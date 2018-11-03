|
NEB
No. 8 Ohio State rallies to beat Nebraska 36-31
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) J.K. Dobbins ran for three touchdowns and Dwayne Haskins Jr. passed for two more as No. 8 Ohio State rallied in the second half and held off Nebraska 36-31 Saturday.
After Adrian Martinez threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to JD Spielman to pull the Cornhuskers within five with 3 minutes left, Dobbins pounded away for two first downs to run out the clock.
Before the late Nebraska score, Dobbins broke through the right side and romped for a 42-yard touchdown with 5 minutes left to give Ohio State (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten, No. 10 CFP) breathing room.
''We had every chance to in the world to win that game,'' Nebraska coach Scott Frost said.
The Buckeyes' much-maligned running game and defense finally showed up in the second half.
Dobbins rushed for a season-high 163 yards - only his second 100-yard game this season. Running back Mike Weber added 91 yards on the ground.
Down 21-16 at half after the Huskers (2-7, 1-5) turned two Ohio State fumbles into touchdown drives, the Buckeyes forced five straight punts and held Nebraska to a field goal when a drive stalled at the 1.
''I think our defense improved,'' Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said. ''Obviously, we're not anywhere near where we need to be.''
After the Nebraska field goal, Dobbins broke off his run between the center and right guard to cap the next series.
Haskins fumbled twice and didn't look sharp at times but still threw for 231 yards, with a long touchdown pass to Johnnie Dixon and a shovel pass that Parris Campbell turned into a score. He also threw an interception, one of Ohio State's three turnovers.
Nebraska freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez bested Haskins, who was in the Heisman Trophy conversation a month ago. Martinez threw for 266 yards and a touchdown and rushed for two more.
THE TAKEAWAY
Nebraska: The Huskers are a different team than the one that started the season 0-6, with a home loss to Troy and 46-point defeat at Michigan. Martinez and running back Devine Ozigbo, who ran 20 times for 86 yards, pushed Ohio State hard.
Ohio State: The Buckeyes survived three turnovers while bouncing back from their 49-20 upset loss at Purdue on Oct. 20.
UP NEXT:
Nebraska: hosts Illinois on Nov. 10.
Ohio State: visits Michigan State on Nov. 10.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|23
|Rushing
|11
|11
|Passing
|14
|10
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|443
|471
|Total Plays
|82
|72
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|184
|229
|Rush Attempts
|49
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.8
|5.7
|Net Yards Passing
|259
|242
|Comp. - Att.
|22-33
|18-32
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|7.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-7
|1-10
|Penalties - Yards
|5-44
|6-46
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|3
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|6-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-38.6
|4-47.8
|Return Yards
|23
|52
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|2-24
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-25
|3-28
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|5/5
|4/4
|Extra Points
|4/4
|4/4
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|259
|PASS YDS
|242
|
|
|184
|RUSH YDS
|229
|
|
|443
|TOTAL YDS
|471
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|22/33
|266
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
|D. Ozigbo
|20
|86
|1
|10
|
A. Martinez 2 QB
|A. Martinez
|20
|72
|2
|24
|
M. Washington 28 RB
|M. Washington
|7
|16
|0
|8
|
J. Spielman 10 WR
|J. Spielman
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Morgan Jr. 8 WR
|S. Morgan Jr.
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Morgan Jr. 8 WR
|S. Morgan Jr.
|7
|87
|0
|46
|
J. Spielman 10 WR
|J. Spielman
|6
|61
|1
|17
|
A. Allen 11 TE
|A. Allen
|1
|41
|0
|41
|
M. Williams 19 WR
|M. Williams
|2
|21
|0
|15
|
M. Washington 28 RB
|M. Washington
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
J. Stoll 86 TE
|J. Stoll
|3
|17
|0
|7
|
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
|D. Ozigbo
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
B. Reimers 83 WR
|B. Reimers
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Dixon 34 LB
|B. Dixon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Rafdal 82 TE
|K. Rafdal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Reed 25 S
|A. Reed
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barry 7 LB
|M. Barry
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Young II 5 LB
|D. Young II
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 24 S
|A. Williams
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domann 13 S
|J. Domann
|5-2
|1.0
|0
|
L. Gifford 12 LB
|L. Gifford
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jackson 21 CB
|L. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Williams 41 S
|D. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Akinmoladun 91 DL
|F. Akinmoladun
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 96 DL
|C. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 94 DL
|K. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bootle 23 CB
|D. Bootle
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Neal 14 S
|T. Neal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stille 95 DL
|B. Stille
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniels 93 DL
|D. Daniels
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Stoltenberg 44 DL
|M. Stoltenberg
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tannor 4 LB
|C. Tannor
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Newell 99 DL
|P. Newell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Pickering 32 K
|B. Pickering
|1/1
|18
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
I. Armstrong 98 P
|I. Armstrong
|7
|38.6
|0
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Woodyard 88 WR
|J. Woodyard
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|
M. Washington 28 RB
|M. Washington
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Spielman 10 WR
|J. Spielman
|1
|-2.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Haskins 7 QB
|D. Haskins
|18/32
|252
|2
|1
|
P. Campbell 21 WR
|P. Campbell
|1/1
|2
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dobbins 2 RB
|J. Dobbins
|23
|163
|3
|42
|
M. Weber 25 RB
|M. Weber
|9
|91
|0
|37
|
P. Campbell 21 WR
|P. Campbell
|2
|-4
|0
|-1
|
D. Haskins 7 QB
|D. Haskins
|3
|-11
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Dixon 1 WR
|J. Dixon
|5
|96
|1
|42
|
K. Hill 14 WR
|K. Hill
|2
|39
|0
|30
|
L. Farrell 89 TE
|L. Farrell
|3
|33
|0
|17
|
P. Campbell 21 WR
|P. Campbell
|4
|31
|1
|13
|
J. Dobbins 2 RB
|J. Dobbins
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
D. McCall 30 RB
|D. McCall
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
B. Victor 9 WR
|B. Victor
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
M. Weber 25 RB
|M. Weber
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. McLaurin 83 WR
|T. McLaurin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Borland 32 LB
|T. Borland
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. White 25 S
|B. White
|8-5
|0.0
|0
|
M. Harrison 39 LB
|M. Harrison
|6-6
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 86 DT
|D. Jones
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Arnette 3 CB
|D. Arnette
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Wade 24 CB
|S. Wade
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Fuller 4 S
|J. Fuller
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cooper 18 DE
|J. Cooper
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Werner 20 LB
|P. Werner
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Sheffield 8 CB
|K. Sheffield
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Browning 5 LB
|B. Browning
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Garrett 92 DT
|H. Garrett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Young 2 DE
|C. Young
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cornell 9 DE
|J. Cornell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hamilton 53 DT
|D. Hamilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Landers 67 DT
|R. Landers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pope 36 LB
|K. Pope
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Togiai 72 DT
|T. Togiai
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 11 DE
|T. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Haubeil 95 K
|B. Haubeil
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Chrisman 91 P
|D. Chrisman
|4
|47.8
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
