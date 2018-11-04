|
|
|STNFRD
|WASH
Washington holds off Stanford's late rally, wins 27-23
SEATTLE (AP) Myles Gaskin returned after missing two games due to a shoulder injury to rush for 148 yards and one touchdown, and Washington built a big early lead before needing Taylor Rapp's interception on the final play to beat Stanford 27-23 on Saturday night.
The matchup was essentially an elimination game in the Pac-12 North Division race and the Huskies got their senior star ball carrier back on the field just in time. Gaskin sat out a win over Colorado and loss to California, and his absence only highlighted his importance to Washington's offense.
''He's the best at hiding behind his guys, letting things develop and getting to the right spot,'' Washington coach Chris Petersen said.
The Huskies (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12) built a 21-0 lead thanks to a 2-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jake Browning, an 11-yard TD pass from Browning to Drew Sample and Gaskin's 6-yard run early in the second quarter. But the Huskies offense became conservative and was unable to find the end zone the rest of the way, making for a nervy second half after Stanford's K.J. Costello got hot.
''When things are tough and things are dark and it's us against the world, we are at our absolute best. I love that about our guys,'' Stanford coach David Shaw said. ''The problem is we create the situation that puts us there. We've got to find a way to stop screwing it up to get ourselves to the point where we have to play our best just to come back and be in the game.''
Costello threw a 14-yard touchdown to Kaden Smith and Bryce Love ran for a 5-yard TD late in the third quarter to pull Stanford (5-4, 3-3) within 24-14. Collin Riccitelli hit a 21-yard field goal with 9 minutes remaining after Washington's defense held inside the 10 to pull the Cardinal within 24-17.
Washington answered with one more drive and Peyton Henry hit a 38-yard field goal with 5:09 left and gave the Huskies a 10-point lead, but Costello made the final minutes uncomfortable hitting Trenton Irwin for a 33-yard touchdown with 3:24 left. Riccitelli missed the extra point and the Huskies lead was 27-23.
Washington was only able to run 79 seconds off the clock before punting and Stanford took possession at its 15 with 2:05 left. Costello hit five passes to get to the Washington 34 with 10 seconds left. He missed an end zone throw for Irwin and on the last play Costello was intercepted by Rapp at the goal line.
Costello was 29 of 43 for 347 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Love rushed 18 times for 71 yards.
Browning finished 16 of 27 for 194 yards and one score.
Washington's first quarter and most of the first half was nearly flawless. The Huskies scored touchdowns on their first three drives. They picked off Costello twice, including a diving interception by 320-pound defensive tackle Greg Gaines off a pass deflected by Ben Burr-Kirven. Stanford failed to get a first down in the first quarter and had just 96 yards of offense until the final drive of the half.
INJURIES
Stanford played the final 2 1/2 quarters without leading receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside after he left midway through the second quarter with a right ankle/foot injury. Arcega-Whiteside was held without a catch until grabbing a pass from Costello with 5:24 left in the first half. Arcega-Whiteside appeared to be injured while being tackled and left the field with help from trainers.
THE TAKEAWAY
Stanford: The Cardinal remained winless this season when not forcing a turnover. ... Stanford has lost four regular season games in consecutive seasons for the first time since the 2008-09 seasons.
Washington: The Huskies still have a path to the Rose Bowl in their control. After a bye next week the Huskies will host Oregon State. A win against the Beavers would give Washington a chance to win the Pac-12 North by beating Washington State in the Apple Cup.
UP NEXT
Stanford: The Cardinal return home to host Oregon State.
Washington: The Huskies get a week off before hosting Oregon State on Nov. 17.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|19
|Rushing
|3
|6
|Passing
|15
|11
|Penalty
|4
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-16
|4-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|415
|357
|Total Plays
|67
|72
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|77
|177
|Rush Attempts
|23
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|338
|180
|Comp. - Att.
|29-44
|16-27
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|6.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-9
|3-14
|Penalties - Yards
|4-28
|8-85
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-44.0
|5-34.8
|Return Yards
|116
|12
|Punts - Returns
|3-17
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|5-99
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-12
|Kicking
|3/4
|5/5
|Extra Points
|2/3
|3/3
|Field Goals
|1/1
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|338
|PASS YDS
|180
|
|
|77
|RUSH YDS
|177
|
|
|415
|TOTAL YDS
|357
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|29/43
|347
|2
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Love 20 RB
|B. Love
|18
|71
|1
|28
|
D. Maddox 28 RB
|D. Maddox
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|3
|5
|0
|4
|
K. Costello 3 QB
|K. Costello
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Smith 82 TE
|K. Smith
|8
|107
|1
|35
|
C. Parkinson 84 TE
|C. Parkinson
|5
|79
|0
|25
|
T. Irwin 2 WR
|T. Irwin
|4
|59
|1
|33
|
C. Wedington 5 WR
|C. Wedington
|3
|30
|0
|15
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|3
|22
|0
|14
|
B. Love 20 RB
|B. Love
|3
|18
|0
|8
|
M. Wilson 4 WR
|M. Wilson
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Arcega-Whiteside 19 WR
|J. Arcega-Whiteside
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
O. St. Brown 9 WR
|O. St. Brown
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Okereke 20 LB
|B. Okereke
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Antoine 3 S
|M. Antoine
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Barton 27 LB
|S. Barton
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fox 10 LB
|J. Fox
|5-4
|0.5
|0
|
A. Holder 13 CB
|A. Holder
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Adebo 11 CB
|P. Adebo
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 57 DT
|M. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Reid 90 LB
|G. Reid
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wade-Perry 24 DT
|D. Wade-Perry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Toohill 52 LB
|C. Toohill
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
F. Buncom 5 S
|F. Buncom
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Murphy 4 CB
|A. Murphy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Booker 34 DE
|T. Booker
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
D. Jackson 97 DE
|D. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Edwards 9 S
|B. Edwards
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williamson 29 CB
|K. Williamson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Branch 31 LB
|M. Branch
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fox 6 DE
|A. Fox
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Swann 51 DE
|J. Swann
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Riccitelli 37 K
|C. Riccitelli
|1/1
|21
|2/3
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 14 P
|J. Bailey
|3
|44.0
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Scarlett 22 RB
|C. Scarlett
|4
|22.8
|30
|0
|
S. Harrington 80 TE
|S. Harrington
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Irwin 2 WR
|T. Irwin
|3
|5.7
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Browning 3 QB
|J. Browning
|16/27
|194
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Gaskin 9 RB
|M. Gaskin
|28
|148
|1
|37
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
|S. Ahmed
|5
|23
|0
|14
|
K. Pleasant 24 RB
|K. Pleasant
|3
|12
|0
|6
|
S. McGrew 25 RB
|S. McGrew
|2
|4
|0
|2
|
J. Browning 3 QB
|J. Browning
|7
|-10
|1
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Fuller 2 WR
|A. Fuller
|5
|62
|0
|18
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
|S. Ahmed
|2
|32
|0
|17
|
T. Jones 20 WR
|T. Jones
|3
|28
|0
|17
|
A. Baccellia 5 WR
|A. Baccellia
|2
|24
|0
|14
|
C. Otton 87 TE
|C. Otton
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
D. Sample 88 TE
|D. Sample
|2
|19
|1
|11
|
H. Bryant 1 TE
|H. Bryant
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Cook 15 WR
|A. Cook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Murphy 1 DB
|B. Murphy
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
B. Wellington 13 LB
|B. Wellington
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Taylor 27 DB
|K. Taylor
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bartlett 17 LB
|T. Bartlett
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Burr-Kirven 25 LB
|B. Burr-Kirven
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rapp 7 DB
|T. Rapp
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
E. Molden 3 DB
|E. Molden
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 92 DL
|J. Johnson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bronson 90 DL
|J. Bronson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Onwuzurike 95 DL
|L. Onwuzurike
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bowman 55 LB
|R. Bowman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tryon 9 LB
|J. Tryon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. McKinney 11 DB
|B. McKinney
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 20 WR
|T. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McIntosh 14 DB
|J. McIntosh
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Gaines 99 DL
|G. Gaines
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry 47 K
|P. Henry
|2/2
|38
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Whitford 32 P
|J. Whitford
|5
|34.8
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
