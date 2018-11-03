Drive Chart
No. 8 Ohio State rallies to beat Nebraska 36-31

  • Nov 03, 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) J.K. Dobbins ran for three touchdowns and Dwayne Haskins Jr. passed for two more as No. 8 Ohio State rallied in the second half and held off Nebraska 36-31 Saturday.

After Adrian Martinez threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to JD Spielman to pull the Cornhuskers within five with 3 minutes left, Dobbins pounded away for two first downs to run out the clock.

Before the late Nebraska score, Dobbins broke through the right side and romped for a 42-yard touchdown with 5 minutes left to give Ohio State (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten, No. 10 CFP) breathing room.

''We had every chance to in the world to win that game,'' Nebraska coach Scott Frost said.

The Buckeyes' much-maligned running game and defense finally showed up in the second half.

Dobbins rushed for a season-high 163 yards - only his second 100-yard game this season. Running back Mike Weber added 91 yards on the ground.

Down 21-16 at half after the Huskers (2-7, 1-5) turned two Ohio State fumbles into touchdown drives, the Buckeyes forced five straight punts and held Nebraska to a field goal when a drive stalled at the 1.

''I think our defense improved,'' Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said. ''Obviously, we're not anywhere near where we need to be.''

After the Nebraska field goal, Dobbins broke off his run between the center and right guard to cap the next series.

Haskins fumbled twice and didn't look sharp at times but still threw for 231 yards, with a long touchdown pass to Johnnie Dixon and a shovel pass that Parris Campbell turned into a score. He also threw an interception, one of Ohio State's three turnovers.

Nebraska freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez bested Haskins, who was in the Heisman Trophy conversation a month ago. Martinez threw for 266 yards and a touchdown and rushed for two more.

THE TAKEAWAY

Nebraska: The Huskers are a different team than the one that started the season 0-6, with a home loss to Troy and 46-point defeat at Michigan. Martinez and running back Devine Ozigbo, who ran 20 times for 86 yards, pushed Ohio State hard.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes survived three turnovers while bouncing back from their 49-20 upset loss at Purdue on Oct. 20.

UP NEXT:

Nebraska: hosts Illinois on Nov. 10.

Ohio State: visits Michigan State on Nov. 10.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:57
32-B.Pickering extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
36
Touchdown 3:05
2-A.Martinez complete to 10-J.Spielman. 10-J.Spielman runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
01:47
pos
30
36
Missed Two Point Conversion 4:52
2-J.Dobbins to NEB 1 for 1 yard.
plays
yds
pos
24
36
Touchdown 4:59
2-J.Dobbins runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
02:50
pos
24
36
Field Goal 8:30
32-B.Pickering 18 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
70
yds
02:43
pos
24
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:43
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
30
Touchdown 1:48
7-D.Haskins complete to 21-P.Campbell. 21-P.Campbell runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
47
yds
01:16
pos
21
29
Point After TD 5:39
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
23
Touchdown 5:45
2-J.Dobbins runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
03:12
pos
21
22
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:15
32-B.Pickering extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
16
Touchdown 0:21
2-A.Martinez runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
47
yds
04:01
pos
20
16
Point After TD 4:52
32-B.Pickering extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
16
Touchdown 4:58
2-A.Martinez runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
63
yds
04:00
pos
13
16
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:51
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
16
Touchdown 1:56
2-J.Dobbins runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
86
yds
02:32
pos
7
15
Point After TD 5:11
95-B.Haubeil extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
9
Touchdown 5:20
7-D.Haskins complete to 1-J.Dixon. 1-J.Dixon runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
80
yds
01:56
pos
7
8
Safety 7:16
98-I.Armstrong punts 0 yards from NEB 22 blocked by 16-K.Jones. to NEB End Zone for no gain. to NEB End Zone for no gain safety.
plays
yds
pos
7
2
Point After TD 9:56
32-B.Pickering extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:00
22-D.Ozigbo runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
15
plays
65
yds
05:00
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 23
Rushing 11 11
Passing 14 10
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 4-14 3-9
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 443 471
Total Plays 82 72
Avg Gain 5.4 6.5
Net Yards Rushing 184 229
Rush Attempts 49 40
Avg Rush Yards 3.8 5.7
Net Yards Passing 259 242
Comp. - Att. 22-33 18-32
Yards Per Pass 7.8 7.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-7 1-10
Penalties - Yards 5-44 6-46
Touchdowns 4 5
Rushing TDs 3 3
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 6-2
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 7-38.6 4-47.8
Return Yards 23 52
Punts - Returns 1--2 2-24
Kickoffs - Returns 2-25 3-28
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 5/5 4/4
Extra Points 4/4 4/4
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 1
1234T
Nebraska 2-7 71401031
10 Ohio State 8-1 16014636
O/U 76, OHIOST -17
Ohio Stadium Columbus, OH
 259 PASS YDS 242
184 RUSH YDS 229
443 TOTAL YDS 471
Nebraska
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 266 1 0 144.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.4% 1922 12 6 145.8
A. Martinez 22/33 266 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 86 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
116 796 9
D. Ozigbo 20 86 1 10
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 72 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
103 480 6
A. Martinez 20 72 2 24
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 360 3
M. Washington 7 16 0 8
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 24 0
J. Spielman 1 6 0 6
S. Morgan Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
S. Morgan Jr. 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Morgan Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 87 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 725 5
S. Morgan Jr. 7 87 0 46
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 61 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
59 747 8
J. Spielman 6 61 1 17
A. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 54 0
A. Allen 1 41 0 41
M. Williams 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 120 0
M. Williams 2 21 0 15
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 112 0
M. Washington 1 20 0 20
J. Stoll 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 170 1
J. Stoll 3 17 0 7
D. Ozigbo 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 128 0
D. Ozigbo 1 13 0 13
B. Reimers 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 27 0
B. Reimers 1 6 0 6
B. Dixon 34 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Dixon 0 0 0 0
K. Rafdal 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 67 0
K. Rafdal 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Reed 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
A. Reed 7-0 0.0 0
M. Barry 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
M. Barry 6-2 0.0 0
D. Young II 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 1 0.0
D. Young II 6-3 0.0 0
A. Williams 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
A. Williams 5-1 0.0 0
J. Domann 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
J. Domann 5-2 1.0 0
L. Gifford 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Gifford 3-0 0.0 0
L. Jackson 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 2 0.0
L. Jackson 2-1 0.0 1
D. Williams 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
D. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
F. Akinmoladun 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
F. Akinmoladun 2-0 0.0 0
C. Davis 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
K. Davis 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
D. Bootle 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Bootle 1-2 0.0 0
T. Neal 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
T. Neal 1-0 0.0 0
B. Stille 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Stille 1-0 0.0 0
D. Daniels 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
D. Daniels 1-2 0.0 0
M. Stoltenberg 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Stoltenberg 0-1 0.0 0
C. Tannor 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Tannor 0-1 0.0 0
P. Newell 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
P. Newell 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Pickering 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
8/12 31/32
B. Pickering 1/1 18 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
I. Armstrong 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 38.6 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
20 45.2 0
I. Armstrong 7 38.6 0 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Woodyard 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 15.7 13 0
J. Woodyard 1 13.0 13 0
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 16.8 12 0
M. Washington 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 19.4 0 1
J. Spielman 1 -2.0 0 0
Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 252 2 1 136.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.7% 3053 32 6 170.6
D. Haskins 18/32 252 2 1
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
P. Campbell 1/1 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 163 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
143 684 7
J. Dobbins 23 163 3 42
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 91 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
105 607 3
M. Weber 9 91 0 37
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 7 0
P. Campbell 2 -4 0 -1
D. Haskins 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 45 1
D. Haskins 3 -11 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 96 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 380 5
J. Dixon 5 96 1 42
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 695 4
K. Hill 2 39 0 30
L. Farrell 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 126 1
L. Farrell 3 33 0 17
P. Campbell 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 31 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
56 631 8
P. Campbell 4 31 1 13
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 186 1
J. Dobbins 1 22 0 22
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 58 0
D. McCall 1 12 0 12
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 246 3
B. Victor 1 10 0 10
M. Weber 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 84 1
M. Weber 1 9 0 9
T. McLaurin 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 398 8
T. McLaurin 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Borland 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
T. Borland 9-0 0.0 0
B. White 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-5 0 0.0
B. White 8-5 0.0 0
M. Harrison 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-6 1 0.0
M. Harrison 6-6 0.0 0
D. Jones 86 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 1.0
D. Jones 5-1 1.0 0
D. Arnette 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Arnette 5-0 0.0 0
S. Wade 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
S. Wade 4-0 0.0 0
J. Fuller 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Fuller 4-0 0.0 0
J. Cooper 18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Cooper 3-0 0.0 0
P. Werner 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
P. Werner 3-0 0.0 0
K. Sheffield 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
K. Sheffield 2-0 0.0 0
B. Browning 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Browning 2-0 0.0 0
H. Garrett 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
H. Garrett 2-0 0.0 0
C. Young 2 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Young 2-0 0.0 0
J. Cornell 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Cornell 2-1 0.0 0
D. Hamilton 53 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hamilton 1-0 0.0 0
R. Landers 67 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Landers 1-0 0.0 0
K. Pope 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Pope 1-0 0.0 0
T. Togiai 72 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Togiai 0-1 0.0 0
T. Smith 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Smith 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Haubeil 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
5/6 9/9
B. Haubeil 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Chrisman 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 47.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
35 44.0 2
D. Chrisman 4 47.8 2 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Dixon 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 12.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 20.0 14 0
J. Dixon 2 12.0 14 0
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
K. Hill 1 4.0 4 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 4.4 2 0
K. Hill 1 2.0 2 0
K. Jones 16 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 0 0
K. Jones 1 22.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIOST 35 5:00 15 75 TD
8:32 NEB 22 1:12 3 0 Safety
5:11 OHIOST 35 0:39 4 -11 Fumble
1:51 OHIOST 35 1:39 10 75 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:42 NEB 11 1:23 4 17 Punt
8:58 NEB 36 4:00 11 64 TD
4:22 OHIOST 47 4:01 8 47 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:32 NEB 20 2:30 7 26 Punt
5:39 OHIOST 35 1:00 4 -5 Punt
3:57 NEB 4 0:22 3 9 Punt
1:43 OHIOST 35 1:04 7 5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:18 NEB 33 0:39 3 4 Punt
11:13 NEB 34 2:43 7 65 FG
4:52 OHIOST 35 1:47 8 65 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:56 NEB 35 0:54 5 8 Downs
7:16 NEB 20 1:56 7 80 TD
4:28 OHIOST 43 2:32 9 52 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:44 OHIOST 26 0:59 4 8 Punt
11:13 OHIOST 32 1:44 5 4 Fumble
4:52 NEB 35 0:07 3 12
0:15 NEB 35 0:04 4 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 NEB 35 0:00 10 -15 INT
8:57 OHIOST 20 3:12 8 80 TD
4:35 OHIOST 32 0:36 3 5 Punt
3:04 NEB 47 1:16 3 47 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:45 OHIOST 30 0:16 3 0 Punt
12:33 OHIOST 24 1:15 3 0 Punt
7:49 NEB 35 2:50 8 65 TD
2:57 NEB 35 1:57 7 3
