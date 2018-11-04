Drive Chart
Washington holds off Stanford's late rally, wins 27-23

  • Nov 04, 2018

SEATTLE (AP) Myles Gaskin returned after missing two games due to a shoulder injury to rush for 148 yards and one touchdown, and Washington built a big early lead before needing Taylor Rapp's interception on the final play to beat Stanford 27-23 on Saturday night.

The matchup was essentially an elimination game in the Pac-12 North Division race and the Huskies got their senior star ball carrier back on the field just in time. Gaskin sat out a win over Colorado and loss to California, and his absence only highlighted his importance to Washington's offense.

''He's the best at hiding behind his guys, letting things develop and getting to the right spot,'' Washington coach Chris Petersen said.

The Huskies (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12) built a 21-0 lead thanks to a 2-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jake Browning, an 11-yard TD pass from Browning to Drew Sample and Gaskin's 6-yard run early in the second quarter. But the Huskies offense became conservative and was unable to find the end zone the rest of the way, making for a nervy second half after Stanford's K.J. Costello got hot.

''When things are tough and things are dark and it's us against the world, we are at our absolute best. I love that about our guys,'' Stanford coach David Shaw said. ''The problem is we create the situation that puts us there. We've got to find a way to stop screwing it up to get ourselves to the point where we have to play our best just to come back and be in the game.''

Costello threw a 14-yard touchdown to Kaden Smith and Bryce Love ran for a 5-yard TD late in the third quarter to pull Stanford (5-4, 3-3) within 24-14. Collin Riccitelli hit a 21-yard field goal with 9 minutes remaining after Washington's defense held inside the 10 to pull the Cardinal within 24-17.

Washington answered with one more drive and Peyton Henry hit a 38-yard field goal with 5:09 left and gave the Huskies a 10-point lead, but Costello made the final minutes uncomfortable hitting Trenton Irwin for a 33-yard touchdown with 3:24 left. Riccitelli missed the extra point and the Huskies lead was 27-23.

Washington was only able to run 79 seconds off the clock before punting and Stanford took possession at its 15 with 2:05 left. Costello hit five passes to get to the Washington 34 with 10 seconds left. He missed an end zone throw for Irwin and on the last play Costello was intercepted by Rapp at the goal line.

Costello was 29 of 43 for 347 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Love rushed 18 times for 71 yards.

Browning finished 16 of 27 for 194 yards and one score.

Washington's first quarter and most of the first half was nearly flawless. The Huskies scored touchdowns on their first three drives. They picked off Costello twice, including a diving interception by 320-pound defensive tackle Greg Gaines off a pass deflected by Ben Burr-Kirven. Stanford failed to get a first down in the first quarter and had just 96 yards of offense until the final drive of the half.

INJURIES

Stanford played the final 2 1/2 quarters without leading receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside after he left midway through the second quarter with a right ankle/foot injury. Arcega-Whiteside was held without a catch until grabbing a pass from Costello with 5:24 left in the first half. Arcega-Whiteside appeared to be injured while being tackled and left the field with help from trainers.

THE TAKEAWAY

Stanford: The Cardinal remained winless this season when not forcing a turnover. ... Stanford has lost four regular season games in consecutive seasons for the first time since the 2008-09 seasons.

Washington: The Huskies still have a path to the Rose Bowl in their control. After a bye next week the Huskies will host Oregon State. A win against the Beavers would give Washington a chance to win the Pac-12 North by beating Washington State in the Apple Cup.

UP NEXT

Stanford: The Cardinal return home to host Oregon State.

Washington: The Huskies get a week off before hosting Oregon State on Nov. 17.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 3:24
37-C.Riccitelli extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
23
27
Touchdown 3:33
3-K.Costello complete to 2-T.Irwin. 2-T.Irwin runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
1:31
pos
23
27
Field Goal 6:00
47-P.Henry 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
44
yds
03:05
pos
17
27
Field Goal 9:46
37-C.Riccitelli 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
30
yds
02:22
pos
17
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:55
37-C.Riccitelli extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 2:00
20-B.Love runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
02:31
pos
13
24
Field Goal 4:31
47-P.Henry 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
70
yds
4:35
pos
7
24
Point After TD 9:43
37-C.Riccitelli extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 9:51
3-K.Costello complete to 82-K.Smith. 82-K.Smith runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
61
yds
04:28
pos
6
21
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:20
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 12:25
9-M.Gaskin runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
26
yds
02:35
pos
0
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:55
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 1:04
3-J.Browning complete to 88-D.Sample. 88-D.Sample runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
95
yds
05:30
pos
0
13
Point After TD 8:09
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:14
3-J.Browning runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
04:52
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 19
Rushing 3 6
Passing 15 11
Penalty 4 2
3rd Down Conv 8-16 4-14
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-3
Total Net Yards 415 357
Total Plays 67 72
Avg Gain 6.2 5.0
Net Yards Rushing 77 177
Rush Attempts 23 45
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 3.9
Net Yards Passing 338 180
Comp. - Att. 29-44 16-27
Yards Per Pass 7.7 6.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-9 3-14
Penalties - Yards 4-28 8-85
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 3 0
Punts - Avg 3-44.0 5-34.8
Return Yards 116 12
Punts - Returns 3-17 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 5-99 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 3-12
Kicking 3/4 5/5
Extra Points 2/3 3/3
Field Goals 1/1 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Stanford 5-4 0014923
Washington 7-3 1473327
O/U 43.5, WASH -9.5
Husky Stadium Seattle, WA
 338 PASS YDS 180
77 RUSH YDS 177
415 TOTAL YDS 357
Stanford
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.4% 347 2 3 136.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67% 2512 19 9 153.1
K. Costello 29/43 347 2 3
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Love 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 71 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
111 490 4
B. Love 18 71 1 28
D. Maddox 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 34 0
D. Maddox 1 10 0 10
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 142 4
C. Scarlett 3 5 0 4
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 -51 0
K. Costello 1 -9 0 -9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Smith 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 107 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 601 2
K. Smith 8 107 1 35
C. Parkinson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 79 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 244 3
C. Parkinson 5 79 0 25
T. Irwin 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 59 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 502 1
T. Irwin 4 59 1 33
C. Wedington 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 0
C. Wedington 3 30 0 15
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 50 0
C. Scarlett 3 22 0 14
B. Love 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 76 0
B. Love 3 18 0 8
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 48 1
M. Wilson 1 13 0 13
J. Arcega-Whiteside 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 754 11
J. Arcega-Whiteside 1 11 0 11
O. St. Brown 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 152 0
O. St. Brown 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Okereke 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
B. Okereke 10-1 0.0 0
M. Antoine 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 2 0.0
M. Antoine 5-1 0.0 0
S. Barton 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
S. Barton 5-2 0.0 0
J. Fox 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.5
J. Fox 5-4 0.5 0
A. Holder 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
A. Holder 5-2 0.0 0
P. Adebo 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
P. Adebo 4-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 57 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
G. Reid 90 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
G. Reid 3-1 0.0 0
D. Wade-Perry 24 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Wade-Perry 3-0 0.0 0
C. Toohill 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
C. Toohill 2-1 1.5 0
F. Buncom 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
F. Buncom 2-1 0.0 0
A. Murphy 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
A. Murphy 2-0 0.0 0
T. Booker 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 1 0.5
T. Booker 1-2 0.5 0
D. Jackson 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Jackson 1-1 0.0 0
B. Edwards 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Edwards 1-0 0.0 0
K. Williamson 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Williamson 1-0 0.0 0
M. Branch 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Branch 0-1 0.0 0
A. Fox 6 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
A. Fox 0-1 0.5 0
J. Swann 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
J. Swann 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Riccitelli 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/3
C. Riccitelli 1/1 21 2/3 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Bailey 14 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 44.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
45 43.7 0
J. Bailey 3 44.0 0 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 22.8 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
20 21.2 30 0
C. Scarlett 4 22.8 30 0
S. Harrington 80 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
S. Harrington 1 8.0 8 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Irwin 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 5.7 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 12.2 14 0
T. Irwin 3 5.7 14 0
Washington
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 194 1 0 131.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 2243 13 8 145.2
J. Browning 16/27 194 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Gaskin 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
28 148 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
167 771 6
M. Gaskin 28 148 1 37
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 413 5
S. Ahmed 5 23 0 14
K. Pleasant 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 214 2
K. Pleasant 3 12 0 6
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 170 1
S. McGrew 2 4 0 2
J. Browning 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -10 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
63 79 4
J. Browning 7 -10 1 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
48 737 3
A. Fuller 5 62 0 18
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 101 0
S. Ahmed 2 32 0 17
T. Jones 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 437 6
T. Jones 3 28 0 17
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 293 0
A. Baccellia 2 24 0 14
C. Otton 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 97 2
C. Otton 1 20 0 20
D. Sample 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 223 2
D. Sample 2 19 1 11
H. Bryant 1 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
H. Bryant 1 9 0 9
A. Cook 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
A. Cook 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Murphy 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
B. Murphy 6-1 0.0 1
B. Wellington 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Wellington 5-0 0.0 0
K. Taylor 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Taylor 5-0 0.0 0
T. Bartlett 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Bartlett 5-1 0.0 0
B. Burr-Kirven 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-6 1 0.0
B. Burr-Kirven 5-6 0.0 0
T. Rapp 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 2 0.0
T. Rapp 5-1 0.0 1
E. Molden 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
E. Molden 5-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Johnson 4-0 0.0 0
J. Bronson 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Bronson 1-0 1.0 0
L. Onwuzurike 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Onwuzurike 1-0 0.0 0
R. Bowman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Bowman 1-0 0.0 0
J. Tryon 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Tryon 1-1 0.0 0
B. McKinney 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
B. McKinney 1-2 0.0 0
T. Jones 20 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
J. McIntosh 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. McIntosh 0-1 0.0 0
G. Gaines 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
G. Gaines 0-1 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Henry 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
14/18 32/32
P. Henry 2/2 38 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Whitford 32 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 34.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 42.0 1
J. Whitford 5 34.8 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WASH 35 1:15 4 -1 Punt
8:09 WASH 35 1:30 5 7 Punt
0:55 WASH 35 0:47 5 5 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:20 WASH 35 2:42 11 54 INT
7:41 STNFRD 27 3:43 10 36 Downs
0:26 STNFRD 34 0:20 4 57 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:19 STNFRD 39 4:28 8 61 TD
4:31 WASH 35 2:31 8 67 TD
0:29 WASH 47 0:07 3 -3 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:08 WASH 33 2:22 4 30 FG
5:15 WASH 35 1:42 7 65 TD
2:16 STNFRD 15 2:06 9 5 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:06 WASH 27 4:52 9 73 TD
6:34 WASH 20 5:30 15 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 STNFRD 26 2:35 6 26 TD
9:03 WASH 35 1:16 3 4 Punt
3:51 WASH 37 3:20 13 44 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 STNFRD 35 0:00 4 -9 Fumble
9:43 STNFRD 35 4:35 11 70 FG
1:55 STNFRD 35 1:15 4 -5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:13 WASH 10 1:26 3 -8 Punt
9:05 STNFRD 35 3:05 9 44 FG
3:24 STNFRD 35 0:55 5 9 Punt
