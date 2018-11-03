Drive Chart
Levy runs No. 24 Boston College past Virginia Tech, 31-21

  • Nov 03, 2018

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Travis Levy went from a lightly used backup to the focal point of No. 24 Boston College's run-first offense, and he responded by running the Eagles into one of their biggest games in years.

Taking over after star AJ Dillon tweaked an ankle injury, Levy for ran 75 yards and two touchdowns as Boston College beat Virginia Tech 31-21, setting them up for a huge home game against No. 2 Clemson next week.

''I'm ready every game,'' the sophomore said. He started the day with just 29 carries for 102 yards with no touchdowns in the first eight games. ''Next man up mentality. That's what it is.''

Dillon added 96 yards and a touchdown for BC (7-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 22 CFP), which will face the Tigers with first place in the ACC's Atlantic Division on the line.

''We have an opportunity to play the No. 2 team in the country that's playing lights out football,'' BC coach Steve Addazio said.

The Eagles looked pretty good in their tuneup, limiting the Hokies to 32 yards in the third quarter and erasing a 14-7 deficit with 21 unanswered points after halftime.

''The second half, everyone felt the energy throughout the locker room,'' said BC's Brandon Sebastian, who had a key interception. ''We just kept swinging and stayed in there and put them away.''

Ryan Willis threw for 281 yards with three touchdown passes for Virginia Tech (4-4, 3-2), but the Hokies lost their third straight at home for the first time since 1992. It came on a day when they could have moved into a share of first place in the Coastal Division with a victory.

Levy scored on a 29-yard run midway through the third quarter to tie the game at 14, and his 1-yard run with 8:51 to play made it 28-14. In between, Anthony Brown got them the lead with a 22-yard TD pass to Korab Idrizi after an interception by Sebastian.

On the interception, Willis hit Damon Hazleton but the ball went off the receiver and right into the hands of Sebastian.

Willis completed 25 of 42 passes and ran for 49 more yards. His touchdowns - 26 yards to Hazleton, 4 yards to Eric Kumah and 14 yards to Tre Turner - all came when he threw the ball in their direction in one-on-one coverage. But the Hokies gained just 111 yards on 36 carries.

''In this game, if you can only do one thing, they won't let you do that for very long,'' coach Justin Fuente said.

Both quarterbacks missed on what could have been long scoring passes. Brown had Michael Walker well behind the secondary but overthrew him on what would have been a 90-yard play in the second quarter, and Willis underthrew Turner in the middle of the field on a would-be 79-yard scoring play in the third quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boston College: The Eagles' play-calling was curious at times. Dillon ran for three and then 17 yards on their first two plays, but three consecutive pass plays that followed yielded only a yard and a punt. Dillon carried seven times - half his first-half total - on their lone scoring drive before halftime.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies already inexperienced defense has been worn thin by injuries. They began the day with leading tackler Rayshard Ashby dressed but not playing, nose tackle Jarrod Hewitt and OLB Dylan Rivers also sitting out with injuries and No. 2 tackler, LB Khalil Ladler, missing the first half because of a targeting call. They then lost cornerback Bryce Watts to a broken forearm and backup nose tackle Xavier Burke to an Achilles injury.

EASY, TIGER

Addazio had an amusing answer when asked if he's seen how Clemson fared earlier in the day. They beat Louisville 77-16.

''I did see it flash up on the board,'' he said. ''I think it was 77? You just want to ruin my night. Can I enjoy this game, maybe get on the plane and have one of those awful sandwiches, just feel good for a few minutes?''

UP NEXT

The Eagles return home, maybe to host ESPN's ''College GameDay.''

Virginia Tech heads onto the road to face Pittsburgh still with a chance in the Coastal Division matchup.

Follow Hank on Twitter: www.twitter.com/hankkurzjr

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:42
99-C.Lichtenberg 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
54
yds
02:16
pos
31
21
Point After TD 4:58
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
21
Touchdown 5:03
5-R.Willis complete to 11-T.Turner. 11-T.Turner runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
03:48
pos
28
20
Point After TD 8:51
99-C.Lichtenberg extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
14
Touchdown 8:56
23-T.Levy runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
49
yds
01:55
pos
27
14
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:58
99-C.Lichtenberg extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 4:03
13-A.Brown complete to 85-K.Idrizi. 85-K.Idrizi runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
39
yds
00:20
pos
20
14
Point After TD 7:37
99-C.Lichtenberg extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 7:43
23-T.Levy runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
70
yds
01:44
pos
13
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:44
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 10:48
5-R.Willis complete to 83-E.Kumah. 83-E.Kumah runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
61
yds
03:28
pos
7
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:11
93-B.Johnson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 4:19
5-R.Willis complete to 14-D.Hazelton. 14-D.Hazelton runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:21
pos
7
6
Point After TD 6:40
99-C.Lichtenberg extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 6:47
2-A.Dillon runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
75
yds
03:55
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 23
Rushing 10 8
Passing 8 14
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 4-16 5-16
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-4
Total Net Yards 389 392
Total Plays 75 79
Avg Gain 5.2 5.0
Net Yards Rushing 219 111
Rush Attempts 49 36
Avg Rush Yards 4.5 3.1
Net Yards Passing 170 281
Comp. - Att. 15-26 25-43
Yards Per Pass 6.5 6.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-7 0-0
Penalties - Yards 4-39 8-59
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 7-41.3 6-45.0
Return Yards 56 80
Punts - Returns 2-33 3-16
Kickoffs - Returns 1-22 3-64
Int. - Returns 1-1 0-0
Kicking 5/5 3/4
Extra Points 4/4 3/3
Field Goals 1/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
22 Boston College 7-2 70141031
Virginia Tech 4-4 770721
O/U 57, VATECH +2
Lane Stadium Blacksburg, VA
 170 PASS YDS 281
219 RUSH YDS 111
389 TOTAL YDS 392
Boston College
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 177 1 0 127.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.9% 1567 16 5 141.4
A. Brown 15/26 177 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 96 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
162 897 8
A. Dillon 24 96 1 17
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 75 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 177 2
T. Levy 11 75 2 29
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 94 1
A. Brown 7 37 0 24
J. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 147 1
J. Smith 1 17 0 17
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 54 0
M. Walker 1 9 0 9
B. Glines 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
67 376 3
B. Glines 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Sweeney 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 230 3
T. Sweeney 4 61 0 37
K. Idrizi 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 105 1
K. Idrizi 2 49 1 27
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 135 0
T. Levy 3 28 0 21
B. Glines 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 123 3
B. Glines 2 17 0 12
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 314 3
K. White 1 11 0 11
C. Garrison 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 38 0
C. Garrison 1 8 0 8
T. Torres 24 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Torres 1 2 0 2
J. Burt 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 80 0
J. Burt 1 2 0 2
J. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 259 4
J. Smith 1 1 0 1
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 182 0
M. Walker 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Strachan 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
C. Strachan 8-1 0.0 0
I. McDuffie 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
I. McDuffie 8-4 0.0 0
B. Sebastian 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 1 0.0
B. Sebastian 8-2 0.0 1
T. Karafa 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
T. Karafa 7-2 0.0 0
M. Richardson 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
M. Richardson 6-0 0.0 0
W. Harris 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
W. Harris 4-1 0.0 0
T. Torres 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 2 0.0
T. Torres 4-1 0.0 0
W. Ray 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
W. Ray 3-1 0.0 0
Z. Allen 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
Z. Allen 2-1 0.0 0
R. Smith 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
R. Smith 2-1 0.0 0
H. Cheevers 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 5 0.0
H. Cheevers 1-1 0.0 0
L. Denis 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
L. Denis 1-1 0.0 0
J. Lamot 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Lamot 0-1 0.0 0
T. Rayam 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Rayam 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Lichtenberg 99 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
5/6 22/22
C. Lichtenberg 1/1 28 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Carlson 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 41.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
47 39.4 3
G. Carlson 7 41.3 3 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
28 25.7 22 0
M. Walker 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Walker 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 12.1 28 0
M. Walker 2 16.5 28 0
Virginia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Willis 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 281 3 1 134.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 1539 13 4 139.8
R. Willis 25/42 281 3 1
Q. Patterson II 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
Q. Patterson II 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Willis 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 217 3
R. Willis 9 49 0 16
S. Peoples 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
96 497 5
S. Peoples 12 39 0 12
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 277 1
D. McClease 7 13 0 5
Q. Patterson II 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
Q. Patterson II 2 10 0 7
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 49 0
H. Grimsley 3 10 0 7
J. Holston 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 100 1
J. Holston 1 2 0 2
T. Wheatley 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 83 1
T. Wheatley 1 0 0 0
H. Hooker 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 57 1
H. Hooker 1 -12 0 -12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Keene 29 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 65 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 198 2
D. Keene 3 65 0 24
H. Grimsley 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 268 0
H. Grimsley 6 53 0 15
D. Hazelton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 636 7
D. Hazelton 2 40 1 26
S. Peoples 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 155 0
S. Peoples 4 39 0 27
E. Kumah 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 35 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 357 3
E. Kumah 6 35 1 14
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 0
D. McClease 1 27 0 27
T. Turner 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 209 2
T. Turner 1 14 1 14
B. Garrison 72 OL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
B. Garrison 1 8 0 8
P. Patterson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 78 1
P. Patterson 1 5 0 5
S. Savoy 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 158 2
S. Savoy 1 3 0 3
C. Cunningham 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 1
C. Cunningham 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Deablo 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
D. Deablo 10-0 0.0 0
R. Kearney 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-8 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-8 0 0.0
R. Kearney 9-8 0.0 0
J. Quillen 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
J. Quillen 7-0 0.0 0
D. Hollifield 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
D. Hollifield 7-2 0.0 0
R. Floyd 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 2 0.0
R. Floyd 4-2 0.0 0
C. Farley 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 2 0.0
C. Farley 4-0 0.0 0
E. Belmar 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
E. Belmar 3-1 1.0 0
T. Rodgers 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Rodgers 2-1 0.0 0
R. Walker 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
R. Walker 1-2 0.0 0
X. Burke 43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
X. Burke 1-0 0.0 0
T. Garbutt 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Garbutt 1-0 0.0 0
H. Gaines 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Gaines 1-0 0.0 0
J. Taylor 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Taylor 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Johnson 93 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
7/10 29/29
B. Johnson 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Bradburn 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 45.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
43 43.0 1
O. Bradburn 6 45.0 1 72
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Fox 16 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
C. Fox 1 20.0 20 0
D. McClease 33 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 21.7 20 0
D. McClease 1 20.0 20 0
C. Farley 3 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 21.7 24 0
C. Farley 1 24.0 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Hazelton 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 5.3 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 4.5 13 0
D. Hazelton 3 5.3 13 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 VATECH 35 0:40 6 11 Punt
10:42 BC 25 3:55 13 75 TD
4:11 VATECH 35 0:57 4 -2 Punt
0:30 BC 8 0:13 3 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:44 VATECH 35 1:57 7 11 Punt
2:15 BC 31 0:51 3 -5 Punt
0:16 BC 45 0:05 2 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:51 BC 28 2:25 7 37 Fumble
9:27 BC 30 1:44 5 70 TD
6:48 VATECH 43 1:16 3 -5 Punt
4:23 VATECH 19 0:20 2 19 TD
2:51 BC 32 0:47 4 9 Downs
0:48 BC 28 0:43 7 18 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:51 VATECH 49 1:55 5 49 TD
4:58 VATECH 35 2:16 7 54 FG
1:54 VATECH 35 0:54 3 -5
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:45 VATECH 24 2:58 6 15 Punt
6:40 BC 35 2:21 7 65 TD
2:37 VATECH 16 2:07 6 4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 VATECH 39 3:28 7 61 TD
8:03 VATECH 13 5:16 15 56 Downs
1:01 VATECH 35 0:38 4 20 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:06 BC 35 0:00 4 -7 Punt
11:00 VATECH 35 1:11 3 5 Punt
7:37 BC 35 0:44 4 -14 Punt
4:58 VATECH 11 0:09 2 70 INT
3:58 BC 35 1:02 5 0 Punt
1:37 BC 41 0:45 5 13 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:08 VATECH 15 1:46 6 34 Downs
8:51 BC 35 3:48 11 75 TD
2:36 BC 35 0:37 7 -10 Downs
NCAA FB Scores