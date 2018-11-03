Drive Chart
SC
MISS

No Text

Bentley rallies South Carolina past Ole Miss 48-44

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 03, 2018

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Jake Bentley passed for two touchdowns and scored the

game-winning touchdown on a 4-yard run with 5:50 left to lift South

Carolina to a 48-44 comeback win over Mississippi on Saturday.

South Carolina (5-3, 4-3) erased a 44-34 deficit in the fourth quarter to

win consecutive games for the first time this season. The Gamecocks

covered 47 and 73 yards in fourth-quarter scoring drives, capped by a

3-yard run from A. J. Turner and Bentley's decisive score, respectively.

Bentley finished 22-of-32 passing for 363 yards as the Gamecocks had 510

total yards. The South Carolina defense, after giving up eight scores in

10 possessions, closed with four consecutive scoreless series to preserve

the win.

''Jake gave a gutsy performance and was really accurate with the ball,''

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said. ''The resiliency and fight of

this football team says a lot about the culture of our program. A lot of

guys stepped up to win this game.''

Ole Miss (5-4, 1-4) rallied from an early 17-3 deficit for a 27-27 tie at

halftime and moved out to a 44-34 fourth-quarter lead. Jordan Ta'amu was

31-of-46 passing for 379 yards as the Rebels had 616 yards of total

offense, including 141 rushing yards on 21 carries from Scottie Phillips.

''We just did not make the plays we needed to make,'' Mississippi coach

Matt Luke said. ''They did and we didn't, especially in those final

series. This is tough because our players left it all on the field.''

The first-half shootout opened on a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown by

Deebo Samuel as the Gamecocks raced to an early 14-point lead. By

halftime, Parker White had field goals of 20 and 23 yards, Ty'Son Williams

scored on a 2-yard run and Bryan Edwards pulled in a 75-yard touchdown

pass from Bentley.

Ole Miss countered with a 24-point outburst in the second period,

highlighted by touchdown runs of 1 and 9 yards by Phillips. Luke Logan

added field goals of 25 and 26 yards, while Ta'amu scored on a 17-yard

run.

The Rebels got second-half touchdown runs from Phillips and Isaiah

Woullard on 2 and 1 yards, respectively. Josh Vann had a 5-yard

scoring pass from Bentley late in the third quarter before South

Carolina rallied in the final 12 minutes.

THE TAKEAWAY

South Carolina: The Gamecocks got a little breathing room in

becoming bowl eligible as home games remain with subdivision

Chattanooga and non-Power Five member Akron. The clutch defensive

finish, which included sacks by Jordan Kinlaw and T.J. Brunson,

was encouraging since ranked opponents No. 11 Florida and No. 2

Clemson remain on the schedule.

Ole Miss: Ta'amu took a physical beating as the game progressed

and it showed in the fourth quarter as he completed only three

passes for 10 yards. When the Rebels are held in check offensively

or at least slowed down, the defense simply can't compensate

enough for a win. As usual, the receivers were impressive as

Elijah Moore had 129 yards on 11 receptions and A.J. Brown had 115

yards on six catches.

GAME CHANGER

South Carolina finished with 147 yards rushing, but the game's decisive

effort was a 69-yard run by Mon Denson to the Ole Miss 4-yard line while

trailing 44-41 with seven minutes remaining. Three plays later, Bentley

scored the game-winner. Denson led the Gamecocks with 102 yards on 12

carries. The Gamecocks are 18-3 when rushing for more than 100 yards.

WHAT'S NEXT

South Carolina: The Gamecocks visit No. 11 Florida on Saturday.

Ole Miss: The Rebels begin a two-game road stretch at No. 20 Texas A&M.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:50
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
48
44
Touchdown 5:57
19-J.Bentley scrambles runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
73
yds
01:16
pos
47
44
Point After TD 11:01
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
44
Touchdown 11:08
25-A.Turner runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
03:07
pos
40
44
Point After TD 14:15
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
44
Touchdown 14:21
26-I.Woullard runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
52
yds
01:24
pos
34
43
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:50
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
37
Touchdown 2:55
22-S.Phillips runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
54
yds
03:53
pos
34
36
Point After TD 10:05
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
30
Touchdown 10:09
19-J.Bentley complete to 6-J.Vann. 6-J.Vann runs 5 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on MIS 95-B.Jones Offside declined.
8
plays
65
yds
01:50
pos
33
30
Field Goal 12:07
92-L.Logan 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
61
yds
00:00
pos
27
30
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:10
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
27
Touchdown 0:14
22-S.Phillips runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
68
yds
01:51
pos
27
26
Field Goal 2:12
43-P.White 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
69
yds
04:10
pos
27
20
Point After TD 6:22
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
20
Touchdown 6:31
10-J.Ta'amu runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
01:10
pos
24
19
Point After TD 7:41
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
13
Touchdown 7:52
19-J.Bentley complete to 89-B.Edwards. 89-B.Edwards runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
65
yds
00:05
pos
23
13
Field Goal 8:05
92-L.Logan 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
80
yds
03:37
pos
17
13
Point After TD 13:46
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
10
Touchdown 13:53
22-S.Phillips runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
85
yds
02:20
pos
17
9
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:23
43-P.White 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
73
yds
02:49
pos
17
3
Point After TD 9:12
43-P.White extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 9:17
27-T.Williams runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
65
yds
02:02
pos
13
3
Field Goal 11:26
92-L.Logan 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
67
yds
03:17
pos
7
3
Point After TD 14:43
43-P.White extra point is good. Team penalty on MIS Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 15:00
92-L.Logan kicks 55 yards from MIS 35. 1-D.Samuel runs 90 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
63
yds
00:00
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 34
Rushing 6 14
Passing 12 18
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 6-14 6-17
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-3
Total Net Yards 501 601
Total Plays 69 98
Avg Gain 7.3 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 147 237
Rush Attempts 37 50
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 4.7
Net Yards Passing 354 364
Comp. - Att. 22-32 31-48
Yards Per Pass 11.1 7.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-9 3-15
Penalties - Yards 5-51 4-35
Touchdowns 6 5
Rushing TDs 3 5
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 1 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-46.3 4-43.3
Return Yards 189 56
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-13
Kickoffs - Returns 7-189 2-43
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 8/8 8/8
Extra Points 6/6 5/5
Field Goals 2/2 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
South Carolina 5-3 171071448
Ole Miss 5-4 32410744
O/U 69, MISS -2
Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Oxford, MS
 354 PASS YDS 364
147 RUSH YDS 237
501 TOTAL YDS 601
South Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 363 2 0 184.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.3% 1666 13 8 139.9
J. Bentley 22/32 363 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Denson 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 102 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 168 1
M. Denson 12 102 0 69
T. Williams 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 30 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 319 4
T. Williams 7 30 1 8
A. Turner 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 17 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 148 1
A. Turner 5 17 1 11
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 8 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 128 1
J. Bentley 8 8 1 6
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
98 490 3
R. Dowdle 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Edwards 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 109 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 556 6
B. Edwards 4 109 1 75
T. Williams 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 105 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 152 0
T. Williams 3 105 0 50
S. Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 82 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 396 2
S. Smith 3 82 0 38
A. Turner 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 0
A. Turner 1 21 0 21
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 407 5
D. Samuel 3 17 0 15
J. Vann 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 13 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 79 1
J. Vann 3 13 1 9
K. Crosby 3 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 78 0
K. Crosby 2 11 0 8
J. August 40 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
J. August 1 4 0 4
M. Denson 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Denson 1 1 0 1
C. Dawkins 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 1
C. Dawkins 1 0 0 0
K. Markway 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 0
K. Markway 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Montac 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
S. Montac 11-0 0.0 0
R. Roderick 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-4 0 0.0
R. Roderick 9-4 0.0 0
T. Brunson 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-7 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-7 0 1.5
T. Brunson 8-7 1.5 0
K. Nixon 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
K. Nixon 7-3 0.0 0
S. Greene 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
S. Greene 5-1 0.0 0
R. Fenton 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 3 0.0
R. Fenton 4-0 0.0 0
J. Dickerson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Dickerson 4-0 0.0 0
J. Horn 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Horn 4-0 0.0 0
J. Kinlaw 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 1.0
J. Kinlaw 3-2 1.0 0
K. Thomas 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
K. Thomas 3-2 0.0 0
K. Smith 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
K. Smith 3-2 0.0 0
D. Staley 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Staley 3-2 0.0 0
J. Williams 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
J. Williams 3-1 0.0 0
R. Louis 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Louis 1-0 0.0 0
D. Fennell 35 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Fennell 1-0 0.0 0
S. Blackshear 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Blackshear 1-1 0.0 0
R. Sandidge 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
R. Sandidge 0-1 0.5 0
B. Allen-Williams 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
B. Allen-Williams 0-2 0.0 0
DJ. Wonnum 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
DJ. Wonnum 0-1 0.0 0
J. Charleston 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Charleston 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. White 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
12/13 26/27
P. White 2/2 23 6/6 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Charlton 20 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 46.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
28 45.8 1
J. Charlton 4 46.3 1 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Samuel 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 35.6 90 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 26.7 90 0
D. Samuel 5 35.6 90 0
D. Fennell 35 DL
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 9 0
D. Fennell 1 9.0 9 0
K. Markway 84 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 2 0
K. Markway 1 2.0 2 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ole Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Ta'amu 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.4% 379 0 0 136.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65% 3001 16 5 158.9
J. Ta'amu 31/46 379 0 0
M. Corral 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
M. Corral 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 141 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
146 923 12
S. Phillips 21 141 3 37
J. Ta'amu 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 66 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
93 362 5
J. Ta'amu 21 66 1 17
I. Woullard 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 28 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 194 4
I. Woullard 6 28 1 14
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
E. Moore 1 6 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 129 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 129 0
E. Moore 11 129 0 26
A. Brown 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 115 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
66 920 5
A. Brown 6 115 0 46
D. Knox 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 220 0
D. Knox 2 43 0 24
D. Lodge 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 584 2
D. Lodge 7 34 0 17
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 105 2
S. Phillips 2 28 0 19
O. Cooley 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 108 1
O. Cooley 1 15 0 15
F. Allen 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
F. Allen 1 9 0 9
B. Sanders 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 271 1
B. Sanders 1 6 0 6
I. Woullard 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
I. Woullard 0 0 0 0
S. David 93 DT
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. David 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Z. Woods 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 2 0.0
Z. Woods 7-1 0.0 0
M. Sanogo 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-4 0 1.0
M. Sanogo 7-4 1.0 0
M. Hartsfield 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
M. Hartsfield 5-0 0.0 0
J. Julius 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Julius 4-0 0.0 0
Q. Sheppard 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
Q. Sheppard 4-2 0.5 0
B. Jones 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Jones 3-1 0.0 0
V. Dasher 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
V. Dasher 3-0 0.0 0
T. Knight 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Knight 3-1 0.0 0
K. Webster 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Webster 2-0 0.0 0
W. Hibbler 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
W. Hibbler 2-1 0.0 0
D. Bing-Dukes 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Bing-Dukes 2-0 0.0 0
J. Coatney 40 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Coatney 2-2 0.0 0
T. Tisdale 22 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Tisdale 2-0 0.0 0
C. Miller 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
C. Wiley 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Wiley 1-0 0.0 0
A. Robinson 12 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Robinson 1-1 0.0 0
C. Ordway 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Ordway 0-1 0.0 0
R. Donelly 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Donelly 0-1 0.0 0
V. Evans 4 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
V. Evans 0-2 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Logan 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 5/5
SEASON FG XP
15/19 40/41
L. Logan 3/3 31 5/5 14
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Brown 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 43.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
35 40.0 1
M. Brown 4 43.3 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 22 0
E. Moore 2 21.5 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 4.3 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 4.3 12 0
E. Moore 3 4.3 12 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MISS 35 0:00 1 63 TD
11:19 MISS 35 2:02 9 65 TD
6:12 SC 24 2:49 8 73 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:46 MISS 35 1:59 7 9 Punt
7:57 MISS 35 0:05 2 65 TD
6:22 MISS 35 4:10 12 72 FG
0:10 MISS 35 0:00 2 -9 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:59 MISS 35 1:50 8 65 TD
7:42 SC 6 0:46 3 3 Punt
2:50 MISS 35 0:56 5 2 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:15 MISS 35 3:07 9 65 TD
9:08 SC 27 0:53 3 -1 Punt
7:13 SC 27 1:16 4 73 TD
3:29 SC 41 1:04 4 -6 Punt
1:18 MISS 48 0:20 3 -7
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:43 SC 35 3:17 13 65 FG
9:12 SC 35 2:44 9 62 Fumble
2:42 SC 35 2:20 12 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:42 MISS 11 3:37 11 80 FG
7:41 SC 35 1:10 6 65 TD
2:05 SC 35 1:51 11 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 SC 35 0:00 10 61 FG
10:05 SC 35 1:49 6 10 Punt
6:48 MISS 46 3:53 10 54 TD
1:42 SC 37 1:24 6 37 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:01 SC 35 1:15 4 -2 Punt
8:09 MISS 28 0:51 3 2 Punt
5:50 SC 35 1:46 6 13 Punt
2:25 MISS 29 1:00 6 19 Downs
