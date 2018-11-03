Drive Chart
Stidham-to-Williams lifts Auburn past No. 25 Texas A&M 28-24

  Nov 03, 2018

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Seth Williams figures there's only one likely outcome on a mid-air battle for the ball, and it's exactly what happened with the game in the balance.

The Auburn freshman came down with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jarrett Stidham with 1:41 left and the Tigers rallied to beat No. 25 Texas A&M 28-24 on Saturday.

''Zero chance I wasn't coming down with it,'' Williams said. ''It's going to come down with me if it's up in the air.''

The Tigers (6-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) sputtered early on offense but finished with a 14-point outburst over the final 5:14 and the defense came up with big stops. Stidham delivered big plays on both final drives.

Kellen Mond and the Aggies (5-4, 3-3) pushed the ball into Auburn territory on their final drive, converting a fourth-and-5. Then a holding call pushed them back across midfield and Mond's desperation pass to the end zone was incomplete.

Officials put one second back on the clock but Mond was sacked by Nick Coe on the final play.

''You think the game's over,'' Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. ''The game's over, you shake the other coach's hand ... and then they tell you to come back out.''

The Tigers, who had plummeted from a No. 8 ranking, trailed 24-14 before staging the rally. Texas A&M had missed a late field goal following another defensive stand.

Stidham started the final drive with a 47-yard pass to Ryan Davis, who spun away from defenders and raced downfield. Then came Williams' second 11-yard touchdown catch of the day, in the back corner of the end zone.

Auburn had gotten new life with the first career interception by Noah Igbinoghene on what Malzahn called ''probably the play of the game.'' Stidham led the Tigers down the field and completed two straight sideline passes to Darius Slayton to set up Chandler Cox's 1-yard touchdown run, making it 24-21.

The defense held again and Christian Tutt returned a punt to the 42.

''We knew if we left any life in them, they were going to fight, scratch and claw,'' Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said. ''That's what they always do, and we did that. We played excellent football for three quarters.''

Stidham completed 18 of 29 passes for 239 yards. Slayton had eight catches for 107 yards.

Auburn won despite running for just 19 yards on 21 carries. It was the fewest by the Tigers since gaining 18 against Mississippi State in 2000.

Trayveon Williams ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns for Texas A&M. He caught five passes for 75 yards and a third score.

''It's a tough way to lose, to dominate the whole game like that,'' Aggies defensive lineman Landis Durham said. ''We preach and preach to finish, and we fell short of that. Now we're hurt.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas A&M: Didn't complete a pass until the final play of the first quarter, with Auburn unable to stop the run. Dropped its second straight game. Had a 38:41-21:19 advantage in time of possession.

Auburn: Fought back to avoid a tough loss. The Tigers' running game still isn't producing, netting minus 14 yards in the first quarter. Offense went three-and-out six times.

BEATING THE AGGIES

Stidham, a Texas native, took special pleasure in beating a home state team. ''Any time I can beat the Aggies, it's a great day in my book,'' he said.

TRICKERY

Auburn got its first touchdown when receiver Ryan Davis hit Sal Cannella for a 20-yard touchdown on a double pass. That came one play after the Tigers recovered a botched pitch by Kellen Mond.

FISHER VS. MALZAHN

The two coaches' only head-to-head meeting came in the national championship game to end the 2013 season. Fisher's Florida State team scored in the final seconds to win 34-31.

''This was a different kind of game,'' Malzahn said. ''It was completely different.''

UP NEXT

Auburn visits No. 6 Georgia after upsetting the Bulldogs last season before losing to them in the SEC championship game.

Texas A&M hosts Mississippi to start a closing three-game home stand.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:41
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
28
Touchdown 1:47
8-J.Stidham complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
58
yds
00:28
pos
24
27
Point After TD 5:14
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
21
Touchdown 5:17
27-C.Cox runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
91
yds
02:05
pos
24
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:27
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
14
Touchdown 10:34
5-T.Williams runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
69
yds
00:00
pos
23
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:09
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 1:20
11-K.Mond complete to 5-T.Williams. 5-T.Williams runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
02:43
pos
16
14
Point After TD 4:03
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 4:10
8-J.Stidham complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
03:39
pos
10
13
Point After TD 14:19
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 14:28
5-T.Williams runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
01:16
pos
9
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:37
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 1:37
23-R.Davis complete to 80-S.Cannella. 80-S.Cannella runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
20
yds
00:14
pos
3
6
Field Goal 7:47
47-S.Small 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
48
yds
05:41
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 28 13
Rushing 13 2
Passing 11 11
Penalty 4 0
3rd Down Conv 4-14 3-11
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 383 262
Total Plays 79 51
Avg Gain 4.8 5.1
Net Yards Rushing 201 19
Rush Attempts 47 21
Avg Rush Yards 4.3 0.9
Net Yards Passing 182 243
Comp. - Att. 16-32 19-30
Yards Per Pass 5.7 8.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 6-38 3-16
Penalties - Yards 7-31 6-39
Touchdowns 3 4
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 4-1 2-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 5-44.2 8-48.3
Return Yards 21 36
Punts - Returns 2-7 3-28
Kickoffs - Returns 1-14 1-8
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 4/5 4/5
Extra Points 3/3 4/4
Field Goals 1/2 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
20 Texas A&M 5-4 3147024
Auburn 6-3 7701428
O/U 47, AUBURN -3.5
Jordan-Hare Stadium Auburn, AL
 182 PASS YDS 243
201 RUSH YDS 19
383 TOTAL YDS 262
Texas A&M
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 220 1 1 111.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.6% 2252 12 7 132.1
K. Mond 16/32 220 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 107 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
166 931 10
T. Williams 17 107 2 38
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 50 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 252 1
J. Corbin 10 50 0 18
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
110 288 4
K. Mond 18 31 0 17
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 20 0
Q. Davis 1 9 0 9
J. Sternberger 81 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Sternberger 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 75 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 257 1
T. Williams 5 75 1 20
J. Sternberger 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 568 6
J. Sternberger 3 59 0 42
C. Buckley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 388 0
C. Buckley 2 29 0 18
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 85 0
J. Corbin 1 16 0 16
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 383 3
Q. Davis 2 14 0 10
K. Rogers 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 235 2
K. Rogers 1 10 0 10
C. Gillaspia 12 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 34 0
C. Gillaspia 1 9 0 9
H. Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 134 0
H. Jones 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Oliver 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
C. Oliver 5-0 0.0 0
L. Durham 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
L. Durham 3-1 0.0 0
L. Pryor 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 1.0
L. Pryor 3-1 1.0 0
K. Keke 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
K. Keke 3-1 1.0 0
T. Dodson 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Dodson 2-0 0.0 0
R. Elam 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Elam 2-0 0.0 0
O. Alaka 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
O. Alaka 2-2 0.0 0
J. Madubuike 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Madubuike 2-1 0.0 0
D. Wilson 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
D. Wilson 2-1 0.0 0
Bu. Johnson 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
Bu. Johnson 2-1 0.5 0
M. Jones 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
D. Mack 34 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
D. Mack 1-1 0.5 0
T. Johnson 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Small 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
13/19 19/19
S. Small 1/2 35 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Mann 34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 44.2 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
36 51.3 3
B. Mann 5 44.2 3 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Corbin 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 30.3 14 1
J. Corbin 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 3.5 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
17 8.9 13 0
R. Paul 2 3.5 13 0
Auburn
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.1% 239 2 0 154.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.6% 1953 10 4 132.2
J. Stidham 18/29 239 2 0
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 20 1 0 598.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 20 1 0 598.0
R. Davis 1/1 20 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
108 642 4
J. Whitlow 8 16 0 6
S. Shivers 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 223 2
S. Shivers 2 11 0 8
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 142 3
A. Schwartz 3 4 0 15
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 59 3
M. Miller 2 2 0 2
C. Cox 27 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 2
C. Cox 1 1 1 1
J. Stidham 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
55 -30 2
J. Stidham 5 -15 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Slayton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 107 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 439 1
D. Slayton 8 107 0 34
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 75 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 396 0
R. Davis 5 75 0 47
S. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 332 4
S. Williams 2 22 2 11
S. Cannella 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 73 2
S. Cannella 1 20 1 20
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 108 0
M. Miller 1 16 0 16
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 84 1
J. Whitlow 1 15 0 15
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 266 2
A. Schwartz 1 4 0 4
S. Jackson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Jackson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Davis 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
D. Davis 9-0 0.0 0
D. Thomas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 2 0.0
D. Thomas 9-2 0.0 0
J. Dinson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 2 0.0
J. Dinson 8-1 0.0 0
J. Dean 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 1.0
J. Dean 7-0 1.0 0
N. Coe 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
N. Coe 3-0 1.0 0
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
N. Igbinoghene 3-0 0.0 1
D. Russell 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Russell 3-0 0.0 0
D. Williams 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
D. Williams 3-1 1.0 0
De. Brown 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
De. Brown 3-1 1.0 0
C. Tutt 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 1.0
C. Tutt 2-0 1.0 0
M. Davidson 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Davidson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Wooten 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Wooten 1-0 0.0 0
J. Peters 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Peters 1-0 0.0 0
M. Atkinson 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
M. Atkinson 1-3 0.0 0
T. Moultry 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Moultry 1-1 0.0 0
K. Britt 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Britt 1-1 0.0 0
J. Sherwood 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Sherwood 1-0 0.0 0
C. Miller Jr. 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Miller Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
T. Truesdell 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Truesdell 0-1 0.0 0
A. Williams 79 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
11/21 27/27
A. Carlson 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Siposs 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 48.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
39 45.7 1
A. Siposs 8 48.3 1 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 35.2 8 1
N. Igbinoghene 1 8.0 8 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Davis 23 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 10.3 0 0
R. Davis 2 0.0 0 0
C. Tutt 6 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 30.0 28 0
C. Tutt 1 28.0 28 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:28 TXAM 35 5:41 12 48 FG
3:23 TXAM 3 0:53 3 17 Fumble
1:37 AUBURN 35 1:16 6 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:10 TXAM 24 1:43 5 21 Punt
9:34 TXAM 27 1:38 4 2 Punt
4:03 AUBURN 35 2:43 8 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:39 AUBURN 35 0:00 11 75 TD
8:08 TXAM 20 4:17 10 36 Punt
2:45 TXAM 37 2:31 5 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:21 TXAM 43 3:47 8 38 FG Miss
8:54 AUBURN 44 0:48 3 -27 INT
5:14 AUBURN 35 2:55 8 20 Punt
1:41 AUBURN 35 1:20 10 25
0:12 TXAM 41 0:00 1 -9
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXAM 35 0:58 4 -17 Punt
7:15 TXAM 35 3:08 7 31 Punt
1:51 TXAM 20 0:14 2 20 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:19 TXAM 35 1:04 4 -4 Punt
10:39 AUBURN 10 0:59 3 3 Fumble
7:49 AUBURN 20 3:39 9 80 TD
1:09 TXAM 35 0:02 3 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:27 TXAM 35 2:12 6 14 Punt
3:44 AUBURN 15 0:53 3 -1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:08 AUBURN 2 0:00 3 8 Punt
10:32 AUBURN 20 0:56 3 -15 Punt
7:22 AUBURN 29 2:05 9 91 TD
2:15 AUBURN 42 0:28 2 58 TD
NCAA FB Scores