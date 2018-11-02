Drive Chart
PITT
UVA

Hall runs wild and Pitt beats No. 23 Virginia, 23-13

  • Nov 02, 2018

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Darrin Hall ran for 229 yards and three touchdowns and Pittsburgh beat No. 23 Virginia 23-13 on Friday night.

Hall scored on runs of 41, 2 and 75 yards, the latter a play after Virginia closed to 14-13 in the fourth quarter. The Panthers (5-4, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) botched the extra point attempt but forced a three-and-out by the Cavaliers and went on to their fourth consecutive victory in the series. Alex Kessman's 53-yard field goal, his fourth from 50 and beyond this season, padded the lead.

Bryce Perkins threw for 205 yards and a touchdown for Virginia (6-3, 4-2, No. 23 CFP), but Pittsburgh never allowed him to get untracked in the running game and sacked him five times for 46 yards in losses. The Cavaliers' three-game winning streak was snapped as Pittsburgh took over first place in the ACC's Coastal Division.

Pittsburgh trailed 10-7 at halftime, but used a 15-play, 84-yard drive to go ahead. The Panthers converted four third downs on the drive and Hall finished it with runs of 18 and then two yards as the Virginia defense, which lost three starters to injury during the game, began to wear down. After being limited to 24 plays in the first half, the Panthers ran 21 in the third quarter alone, mostly grinding on the ground.

The Cavaliers drove for Brian Delaney's second field goal, bringing the crowd alive, but Hall quieted them with his long scoring burst.

THE TAKEAWAY

Pittsburgh: The Panthers are very much a power running team, but Darrin Hall especially has break-away speed, too, as he showed on his long scoring runs. With tailbacks Hall and Qadree Ollison each weighing in at 225 pounds, their bruising style wore Virginia down during two long possessions to begin the second half.

Virginia: The Cavaliers to find more offensive weapons to employ when teams focus great attention on Perkins, Olamide Zaccheaus and Jordan Ellis. Terrell Jana's 42-yard touchdown catch more than doubled his receiving yardage for the season (29), and he caught two more passes before halftime. And tight end Tanner Cowley had just three catches for 28 yards in the first eight games before taking a pass from Perkins 40 yards down the Virginia sideline in the first half.

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh returns home to face long-time rival Virginia Tech in its final home game.

Virginia wraps up a three-game homestand with its final home game, and last out-of-conference game, against Liberty.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:37
97-A.Kessman 53 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
17
yds
03:05
pos
23
13
Missed Two Point Conversion 9:40
49-J.Scarton to UVA 2 FUMBLES. 20-N.Grant to UVA 50 for 48 yards.
plays
yds
pos
20
13
Touchdown 9:51
22-D.Hall runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
65
yds
00:05
pos
20
13
Field Goal 10:22
26-B.Delaney 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
53
yds
00:00
pos
14
13
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:21
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 0:26
22-D.Hall runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
84
yds
08:42
pos
13
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:06
26-B.Delaney 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
2
plays
9
yds
0:09
pos
7
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:54
26-B.Delaney extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 6:00
3-B.Perkins complete to 84-T.Jana. 84-T.Jana runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
42
yds
0:00
pos
7
6
Point After TD 6:09
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Missed Two Point Conversion 6:09
97-A.Kessman extra point is no good. blocked by 5-T.Harris. 5-T.Harris to PIT 33 for 60 yards (35-G.Aston). Penalty on UVA 31-C.Sharp Illegal Forward Pass declined. Penalty on UVA 21-J.Thornhill Offside 0 yards enforced at UVA 2. No Play.
plays
yds
pos
6
0
Touchdown 6:09
22-D.Hall runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
89
yds
04:29
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 13
Rushing 12 6
Passing 1 6
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 5-13 5-12
4th Down Conv 2-2 0-2
Total Net Yards 303 211
Total Plays 56 50
Avg Gain 5.4 4.2
Net Yards Rushing 254 44
Rush Attempts 42 26
Avg Rush Yards 6.0 1.7
Net Yards Passing 49 167
Comp. - Att. 7-14 17-24
Yards Per Pass 3.5 7.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-12 5-38
Penalties - Yards 7-72 10-80
Touchdowns 3 1
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 3-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-46.8 4-44.8
Return Yards 40 92
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-19
Kickoffs - Returns 2-40 3-73
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 3/4 3/3
Extra Points 2/3 1/1
Field Goals 1/1 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Pittsburgh 5-4 707923
25 Virginia 6-3 730313
O/U 46, UVA -7
Scott Stadium Charlottesville, VA
 49 PASS YDS 167
254 RUSH YDS 44
303 TOTAL YDS 211
Pittsburgh
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 61 0 0 86.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.9% 1217 8 5 118.6
K. Pickett 7/14 61 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Hall 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 229 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
89 658 7
D. Hall 19 229 3 75
Q. Ollison 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
133 819 7
Q. Ollison 7 24 0 12
V. Carter 21 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 142 2
V. Carter 2 5 0 7
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 156 3
K. Pickett 10 4 0 12
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 99 1
M. Ffrench 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Mathews 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 107 0
A. Mathews 1 31 0 31
T. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 276 0
T. Mack 1 11 0 11
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 76 0
S. Jacques-Louis 1 6 0 6
G. Aston 35 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 65 1
G. Aston 1 5 0 5
D. Hall 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 55 0
D. Hall 1 4 0 4
W. Gragg 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 31 0
W. Gragg 1 3 0 3
V. Carter 21 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
V. Carter 1 1 0 1
J. Medure 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
J. Medure 0 0 0 0
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 294 4
M. Ffrench 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Hamlin 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 1 0.0
D. Hamlin 9-0 0.0 0
O. Idowu 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
O. Idowu 8-1 0.0 0
E. Zeise 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
E. Zeise 4-1 1.0 0
E. Reynolds 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
E. Reynolds 4-1 0.0 0
D. Jackson 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Jackson 3-1 0.0 0
R. Weaver 17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
R. Weaver 3-1 1.0 0
A. Watts 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
A. Watts 3-0 0.0 0
D. Hendrix 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 2.5
D. Hendrix 3-1 2.5 0
P. Motley 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
P. Motley 1-0 0.0 0
D. Briggs 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Briggs 1-2 0.0 0
D. Mathis 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
D. Mathis 0-1 0.0 0
S. Roy 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
S. Roy 0-2 0.5 0
J. Stocker 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
J. Stocker 0-1 0.0 0
C. Bright 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Bright 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Kessman 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/3
SEASON FG XP
8/11 27/29
A. Kessman 1/1 53 2/3 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Christodoulou 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 46.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
41 39.6 1
K. Christodoulou 4 46.8 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Hall 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
D. Hall 1 12.0 12 0
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 29.5 28 2
M. Ffrench 1 28.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.8% 205 1 0 156.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.9% 1828 16 8 142.9
B. Perkins 17/24 205 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Ellis 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 46 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
140 729 7
J. Ellis 10 46 0 22
O. Zaccheaus 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 63 0
O. Zaccheaus 1 5 0 5
B. Perkins 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
148 568 6
B. Perkins 15 -7 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Jana 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 71 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 100 1
T. Jana 3 71 1 42
T. Cowley 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 68 0
T. Cowley 1 40 0 40
H. Dubois 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 394 3
H. Dubois 4 34 0 20
O. Zaccheaus 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
60 721 6
O. Zaccheaus 4 31 0 14
T. Kelly 27 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
T. Kelly 2 17 0 13
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 238 2
J. Reed 1 9 0 9
E. Butts 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 108 2
E. Butts 1 3 0 3
C. Sharp 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 24 2
C. Sharp 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Blount 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 2 0.0
J. Blount 9-2 0.0 0
Z. Zandier 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
Z. Zandier 6-2 0.0 0
C. Snowden 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 1.0
C. Snowden 5-1 1.0 0
D. Thompson  DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Thompson 3-0 0.0 0
J. Thornhill 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 4 0.0
J. Thornhill 3-0 0.0 0
T. Harris 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Harris 3-1 0.0 0
B. Hall 34 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 2 1.0
B. Hall 3-2 1.0 0
J. Mack 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
J. Mack 3-4 0.0 0
M. Alonso 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Alonso 3-1 0.0 0
B. Nelson 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.0
B. Nelson 1-2 0.0 0
M. Gahm 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Gahm 1-0 1.0 0
E. Hanback 58 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Hanback 1-0 0.0 0
J. Redmond 76 T
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Redmond 1-1 0.0 0
E. Brown 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. Brown 1-1 0.0 0
C. Peace 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
C. Peace 1-3 0.0 0
D. Cross 15 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Cross 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Delaney 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
8/10 8/8
B. Delaney 2/2 42 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Coleman 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 44.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
36 41.8 3
L. Coleman 4 44.8 3 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Reed 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 24.3 37 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 22.8 37 0
J. Reed 3 24.3 37 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Kelly 27 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.5 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 7.5 8 0
T. Kelly 2 7.5 8 0
C. Davis 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 4.3 4 0
C. Davis 1 4.0 4 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:38 PITT 16 4:29 9 84 TD
5:54 UVA 35 2:26 6 25 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PITT 31 2:46 6 10 Punt
5:41 PITT 1 4:10 7 17 Punt
0:06 UVA 35 0:00 1 -13 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 UVA 35 0:00 8 8 Punt
9:08 PITT 16 8:42 15 84 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:56 UVA 35 0:05 2 65 TD
7:42 PITT 48 3:05 5 17 FG
2:57 UVA 15 1:47 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 PITT 35 3:46 12 10 Punt
6:09 PITT 35 0:09 2 42 TD
2:50 UVA 20 2:39 6 46 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:36 UVA 16 5:17 9 34 Punt
1:26 UVA 43 1:20 6 39 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:59 UVA 32 2:44 7 8 Punt
0:21 PITT 35 0:00 11 51 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:40 PITT 35 1:16 5 12 Punt
4:30 PITT 35 1:00 5 -20 Downs
