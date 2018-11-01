|
Milton throws 3 TDs, No. 9 Temple holds off Temple 52-40
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) McKenzie Milton threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 9 UCF hold off Temple 52-40 and extend the nation's longest winning streak to 21 games Thursday night.
Taj McGowan scored on runs of 1 and 10 yards, the latter finishing a long drive that put the Knights (8-0, 5-0 American Athletic Conference) up by nine points after Temple (5-4, 4-1) nearly rallied to tie it.
Milton, returning to the lineup after missing a game with an undisclosed injury, finished 17 of 33 with one interception. Dredrick Snelson scored on a 19-yard reception and Michael Colubiale had TD catches of 9 and 19 yards to ensure the Knights gained sole possession of first place in the AAC East Division.
Anthony Russo completed 31 of 52 passes for 444 yards and four touchdowns for Temple, which had a three-game winning streak snapped despite gaining 670 yards on a night the teams combined to gain over 1,300 yards.
Ventell Bryant scored on receptions of 15 and 8 yards for the Owls. Russo also threw to Branden Mack and Randle Jones while building a 34-28 halftime that lasted less than a minute into the third quarter.
UCF took a 42-34 lead into the fourth quarter and stopped a potential tying two-point conversion before pulling away for good.
In addition to staying on top of the East Division standings, UCF remained on course to be part of the discussion about which teams deserve to be part of the College Football Playoff in December.
The Knights, denied a spot in the four-team playoff field a year ago despite finishing as the only undefeated team in the FBS, were 12th in the initial CFP rankings released this week.
LOTS OF OFFENSE
In the first half alone, the teams combined for 808 yards - 510 passing and 298 rushing - with Russo throwing for 277 and three TDs and Milton countering with 233 yards and two TDs. Both quarterbacks had a rushing TD in the second quarter, Russo scoring on a 5-yard run on a fake field goal play.
THE TAKEAWAY
Temple: The Owls are 5-2 since Russo took over at quarterback following losses to Villanova and Buffalo to begin the season. Armstead returned from missing two games with an ankle injury, immediately making his presence felt with a 33-yard burst on the first play from scrimmage. The senior running back finished with 142 yards on 27 carries.
UCF: Milton had another big night, however the Knights kept the nation's longest winning streak alive by running for 318 yards and doing a good job defensively of keeping Temple out of the end zone in the second half.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
One of the knocks on UCF's success is the Knights' strength of schedule. Temple is the only team the defending AAC champions have beaten this season that currently has a winning record.
UP NEXT
Temple: at Houston, Nov. 10
UCF: Remain home vs. Navy, Nov. 10
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|35
|35
|Rushing
|12
|18
|Passing
|21
|11
|Penalty
|2
|6
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|1-8
|4th Down Conv
|3-5
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|649
|630
|Total Plays
|98
|76
|Avg Gain
|6.6
|8.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|226
|318
|Rush Attempts
|46
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|7.4
|Net Yards Passing
|423
|312
|Comp. - Att.
|31-52
|17-33
|Yards Per Pass
|8.1
|9.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|3-21
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|14-149
|8-50
|Touchdowns
|5
|7
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|4
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-47.7
|3-48.3
|Return Yards
|75
|115
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-73
|5-104
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-9
|Kicking
|6/7
|8/9
|Extra Points
|4/4
|7/7
|Field Goals
|2/3
|1/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|423
|PASS YDS
|312
|
|
|226
|RUSH YDS
|318
|
|
|649
|TOTAL YDS
|630
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Russo 15 QB
|A. Russo
|31/52
|444
|4
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Armstead 7 RB
|R. Armstead
|27
|142
|0
|33
|
A. Russo 15 QB
|A. Russo
|12
|46
|1
|17
|
V. Bryant 1 WR
|V. Bryant
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
R. Ritrovato 4 FB
|R. Ritrovato
|3
|16
|0
|9
|
J. Gardner 21 RB
|J. Gardner
|2
|5
|0
|6
|
I. Wright 13 WR
|I. Wright
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Bryant 1 WR
|V. Bryant
|7
|109
|2
|32
|
R. Jones 81 WR
|R. Jones
|2
|94
|1
|70
|
B. Mack 88 WR
|B. Mack
|5
|65
|1
|25
|
B. Yancy 14 WR
|B. Yancy
|4
|55
|0
|27
|
I. Wright 13 WR
|I. Wright
|5
|40
|0
|14
|
K. Yeboah 84 TE
|K. Yeboah
|2
|31
|0
|16
|
C. Myarick 85 TE
|C. Myarick
|2
|30
|0
|24
|
J. Gardner 21 RB
|J. Gardner
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. Ryan 10 WR
|S. Ryan
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Armstead 7 RB
|R. Armstead
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
R. Ritrovato 4 FB
|R. Ritrovato
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
Z. Ludwig 17 WR
|Z. Ludwig
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Randall 2 S
|D. Randall
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Mobley 91 K
|W. Mobley
|2/3
|41
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bowler 15 P
|C. Bowler
|3
|47.7
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Wright 13 WR
|I. Wright
|3
|18.0
|20
|0
|
R. Ritrovato 4 FB
|R. Ritrovato
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|
D. Randall 2 S
|D. Randall
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|
A. Isaacs 30 LB
|A. Isaacs
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Wright 13 WR
|I. Wright
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Milton 10 QB
|M. Milton
|17/33
|312
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. McCrae 30 RB
|G. McCrae
|16
|188
|1
|40
|
T. McGowan 4 RB
|T. McGowan
|6
|56
|2
|27
|
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
|A. Killins Jr.
|9
|34
|0
|11
|
M. Milton 10 QB
|M. Milton
|7
|19
|1
|11
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|2
|12
|0
|8
|
Ma. Williams 17 WR
|Ma. Williams
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
T. Hill 9 DL
|T. Hill
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Davis 13 WR
|G. Davis
|2
|63
|0
|34
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|1
|57
|0
|57
|
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
|A. Killins Jr.
|3
|55
|0
|28
|
D. Snelson 5 WR
|D. Snelson
|3
|46
|1
|23
|
T. Nixon 16 WR
|T. Nixon
|4
|39
|0
|13
|
M. Colubiale 86 TE
|M. Colubiale
|2
|28
|2
|19
|
Ma. Williams 17 WR
|Ma. Williams
|2
|24
|0
|19
|
T. McGowan 4 RB
|T. McGowan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Hill 9 DL
|T. Hill
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Davis 10 DL
|T. Davis
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Grant 27 DB
|R. Grant
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Clarke 14 DB
|N. Clarke
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Wright 11 K
|M. Wright
|1/2
|32
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Loudermilk 48 P
|M. Loudermilk
|3
|48.3
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. McGowan 4 RB
|T. McGowan
|2
|2.5
|5
|0
|
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
|A. Killins Jr.
|2
|36.0
|36
|0
|
B. Thompson 24 RB
|B. Thompson
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Anderson 2 RB
|O. Anderson
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
