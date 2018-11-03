|
Book leads No. 3 Notre Dame over Northwestern, 31-21
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Ian Book threw for threw two touchdown passes and ran 23 yards for a score in the closing minutes to lead No. 3 Notre Dame to a 31-21 victory over Northwestern on Saturday night.
The Fighting Irish (9-0, No. 4 CFP) remained in line for a playoff spot and continued to build on their best start since the 2012 team went undefeated before losing to Alabama in the BCS championship game. The Wildcats (5-4) had won four in a row to grab the Big Ten West lead and they stayed in this one when it looked like Notre Dame was ready to pull away.
Book threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to a leaping Miles Boykin in the corner of the end zone and a 47-yarder to Michael Young in the third to give the Irish a 21-7 lead. He sealed it in the closing minutes when he turned up the left side for that 23-yard run.
But things sure got close prior to that run.
It was 24-7 early in the fourth when Northwestern's Clayton Thorson threw a 27-yard touchdown to Riley Lees. Cameron Ruiz then blocked a punt by Tyler Newsome, giving the Wildcats possession on the Notre Dame 17. That led to a 1-yard sneak by Thorson, cutting it to 24-21 with 7:05 left.
Book improved to 6-0 as the starter, going 22 of 34 for 343 yards. Chase Claypool had eight receptions for 130 yards, and Dexter Williams ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
Northwestern is 0-3 in nonconference games. The Wildcats haven't beaten a top-five opponent since 1959, when Ara Parseghian was their coach.
Thorson was 16 of 29 for 141 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for two TDs. Isaiah Bowser added 93 yards rushing on 23 attempts after back-to-back 100-yard games.
Both teams missed some big scoring opportunities in the first half. The Irish were also hurt by penalties.
Northwestern blew a big chance after linebacker Blake Gallagher recovered a fumble by Book on the game's opening possession. The Wildcats took over at the Notre Dame 35, only to come away empty-handed when Charlie Kuhbander missed a 39-yard field goal wide right.
The Irish then went 79 yards, with Williams plowing in from the 1 to give them a 7-0 lead and delight the fans in blue and gold. But they also missed a big chance late in the quarter. Two penalties helped drive them back from the Northwestern 5 to the 27 before Justin Yoon's 44-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left.
Northwestern tied it midway through the second quarter when Thorson scored from the 1. Bennett Skowronek kept the drive going with a one-handed grab on fourth-and-5 at the Notre Dame 21, and the Irish's Jalen Elliott got flagged for interference breaking up a pass intended for Cameron Green in the end zone.
THE TAKEAWAY
Notre Dame: The Irish remained in the playoff hunt even though this wasn't an easy game.
Northwestern: The Wildcats hung with one of the nation's best teams, only to come up short. The loss doesn't impact the division standings.
UP NEXT
Notre Dame: Hosts Florida State on Nov. 10.
Northwestern: Visits Iowa on Nov. 10.
---
More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|16
|Rushing
|7
|5
|Passing
|18
|10
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|464
|224
|Total Plays
|74
|69
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|3.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|121
|108
|Rush Attempts
|40
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|2.7
|Net Yards Passing
|343
|116
|Comp. - Att.
|22-34
|16-29
|Yards Per Pass
|10.1
|4.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|5-25
|Penalties - Yards
|8-58
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|4
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.0
|5-43.4
|Return Yards
|87
|27
|Punts - Returns
|3-35
|2-27
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-52
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|5/6
|3/4
|Extra Points
|4/4
|3/3
|Field Goals
|1/2
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|343
|PASS YDS
|116
|
|
|121
|RUSH YDS
|108
|
|
|464
|TOTAL YDS
|224
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|22/34
|343
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Williams 2 RB
|D. Williams
|19
|56
|1
|19
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|11
|56
|1
|23
|
J. Armstrong 8 WR
|J. Armstrong
|4
|18
|0
|10
|
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
|T. Jones Jr.
|3
|2
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Claypool 83 WR
|C. Claypool
|8
|130
|0
|31
|
M. Young 87 WR
|M. Young
|2
|60
|1
|47
|
M. Boykin 81 WR
|M. Boykin
|4
|54
|1
|20
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|5
|45
|0
|26
|
C. Kmet 84 TE
|C. Kmet
|2
|41
|0
|24
|
D. Williams 2 RB
|D. Williams
|1
|13
|0
|13
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Coney 4 LB
|T. Coney
|7-2
|2.0
|0
|
D. Hayes 9 DL
|D. Hayes
|7-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Okwara 42 DL
|J. Okwara
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Love 27 CB
|J. Love
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tranquill 23 LB
|D. Tranquill
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elliott 21 S
|J. Elliott
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Genmark Heath 2 LB
|J. Genmark Heath
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tillery 99 DL
|J. Tillery
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gilman 11 S
|A. Gilman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
|A. Ogundeji
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bonner 55 DL
|J. Bonner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bilal 22 LB
|A. Bilal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kareem 53 DL
|K. Kareem
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 40 LB
|D. White
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Vaughn 8 CB
|D. Vaughn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ju. Ademilola 19 DL
|Ju. Ademilola
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Yoon 19 K
|J. Yoon
|1/2
|43
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Newsome 85 P
|T. Newsome
|3
|40.0
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Young 87 WR
|M. Young
|3
|17.3
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|3
|11.7
|19
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Thorson 18 QB
|C. Thorson
|16/29
|141
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Bowser 25 RB
|I. Bowser
|23
|93
|0
|20
|
S. Vault 4 RB
|S. Vault
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
C. Hanaoka 1 RB
|C. Hanaoka
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
F. Nagel 2 WR
|F. Nagel
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Thorson 18 QB
|C. Thorson
|11
|-10
|2
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Green 84 TE
|C. Green
|3
|35
|0
|13
|
F. Nagel 2 WR
|F. Nagel
|4
|33
|0
|15
|
R. Lees 19 WR
|R. Lees
|2
|31
|1
|27
|
K. McGowan 8 WR
|K. McGowan
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Fessler 5 WR
|C. Fessler
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Prather 44 TE
|J. Prather
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Skowronek 88 WR
|B. Skowronek
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
C. Hanaoka 1 RB
|C. Hanaoka
|2
|7
|0
|5
|
S. Vault 4 RB
|S. Vault
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Holman 16 WR
|B. Holman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
|R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Bowser 25 RB
|I. Bowser
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Hall 32 LB
|N. Hall
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gallagher 51 LB
|B. Gallagher
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hartage 24 CB
|M. Hartage
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Fisher 42 LB
|P. Fisher
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Whillock 7 DB
|T. Whillock
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pace 13 DB
|J. Pace
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Wyatt 92 DL
|F. Wyatt
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 99 DL
|J. Thompson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gaziano 97 DL
|J. Gaziano
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 3 DB
|T. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ruiz 18 DB
|C. Ruiz
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Campbell 9 DB
|R. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McGee 41 S
|J. McGee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Goens 83 DL
|T. Goens
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Kuhbander 14 K
|C. Kuhbander
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Collins 49 P
|J. Collins
|5
|43.4
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
7OKLA
TXTECH
35
34
4th 13:46 ABC
-
STNFRD
WASH
7
24
3rd 4:27 PACN
-
USC
OREGST
21
7
2nd 4:15 FS1
-
SDGST
NMEX
7
10
2nd 3:45 ESPU
-
BYU
BOISE
3
14
2nd 8:42 ESP2
-
23FRESNO
UNLV
14
0
2nd 13:45 CBSSN
-
CAL
8WASHST
0
3
1st 0:54 ESPN
-
HOU
SMU
31
38
Delay ESPNU
-
KENTST
BGREEN
35
28
Final ESPU
-
MIAOH
BUFF
42
51
Final ESP2
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
13
45
Final ESPN2
-
NILL
AKRON
36
26
Final CBSSN
-
OHIO
WMICH
59
14
Final ESPU
-
TEMPLE
12UCF
40
52
Final ESPN2
-
PITT
25UVA
23
13
Final ESPN2
-
WKY
MTSU
10
29
Final CBSSN
-
COLO
ARIZ
34
42
Final FS1
-
RUT
WISC
17
31
Final BTN
-
20TXAM
AUBURN
24
28
Final ESPN
-
MICHST
MD
24
3
Final ESP2
-
CMICH
EMICH
7
17
Final ESP3
-
MEMP
ECU
59
41
Final ESPU
-
AF
ARMY
14
17
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
2CLEM
16
77
Final ABC
-
NEB
10OHIOST
31
36
Final FOX
-
SC
MISS
48
44
Final SECN
-
OKLAST
BAYLOR
31
35
Final FS1
-
24IOWAST
KANSAS
27
3
Final
-
19CUSE
WAKE
41
24
Final
-
GATECH
UNC
38
28
Final
-
TXSTSM
GAST
40
31
Final ESP+
-
SJST
WYO
9
24
Final ATSN
-
MRSHL
USM
24
26
Final FBOOK
-
SALA
ARKST
14
38
Final ESP+
-
GAS
LAMON
25
44
Final ESP3
-
KSTATE
TCU
13
14
Final FS1
-
LALAF
TROY
16
26
Final ESP+
-
13WVU
17TEXAS
42
41
Final FOX
-
FSU
21NCST
28
47
Final ABC
-
16IOWA
PURDUE
36
38
Final ESPN2
-
LIB
MA
59
62
Final/3OT ELEV
-
6UGA
9UK
34
17
Final CBS
-
NAVY
CINCY
0
42
Final ESPU
-
TULANE
SFLA
41
15
Final CBSSN
-
UTEP
RICE
34
26
Final ESP3
-
MINN
ILL
31
55
Final BTN
-
22BC
VATECH
31
21
Final
-
14PSU
5MICH
7
42
Final ESPN
-
ALCORN
NMEXST
42
52
Final
-
CHARLO
TENN
3
14
Final SECN
-
15UTAH
ARIZST
20
38
Final PACN
-
MIZZOU
11FLA
38
17
Final SECN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
23
7
Final ESP+
-
DUKE
MIAMI
20
12
Final ESPN2
-
UCONN
TULSA
19
49
Final CBSSN
-
4ND
NWEST
31
21
Final ESPN
-
UCLA
OREG
21
42
Final FOX
-
FAU
FIU
49
14
Final
-
LATECH
18MISSST
3
45
Final SECN
-
TXSA
UAB
3
52
Final beIN
-
1BAMA
3LSU
29
0
Final CBS
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
070.5 O/U
+18
Sun 12:00am