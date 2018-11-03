Drive Chart
Jump pass lifts Duke past reeling Miami, 20-12

  • Nov 03, 2018

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Quentin Harris' jump pass to Daniel Helm late in the third quarter put Duke ahead for good, and the Blue Devils beat reeling Miami 20-12 on Saturday night to hand the Hurricanes their third straight loss.

Deon Jackson scored on a 75-yard rush on the game's first snap from scrimmage for Duke (6-3, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which secured bowl eligibility and won at Miami for the first time since 1976. The Blue Devils had lost six straight at Miami.

Deejay Dallas had an 83-yard touchdown run for Miami (5-4, 2-3) and finished with 124 rushing yards, but also fumbled the ball away twice. Travis Homer had a game-high 133 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Hurricanes.

It was just the third time in the last 40 years that Miami, Florida and Florida State, the ''Big Three'' of college football in the Sunshine State lost on the same day. The others were Oct. 30, 2004 and Oct. 8, 2011 - though all three schools also lost last weekend, just not on the same day.

Miami started Malik Rosier at quarterback, and he completed 8 of 12 passes for 76 yards. N'Kosi Perry replaced Rosier early and they rotated throughout the game; Perry completed 5 of 16 passes for 35 yards.

''It would be in our best interest if one guy steps up,'' Miami coach Mark Richt said. ''We're still trying to find that answer right now.''

Miami has not scored more than 14 points in any of its last three games. Miami got to the Duke 13 in the final seconds and Lawrence Cager caught what would have been a touchdown pass with 10 ticks remaining, but he was called for offensive pass interference and Miami's last-ditch try from the 28 fell incomplete as time expired.

With the field waterlogged, thanks to a first-half downpour, both offenses struggled. But Duke found a way to create its own breaks on the drive that gave it the lead.

Facing third-and-3 at the Miami 15, Jackson took a handoff, stopped short of the line of scrimmage and threw a jump pass to the 6-foot-4 Helm - who couldn't make the initial catch, but tipped the ball over 5-foot-11 Miami safety Jaquan Johnson, then dove and caught his own deflection as Johnson punched the turf in disbelief.

The go-ahead pass from Harris came two plays later.

THE TAKEAWAY

Duke: Jackson finished with 113 rushing yards for Duke, which survived another Miami game that went down to the last play. The Hurricanes beat Duke on an eight-lateral kickoff return as time expired in 2015, but no such miracle save Miami this time.

Miami: Dallas' touchdown run was the sixth-longest rush in Miami history, a run where he splashed with every step down the field. It was one of the few highlights for the Hurricanes, whose chances to repeat as ACC Coastal champions took an enormous hit.

PITCH IMPERFECT

The downpour that started shortly after kickoff left the turf at Hard Rock Stadium a complete mess. Countless puddles lined the field for most of the first half, and a considerable amount of grass was worn down to a layer of slick brown mud. That's not good news for the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, who play on the same field Sunday at 1 p.m.

UP NEXT

Duke: Host North Carolina on Nov. 10.

Miami: Visit Georgia Tech on Nov. 10.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 10:06
94-C.Wareham 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
29
yds
01:43
pos
20
12
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:18
94-C.Wareham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
12
Touchdown 0:22
18-Q.Harris complete to 80-D.Helm. 80-D.Helm runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
03:30
pos
16
12
Field Goal 9:40
94-C.Wareham 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
3
yds
00:52
pos
10
12
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 7:26
12-M.Rosier sacked at DUK 10 for -8 yards (44-J.Giles-Harris).
plays
yds
pos
7
12
Touchdown 7:31
24-T.Homer runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
87
yds
03:05
pos
7
12
Missed Two Point Conversion 13:14
to DUK 2 FUMBLES. to DUK 2 for no gain.
plays
yds
pos
7
6
Touchdown 13:26
13-D.Dallas runs 83 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
83
yds
00:08
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 14:48
94-C.Wareham extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 15:00
25-D.Jackson runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 16
Rushing 5 10
Passing 6 5
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 3-16 3-14
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 282 396
Total Plays 67 72
Avg Gain 4.2 5.5
Net Yards Rushing 146 300
Rush Attempts 30 44
Avg Rush Yards 4.9 6.8
Net Yards Passing 136 96
Comp. - Att. 19-37 13-28
Yards Per Pass 3.7 3.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-8 3-15
Penalties - Yards 3-25 6-73
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 10-36.6 8-36.8
Return Yards 16 84
Punts - Returns 2-1 1-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-15 4-75
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-9
Kicking 4/4 0/1
Extra Points 2/2 0/0
Field Goals 2/2 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Duke 6-3 7010320
Miami (FL) 5-4 0120012
O/U 50.5, MIAMI -9.5
Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL
 136 PASS YDS 96
146 RUSH YDS 300
282 TOTAL YDS 396
Duke
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Jones 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.6% 130 0 1 74.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 1587 13 5 138.2
D. Jones 17/35 130 0 1
D. Jackson 25 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 12 0 0 200.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 12 0 0 200.8
D. Jackson 1/1 12 0 0
Q. Harris 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 1 0 446.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 420 7 0 141.2
Q. Harris 1/1 2 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Jackson 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 113 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
115 647 6
D. Jackson 14 113 1 75
D. Jones 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 141 1
D. Jones 8 21 0 16
M. Durant 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 12 0
M. Durant 6 8 0 5
J. Lloyd 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Lloyd 1 3 0 3
Q. Harris 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 161 3
Q. Harris 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Lloyd 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 480 5
J. Lloyd 5 40 0 21
D. Helm 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 34 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 142 1
D. Helm 4 34 1 14
T. Rahming 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 420 6
T. Rahming 5 26 0 7
J. Bobo 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
J. Bobo 1 24 0 24
D. Jackson 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 166 1
D. Jackson 1 9 0 9
K. Fuller 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
K. Fuller 1 7 0 7
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
D. Philyaw-Johnson 1 3 0 3
C. Taylor 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 254 1
C. Taylor 1 1 0 1
N. Gray 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 160 1
N. Gray 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Giles-Harris 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-6 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-6 0 1.0
J. Giles-Harris 6-6 1.0 0
M. Waters 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 0.0
M. Waters 6-2 0.0 0
J. McDuffie 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. McDuffie 6-0 0.0 0
D. Jordan 86 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Jordan 5-0 0.0 0
B. Humphreys 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
B. Humphreys 5-1 0.0 0
D. Singleton 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Singleton 4-0 0.0 0
B. Feamster 30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Feamster 4-0 0.0 0
T. McSwain 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. McSwain 3-0 0.0 0
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
V. Dimukeje 3-0 1.0 0
A. Nyembwe 1 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
A. Nyembwe 3-0 1.0 0
D. Tangelo 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
D. Tangelo 3-1 1.0 0
J. Blackwell 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Blackwell 2-0 0.0 0
J. Hayes 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Hayes 2-1 0.0 0
T. Hornbuckle 59 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Hornbuckle 1-0 0.0 0
K. Quansah 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Quansah 1-0 0.0 0
M. Carter II 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
M. Carter II 1-0 0.0 0
C. Rumph II 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Rumph II 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Wareham 94 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
7/8 34/36
C. Wareham 2/2 33 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Parker 45 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 39.0 6
SEASON NO AVG IN20
42 42.4 6
A. Parker 8 39.0 6 53
D. Jones 17 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 27.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 27.0 2
D. Jones 2 27.0 2 29
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Jackson 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 26.1 15 0
D. Jackson 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Rahming 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 0.5 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 6.0 4 0
T. Rahming 2 0.5 4 0
Miami (FL)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Rosier 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 76 0 0 119.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.5% 1007 6 5 119.0
M. Rosier 8/12 76 0 0
N. Perry 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
31.3% 35 0 0 49.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.4% 701 11 5 133.5
N. Perry 5/16 35 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Homer 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 133 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
123 702 2
T. Homer 18 133 1 43
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 124 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
89 547 4
D. Dallas 12 124 1 83
M. Rosier 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 210 6
M. Rosier 8 32 0 20
N. Perry 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 58 0
N. Perry 5 7 0 9
T. Gray 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 55 2
T. Gray 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Harley 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 218 0
M. Harley 2 45 0 23
B. Jordan 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 270 4
B. Jordan 3 26 0 13
L. Cager 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 297 6
L. Cager 1 25 0 25
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 447 3
J. Thomas 4 15 0 9
D. Langham 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 147 2
D. Langham 0 0 0 0
T. Homer 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 114 0
T. Homer 0 0 0 0
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 61 0
D. Dallas 2 -8 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Quarterman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
S. Quarterman 8-3 0.0 0
J. Johnson 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
J. Johnson 6-1 0.0 1
G. Willis III 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
G. Willis III 5-1 1.0 0
M. Pinckney 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
M. Pinckney 5-0 0.0 0
J. Jackson 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
J. Jackson 4-2 0.0 0
S. Redwine 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 3 0.0
S. Redwine 3-1 0.0 0
M. Smith 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Smith 3-1 0.0 0
T. Bandy 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 3 0.0
T. Bandy 3-0 0.0 0
P. Bethel 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Bethel 2-0 0.0 0
J. Garvin 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Garvin 2-2 0.0 0
A. Carter 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Carter 1-0 0.0 0
T. Odenigbo 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Odenigbo 1-1 0.0 0
R. Finley 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
R. Finley 1-0 0.0 0
S. Patchan 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Patchan 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Baxa 21 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
6/9 34/35
B. Baxa 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Spicer 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 36.8 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
17 38.5 0
J. Spicer 6 36.8 0 41
Z. Feagles 16 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 36.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 38.1 0
Z. Feagles 2 36.5 0 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 18.8 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 23.6 25 0
D. Dallas 4 18.8 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 24.8 0 0
J. Thomas 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MIAMI 35 0:00 2 65 TD
13:30 DUKE 43 1:15 4 8 Punt
8:25 MIAMI 49 0:16 3 3 Punt
5:36 MIAMI 43 2:03 5 12 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 DUKE 41 0:43 3 0 Punt
13:14 MIAMI 35 2:32 8 25 Punt
7:26 MIAMI 35 0:37 4 -4 Punt
3:06 DUKE 29 1:15 3 -4 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:06 DUKE 30 1:46 7 37 Punt
10:32 MIAMI 12 0:52 3 3 FG
3:52 DUKE 35 3:30 9 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:34 DUKE 42 1:16 6 27 INT
12:26 MIAMI 43 0:10 3 0 Punt
11:49 MIAMI 44 1:43 4 29 FG
8:43 DUKE 27 4:10 8 29 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 DUKE 35 1:11 5 -1 Punt
11:35 MIAMI 26 2:30 6 23 Downs
7:36 MIAMI 8 1:20 3 1 Punt
2:55 MIAMI 2 2:14 6 19 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:34 MIAMI 17 0:08 1 83 TD
10:36 MIAMI 18 3:05 7 82 TD
6:12 MIAMI 17 2:58 6 20 Punt
1:37 MIAMI 12 1:02 3 28 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:21 DUKE 35 0:00 4 -8 Fumble
11:15 MIAMI 8 0:07 2 4 Fumble
9:37 DUKE 35 4:59 10 53 FG Miss
0:18 DUKE 35 0:05 4 -8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:45 MIAMI 47 0:00 1 -4 Fumble
12:03 MIAMI 7 0:11 4 88 Punt
9:19 DUKE 35 0:13 4 -3 Punt
4:22 MIAMI 13 4:12 16 59
