing attack that keyed Saturday's surprising 41-15 rout of a team suddenly reeling after spending three weeks ranked in the Top 25.
''A huge win for us,'' Tulane coach Willie Fritz said. ''This is really big.''
The Green Wave (4-5, 3-2 American Athletic Conference) won in Florida for the first time since 1977, ending a 13-game skid by opponents from the Sunshine State by compiling 429 yards total offense and containing the high-scoring Bulls defensively.
Bradwell rambled 73 yards untouched to put Tulane up 34-3 late in the third quarter and finished with 135 yards on 15 carries. Corey Dauphine rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns, and graduate transfer Justin McMillan ran for his third TD in two starts as the Green Wave quarterback.
''We didn't have that sense of urgency about us and just kind of went through the motions thinking they were going to back down to us, and that was not going to happen,'' South Florida coach Charlie Strong said.
''For us to come out and play the way we played, it's on the coaches,''' Strong added. ''I told our players that (in practice Thursday). I saw it coming. ... Even today, during pregame warmup I said I know we're not ready to play, we're not focused.''
South Florida (7-2, 3-2) has dropped two straight for the first time since 2015. The Bulls tumbled from the Top 25 following a 57-36 loss at Houston and were thoroughly outplayed Saturday in falling behind 27-3 at halftime.
Tulane kept USF's potent offense out of the end zone until Johnny Ford scored on a 5-yard run in the final minute of the third quarter. Blake Barnett's fourth-quarter TD run pulled the Bulls within 34-15.
The Green Wave outgained the Bulls 255 yards to 126 in the opening half, despite only having the ball for seven more offensive snaps.
Bradwell's long TD run against one of the fastest defenses in the AAC was one of two second-half plays signaling it simply was Tulane's day.
The other was a bizarre fumble Green Wave safety P.J. Hall recovered after USF's Darnell Salomon caught a sideline throw for a 32-yard gain to the Tulane 32. Nickel back Tirise Barge poked the ball loose, and it bounced backward several yards before Hall scooped it up and returned it the USF 45.
Bradwell burst through a gaping hole in the defense and outran the pursuit to end zone to put the Green Wave up by 31.
''Nobody touched me. ... That was a breakthrough play for us,'' Bradwell said. ''Not for them, but for us to realize that we could still compete and keep the gas on the pedal.''
McMillan, who transferred to Tulane from LSU, only attempted 11 passes, completing four for 61 yards without an interception. He scored on a 33-yard run in the first quarter, taking up where he left the previous week in rushing for two TDs in 24-17 victory over Tulsa.
Barnett, meanwhile, was 29 of 49 for 332 yards, one touchdown and one interception for USF, which saw its nation-best streak of scoring at least 20 points end at 38 games. The graduate transfer from Arizona State also led the Bulls with 59 yards rushing.
THE TAKEAWAY
Tulane: The Green Wave have won two straight on the road, improving to 3-2 in conference play for the first time since joining the American in 2014. McMillan is 2-0 as the starting quarterback and has thrown for just 153 yards in the victories.
South Florida: The Bulls have rallied from double-digit deficits to win three times this season, but trailing by 24 proved to be too big an obstacle. They outgained Tulane 442 yards to 429, but were outrushed 368 to 110.
UP NEXT
Tulane: Home vs. East Carolina, Saturday
South Florida: At Cincinnati, Saturday
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|27
|Rushing
|15
|8
|Passing
|1
|17
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|5-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|423
|408
|Total Plays
|62
|82
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|368
|102
|Rush Attempts
|52
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.1
|3.1
|Net Yards Passing
|55
|306
|Comp. - Att.
|4-10
|29-49
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|6.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-6
|5-26
|Penalties - Yards
|7-62
|11-108
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|5
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-38.8
|5-42.2
|Return Yards
|85
|78
|Punts - Returns
|3-44
|2-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-29
|5-78
|Int. - Returns
|1-12
|0-0
|Kicking
|7/8
|1/2
|Extra Points
|5/5
|0/1
|Field Goals
|2/3
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|55
|PASS YDS
|306
|
|
|368
|RUSH YDS
|102
|
|
|423
|TOTAL YDS
|408
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. McMillan 12 QB
|J. McMillan
|4/10
|61
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Bradwell 10 RB
|D. Bradwell
|15
|135
|1
|73
|
C. Dauphine 6 RB
|C. Dauphine
|16
|114
|2
|41
|
J. McMillan 12 QB
|J. McMillan
|10
|55
|1
|33
|
S. Huderson 22 RB
|S. Huderson
|7
|40
|0
|22
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|3
|14
|1
|8
|
T. Encalade 5 WR
|T. Encalade
|1
|10
|0
|10
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Mooney 3 WR
|D. Mooney
|1
|39
|0
|39
|
T. Encalade 5 WR
|T. Encalade
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
C. Jones II 84 TE
|C. Jones II
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Clewis 88 WR
|J. Clewis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Teamer Jr. 2 S
|R. Teamer Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Barge 33 S
|T. Barge
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Johnson 34 DE
|P. Johnson
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
D. Williams 48 NT
|D. Williams
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
R. Kennedy 90 DE
|R. Kennedy
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
M. Moody 28 LB
|M. Moody
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
Z. Harris 40 LB
|Z. Harris
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Mooney 3 WR
|D. Mooney
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Glover 62 K
|M. Glover
|2/3
|38
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Jones 11 RB
|A. Jones
|3
|14.7
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Barnett 11 QB
|B. Barnett
|29/49
|332
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Barnett 11 QB
|B. Barnett
|16
|51
|1
|39
|
J. Ford 20 RB
|J. Ford
|11
|38
|1
|14
|
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
|J. Cronkrite
|6
|13
|0
|7
|
T. Sands 28 RB
|T. Sands
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. McCants 8 WR
|T. McCants
|9
|85
|0
|24
|
J. Phillips 15 WR
|J. Phillips
|5
|62
|0
|15
|
D. Salomon 3 WR
|D. Salomon
|3
|54
|0
|31
|
S. Clerveaux 86 WR
|S. Clerveaux
|5
|50
|0
|12
|
R. Bronson 6 WR
|R. Bronson
|3
|40
|0
|25
|
J. Thomas 18 S
|J. Thomas
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
D. Dukes 18 WR
|D. Dukes
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
Z. Roland 82 WR
|Z. Roland
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. Cronkrite 2 RB
|J. Cronkrite
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Antoine 13 WR
|D. Antoine
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Ford 20 RB
|J. Ford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Black 55 DE
|J. Black
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Weiss 24 K
|C. Weiss
|1/1
|27
|0/1
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Schneider 39 P
|T. Schneider
|5
|42.2
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|4
|15.5
|28
|0
|
D. Antoine 13 WR
|D. Antoine
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. McCants 8 WR
|T. McCants
|1
|-2.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ford 20 RB
|J. Ford
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
-
HOU
SMU
31
38
4th 9:34 ESPNU
-
DUKE
MIAMI
17
12
4th 11:52 ESPN2
-
UCONN
TULSA
13
49
4th 12:23 CBSSN
-
4ND
NWEST
24
14
4th 10:48 ESPN
-
TXSA
UAB
3
45
3rd 7:27 beIN
-
UCLA
OREG
7
21
3rd 6:30 FOX
-
LATECH
18MISSST
3
38
3rd 4:12 SECN
-
FAU
FIU
28
14
4th 12:45
-
7OKLA
TXTECH
28
31
2nd 0:56 ABC
-
STNFRD
WASH
0
14
2nd 13:05 PACN
-
1BAMA
3LSU
16
0
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
KENTST
BGREEN
35
28
Final ESPU
-
MIAOH
BUFF
42
51
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
13
45
Final ESPN2
-
NILL
AKRON
36
26
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
WMICH
59
14
Final ESPU
-
TEMPLE
12UCF
40
52
Final ESPN2
-
PITT
25UVA
23
13
Final ESPN2
-
WKY
MTSU
10
29
Final CBSSN
-
COLO
ARIZ
34
42
Final FS1
-
OKLAST
BAYLOR
31
35
Final FS1
-
MICHST
MD
24
3
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
EMICH
7
17
Final ESP3
-
MEMP
ECU
59
41
Final ESPU
-
AF
ARMY
14
17
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
2CLEM
16
77
Final ABC
-
NEB
10OHIOST
31
36
Final FOX
-
SC
MISS
48
44
Final SECN
-
RUT
WISC
17
31
Final BTN
-
24IOWAST
KANSAS
27
3
Final
-
20TXAM
AUBURN
24
28
Final ESPN
-
19CUSE
WAKE
41
24
Final
-
GATECH
UNC
38
28
Final
-
TXSTSM
GAST
40
31
Final ESP+
-
SJST
WYO
9
24
Final ATSN
-
SALA
ARKST
14
38
Final ESP+
-
MRSHL
USM
24
26
Final FBOOK
-
GAS
LAMON
25
44
Final ESP3
-
LALAF
TROY
16
26
Final ESP+
-
13WVU
17TEXAS
42
41
Final FOX
-
FSU
21NCST
28
47
Final ABC
-
16IOWA
PURDUE
36
38
Final ESPN2
-
TULANE
SFLA
41
15
Final CBSSN
-
LIB
MA
59
62
Final/3OT ELEV
-
6UGA
9UK
34
17
Final CBS
-
NAVY
CINCY
0
42
Final ESPU
-
KSTATE
TCU
13
14
Final FS1
-
UTEP
RICE
34
26
Final ESP3
-
MINN
ILL
31
55
Final BTN
-
22BC
VATECH
31
21
Final
-
14PSU
5MICH
7
42
Final ESPN
-
15UTAH
ARIZST
20
38
Final PACN
-
MIZZOU
11FLA
38
17
Final SECN
-
ALCORN
NMEXST
42
52
Final
-
CHARLO
TENN
3
14
Final SECN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
23
7
Final ESP+
-
USC
OREGST
0
064.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
SDGST
NMEX
0
045 O/U
+12
Sat 10:15pm ESPU
-
BYU
BOISE
0
053.5 O/U
-12
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
23FRESNO
UNLV
0
060 O/U
+27
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
CAL
8WASHST
0
051 O/U
-7.5
Sat 10:45pm ESPN
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
070.5 O/U
+18.5
Sun 12:00am