Jump pass lifts Duke past reeling Miami, 20-12
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Quentin Harris' jump pass to Daniel Helm late in the third quarter put Duke ahead for good, and the Blue Devils beat reeling Miami 20-12 on Saturday night to hand the Hurricanes their third straight loss.
Deon Jackson scored on a 75-yard rush on the game's first snap from scrimmage for Duke (6-3, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which secured bowl eligibility and won at Miami for the first time since 1976. The Blue Devils had lost six straight at Miami.
Deejay Dallas had an 83-yard touchdown run for Miami (5-4, 2-3) and finished with 124 rushing yards, but also fumbled the ball away twice. Travis Homer had a game-high 133 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Hurricanes.
It was just the third time in the last 40 years that Miami, Florida and Florida State, the ''Big Three'' of college football in the Sunshine State lost on the same day. The others were Oct. 30, 2004 and Oct. 8, 2011 - though all three schools also lost last weekend, just not on the same day.
Miami started Malik Rosier at quarterback, and he completed 8 of 12 passes for 76 yards. N'Kosi Perry replaced Rosier early and they rotated throughout the game; Perry completed 5 of 16 passes for 35 yards.
''It would be in our best interest if one guy steps up,'' Miami coach Mark Richt said. ''We're still trying to find that answer right now.''
Miami has not scored more than 14 points in any of its last three games. Miami got to the Duke 13 in the final seconds and Lawrence Cager caught what would have been a touchdown pass with 10 ticks remaining, but he was called for offensive pass interference and Miami's last-ditch try from the 28 fell incomplete as time expired.
With the field waterlogged, thanks to a first-half downpour, both offenses struggled. But Duke found a way to create its own breaks on the drive that gave it the lead.
Facing third-and-3 at the Miami 15, Jackson took a handoff, stopped short of the line of scrimmage and threw a jump pass to the 6-foot-4 Helm - who couldn't make the initial catch, but tipped the ball over 5-foot-11 Miami safety Jaquan Johnson, then dove and caught his own deflection as Johnson punched the turf in disbelief.
The go-ahead pass from Harris came two plays later.
THE TAKEAWAY
Duke: Jackson finished with 113 rushing yards for Duke, which survived another Miami game that went down to the last play. The Hurricanes beat Duke on an eight-lateral kickoff return as time expired in 2015, but no such miracle save Miami this time.
Miami: Dallas' touchdown run was the sixth-longest rush in Miami history, a run where he splashed with every step down the field. It was one of the few highlights for the Hurricanes, whose chances to repeat as ACC Coastal champions took an enormous hit.
PITCH IMPERFECT
The downpour that started shortly after kickoff left the turf at Hard Rock Stadium a complete mess. Countless puddles lined the field for most of the first half, and a considerable amount of grass was worn down to a layer of slick brown mud. That's not good news for the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, who play on the same field Sunday at 1 p.m.
UP NEXT
Duke: Host North Carolina on Nov. 10.
Miami: Visit Georgia Tech on Nov. 10.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|16
|Rushing
|5
|10
|Passing
|6
|5
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-16
|3-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|282
|396
|Total Plays
|67
|72
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|146
|300
|Rush Attempts
|30
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|6.8
|Net Yards Passing
|136
|96
|Comp. - Att.
|19-37
|13-28
|Yards Per Pass
|3.7
|3.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-8
|3-15
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|6-73
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|10-36.6
|8-36.8
|Return Yards
|16
|84
|Punts - Returns
|2-1
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-15
|4-75
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-9
|Kicking
|4/4
|0/1
|Extra Points
|2/2
|0/0
|Field Goals
|2/2
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|136
|PASS YDS
|96
|
|
|146
|RUSH YDS
|300
|
|
|282
|TOTAL YDS
|396
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Jones 17 QB
|D. Jones
|17/35
|130
|0
|1
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|1/1
|12
|0
|0
|
Q. Harris 18 QB
|Q. Harris
|1/1
|2
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|14
|113
|1
|75
|
D. Jones 17 QB
|D. Jones
|8
|21
|0
|16
|
M. Durant 21 RB
|M. Durant
|6
|8
|0
|5
|
J. Lloyd 5 WR
|J. Lloyd
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
Q. Harris 18 QB
|Q. Harris
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lloyd 5 WR
|J. Lloyd
|5
|40
|0
|21
|
D. Helm 80 TE
|D. Helm
|4
|34
|1
|14
|
T. Rahming 3 WR
|T. Rahming
|5
|26
|0
|7
|
J. Bobo 19 WR
|J. Bobo
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Fuller 7 WR
|K. Fuller
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
D. Philyaw-Johnson 85 WR
|D. Philyaw-Johnson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Taylor 82 WR
|C. Taylor
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
N. Gray 87 TE
|N. Gray
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Giles-Harris 44 LB
|J. Giles-Harris
|6-6
|1.0
|0
|
M. Waters 10 S
|M. Waters
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. McDuffie 9 S
|J. McDuffie
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jordan 86 DE
|D. Jordan
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Humphreys 34 LB
|B. Humphreys
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Singleton 16 S
|D. Singleton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Feamster 30 S
|B. Feamster
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McSwain 95 DT
|T. McSwain
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Dimukeje 51 DE
|V. Dimukeje
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Nyembwe 1 DT
|A. Nyembwe
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Tangelo 54 DT
|D. Tangelo
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Blackwell 31 CB
|J. Blackwell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hayes 13 S
|J. Hayes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hornbuckle 59 DE
|T. Hornbuckle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Quansah 49 LB
|K. Quansah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carter II 26 S
|M. Carter II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Rumph II 96 DE
|C. Rumph II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Wareham 94 K
|C. Wareham
|2/2
|33
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Jackson 25 RB
|D. Jackson
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Rahming 3 WR
|T. Rahming
|2
|0.5
|4
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Homer 24 RB
|T. Homer
|18
|133
|1
|43
|
D. Dallas 13 RB
|D. Dallas
|12
|124
|1
|83
|
M. Rosier 12 QB
|M. Rosier
|8
|32
|0
|20
|
N. Perry 5 QB
|N. Perry
|5
|7
|0
|9
|
T. Gray 32 RB
|T. Gray
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|2
|45
|0
|23
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
|B. Jordan
|3
|26
|0
|13
|
L. Cager 18 WR
|L. Cager
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
J. Thomas 4 WR
|J. Thomas
|4
|15
|0
|9
|
D. Langham 81 WR
|D. Langham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Homer 24 RB
|T. Homer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Dallas 13 RB
|D. Dallas
|2
|-8
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Quarterman 55 LB
|S. Quarterman
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 4 DB
|J. Johnson
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
G. Willis III 9 DL
|G. Willis III
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Pinckney 56 LB
|M. Pinckney
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 99 DL
|J. Jackson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Redwine 22 DB
|S. Redwine
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Smith 35 LB
|M. Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bandy 2 DB
|T. Bandy
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Bethel 93 DL
|P. Bethel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Garvin 97 DL
|J. Garvin
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 5 DB
|A. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Odenigbo 94 DL
|T. Odenigbo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Finley 30 DB
|R. Finley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Patchan 19 DL
|S. Patchan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Baxa 21 K
|B. Baxa
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Spicer 43 P
|J. Spicer
|6
|36.8
|0
|41
|
Z. Feagles 16 P
|Z. Feagles
|2
|36.5
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Dallas 13 RB
|D. Dallas
|4
|18.8
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Thomas 4 WR
|J. Thomas
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
