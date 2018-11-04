Drive Chart
FRESNO
UNLV

No Text

McMaryion, No. 20 Fresno State defense roll past UNLV

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 04, 2018

LAS VEGAS (AP) Marcus McMaryion threw for two touchdowns and 274 yards, while the Fresno State defense had a near-perfect game as the No. 20 Bulldogs cruised past UNLV 48-3 on Saturday night.

Fresno State (8-1, 5-0 Mountain West) won its seventh straight and ended its two-game losing streak to the Rebels. The Bulldogs kept their one-game lead in the West Division over San Diego State, which won at New Mexico 31-23 Saturday night.

McMaryion completed 26 of 35 passes and rushed for 39 yards as his defense held UNLV to 175 total yards of offense through three quarters.

KeeSean Johnson had eight receptions for 97 yards to move his streak to 45 consecutive games with a catch. Coming into Saturday, Johnson led the nation in active career receptions at 234.

Fresno State's defense only allowed the Rebels over midfield twice in the first three quarters. The first time ended on a missed 46-yard field goal, the other drive ended at their 49-yard line.

Charles Williams, a Fresno native, was the lone bright spot for UNLV (2-7, 0-5) as he rushed for 121 yards on 16 carries. UNLV's Max Gilliam was 14 of 30 for 98 yards for the Rebels, who will not be bowl eligible due to the loss.

The Bulldogs opened the scoring quickly on its first possession on a 6-play, 45-yard touchdown pass from McMaryion to Jamire Jordan down the middle 4:21 into the game. On the first play of the second quarter, Fresno State made it 14-0 on a Ronnie Rivers 2-yard rush around the right end. Asa Fuller's 35-yard field with 36 seconds left in the half, capped it at 17-0.

On their first drive of the second half, the Bulldogs put the game away. McMaryion found Kyle Riddering wide open down the middle for a 9-yard touchdown pass just 4:09 into the half to make it 24-0.

On the next play after Jaron Bryant's 40-yard interception, Fresno State upped the lead to 31-0 with a 5-yard Josh Hokit scamper around the left side with 8:22 remaining in the third.

UNLV's only scoring opportunity in the first half came on that 46-yard missed field goal by Evan Patels in the first quarter. They later reached the red zone in the fourth quarter, ending with a Patel field goal.

THE TAKEAWAY

Fresno State: The Bulldogs earned their first win at UNLV since 1996 and have won 17 of their last 20. Last year, Fresno State lost to the Rebels at home, 26-16. Coach Jeff Tedford is now 7-0 in Mountain West road games. This was the 20th straight game the Bulldogs holding opponents below 30 points a game. Fresno State is now 14-7 all-time against UNLV.

UNLV: The Rebels had won three of their last four against the Bulldogs. After winning the first two of three, UNLV has now lost six in a row. The Rebels have two road games ahead at San Diego State and Hawaii, before finishing at home against instate-rival Nevada.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Bulldogs are the only California team in this week's Associated Press' Top 25 poll. They look to move up a few spots with this win. Fresno State last reached the poll last November after defeating Boise State. This was the second time the Bulldogs reached the poll since Dec. 2013.

UP NEXT

Fresno State: At Boise State on Friday, Nov. 9.

UNLV: At San Diego State on Saturday, Nov. 10.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:14
37-A.Fuller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
48
3
Touchdown 8:20
24-S.Johnson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
70
yds
01:59
pos
47
3
Field Goal 10:58
30-E.Pantels 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
65
yds
03:56
pos
41
3
Point After TD 14:54
37-A.Fuller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
0
Touchdown 14:54
7-D.Grim runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
67
yds
02:55
pos
40
0
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:36
37-A.Fuller 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
19
yds
01:56
pos
34
0
Point After TD 8:22
37-A.Fuller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
0
Touchdown 8:29
33-J.Hokit runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
5
yds
00:10
pos
30
0
Point After TD 10:45
37-A.Fuller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
0
Touchdown 10:52
6-M.McMaryion complete to 89-K.Riddering. 89-K.Riddering runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
23
0
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:47
37-A.Fuller 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
40
yds
03:07
pos
17
0
Point After TD 14:55
37-A.Fuller extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 15:00
20-R.Rivers runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
72
yds
03:42
pos
13
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:39
97-S.Ciucci extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:46
6-M.McMaryion complete to 1-J.Jordan. 1-J.Jordan runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
45
yds
02:37
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 18
Rushing 8 12
Passing 16 6
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 5-10 5-18
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-3
Total Net Yards 466 302
Total Plays 69 76
Avg Gain 6.8 4.0
Net Yards Rushing 192 197
Rush Attempts 34 41
Avg Rush Yards 5.6 4.8
Net Yards Passing 274 105
Comp. - Att. 26-35 15-35
Yards Per Pass 7.8 3.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 5-40 8-57
Touchdowns 6 0
Rushing TDs 4 0
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 3-40.7 7-41.4
Return Yards 90 81
Punts - Returns 1-21 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-18 4-73
Int. - Returns 1-51 1-8
Kicking 8/8 1/2
Extra Points 6/6 0/0
Field Goals 2/2 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
23 Fresno State 8-1 710171448
UNLV 2-7 00033
O/U 59.5, UNLV +27
Sam Boyd Stadium Las Vegas, NV
 274 PASS YDS 105
192 RUSH YDS 197
466 TOTAL YDS 302
Fresno State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. McMaryion 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.3% 274 2 1 153.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.9% 2416 20 3 165.4
M. McMaryion 26/35 274 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Johnson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 47 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 131 3
S. Johnson 3 47 1 37
M. McMaryion 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 157 7
M. McMaryion 7 39 0 14
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 29 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 261 5
R. Rivers 11 29 1 12
D. Grim 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 24 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 29 1
D. Grim 2 24 1 14
J. Reyna 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 75 0
J. Reyna 3 19 0 11
D. O'Neal 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 130 1
D. O'Neal 3 14 0 10
J. Mims 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
89 310 4
J. Mims 2 9 0 5
J. Hokit 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 213 1
J. Hokit 2 6 1 5
R. Harris 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 52 1
R. Harris 1 5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Johnson 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 97 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
62 858 6
K. Johnson 8 97 0 23
M. Quick 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 93 0
M. Quick 5 49 0 18
J. Jordan 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 279 2
J. Jordan 4 38 1 15
Ja. Rice 16 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 477 3
Ja. Rice 3 36 0 23
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 167 2
R. Rivers 1 17 0 17
K. Riddering 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 41 3
K. Riddering 2 13 1 9
D. Grim 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 90 2
D. Grim 1 10 0 10
D. Hardaway 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
D. Hardaway 1 8 0 8
J. Mims 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 274 2
J. Mims 1 6 0 6
C. Coleman 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
C. Coleman 0 0 0 0
J. Hokit 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 34 0
J. Hokit 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Helmuth 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
G. Helmuth 7-1 0.0 0
J. Hughes 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 2 0.0
J. Hughes 6-3 0.0 0
J. Bailey 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
J. Bailey 6-1 0.0 0
M. Bell 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 3 0.0
M. Bell 4-0 0.0 0
J. Bryant 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
J. Bryant 4-0 0.0 1
W. Free 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
W. Free 4-0 0.0 0
A. Kelly 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 3 0.0
A. Kelly 4-1 0.0 0
I. Johnson 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
I. Johnson 3-0 0.0 0
A. Mosby 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Mosby 3-0 0.0 0
T. Soechting 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Soechting 2-0 0.0 0
M. Tyler 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Tyler 2-0 0.0 0
C. Gaston 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Gaston 1-0 0.0 0
M. Boateng 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Boateng 1-0 0.0 0
A. Wright 31 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Wright 1-0 0.0 0
D. Tate Jr. 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Tate Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
L. Tatum III 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
L. Tatum III 1-1 0.0 0
K. Atkins 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Atkins 1-1 0.0 0
P. Belony 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Belony 1-0 0.0 0
M. Walker 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
M. Walker 1-1 0.0 0
K. Jones 33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Jones 1-0 1.0 0
R. McCoy 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. McCoy 1-1 0.0 0
J. Haynes 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Haynes 0-1 0.0 0
K. Iakopo 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Iakopo 0-1 0.0 0
K. Milton 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Milton 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Fuller 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
8/12 43/47
A. Fuller 2/2 47 5/5 11
S. Ciucci 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
S. Ciucci 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Cusick 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 40.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
39 42.6 1
B. Cusick 3 40.7 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. O'Neal 11 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 18.5 18 0
D. O'Neal 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 12.6 21 0
R. Rivers 1 21.0 21 0
UNLV
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Gilliam 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.7% 98 0 1 67.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.7% 1119 12 7 116.6
M. Gilliam 14/30 98 0 1
K. Oblad 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
20% 7 0 0 31.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
20% 7 0 0 31.8
K. Oblad 1/5 7 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Williams 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 121 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 290 0
C. Williams 16 121 0 24
L. Thomas 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
150 764 8
L. Thomas 14 43 0 14
E. Owens 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 204 1
E. Owens 4 23 0 13
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 75 1
T. Collins 2 9 0 5
X. Campbell 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 180 0
X. Campbell 1 8 0 8
M. Gilliam 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 -5 1
M. Gilliam 4 -7 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Presley 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 324 2
B. Presley 4 48 0 15
L. Thomas 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 91 0
L. Thomas 3 16 0 8
M. Stevenson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 184 1
M. Stevenson 2 13 0 11
A. Collins Jr. 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
A. Collins Jr. 1 7 0 7
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 394 6
T. Collins 2 7 0 6
X. Campbell 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
X. Campbell 1 7 0 7
G. Fauolo 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 58 1
G. Fauolo 1 5 0 5
C. Williams 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
C. Williams 1 2 0 2
D. Woods Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 238 5
D. Woods Jr. 0 0 0 0
N. Bean 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
N. Bean 0 0 0 0
D. Tejchman 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 84 2
D. Tejchman 0 0 0 0
P. Ballard 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
P. Ballard 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Perry 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
A. Perry 9-0 0.0 0
D. Baker 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 1 0.0
D. Baker 9-2 0.0 0
E. Austrie 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
E. Austrie 8-0 0.0 0
J. White 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 0.0
J. White 5-0 0.0 1
S. Wily 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Wily 3-1 0.0 0
B. Laolagi 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Laolagi 3-0 0.0 0
J. Kalili 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Kalili 3-0 0.0 0
J. Outsey 20 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Outsey 2-0 0.0 0
G. McCoy 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. McCoy 2-0 0.0 0
K. Uasike 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Uasike 2-0 0.0 0
F. Hester II 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
F. Hester II 2-3 0.0 0
B. Jackson 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Graves 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Graves 1-0 0.0 0
T. Austin 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Austin 1-0 0.0 0
T. Roberts 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Roberts 1-0 0.0 0
T. Malakius 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Malakius 1-1 0.0 0
N. Neal 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Neal 0-1 0.0 0
D. Gibbs 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Gibbs 0-1 0.0 0
R. Mann 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Mann 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Pantels 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
4/8 32/33
E. Pantels 1/2 28 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Hicken 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 41.4 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
49 44.3 3
H. Hicken 7 41.4 3 49
E. Pantels 30 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 45.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 45.0 1
E. Pantels 1 45.0 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Owens 29 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.5 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 15.5 18 0
E. Owens 2 17.5 18 0
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 17.6 27 0
T. Collins 2 19.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Collins 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 2.0 0 0
T. Collins 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 UNLV 45 2:37 6 45 TD
8:36 FRESNO 19 1:09 4 3 Punt
4:07 FRESNO 28 3:42 10 72 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:25 FRESNO 16 3:12 11 17 INT
6:32 FRESNO 27 2:09 5 26 Punt
3:54 FRESNO 42 3:07 8 40 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:02 UNLV 35 0:00 9 65 TD
8:39 UNLV 5 0:10 1 5 TD
7:32 UNLV 38 1:56 4 9 FG
3:08 FRESNO 38 2:55 9 62 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:19 UNLV 35 1:59 6 63 TD
5:44 FRESNO 18 1:39 4 8 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FRESNO 35 1:04 5 9 Punt
10:39 FRESNO 35 1:57 7 -1 Punt
6:27 UNLV 33 2:13 6 39 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 FRESNO 35 3:24 11 30 Punt
7:46 UNLV 33 1:06 3 2 Punt
4:17 UNLV 8 0:47 3 5 Punt
0:42 FRESNO 35 0:24 6 25 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:45 FRESNO 35 1:42 8 26 INT
8:22 FRESNO 35 0:48 4 2 Punt
4:49 FRESNO 35 1:05 5 -5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 FRESNO 20 3:56 11 52 FG
8:14 FRESNO 35 2:24 7 12 Punt
3:25 UNLV 36 2:53 10 58
NCAA FB Scores