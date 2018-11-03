Drive Chart
Grier 2-point conversion run sends West Virginia over Texas

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 03, 2018

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) The last time West Virginia quarterback Will Grier ran for the corner of the end zone against Texas, a dive resulted in a gnarly broken finger that ended his season.

He stayed upright this time, untouched as he scrambled for a 2-point conversion that gave No. 12 West Virginia a 42-41 win at No. 15 Texas on Saturday that kept the Mountaineers in first in the Big 12 as they try for their first conference championship.

Grier's scramble for the pylon came after he threaded a 33-yard touchdown pass to Gary Jennings with 16 seconds left, a perfect throw that Jennings caught in stride in the back of the end zone behind two defenders.

Instead of going for the tie, Mountaineers coach Dana Holgorsen dialed up a game-winner. Holgorsen and Grier said the decision was made even before the final drive started.

''It was an easy decision,'' Holgorsen said. ''If you put the fate of the game in (Grier's) hands, I feel pretty good about it.... We've had this 2-point conversion in our back pocket all year.''

It still took two snaps to win it.

On the first, Grier connected with Davis Sills on a quick slant. West Virginia (7-1, 5-1, No. 13 CFP) celebrated but officials ruled the play dead because Texas had called timeout just before the snap. So Grier had to do it again.

Sills was covered the second time. Grier took a step up in the pocket, and then saw a clearing to his left because the Texas safety had dropped off into double coverage on Sills. He held the ball up as he crossed the goal line before slamming it into the stadium wall.

''I had four different options on that play,'' Grier said. ''I went with the fourth one, which was me running ... I stayed on my feet, which was good. Whatever it takes to win.''

West Virginia linebacker David Long couldn't watch.

''I turned my back. All of a sudden, I heard the crowd get silent,'' Long said. ''That told me everything I needed to know.''

Texas coach Tom Herman didn't seem to care for Grier's pre-score celebration.

''I thought taunting before you cross the goal line negated a score,'' Herman said. ''I've got to brush up on my rules and get some questions answered.''

Sills caught touchdown passes of 60 and 18 yards for the Mountaineers.

Ehlinger passed for 356 yards and three scores and also ran for a touchdown for Texas (6-3, 4-2, No. 17 CFP), which has lost two in a row after three weeks in first place in the Big 12.

''The silver lining is we play in the Big 12. We're not out of any race at this point,'' Herman said. ''We certainly don't control our own destiny.

THE TAKEAWAY

West Virginia: The Mountaineers got a huge effort in the running game to complement Grier, and the defense held on just enough to force the Longhorns to kick two field goals that kept them in range for Grier's late-game magic. The Mountaineers ran through the Texas defense for 232 yards. Martell Pettaway rushed for 121 yards on nine carries and scored on runs of 55 and 13 yards.

Texas: Injuries have become a problem while Texas has stumbled into the second half of its season. Starting safety Brandon Jones didn't play because he aggravated an ankle injury before the game at the team hotel, starting cornerback Davante Davis was knocked out on the first series with a shoulder and neck sprain and edge rusher Breckyn Hager dislocated his left shoulder in the first half.

HORNS DOWN

West Virginia was penalized 14 times, eight in the first quarter alone. None were bigger than a pair of calls after Sills scored on a 60-yard touchdown pass.

Sills was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for flashing a ''horns down'' hand sign after the score. Then starting left tackle Yodny Cajuste was ejected after another unsportsmanlike call for throwing a punch on the extra point. The Mountaineers kicked off from their own 3 and Texas used three plays to drive the short field for a touchdown.

Big 12 Assistant Commissioner Bob Burda said the penalty for the ''horns down'' hand signal is ''solely at the official's discretion'' and he is unaware of whether teams have been warned not to do it when playing Texas.

''Here is what I'm disappointed about: We communicated with the refs if that thing was going to get called. I guess there was miscommunication,'' Holgorsen said, declining to say what game officials had told him before kickoff.

NO PRESSURE

Texas couldn't get to Grier and gave up 578 total yards. The Mountaineers didn't allow a sack despite losing Cajuste. Backup left tackle Kelby Wickline had a huge game against Texas sack leader defensive end Charles Omenihu, who had two tackles and no quarterback hurries.

''Lose your all-American tackle, it doesn't bode well for what could happen,'' Holgorsen said. ''We schemed some things up front, blocked hard. That's why we moved the ball.''

POLL POSITION

West Virginia should get a boost for a big road win against a much improved Texas team compared to last season. The Longhorns likely drift back toward the bottom of the Top 25 after another game where the defense struggled again.

UP NEXT

West Virginia hosts TCU next Saturday.

Texas travels to Texas Tech next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Jim Vertuno at https://twitter.com/jimvertuno

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 0:16
32-M.Pettaway to TEX End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
41
Touchdown 0:16
7-W.Grier complete to 12-G.Jennings. 12-G.Jennings runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
02:18
pos
40
41
Point After TD 2:34
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
41
Touchdown 2:43
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:57
pos
34
40
Point After TD 5:40
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
34
Touchdown 5:46
32-M.Pettaway runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
65
yds
03:57
pos
33
34
Field Goal 10:31
17-C.Dicker 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
59
yds
00:00
pos
27
34
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:06
17-C.Dicker 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
49
yds
03:51
pos
27
31
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:19
30-E.Staley 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
62
yds
02:21
pos
27
28
Point After TD 2:40
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
28
Touchdown 2:49
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 5-T.Watson. 5-T.Watson runs 32 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
04:47
pos
24
27
Point After TD 7:36
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
21
Touchdown 7:48
32-M.Pettaway runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
2:11
pos
23
21
Point After TD 10:04
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 10:10
5-T.Watson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
80
yds
04:39
pos
17
20
Point After TD 14:49
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 14:54
7-W.Grier complete to 13-D.Sills. 13-D.Sills runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
105
yds
01:35
pos
16
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:50
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 1:56
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 84-L.Humphrey. 84-L.Humphrey runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
90
yds
01:12
pos
10
13
Point After TD 3:08
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 3:08
7-W.Grier complete to 13-D.Sills. 13-D.Sills runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
85
yds
01:28
pos
9
7
Point After TD 4:36
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 4:51
11-S.Ehlinger runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
53
yds
02:40
pos
3
6
Field Goal 11:14
30-E.Staley 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
62
yds
03:46
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 28 28
Rushing 9 11
Passing 16 15
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 7-12 6-11
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 578 511
Total Plays 75 75
Avg Gain 7.7 6.8
Net Yards Rushing 232 166
Rush Attempts 33 39
Avg Rush Yards 7.0 4.3
Net Yards Passing 346 345
Comp. - Att. 28-42 25-36
Yards Per Pass 8.2 9.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 1-9
Penalties - Yards 14-120 7-64
Touchdowns 5 5
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 3 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 3-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 2-43.0 1-48.0
Return Yards 20 113
Punts - Returns 1-0 1-29
Kickoffs - Returns 1-20 4-84
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 6/6 7/7
Extra Points 4/4 5/5
Field Goals 2/2 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
13 West Virginia 7-1 101701542
17 Texas 6-3 141431041
O/U 58, TEXAS +1
Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Austin, TX
 346 PASS YDS 345
232 RUSH YDS 166
578 TOTAL YDS 511
West Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
W. Grier 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 346 3 0 159.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.7% 2618 28 7 184.0
W. Grier 28/42 346 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 121 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 399 3
M. Pettaway 9 121 2 55
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 94 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 460 2
K. McKoy 17 94 0 19
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 330 4
L. Brown 4 18 0 17
W. Grier 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 -65 1
W. Grier 2 2 0 1
T. Bush 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 85 0
T. Bush 1 -3 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Sills V 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 97 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 626 11
D. Sills V 6 97 2 60
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 119 1
K. McKoy 3 55 0 37
M. Simms 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 566 2
M. Simms 5 55 0 25
G. Jennings Jr. 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 542 9
G. Jennings Jr. 2 40 1 33
J. Haskins 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 96 1
J. Haskins 4 33 0 11
T. Wesco 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 166 0
T. Wesco 3 27 0 10
T. Bush 14 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 137 1
T. Bush 2 22 0 14
D. Maiden 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 78 1
D. Maiden 1 9 0 9
T. Simmons 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 264 1
T. Simmons 2 8 0 5
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 12 1
M. Pettaway 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Robinson Jr. 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 2 0.0
K. Robinson Jr. 9-0 0.0 0
D. Long Jr. 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.0
D. Long Jr. 7-2 1.0 0
J. Stewart 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
J. Stewart 7-0 0.0 0
H. Bailey 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
H. Bailey 7-0 0.0 0
S. Campbell 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
S. Campbell 6-1 0.0 0
J. Norwood 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Norwood 5-0 0.0 0
J. Robinson 12 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Robinson 4-0 0.0 0
T. Avery Jr. 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
T. Avery Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
K. Bigelow Jr. 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Bigelow Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
D. Askew-Henry 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 2 0.0
D. Askew-Henry 2-3 0.0 0
R. Donahue 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Donahue 2-1 0.0 0
Da. Stills 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Da. Stills 1-0 0.0 0
N. Green 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Green 1-0 0.0 0
K. Washington 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 2 0.0
K. Washington 0-1 0.0 0
E. Rose 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
E. Rose 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Staley 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
9/13 40/40
E. Staley 2/2 45 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Kinney 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 43.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
23 42.0 0
B. Kinney 2 43.0 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Bush 14 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 20 0
T. Bush 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Sills V 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Sills V 1 0.0 0 0
Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.4% 354 3 0 179.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.2% 2171 16 2 145.3
S. Ehlinger 25/36 354 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 80 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
108 426 3
T. Watson 14 80 1 14
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 52 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
97 329 9
S. Ehlinger 11 52 1 14
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 485 2
K. Ingram 13 30 0 7
D. Young 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 138 0
D. Young 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 143 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
55 788 5
L. Humphrey 9 143 1 29
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 100 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 337 2
De. Duvernay 6 100 1 48
C. Johnson 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 675 5
C. Johnson 4 47 0 26
T. Watson 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 35 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 116 3
T. Watson 2 35 1 32
A. Beck 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 211 1
A. Beck 3 28 0 19
J. Heard 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
J. Heard 1 1 0 1
D. Young 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Young 0 0 0 0
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 71 1
K. Ingram 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Wheeler 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
A. Wheeler 7-1 0.0 0
K. Boyd 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
K. Boyd 6-0 0.0 0
C. Sterns 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 4 0.0
C. Sterns 6-0 0.0 0
P. Locke III 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
P. Locke III 6-0 0.0 0
A. Cook 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
A. Cook 6-0 0.0 0
C. Nelson 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Nelson 4-0 0.0 0
J. McCulloch 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. McCulloch 3-1 0.0 0
C. Omenihu 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Omenihu 2-0 0.0 0
M. Roach 32 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Roach 2-0 0.0 0
J. Thompson 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Thompson 2-2 0.0 0
G. Johnson 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
B. Foster 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
B. Foster 2-0 0.0 0
J. Ossai 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ossai 1-0 0.0 0
T. Graham 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Graham 1-0 0.0 0
K. Coburn 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Coburn 1-0 0.0 0
B. Hager 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Hager 1-0 0.0 0
J. Chisholm 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Chisholm 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dicker 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
2/2 5/5
C. Dicker 2/2 38 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Bujcevski 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 48.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
41 39.7 1
R. Bujcevski 1 48.0 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Humphrey 84 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 21.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 22.5 29 0
L. Humphrey 4 21.0 29 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Jamison 17 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 13.9 29 1
D. Jamison 1 29.0 29 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TEXAS 35 3:46 14 42 FG
8:44 WVU 12 1:09 3 2 Punt
4:36 TEXAS 35 1:28 8 75 TD
1:50 TEXAS 35 1:35 12 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:04 TEXAS 35 2:16 9 75 TD
2:40 TEXAS 35 2:21 15 48 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:53 WVU 5 2:21 6 31 Punt
2:59 TEXAS 35 2:29 8 45 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:43 TEXAS 35 3:57 12 65 TD
2:34 TEXAS 35 2:18 9 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:08 WVU 35 2:18 8 10 Punt
7:31 TEXAS 47 2:40 8 53 TD
3:08 WVU 10 1:12 4 90 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 WVU 35 4:39 13 75 TD
7:36 WVU 35 4:47 11 75 TD
0:14 WVU 35 0:05 3 4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 WVU 35 0:00 14 61 Downs
6:57 TEXAS 46 3:51 8 49 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 TEXAS 20 0:00 10 59 FG
5:40 WVU 35 2:57 7 65 TD
0:16 WVU 20 0:00 2 21
