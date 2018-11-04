Drive Chart
Murray recovers, rallies No. 7 OU past Texas Tech, 51-46

  Nov 04, 2018

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Kyler Murray recovered from a pair of early interceptions that led to a two-touchdown deficit, throwing for 360 yards and three touchdowns and running for 100 yards and another score to rally No. 7 Oklahoma to a 51-46 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday night.

Trey Sermon set career highs with 206 yards rushing and three TDs as the Sooners (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) stayed in the hunt for a return to the College Football Playoff with their 19th straight win in a true road game and 14th consecutive November victory.

Oklahoma was seventh in the first playoff rankings released this past week.

The Red Raiders (5-4, 3-3) led 31-28 at halftime, but freshman quarterback Alan Bowman didn't return in the second half of their eighth straight loss against a Top 10 team going back to 2012. Texas Tech officials didn't immediately say why Bowman left the game.

The Big 12 passing leader's absence changed the flow of a game that was looking a lot like the 65-59 touchdown fest the Sooners won in Lubbock two years ago, when Baker Mayfield topped Patrick Mahomes in a matchup of future first-round NFL draft picks.

Texas Tech punted three straight times without getting a first down after Jett Duffey replaced Bowman again, just as he did five weeks ago when Bowman sustained a partially collapsed lung against West Virginia. Bowman returned two weeks ago against Kansas.

Duffey then started moving the Red Raiders, and they pulled within two on his 4-yard scoring pass to Zach Austin on fourth down midway through the fourth quarter. But Robert Barnes intercepted the 2-point conversion pass and returned it 98 yards for two points and a 44-40 OU lead.

Murray has passes intercepted by Vaughnte Dorsey, on his first throw of the game and again on OU's second possession.

Bowman threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Vasher after the Red Raiders got the ball on the Oklahoma 3 following Dorsey's 17-yard return on the first interception.

After a 31-yard return on Dorsey's second pick, Duffey came on as change of pace replacement for Bowman and threw a screen that Ta'Zhawn Henry took 14 yards for a 14-0 lead.

But Murray protected the ball the rest of the way and led the Sooners to 687 total yards in what figures to be his only chance to get the Sooners back to the four-team playoff since the junior is expected to pursue pro baseball after his only season as OU's starter.

Lee Morris caught two of Murray's TDs, the second a 46-yarder that put the Sooners ahead for good 35-31 in the third quarter. Morris had 101 yards receiving. Texas Tech's Antoine Wesley caught 12 passes for 199 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma: The Sooners gave up more than 300 yards for the first time in three games since former Texas Tech assistant Ruffin McNeill replaced the fired Mike Stoops as defensive coordinator. It's hard to gauge the progress of the unit because of Bowman's injury. The Red Raiders finished with 473 total yards.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders will wonder what might have been if Bowman had been able to return in the second half. He was 21 of 26 for 227 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Still, Duffey showed similar persistence to the previous time he replaced Bowman. He threw for two scores and ran for another to give Texas Tech a shot at an onside kick with 1:05 remaining. It failed.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma: Bedlam is at home against Oklahoma State next Saturday.

Texas Tech: Another big home game against No. 15 Texas next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 1:05
7-J.Duffey incomplete. Intended for 4-A.Wesley.
plays
yds
pos
51
46
Touchdown 1:08
7-J.Duffey runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
01:43
pos
51
46
Point After TD 2:51
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
51
40
Touchdown 2:51
4-T.Sermon runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
04:03
pos
50
40
Missed Two Point Conversion 6:54
22-S.Collins incomplete. Intended for 11-D.Thompson INTERCEPTED by 20-R.Barnes at OKL End Zone. 20-R.Barnes to TT End Zone for 100 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
44
40
Touchdown 7:00
7-J.Duffey complete to 19-Z.Austin. 19-Z.Austin runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
77
yds
04:54
pos
42
40
Point After TD 11:54
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
34
Touchdown 12:02
4-T.Sermon runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
02:46
pos
41
34
Field Goal 14:54
96-C.Hatfield 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
69
yds
00:51
pos
35
34
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:05
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
31
Touchdown 12:15
1-K.Murray complete to 84-L.Morris. 84-L.Morris runs 46 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
69
yds
01:25
pos
34
31
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:56
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
31
Touchdown 1:00
21-D.Ward runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
66
yds
03:22
pos
28
30
Point After TD 4:22
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
24
Touchdown 4:28
1-K.Murray complete to 45-C.Meier. 45-C.Meier runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
114
yds
03:35
pos
27
24
Point After TD 8:53
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
24
Touchdown 8:58
4-T.Sermon runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
02:37
pos
20
24
Point After TD 11:35
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 11:46
10-A.Bowman complete to 21-D.Ward. 21-D.Ward runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
00:31
pos
14
23
Point After TD 12:17
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 12:25
1-K.Murray scrambles runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
01:43
pos
13
17
Field Goal 14:19
96-C.Hatfield 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
65
yds
03:51
pos
7
17
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:11
43-A.Seibert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 4:18
1-K.Murray complete to 84-L.Morris. 84-L.Morris runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:41
pos
6
14
Point After TD 6:59
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 7:07
7-J.Duffey complete to 26-T.Henry. 26-T.Henry runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
25
yds
02:08
pos
0
13
Point After TD 10:30
96-C.Hatfield extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:35
10-A.Bowman complete to 9-T. Vasher. 9-T. Vasher runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
3
yds
00:45
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 32 23
Rushing 16 4
Passing 15 15
Penalty 1 4
3rd Down Conv 5-10 3-13
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-2
Total Net Yards 682 463
Total Plays 79 71
Avg Gain 8.6 6.5
Net Yards Rushing 323 107
Rush Attempts 44 27
Avg Rush Yards 7.3 4.0
Net Yards Passing 359 356
Comp. - Att. 20-35 30-44
Yards Per Pass 10.3 8.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-1 2-10
Penalties - Yards 10-113 7-69
Touchdowns 7 6
Rushing TDs 4 2
Passing TDs 3 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 3-35.0 5-49.4
Return Yards 43 90
Punts - Returns 1-9 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-34 1-41
Int. - Returns 1-0 2-49
Kicking 7/7 6/6
Extra Points 7/7 4/4
Field Goals 0/0 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
7 Oklahoma 8-1 72171651
Texas Tech 5-4 141701546
O/U 78, TXTECH +14
Jones AT&T Stadium Lubbock, TX
 359 PASS YDS 356
323 RUSH YDS 107
682 TOTAL YDS 463
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 360 3 2 160.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.6% 2689 31 5 216.6
Ky. Murray 20/35 360 3 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Sermon 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 206 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
115 722 8
T. Sermon 26 206 3 30
Ky. Murray 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 100 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 574 7
Ky. Murray 11 100 1 31
K. Brooks 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 475 6
K. Brooks 4 21 0 8
M. Brown 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Brown 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Morris 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 101 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 353 8
L. Morris 4 101 2 46
M. Brown 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 76 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 814 7
M. Brown 5 76 0 46
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 725 9
C. Lamb 4 51 0 16
G. Calcaterra 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 272 2
G. Calcaterra 3 48 0 25
C. Meier 45 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 35 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 129 3
C. Meier 2 35 1 30
J. Hall 27 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
J. Hall 1 34 0 34
C. Rambo 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
C. Rambo 1 15 0 15
M. Tease 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 58 1
M. Tease 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Ke. Murray 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
Ke. Murray 10-2 0.0 0
R. Barnes 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 0.0
R. Barnes 5-0 0.0 1
P. Motley 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 3 0.0
P. Motley 4-1 0.0 0
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Brown 4-0 0.0 0
C. Bolton 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
C. Bolton 3-1 0.0 0
D. Turner-Yell 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Turner-Yell 3-2 0.0 0
T. Norwood 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Norwood 3-0 0.0 0
R. Perkins 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Perkins 3-1 0.0 0
J. Broiles 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Broiles 2-1 0.0 0
R. Jones 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
A. Bledsoe 72 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
A. Bledsoe 1-1 1.0 0
K. Mann 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
K. Mann 1-0 0.0 0
M. Jackson, Jr. 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Jackson, Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
N. Gallimore 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
N. Gallimore 1-0 1.0 0
M. Overton 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Overton 1-0 0.0 0
J. Parker 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Parker 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/7
SEASON FG XP
9/11 58/58
A. Seibert 0/0 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Seibert 43 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 35.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
23 41.6 1
A. Seibert 3 35.0 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 26.9 17 0
T. Brown 2 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Lamb 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 10.4 9 0
C. Lamb 1 9.0 9 0
Texas Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Bowman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80.8% 227 2 0 179.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.4% 2638 17 7 150.1
A. Bowman 21/26 227 2 0
J. Duffey 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.9% 139 2 0 160.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 627 4 4 132.3
J. Duffey 9/17 139 2 0
S. Collins 22 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 10 0 0 92.0
S. Collins 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Ward 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 53 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 191 3
D. Ward 8 53 1 32
J. Duffey 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 47 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 297 4
J. Duffey 13 47 1 19
D. Felton 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 255 5
D. Felton 1 5 0 5
A. Bowman 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 -26 1
A. Bowman 1 3 0 3
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 346 8
T. Henry 3 0 0 3
D. Thompson 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -13 0
D. Thompson 1 -13 0 -13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Wesley 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
12 199 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
70 1176 7
A. Wesley 12 199 0 40
D. Ward 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 74 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 120 1
D. Ward 5 74 1 45
T. Vasher 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 42 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 470 5
T. Vasher 6 42 1 12
S. Collins 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 215 1
S. Collins 3 23 0 15
D. Bowman 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 105 1
D. Bowman 1 15 0 15
T. Henry 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 143 1
T. Henry 1 14 1 14
J. High 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 615 3
J. High 1 7 0 7
Z. Austin 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 143 1
Z. Austin 1 4 1 4
K. Carter 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 238 1
K. Carter 1 3 0 3
D. Thompson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
D. Thompson 0 0 0 0
D. Felton 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
D. Felton 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Johnson 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
J. Johnson 9-1 0.0 0
V. Dorsey 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-4 2 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-4 3 0.5
V. Dorsey 6-4 0.5 2
R. Jeffers 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
R. Jeffers 6-1 0.0 0
J. Brooks 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 1 0.0
J. Brooks 5-4 0.0 0
D. Fields 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Fields 3-1 0.0 0
D. Smith 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Smith 3-1 0.0 0
T. Jones 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
J. Parker 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Parker 2-1 0.0 0
B. Stringer 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Stringer 1-0 0.0 0
B. Washington Jr. 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
B. Washington Jr. 1-1 0.5 0
J. Wallace 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Wallace 1-1 0.0 0
D. Allen 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Allen 1-0 0.0 0
B. Smith 71 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
P. Gordon 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Gordon 1-0 0.0 0
A. Frye 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 4 0.0
A. Frye 1-1 0.0 0
N. McCann 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. McCann 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Hatfield 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
12/13 48/48
C. Hatfield 2/2 43 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Panazzolo 85 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 49.4 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
45 42.6 2
D. Panazzolo 5 49.4 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Bowman 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 41.0 41 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
19 25.6 41 0
D. Bowman 1 41.0 41 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:01 OKLA 4 0:08 2 93 INT
10:30 TXTECH 35 1:15 8 19 INT
6:59 TXTECH 35 2:41 7 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:08 TXTECH 35 1:43 7 65 TD
11:35 TXTECH 35 2:37 9 65 TD
8:03 OKLA 1 3:35 8 99 TD
0:56 TXTECH 35 0:39 8 25 Downs
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:06 TXTECH 35 0:00 4 -7 Punt
13:40 OKLA 31 1:25 4 69 TD
10:38 OKLA 22 4:17 13 42 Punt
4:36 OKLA 22 2:32 5 -9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 TXTECH 35 2:46 9 65 TD
6:54 TXTECH 35 4:03 9 75 TD
1:05 TXTECH 35 0:00 3 -7
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLA 35 2:50 9 28 Punt
11:20 OKLA 3 0:45 2 3 TD
9:15 OKLA 25 2:08 4 25 TD
4:11 OKLA 35 3:51 12 50 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:17 OKLA 35 0:31 4 65 TD
8:53 OKLA 35 0:43 6 20 Punt
4:22 OKLA 35 3:22 11 75 TD
0:11 TXTECH 40 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:23 TXTECH 38 0:29 3 -8 Punt
12:05 OKLA 35 0:49 5 5 Punt
5:40 TXTECH 17 0:59 3 7 Punt
1:26 TXTECH 38 0:51 5 54 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:54 OKLA 35 4:54 15 75 TD
2:51 OKLA 20 1:43 9 80 TD
