Levy runs No. 24 Boston College past Virginia Tech, 31-21
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Travis Levy went from a lightly used backup to the focal point of No. 24 Boston College's run-first offense, and he responded by running the Eagles into one of their biggest games in years.
Taking over after star AJ Dillon tweaked an ankle injury, Levy for ran 75 yards and two touchdowns as Boston College beat Virginia Tech 31-21, setting them up for a huge home game against No. 2 Clemson next week.
''I'm ready every game,'' the sophomore said. He started the day with just 29 carries for 102 yards with no touchdowns in the first eight games. ''Next man up mentality. That's what it is.''
Dillon added 96 yards and a touchdown for BC (7-2, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 22 CFP), which will face the Tigers with first place in the ACC's Atlantic Division on the line.
''We have an opportunity to play the No. 2 team in the country that's playing lights out football,'' BC coach Steve Addazio said.
The Eagles looked pretty good in their tuneup, limiting the Hokies to 32 yards in the third quarter and erasing a 14-7 deficit with 21 unanswered points after halftime.
''The second half, everyone felt the energy throughout the locker room,'' said BC's Brandon Sebastian, who had a key interception. ''We just kept swinging and stayed in there and put them away.''
Ryan Willis threw for 281 yards with three touchdown passes for Virginia Tech (4-4, 3-2), but the Hokies lost their third straight at home for the first time since 1992. It came on a day when they could have moved into a share of first place in the Coastal Division with a victory.
Levy scored on a 29-yard run midway through the third quarter to tie the game at 14, and his 1-yard run with 8:51 to play made it 28-14. In between, Anthony Brown got them the lead with a 22-yard TD pass to Korab Idrizi after an interception by Sebastian.
On the interception, Willis hit Damon Hazleton but the ball went off the receiver and right into the hands of Sebastian.
Willis completed 25 of 42 passes and ran for 49 more yards. His touchdowns - 26 yards to Hazleton, 4 yards to Eric Kumah and 14 yards to Tre Turner - all came when he threw the ball in their direction in one-on-one coverage. But the Hokies gained just 111 yards on 36 carries.
''In this game, if you can only do one thing, they won't let you do that for very long,'' coach Justin Fuente said.
Both quarterbacks missed on what could have been long scoring passes. Brown had Michael Walker well behind the secondary but overthrew him on what would have been a 90-yard play in the second quarter, and Willis underthrew Turner in the middle of the field on a would-be 79-yard scoring play in the third quarter.
THE TAKEAWAY
Boston College: The Eagles' play-calling was curious at times. Dillon ran for three and then 17 yards on their first two plays, but three consecutive pass plays that followed yielded only a yard and a punt. Dillon carried seven times - half his first-half total - on their lone scoring drive before halftime.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies already inexperienced defense has been worn thin by injuries. They began the day with leading tackler Rayshard Ashby dressed but not playing, nose tackle Jarrod Hewitt and OLB Dylan Rivers also sitting out with injuries and No. 2 tackler, LB Khalil Ladler, missing the first half because of a targeting call. They then lost cornerback Bryce Watts to a broken forearm and backup nose tackle Xavier Burke to an Achilles injury.
EASY, TIGER
Addazio had an amusing answer when asked if he's seen how Clemson fared earlier in the day. They beat Louisville 77-16.
''I did see it flash up on the board,'' he said. ''I think it was 77? You just want to ruin my night. Can I enjoy this game, maybe get on the plane and have one of those awful sandwiches, just feel good for a few minutes?''
UP NEXT
The Eagles return home, maybe to host ESPN's ''College GameDay.''
Virginia Tech heads onto the road to face Pittsburgh still with a chance in the Coastal Division matchup.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|23
|Rushing
|10
|8
|Passing
|8
|14
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|5-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-4
|Total Net Yards
|389
|392
|Total Plays
|75
|79
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|219
|111
|Rush Attempts
|49
|36
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|3.1
|Net Yards Passing
|170
|281
|Comp. - Att.
|15-26
|25-43
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|6.5
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-7
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-39
|8-59
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-41.3
|6-45.0
|Return Yards
|56
|80
|Punts - Returns
|2-33
|3-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-22
|3-64
|Int. - Returns
|1-1
|0-0
|Kicking
|5/5
|3/4
|Extra Points
|4/4
|3/3
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|170
|PASS YDS
|281
|219
|RUSH YDS
|111
|389
|TOTAL YDS
|392
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
A. Brown 13 QB
|A. Brown
|15/26
|177
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
A. Dillon 2 RB
|A. Dillon
|24
|96
|1
|17
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|11
|75
|2
|29
A. Brown 13 QB
|A. Brown
|7
|37
|0
|24
J. Smith 6 WR
|J. Smith
|1
|17
|0
|17
M. Walker 3 WR
|M. Walker
|1
|9
|0
|9
B. Glines 19 WR
|B. Glines
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
T. Sweeney 89 TE
|T. Sweeney
|4
|61
|0
|37
K. Idrizi 85 TE
|K. Idrizi
|2
|49
|1
|27
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|3
|28
|0
|21
B. Glines 19 WR
|B. Glines
|2
|17
|0
|12
K. White 9 WR
|K. White
|1
|11
|0
|11
C. Garrison 81 TE
|C. Garrison
|1
|8
|0
|8
T. Torres 24 DB
|T. Torres
|1
|2
|0
|2
J. Burt 84 TE
|J. Burt
|1
|2
|0
|2
J. Smith 6 WR
|J. Smith
|1
|1
|0
|1
M. Walker 3 WR
|M. Walker
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
C. Strachan 13 LB
|C. Strachan
|8-1
|0.0
|0
I. McDuffie 55 LB
|I. McDuffie
|8-4
|0.0
|0
B. Sebastian 10 DB
|B. Sebastian
|8-2
|0.0
|1
T. Karafa 48 DL
|T. Karafa
|7-2
|0.0
|0
M. Richardson 14 LB
|M. Richardson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
W. Harris 8 DB
|W. Harris
|4-1
|0.0
|0
T. Torres 24 DB
|T. Torres
|4-1
|0.0
|0
W. Ray 11 DE
|W. Ray
|3-1
|0.0
|0
Z. Allen 2 DE
|Z. Allen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
R. Smith 96 DT
|R. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
H. Cheevers 4 DB
|H. Cheevers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
L. Denis 21 DB
|L. Denis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Lamot 28 LB
|J. Lamot
|0-1
|0.0
|0
T. Rayam 99 DT
|T. Rayam
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Lichtenberg 99 K
|C. Lichtenberg
|1/1
|28
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
G. Carlson 95 P
|G. Carlson
|7
|41.3
|3
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
M. Walker 3 WR
|M. Walker
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
M. Walker 3 WR
|M. Walker
|2
|16.5
|28
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
R. Willis 5 QB
|R. Willis
|25/42
|281
|3
|1
Q. Patterson II 4 QB
|Q. Patterson II
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
R. Willis 5 QB
|R. Willis
|9
|49
|0
|16
S. Peoples 32 RB
|S. Peoples
|12
|39
|0
|12
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|7
|13
|0
|5
Q. Patterson II 4 QB
|Q. Patterson II
|2
|10
|0
|7
H. Grimsley 6 WR
|H. Grimsley
|3
|10
|0
|7
J. Holston 13 RB
|J. Holston
|1
|2
|0
|2
T. Wheatley 24 RB
|T. Wheatley
|1
|0
|0
|0
H. Hooker 2 QB
|H. Hooker
|1
|-12
|0
|-12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Keene 29 TE
|D. Keene
|3
|65
|0
|24
H. Grimsley 6 WR
|H. Grimsley
|6
|53
|0
|15
D. Hazelton 14 WR
|D. Hazelton
|2
|40
|1
|26
S. Peoples 32 RB
|S. Peoples
|4
|39
|0
|27
E. Kumah 83 WR
|E. Kumah
|6
|35
|1
|14
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|1
|27
|0
|27
T. Turner 11 WR
|T. Turner
|1
|14
|1
|14
B. Garrison 72 OL
|B. Garrison
|1
|8
|0
|8
P. Patterson 8 WR
|P. Patterson
|1
|5
|0
|5
S. Savoy 15 WR
|S. Savoy
|1
|3
|0
|3
C. Cunningham 85 TE
|C. Cunningham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
D. Deablo 17 DB
|D. Deablo
|10-0
|0.0
|0
R. Kearney 38 LB
|R. Kearney
|9-8
|0.0
|0
J. Quillen 26 DB
|J. Quillen
|7-0
|0.0
|0
D. Hollifield 4 LB
|D. Hollifield
|7-2
|0.0
|0
R. Floyd 21 DB
|R. Floyd
|4-2
|0.0
|0
C. Farley 3 DB
|C. Farley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
E. Belmar 40 DL
|E. Belmar
|3-1
|1.0
|0
T. Rodgers 18 DB
|T. Rodgers
|2-1
|0.0
|0
R. Walker 8 DL
|R. Walker
|1-2
|0.0
|0
X. Burke 43 DL
|X. Burke
|1-0
|0.0
|0
T. Garbutt 45 DL
|T. Garbutt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
H. Gaines 11 DL
|H. Gaines
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Taylor 96 DL
|J. Taylor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
B. Johnson 93 K
|B. Johnson
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
O. Bradburn 91 P
|O. Bradburn
|6
|45.0
|1
|72
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. Fox 16 RB
|C. Fox
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
D. McClease 33 RB
|D. McClease
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
C. Farley 3 DB
|C. Farley
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
D. Hazelton 14 WR
|D. Hazelton
|3
|5.3
|13
|0
-
HOU
SMU
31
38
4th 8:13 ESPNU
-
DUKE
MIAMI
17
12
4th 11:18 ESPN2
-
UCONN
TULSA
13
49
4th 11:34 CBSSN
-
4ND
NWEST
24
14
4th 8:57 ESPN
-
TXSA
UAB
3
45
3rd 5:53 beIN
-
UCLA
OREG
7
28
3rd 6:15 FOX
-
LATECH
18MISSST
3
38
3rd 3:32 SECN
-
FAU
FIU
28
14
4th 11:07
-
7OKLA
TXTECH
28
31
2nd 0:41 ABC
-
STNFRD
WASH
0
21
2nd 12:20 PACN
-
1BAMA
3LSU
16
0
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
KENTST
BGREEN
35
28
Final ESPU
-
MIAOH
BUFF
42
51
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
13
45
Final ESPN2
-
NILL
AKRON
36
26
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
WMICH
59
14
Final ESPU
-
TEMPLE
12UCF
40
52
Final ESPN2
-
PITT
25UVA
23
13
Final ESPN2
-
WKY
MTSU
10
29
Final CBSSN
-
COLO
ARIZ
34
42
Final FS1
-
OKLAST
BAYLOR
31
35
Final FS1
-
MICHST
MD
24
3
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
EMICH
7
17
Final ESP3
-
MEMP
ECU
59
41
Final ESPU
-
AF
ARMY
14
17
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
2CLEM
16
77
Final ABC
-
NEB
10OHIOST
31
36
Final FOX
-
SC
MISS
48
44
Final SECN
-
RUT
WISC
17
31
Final BTN
-
24IOWAST
KANSAS
27
3
Final
-
20TXAM
AUBURN
24
28
Final ESPN
-
19CUSE
WAKE
41
24
Final
-
GATECH
UNC
38
28
Final
-
TXSTSM
GAST
40
31
Final ESP+
-
SJST
WYO
9
24
Final ATSN
-
SALA
ARKST
14
38
Final ESP+
-
MRSHL
USM
24
26
Final FBOOK
-
GAS
LAMON
25
44
Final ESP3
-
LALAF
TROY
16
26
Final ESP+
-
13WVU
17TEXAS
42
41
Final FOX
-
FSU
21NCST
28
47
Final ABC
-
16IOWA
PURDUE
36
38
Final ESPN2
-
TULANE
SFLA
41
15
Final CBSSN
-
LIB
MA
59
62
Final/3OT ELEV
-
6UGA
9UK
34
17
Final CBS
-
NAVY
CINCY
0
42
Final ESPU
-
KSTATE
TCU
13
14
Final FS1
-
UTEP
RICE
34
26
Final ESP3
-
MINN
ILL
31
55
Final BTN
-
22BC
VATECH
31
21
Final
-
14PSU
5MICH
7
42
Final ESPN
-
15UTAH
ARIZST
20
38
Final PACN
-
MIZZOU
11FLA
38
17
Final SECN
-
ALCORN
NMEXST
42
52
Final
-
CHARLO
TENN
3
14
Final SECN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
23
7
Final ESP+
-
USC
OREGST
0
064.5 O/U
+15.5
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
SDGST
NMEX
0
045 O/U
+12
Sat 10:15pm ESPU
-
BYU
BOISE
0
053.5 O/U
-12
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
23FRESNO
UNLV
0
060 O/U
+27
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
CAL
8WASHST
0
051 O/U
-7.5
Sat 10:45pm ESPN
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
070.5 O/U
+18.5
Sun 12:00am