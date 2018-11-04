Drive Chart
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) California shut down No. 10 Washington State's vaunted Air Raid offense for most of Saturday's game, but the Bears could not quite close the deal.

Gardner Minshew threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Easop Winston Jr. with 32 seconds left to lift Washington State to a 19-13 win over California, extending WSU's long-shot quest to crash the College Football Playoff.

''I thought that it would be a war and it was,'' Washington State coach Mike Leach said. ''We hung in there, kept our composure and did it.''

Minshew completed 35 of 51 passes for 334 yards for Washington State (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12, No. 8 CFP), which is also seeking its first Pac-12 North title. The Cougars have a 12-game home winning streak, fourth-longest in the nation.

Minshew, a graduate transfer, has thrown for at least 300 yards in every game this season.

''When we get down there, we expect to score,'' Minshew said. ''We didn't want to kick a field goal.''

Chase Garbers threw for 127 yards and ran for 67 for Cal (5-4, 2-4).

This is Washington State's first 8-1 start since 2002.

California kept possession for much of the second half, but managed to score only one field goal in that time.

''Losing is awful and we had chances,'' Cal coach Justin Wilcox said. ''We weren't able to take advantage of them.''

''We've got to find a few more plays in the game in order to win it,'' Wilcox said. ''That's where we were short, and they made them, so you got to give them credit.''

Blake Mazza's 29-yard field goal put WSU up 3-0 early in the game.

After Evan Weaver intercepted a Minshew pass at the Washington State 39, Garbers threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Malik McMorris to give the Bears a 7-3 lead.

Max Borghi replied with a 5-yard touchdown run, capping a 75-yard drive, to put the Cougars ahead 10-7.

Greg Thomas hit a 42-yard field goal late in the first half to tie the score at 10-10. Washington State linebacker Dominick Silvels was ejected from the game during the drive for targeting on tight end Ian Bunting.

Mazza kicked a 36-yard field goal with one second left in the first half to give Washington State a 13-10 lead.

Thomas kicked a 46-yard field goal late in the third to tie the score at 13-13.

Cal was driving for a go-ahead touchdown when quarterback Brandon McIlwain was intercepted in the end zone by Skyler Thomas midway through the fourth. The Cougars drove to the California 13, where Mazza missed a 30-yard field goal with 3:31 left in the game.

''We can't throw it to the other team,'' Wilcox said of the interception in the end zone.

After Cal went three and out, Minshew drove the Cougars 69 yards, ending with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Winston for a 19-13 lead.

''He's getting better and better,'' Leach said of Winston. ''He's one of our most improved players without question.''

Winston caught seven passes for 92 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Cal: The game was a classic showdown between Washington State's Air Raid offense, which is averaging 40.8 points, and a California defense that is the best in the Pac-12 against the pass. Cal managed to play the game on its terms until the very end.

Washington State: The Cougars are the only remaining Pac-12 team with a single loss, and the Cougars almost certainly need to win out for a chance at their first playoff bid.

RUNNING BEAR

Patrick Laird rushed 18 times but netted only 40 yards for California. He also caught four passes for 38 yards.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Washington State should expect to move up a spot or two in the Top 25.

POINTS PLEASE

This is the fewest points Washington State has scored in a game all season.

PEYTON'S PLACE

Washington State linebacker Peyton Pelluer had 10 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss. ''What he does best is he leads and generates energy,'' Leach said.

UP NEXT

Cal plays at Southern California next Saturday.

Washington State plays its final road game at Colorado next Saturday.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 0:32
40-B.Mazza extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
13
19
Touchdown 0:38
16-G.Minshew complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
79
yds
02:10
pos
13
19
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:50
39-G.Thomas 46 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
71
yds
05:00
pos
13
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:11
40-B.Mazza 36 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
46
yds
00:30
pos
10
13
Field Goal 0:48
39-G.Thomas 42 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
61
yds
01:06
pos
10
10
Point After TD 6:47
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
10
Touchdown 6:53
21-M.Borghi runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
04:07
pos
7
9
Point After TD 11:00
39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 11:04
7-C.Garbers complete to 99-M.McMorris. 99-M.McMorris runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
49
yds
00:24
pos
6
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 10:47
40-B.Mazza 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
53
yds
04:13
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 23
Rushing 6 4
Passing 8 19
Penalty 6 0
3rd Down Conv 5-14 4-12
4th Down Conv 2-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 267 407
Total Plays 69 66
Avg Gain 3.9 6.2
Net Yards Rushing 112 79
Rush Attempts 36 15
Avg Rush Yards 3.1 5.3
Net Yards Passing 155 328
Comp. - Att. 18-33 35-51
Yards Per Pass 4.7 6.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 8-24 1-6
Penalties - Yards 2-25 7-80
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 4-34.0 3-44.3
Return Yards 44 105
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-34 2-65
Int. - Returns 1-10 2-40
Kicking 3/4 3/5
Extra Points 1/1 1/2
Field Goals 2/3 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
California 5-4 0103013
8 Washington St. 8-1 3100619
O/U 51, WASHST -7.5
Martin Stadium Pullman, WA
 155 PASS YDS 328
112 RUSH YDS 79
267 TOTAL YDS 407
California
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Garbers 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 127 1 1 103.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 1007 10 5 136.4
C. Garbers 15/26 127 1 1
B. McIlwain 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 52 0 1 76.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62% 763 2 8 104.4
B. McIlwain 3/7 52 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Garbers 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 67 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
60 273 0
C. Garbers 11 67 0 20
P. Laird 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
160 700 5
P. Laird 18 40 0 7
V. Wharton III 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
V. Wharton III 1 7 0 7
B. McIlwain 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 402 4
B. McIlwain 6 -2 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
V. Wharton III 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 394 0
V. Wharton III 4 47 0 24
M. Ways 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 257 0
M. Ways 3 46 0 35
P. Laird 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 251 3
P. Laird 4 38 0 21
I. Bunting 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 191 0
I. Bunting 3 26 0 12
N. Remigio 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 27 0
N. Remigio 2 18 0 12
M. McMorris 99 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 13 2
M. McMorris 1 2 1 2
Je. Hawkins 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 128 1
Je. Hawkins 1 2 0 2
R. Hudson 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 0
R. Hudson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Weaver 89 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 2 0.0
E. Weaver 8-0 0.0 1
J. Kunaszyk 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
J. Kunaszyk 7-1 1.0 0
A. Davis 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 2 0.0
A. Davis 5-0 0.0 0
T. Beck 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 2 0.0
T. Beck 4-1 0.0 0
C. Bynum 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
C. Bynum 3-0 0.0 0
J. Drayden 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
J. Drayden 3-0 0.0 0
T. Paul 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Paul 2-0 0.0 0
Ja. Hawkins 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 3 0.0
Ja. Hawkins 2-0 0.0 0
L. Bequette 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Bequette 2-0 0.0 0
E. Hicks 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-0 0 1.0
E. Hicks 2-0 0.0 0
A. Funches 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Funches 2-0 0.0 0
M. Psalms 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Psalms 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ogunbanjo 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ogunbanjo 1-0 0.0 0
S. Uluave 58 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Uluave 1-0 0.0 0
M. Young 86 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Young 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Johnson 44 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Z. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Thomas 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
8/12 26/26
G. Thomas 2/3 46 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Coutts 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 34.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
42 40.9 1
S. Coutts 4 34.0 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ja. Hawkins 6 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 1.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 7.6 2 0
Ja. Hawkins 2 1.0 2 0
A. Davis 27 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 32.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 29.2 32 1
A. Davis 1 32.0 32 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Washington St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Minshew II 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.6% 334 1 1 126.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.8% 3517 27 7 150.4
G. Minshew II 35/51 334 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Williams 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
86 377 8
J. Williams 5 34 0 14
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 33 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 245 6
M. Borghi 6 33 1 15
G. Minshew II 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 60 2
G. Minshew II 4 12 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 92 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 555 7
E. Winston Jr. 7 92 1 28
J. Williams 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
58 463 3
J. Williams 10 59 0 16
D. Patmon 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 621 3
D. Patmon 3 43 0 20
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 204 3
M. Borghi 3 33 0 17
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 243 1
T. Harris 3 30 0 15
C. Jackson Jr. 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 117 0
C. Jackson Jr. 3 27 0 14
J. Calvin 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 395 0
J. Calvin 1 23 0 23
K. Sweet 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 276 0
K. Sweet 2 17 0 12
R. Bell 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 164 3
R. Bell 1 5 0 5
K. Harrington 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 42 0
K. Harrington 1 4 0 4
D. Martin 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
52 479 7
D. Martin 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Pelluer 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.5
P. Pelluer 9-1 0.5 0
J. Thompson 34 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 1 0.0
J. Thompson 7-2 0.0 0
M. Strong 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 1.0
M. Strong 6-0 1.0 0
J. Woods 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 0.0
J. Woods 6-2 0.0 0
S. Thomas 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
S. Thomas 4-1 0.0 1
L. Tago 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
L. Tago 3-0 2.0 0
H. Dale 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
H. Dale 3-2 0.0 0
D. Molton 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
D. Molton 2-0 0.0 0
J. Rogers 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Rogers 2-0 0.0 0
A. Gordon 18 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Gordon 2-0 0.0 0
D. Sherman 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Sherman 2-1 0.0 0
W. Rodgers III 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
W. Rodgers III 2-0 1.0 0
N. Begg 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Begg 1-0 0.0 0
W. Taylor III 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
W. Taylor III 1-1 0.0 1
M. Aiolupotea-Pei 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Aiolupotea-Pei 1-0 0.0 0
N. Oguayo 30 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
N. Oguayo 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Mazza 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 1/2
SEASON FG XP
9/13 42/43
B. Mazza 2/3 36 1/2 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Draguicevich III 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 44.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
28 47.3 2
O. Draguicevich III 3 44.3 2 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 32.5 46 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
15 27.9 46 1
T. Harris 2 32.5 46 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:39 WASHST 35 3:18 9 35 FG Miss
3:55 CAL 34 0:51 3 -3 Punt
0:54 WASHST 39 0:24 10 39 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:47 WASHST 35 2:30 6 25 Punt
1:54 CAL 29 1:06 8 46 FG
0:06 WASHST 35 0:00 1 -20 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 WASHST 35 0:00 9 36 Punt
7:50 CAL 10 5:00 11 63 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:40 CAL 12 5:27 16 76 INT
3:36 CAL 20 0:43 3 3 Punt
0:32 WASHST 35 0:18 5 -12
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CAL 35 4:13 10 53 FG
7:17 WASHST 30 2:37 7 36 Downs
2:22 WASHST 25 1:22 4 36 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:00 CAL 35 4:07 10 65 TD
3:39 WASHST 20 1:17 5 11 Punt
0:41 CAL 35 0:30 5 46 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:04 WASHST 14 3:10 6 26 Punt
2:10 CAL 35 1:55 8 22 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:40 WASHST 20 3:56 10 67 FG Miss
2:48 WASHST 31 2:10 7 69 TD
