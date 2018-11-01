Drive Chart
Milton throws 3 TDs, No. 9 UCF holds off Temple 52-40

  • Nov 01, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) McKenzie Milton threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 9 UCF hold off Temple 52-40 and extend the nation's longest winning streak to 21 games Thursday night.

Taj McGowan scored on runs of 1 and 10 yards, the latter finishing a long drive that put the Knights (8-0, 5-0 American Athletic Conference) up by nine points after Temple (5-4, 4-1) nearly rallied to tie it.

Milton, returning to the lineup after missing a game with an undisclosed injury, finished 17 of 33 with one interception. Dredrick Snelson scored on a 19-yard reception and Michael Colubiale had TD catches of 9 and 19 yards to ensure the Knights gained sole possession of first place in the AAC East Division.

Anthony Russo completed 31 of 52 passes for 444 yards and four touchdowns for Temple, which had a three-game winning streak snapped despite gaining 670 yards on a night the teams combined to gain over 1,300 yards.

Ventell Bryant scored on receptions of 15 and 8 yards for the Owls. Russo also threw to Branden Mack and Randle Jones while building a 34-28 halftime that lasted less than a minute into the third quarter.

UCF took a 42-34 lead into the fourth quarter and stopped a potential tying two-point conversion before pulling away for good.

In addition to staying on top of the East Division standings, UCF remained on course to be part of the discussion about which teams deserve to be part of the College Football Playoff in December.

The Knights, denied a spot in the four-team playoff field a year ago despite finishing as the only undefeated team in the FBS, were 12th in the initial CFP rankings released this week.

LOTS OF OFFENSE

In the first half alone, the teams combined for 808 yards - 510 passing and 298 rushing - with Russo throwing for 277 and three TDs and Milton countering with 233 yards and two TDs. Both quarterbacks had a rushing TD in the second quarter, Russo scoring on a 5-yard run on a fake field goal play.

THE TAKEAWAY

Temple: The Owls are 5-2 since Russo took over at quarterback following losses to Villanova and Buffalo to begin the season. Armstead returned from missing two games with an ankle injury, immediately making his presence felt with a 33-yard burst on the first play from scrimmage. The senior running back finished with 142 yards on 27 carries.

UCF: Milton had another big night, however the Knights kept the nation's longest winning streak alive by running for 318 yards and doing a good job defensively of keeping Temple out of the end zone in the second half.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

One of the knocks on UCF's success is the Knights' strength of schedule. Temple is the only team the defending AAC champions have beaten this season that currently has a winning record.

UP NEXT

Temple: at Houston, Nov. 10

UCF: Remain home vs. Navy, Nov. 10

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:28
11-M.Wright 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
55
yds
02:34
pos
40
52
Point After TD 8:16
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
40
49
Touchdown 8:20
4-T.McGowan runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
90
yds
01:24
pos
40
48
Missed Two Point Conversion 9:44
15-A.Russo complete to 21-J.Gardner. 21-J.Gardner to UCF 1 for 1 yard.
plays
yds
pos
40
42
Touchdown 9:48
15-A.Russo complete to 1-V.Bryant. 1-V.Bryant runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
67
yds
04:04
pos
40
42
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:52
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
42
Touchdown 3:57
10-M.Milton complete to 86-M.Colubiale. 86-M.Colubiale runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
100
yds
02:00
pos
34
41
Point After TD 14:10
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
35
Touchdown 14:17
30-G.McCrae runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
34
34
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:18
91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
28
Touchdown 0:22
15-A.Russo complete to 1-V.Bryant. 1-V.Bryant runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
105
yds
01:21
pos
33
28
Point After TD 1:43
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
28
Touchdown 1:46
4-T.McGowan runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
90
yds
02:14
pos
27
27
Field Goal 6:22
91-W.Mobley 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
60
yds
05:00
pos
27
21
Point After TD 11:22
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
21
Touchdown 11:27
10-M.Milton runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
02:25
pos
24
20
Point After TD 13:52
91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
14
Touchdown 13:57
15-A.Russo runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
74
yds
01:35
pos
23
14
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:52
91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 3:03
15-A.Russo complete to 81-R.Jones. 81-R.Jones runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
01:09
pos
16
14
Point After TD 4:12
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 4:16
10-M.Milton complete to 86-M.Colubiale. 86-M.Colubiale runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
70
yds
01:54
pos
10
13
Point After TD 6:10
91-W.Mobley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 6:16
15-A.Russo complete to 88-B.Mack. 88-B.Mack runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
70
yds
02:38
pos
9
7
Point After TD 8:54
11-M.Wright extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 9:01
10-M.Milton complete to 5-D.Snelson. 5-D.Snelson runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
86
yds
00:58
pos
3
6
Field Goal 12:55
91-W.Mobley 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
31
yds
02:05
pos
3
0
1st Downs 35 35
Rushing 12 18
Passing 21 11
Penalty 2 6
3rd Down Conv 4-16 1-8
4th Down Conv 3-5 1-1
Total Net Yards 649 630
Total Plays 98 76
Avg Gain 6.6 8.3
Net Yards Rushing 226 318
Rush Attempts 46 43
Avg Rush Yards 4.9 7.4
Net Yards Passing 423 312
Comp. - Att. 31-52 17-33
Yards Per Pass 8.1 9.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-21 0-0
Penalties - Yards 14-149 8-50
Touchdowns 5 7
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 4 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 3-47.7 3-48.3
Return Yards 75 115
Punts - Returns 1-2 1-2
Kickoffs - Returns 6-73 5-104
Int. - Returns 1-0 2-9
Kicking 6/7 8/9
Extra Points 4/4 7/7
Field Goals 2/3 1/2
Safeties 0 0
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Russo 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.6% 444 4 2 149.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.2% 1854 13 12 129.1
A. Russo 31/52 444 4 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Armstead 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
27 142 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
149 768 6
R. Armstead 27 142 0 33
A. Russo 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 46 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 48 2
A. Russo 12 46 1 17
V. Bryant 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
V. Bryant 1 16 0 16
R. Ritrovato 4 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 112 2
R. Ritrovato 3 16 0 9
J. Gardner 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 162 0
J. Gardner 2 5 0 6
I. Wright 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 58 0
I. Wright 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
V. Bryant 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 109 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 504 3
V. Bryant 7 109 2 32
R. Jones 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 94 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 344 4
R. Jones 2 94 1 70
B. Mack 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 65 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 381 5
B. Mack 5 65 1 25
B. Yancy 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 178 0
B. Yancy 4 55 0 27
I. Wright 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 312 3
I. Wright 5 40 0 14
K. Yeboah 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 101 1
K. Yeboah 2 31 0 16
C. Myarick 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 108 0
C. Myarick 2 30 0 24
J. Gardner 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 89 0
J. Gardner 1 9 0 9
S. Ryan 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 96 1
S. Ryan 1 6 0 6
R. Armstead 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 25 0
R. Armstead 1 3 0 3
R. Ritrovato 4 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 34 0
R. Ritrovato 1 2 0 2
Z. Ludwig 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Z. Ludwig 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Randall 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Randall 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Mobley 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
5/8 34/34
W. Mobley 2/3 41 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Bowler 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 47.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
40 44.1 2
C. Bowler 3 47.7 2 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Wright 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 18.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
22 22.3 20 0
I. Wright 3 18.0 20 0
R. Ritrovato 4 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
R. Ritrovato 1 8.0 8 0
D. Randall 2 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 14.0 11 0
D. Randall 1 11.0 11 0
A. Isaacs 30 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
A. Isaacs 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Wright 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 13.3 2 1
I. Wright 1 2.0 2 0
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Milton 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.5% 312 3 1 154.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.4% 2109 19 5 157.0
M. Milton 17/33 312 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 188 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 572 3
G. McCrae 16 188 1 40
T. McGowan 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 56 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 319 5
T. McGowan 6 56 2 27
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
100 463 4
A. Killins Jr. 9 34 0 11
M. Milton 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 19 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 223 7
M. Milton 7 19 1 11
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 196 4
O. Anderson 2 12 0 8
Ma. Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
Ma. Williams 1 11 0 11
T. Hill 9 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 1
T. Hill 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Davis 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 556 5
G. Davis 2 63 0 34
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 150 2
O. Anderson 1 57 0 57
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 282 2
A. Killins Jr. 3 55 0 28
D. Snelson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 46 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 356 3
D. Snelson 3 46 1 23
T. Nixon 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 403 3
T. Nixon 4 39 0 13
M. Colubiale 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 247 3
M. Colubiale 2 28 2 19
Ma. Williams 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 192 1
Ma. Williams 2 24 0 19
T. McGowan 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
T. McGowan 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Hill 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
T. Hill 2-0 2.0 0
T. Davis 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Davis 1-0 1.0 0
R. Grant 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0.0
R. Grant 0-0 0.0 1
N. Clarke 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
N. Clarke 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Wright 11 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 7/7
SEASON FG XP
9/10 48/48
M. Wright 1/2 32 7/7 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Loudermilk 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 48.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 42.6 2
M. Loudermilk 3 48.3 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. McGowan 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 2.5 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 2.5 5 0
T. McGowan 2 2.5 5 0
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 36.0 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 22.5 36 0
A. Killins Jr. 2 36.0 36 0
B. Thompson 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
B. Thompson 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 10.1 2 0
O. Anderson 1 2.0 2 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UCF 35 2:05 7 44 FG
11:07 TEMPLE 23 0:34 3 9 Punt
8:54 UCF 35 2:38 9 75 TD
4:12 UCF 35 1:09 4 65 TD
2:00 TEMPLE 21 1:35 11 79 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:22 UCF 35 5:00 15 55 FG
5:45 TEMPLE 11 1:06 3 7 Punt
1:43 UCF 35 1:21 8 64 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:10 UCF 35 0:36 4 10 INT
11:58 TEMPLE 3 5:57 12 53 Punt
3:52 UCF 35 3:16 13 53 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:52 TEMPLE 33 4:04 8 67 TD
8:16 UCF 35 2:28 12 74 Downs
1:39 UCF 35 0:43 5 -7 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:49 TEMPLE 35 1:38 6 42 FG Miss
9:59 UCF 14 0:58 4 86 TD
6:10 TEMPLE 35 1:54 14 70 TD
2:52 TEMPLE 35 0:46 4 -6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:52 TEMPLE 35 2:25 8 65 TD
6:16 TEMPLE 35 0:24 4 2 Punt
4:00 UCF 27 2:14 12 73 TD
0:18 TEMPLE 35 0:17 5 56 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 TEMPLE 35 0:00 5 65 TD
13:05 TEMPLE 39 1:07 4 -5 Punt
5:57 UCF 12 2:00 8 88 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 UCF 22 0:55 6 22 INT
9:44 TEMPLE 35 1:24 8 75 TD
5:02 UCF 30 2:34 6 55 FG
0:52 TEMPLE 43 0:07 2 -3
