|
|
|CAL
|WASHST
No. 10 Washington State beats California 19-13
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) California shut down No. 10 Washington State's vaunted Air Raid offense for most of Saturday's game, but the Bears could not quite close the deal.
Gardner Minshew threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Easop Winston Jr. with 32 seconds left to lift Washington State to a 19-13 win over California, extending WSU's long-shot quest to crash the College Football Playoff.
''I thought that it would be a war and it was,'' Washington State coach Mike Leach said. ''We hung in there, kept our composure and did it.''
Minshew completed 35 of 51 passes for 334 yards for Washington State (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12, No. 8 CFP), which is also seeking its first Pac-12 North title. The Cougars have a 12-game home winning streak, fourth-longest in the nation.
Minshew, a graduate transfer, has thrown for at least 300 yards in every game this season.
''When we get down there, we expect to score,'' Minshew said. ''We didn't want to kick a field goal.''
Chase Garbers threw for 127 yards and ran for 67 for Cal (5-4, 2-4).
This is Washington State's first 8-1 start since 2002.
California kept possession for much of the second half, but managed to score only one field goal in that time.
''Losing is awful and we had chances,'' Cal coach Justin Wilcox said. ''We weren't able to take advantage of them.''
''We've got to find a few more plays in the game in order to win it,'' Wilcox said. ''That's where we were short, and they made them, so you got to give them credit.''
Blake Mazza's 29-yard field goal put WSU up 3-0 early in the game.
After Evan Weaver intercepted a Minshew pass at the Washington State 39, Garbers threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Malik McMorris to give the Bears a 7-3 lead.
Max Borghi replied with a 5-yard touchdown run, capping a 75-yard drive, to put the Cougars ahead 10-7.
Greg Thomas hit a 42-yard field goal late in the first half to tie the score at 10-10. Washington State linebacker Dominick Silvels was ejected from the game during the drive for targeting on tight end Ian Bunting.
Mazza kicked a 36-yard field goal with one second left in the first half to give Washington State a 13-10 lead.
Thomas kicked a 46-yard field goal late in the third to tie the score at 13-13.
Cal was driving for a go-ahead touchdown when quarterback Brandon McIlwain was intercepted in the end zone by Skyler Thomas midway through the fourth. The Cougars drove to the California 13, where Mazza missed a 30-yard field goal with 3:31 left in the game.
''We can't throw it to the other team,'' Wilcox said of the interception in the end zone.
After Cal went three and out, Minshew drove the Cougars 69 yards, ending with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Winston for a 19-13 lead.
''He's getting better and better,'' Leach said of Winston. ''He's one of our most improved players without question.''
Winston caught seven passes for 92 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Cal: The game was a classic showdown between Washington State's Air Raid offense, which is averaging 40.8 points, and a California defense that is the best in the Pac-12 against the pass. Cal managed to play the game on its terms until the very end.
Washington State: The Cougars are the only remaining Pac-12 team with a single loss, and the Cougars almost certainly need to win out for a chance at their first playoff bid.
RUNNING BEAR
Patrick Laird rushed 18 times but netted only 40 yards for California. He also caught four passes for 38 yards.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Washington State should expect to move up a spot or two in the Top 25.
POINTS PLEASE
This is the fewest points Washington State has scored in a game all season.
PEYTON'S PLACE
Washington State linebacker Peyton Pelluer had 10 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss. ''What he does best is he leads and generates energy,'' Leach said.
UP NEXT
Cal plays at Southern California next Saturday.
Washington State plays its final road game at Colorado next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|23
|Rushing
|6
|4
|Passing
|8
|19
|Penalty
|6
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|267
|407
|Total Plays
|69
|66
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|112
|79
|Rush Attempts
|36
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|5.3
|Net Yards Passing
|155
|328
|Comp. - Att.
|18-33
|35-51
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|6.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|8-24
|1-6
|Penalties - Yards
|2-25
|7-80
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-34.0
|3-44.3
|Return Yards
|44
|105
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-34
|2-65
|Int. - Returns
|1-10
|2-40
|Kicking
|3/4
|3/5
|Extra Points
|1/1
|1/2
|Field Goals
|2/3
|2/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|155
|PASS YDS
|328
|
|
|112
|RUSH YDS
|79
|
|
|267
|TOTAL YDS
|407
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Garbers 7 QB
|C. Garbers
|15/26
|127
|1
|1
|
B. McIlwain 5 QB
|B. McIlwain
|3/7
|52
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Garbers 7 QB
|C. Garbers
|11
|67
|0
|20
|
P. Laird 28 RB
|P. Laird
|18
|40
|0
|7
|
V. Wharton III 17 WR
|V. Wharton III
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
B. McIlwain 5 QB
|B. McIlwain
|6
|-2
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
V. Wharton III 17 WR
|V. Wharton III
|4
|47
|0
|24
|
M. Ways 18 WR
|M. Ways
|3
|46
|0
|35
|
P. Laird 28 RB
|P. Laird
|4
|38
|0
|21
|
I. Bunting 83 TE
|I. Bunting
|3
|26
|0
|12
|
N. Remigio 25 WR
|N. Remigio
|2
|18
|0
|12
|
M. McMorris 99 FB
|M. McMorris
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
Je. Hawkins 10 WR
|Je. Hawkins
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
R. Hudson 11 TE
|R. Hudson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Weaver 89 LB
|E. Weaver
|8-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Kunaszyk 59 LB
|J. Kunaszyk
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Davis 27 S
|A. Davis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Beck 22 CB
|T. Beck
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bynum 24 CB
|C. Bynum
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Drayden 20 CB
|J. Drayden
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Paul 96 DE
|T. Paul
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Hawkins 6 S
|Ja. Hawkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Bequette 93 DE
|L. Bequette
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hicks 3 CB
|E. Hicks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Funches 36 LB
|A. Funches
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Psalms 23 LB
|M. Psalms
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ogunbanjo 13 LB
|J. Ogunbanjo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Uluave 58 OL
|S. Uluave
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Young 86 WR
|M. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Johnson 44 DE
|Z. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Thomas 39 K
|G. Thomas
|2/3
|46
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Coutts 37 P
|S. Coutts
|4
|34.0
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Ja. Hawkins 6 S
|Ja. Hawkins
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
|
A. Davis 27 S
|A. Davis
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Minshew II 16 QB
|G. Minshew II
|35/51
|334
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Williams 32 RB
|J. Williams
|5
|34
|0
|14
|
M. Borghi 21 RB
|M. Borghi
|6
|33
|1
|15
|
G. Minshew II 16 QB
|G. Minshew II
|4
|12
|0
|12
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
|E. Winston Jr.
|7
|92
|1
|28
|
J. Williams 32 RB
|J. Williams
|10
|59
|0
|16
|
D. Patmon 12 WR
|D. Patmon
|3
|43
|0
|20
|
M. Borghi 21 RB
|M. Borghi
|3
|33
|0
|17
|
T. Harris 5 WR
|T. Harris
|3
|30
|0
|15
|
C. Jackson Jr. 85 WR
|C. Jackson Jr.
|3
|27
|0
|14
|
J. Calvin 6 WR
|J. Calvin
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
K. Sweet 17 WR
|K. Sweet
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
R. Bell 81 WR
|R. Bell
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Harrington 24 RB
|K. Harrington
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Martin 1 WR
|D. Martin
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Pelluer 47 LB
|P. Pelluer
|9-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Thompson 34 S
|J. Thompson
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Strong 4 CB
|M. Strong
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Woods 13 LB
|J. Woods
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Thomas 25 S
|S. Thomas
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
L. Tago 45 DL
|L. Tago
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|
H. Dale 26 DB
|H. Dale
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Molton 3 CB
|D. Molton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 37 LB
|J. Rogers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gordon 18 QB
|A. Gordon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sherman 41 LB
|D. Sherman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Rodgers III 92 DL
|W. Rodgers III
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Begg 89 DL
|N. Begg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Taylor III 27 LB
|W. Taylor III
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Aiolupotea-Pei 90 DL
|M. Aiolupotea-Pei
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Oguayo 30 DL
|N. Oguayo
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Mazza 40 K
|B. Mazza
|2/3
|36
|1/2
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Draguicevich III 94 P
|O. Draguicevich III
|3
|44.3
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Harris 5 WR
|T. Harris
|2
|32.5
|46
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
KENTST
BGREEN
35
28
Final ESPU
-
MIAOH
BUFF
42
51
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
13
45
Final ESPN2
-
OHIO
WMICH
59
14
Final ESPU
-
NILL
AKRON
36
26
Final CBSSN
-
TEMPLE
12UCF
40
52
Final ESPN2
-
PITT
25UVA
23
13
Final ESPN2
-
WKY
MTSU
10
29
Final CBSSN
-
COLO
ARIZ
34
42
Final FS1
-
24IOWAST
KANSAS
27
3
Final
-
OKLAST
BAYLOR
31
35
Final FS1
-
20TXAM
AUBURN
24
28
Final ESPN
-
SC
MISS
48
44
Final SECN
-
RUT
WISC
17
31
Final BTN
-
19CUSE
WAKE
41
24
Final
-
NEB
10OHIOST
31
36
Final FOX
-
MEMP
ECU
59
41
Final ESPU
-
AF
ARMY
14
17
Final CBSSN
-
CMICH
EMICH
7
17
Final ESP3
-
LVILLE
2CLEM
16
77
Final ABC
-
MICHST
MD
24
3
Final ESP2
-
GATECH
UNC
38
28
Final
-
SJST
WYO
9
24
Final ATSN
-
TXSTSM
GAST
40
31
Final ESP+
-
GAS
LAMON
25
44
Final ESP3
-
MRSHL
USM
24
26
Final FBOOK
-
SALA
ARKST
14
38
Final ESP+
-
UTEP
RICE
34
26
Final ESP3
-
MINN
ILL
31
55
Final BTN
-
13WVU
17TEXAS
42
41
Final FOX
-
LALAF
TROY
16
26
Final ESP+
-
KSTATE
TCU
13
14
Final FS1
-
6UGA
9UK
34
17
Final CBS
-
LIB
MA
59
62
Final/3OT ELEV
-
NAVY
CINCY
0
42
Final ESPU
-
TULANE
SFLA
41
15
Final CBSSN
-
16IOWA
PURDUE
36
38
Final ESPN2
-
FSU
21NCST
28
47
Final ABC
-
22BC
VATECH
31
21
Final
-
14PSU
5MICH
7
42
Final ESPN
-
15UTAH
ARIZST
20
38
Final PACN
-
ALCORN
NMEXST
42
52
Final
-
MIZZOU
11FLA
38
17
Final SECN
-
CHARLO
TENN
3
14
Final SECN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
23
7
Final ESP+
-
UCONN
TULSA
19
49
Final CBSSN
-
HOU
SMU
31
45
Final ESPNU
-
DUKE
MIAMI
20
12
Final ESPN2
-
4ND
NWEST
31
21
Final ESPN
-
TXSA
UAB
3
52
Final beIN
-
UCLA
OREG
21
42
Final FOX
-
LATECH
18MISSST
3
45
Final SECN
-
FAU
FIU
49
14
Final
-
7OKLA
TXTECH
51
46
Final ABC
-
1BAMA
3LSU
29
0
Final CBS
-
STNFRD
WASH
23
27
Final PACN
-
USC
OREGST
38
21
Final FS1
-
SDGST
NMEX
31
23
Final ESPU
-
BYU
BOISE
16
21
Final ESP2
-
23FRESNO
UNLV
48
3
Final CBSSN
-
CAL
8WASHST
13
19
Final ESPN
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
56
17
Final