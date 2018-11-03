|
|
SC
MISS
Bentley rallies South Carolina past Ole Miss 48-44
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Jake Bentley passed for two touchdowns and scored the
game-winning touchdown on a 4-yard run with 5:50 left to lift South
Carolina to a 48-44 comeback win over Mississippi on Saturday.
South Carolina (5-3, 4-3) erased a 44-34 deficit in the fourth quarter to
win consecutive games for the first time this season. The Gamecocks
covered 47 and 73 yards in fourth-quarter scoring drives, capped by a
3-yard run from A. J. Turner and Bentley's decisive score, respectively.
Bentley finished 22-of-32 passing for 363 yards as the Gamecocks had 510
total yards. The South Carolina defense, after giving up eight scores in
10 possessions, closed with four consecutive scoreless series to preserve
the win.
''Jake gave a gutsy performance and was really accurate with the ball,''
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said. ''The resiliency and fight of
this football team says a lot about the culture of our program. A lot of
guys stepped up to win this game.''
Ole Miss (5-4, 1-4) rallied from an early 17-3 deficit for a 27-27 tie at
halftime and moved out to a 44-34 fourth-quarter lead. Jordan Ta'amu was
31-of-46 passing for 379 yards as the Rebels had 616 yards of total
offense, including 141 rushing yards on 21 carries from Scottie Phillips.
''We just did not make the plays we needed to make,'' Mississippi coach
Matt Luke said. ''They did and we didn't, especially in those final
series. This is tough because our players left it all on the field.''
The first-half shootout opened on a 90-yard kickoff return touchdown by
Deebo Samuel as the Gamecocks raced to an early 14-point lead. By
halftime, Parker White had field goals of 20 and 23 yards, Ty'Son Williams
scored on a 2-yard run and Bryan Edwards pulled in a 75-yard touchdown
pass from Bentley.
Ole Miss countered with a 24-point outburst in the second period,
highlighted by touchdown runs of 1 and 9 yards by Phillips. Luke Logan
added field goals of 25 and 26 yards, while Ta'amu scored on a 17-yard
run.
The Rebels got second-half touchdown runs from Phillips and Isaiah
Woullard on 2 and 1 yards, respectively. Josh Vann had a 5-yard
scoring pass from Bentley late in the third quarter before South
Carolina rallied in the final 12 minutes.
THE TAKEAWAY
South Carolina: The Gamecocks got a little breathing room in
becoming bowl eligible as home games remain with subdivision
Chattanooga and non-Power Five member Akron. The clutch defensive
finish, which included sacks by Jordan Kinlaw and T.J. Brunson,
was encouraging since ranked opponents No. 11 Florida and No. 2
Clemson remain on the schedule.
Ole Miss: Ta'amu took a physical beating as the game progressed
and it showed in the fourth quarter as he completed only three
passes for 10 yards. When the Rebels are held in check offensively
or at least slowed down, the defense simply can't compensate
enough for a win. As usual, the receivers were impressive as
Elijah Moore had 129 yards on 11 receptions and A.J. Brown had 115
yards on six catches.
GAME CHANGER
South Carolina finished with 147 yards rushing, but the game's decisive
effort was a 69-yard run by Mon Denson to the Ole Miss 4-yard line while
trailing 44-41 with seven minutes remaining. Three plays later, Bentley
scored the game-winner. Denson led the Gamecocks with 102 yards on 12
carries. The Gamecocks are 18-3 when rushing for more than 100 yards.
WHAT'S NEXT
South Carolina: The Gamecocks visit No. 11 Florida on Saturday.
Ole Miss: The Rebels begin a two-game road stretch at No. 20 Texas A&M.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|34
|Rushing
|6
|14
|Passing
|12
|18
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|6-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|501
|601
|Total Plays
|69
|98
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|147
|237
|Rush Attempts
|37
|50
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|4.7
|Net Yards Passing
|354
|364
|Comp. - Att.
|22-32
|31-48
|Yards Per Pass
|11.1
|7.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-9
|3-15
|Penalties - Yards
|5-51
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|6
|5
|Rushing TDs
|3
|5
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-46.3
|4-43.3
|Return Yards
|189
|56
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|7-189
|2-43
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|8/8
|8/8
|Extra Points
|6/6
|5/5
|Field Goals
|2/2
|3/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|354
|PASS YDS
|364
|
|
|147
|RUSH YDS
|237
|
|
|501
|TOTAL YDS
|601
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bentley 19 QB
|J. Bentley
|22/32
|363
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Denson 34 RB
|M. Denson
|12
|102
|0
|69
|
T. Williams 27 RB
|T. Williams
|7
|30
|1
|8
|
A. Turner 25 RB
|A. Turner
|5
|17
|1
|11
|
J. Bentley 19 QB
|J. Bentley
|8
|8
|1
|6
|
R. Dowdle 5 RB
|R. Dowdle
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Edwards 89 WR
|B. Edwards
|4
|109
|1
|75
|
T. Williams 27 RB
|T. Williams
|3
|105
|0
|50
|
S. Smith 13 WR
|S. Smith
|3
|82
|0
|38
|
A. Turner 25 RB
|A. Turner
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
D. Samuel 1 WR
|D. Samuel
|3
|17
|0
|15
|
J. Vann 6 WR
|J. Vann
|3
|13
|1
|9
|
K. Crosby 3 TE
|K. Crosby
|2
|11
|0
|8
|
J. August 40 TE
|J. August
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Denson 34 RB
|M. Denson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Dawkins 83 WR
|C. Dawkins
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Markway 84 TE
|K. Markway
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Montac 22 DB
|S. Montac
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Roderick 10 DB
|R. Roderick
|9-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brunson 6 LB
|T. Brunson
|8-7
|1.5
|0
|
K. Nixon 9 DB
|K. Nixon
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Greene 44 LB
|S. Greene
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Fenton 16 DB
|R. Fenton
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dickerson 26 DB
|J. Dickerson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Horn 7 DB
|J. Horn
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kinlaw 3 DL
|J. Kinlaw
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Thomas 5 DL
|K. Thomas
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Smith 95 DL
|K. Smith
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Staley 30 LB
|D. Staley
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 21 DB
|J. Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Louis 42 LB
|R. Louis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fennell 35 DL
|D. Fennell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blackshear 91 DL
|S. Blackshear
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Sandidge 90 DL
|R. Sandidge
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Allen-Williams 4 LB
|B. Allen-Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
DJ. Wonnum 8 DL
|DJ. Wonnum
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Charleston 17 DB
|J. Charleston
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. White 43 K
|P. White
|2/2
|23
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Charlton 20 P
|J. Charlton
|4
|46.3
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Samuel 1 WR
|D. Samuel
|5
|35.6
|90
|0
|
D. Fennell 35 DL
|D. Fennell
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
K. Markway 84 TE
|K. Markway
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Phillips 22 RB
|S. Phillips
|21
|141
|3
|37
|
J. Ta'amu 10 QB
|J. Ta'amu
|21
|66
|1
|17
|
I. Woullard 26 RB
|I. Woullard
|6
|28
|1
|14
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|1
|6
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|11
|129
|0
|26
|
A. Brown 1 WR
|A. Brown
|6
|115
|0
|46
|
D. Knox 9 TE
|D. Knox
|2
|43
|0
|24
|
D. Lodge 5 WR
|D. Lodge
|7
|34
|0
|17
|
S. Phillips 22 RB
|S. Phillips
|2
|28
|0
|19
|
O. Cooley 15 TE
|O. Cooley
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
F. Allen 11 WR
|F. Allen
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
B. Sanders 13 WR
|B. Sanders
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
I. Woullard 26 RB
|I. Woullard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. David 93 DT
|S. David
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Woods 36 DB
|Z. Woods
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanogo 46 LB
|M. Sanogo
|7-4
|1.0
|0
|
M. Hartsfield 15 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Julius 26 DB
|J. Julius
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Sheppard 97 DE
|Q. Sheppard
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
B. Jones 95 DT
|B. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Dasher 3 DB
|V. Dasher
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Knight 28 DB
|T. Knight
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Webster 5 DB
|K. Webster
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hibbler 17 LB
|W. Hibbler
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bing-Dukes 43 LB
|D. Bing-Dukes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Coatney 40 DT
|J. Coatney
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tisdale 22 DL
|T. Tisdale
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Miller 8 DB
|C. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wiley 99 DE
|C. Wiley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Robinson 12 DT
|A. Robinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ordway 28 DB
|C. Ordway
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Donelly 90 DT
|R. Donelly
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
V. Evans 4 DE
|V. Evans
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Logan 92 K
|L. Logan
|3/3
|31
|5/5
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Brown 96 P
|M. Brown
|4
|43.3
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|2
|21.5
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Moore 8 WR
|E. Moore
|3
|4.3
|12
|0
-
SALA
ARKST
7
38
4th 6:55 ESP+
-
GAS
LAMON
25
44
4th 4:20 ESP3
-
MRSHL
USM
17
26
4th 4:26 FBOOK
-
MINN
ILL
17
38
3rd 6:00 BTN
-
KSTATE
TCU
7
14
3rd 0:00 FS1
-
UTEP
RICE
34
18
4th 11:26 ESP3
-
TULANE
SFLA
34
9
3rd 0:50 CBSSN
-
16IOWA
PURDUE
23
35
3rd 1:47 ESPN2
-
NAVY
CINCY
0
42
4th 10:02 ESPU
-
6UGA
9UK
28
10
3rd 1:13 CBS
-
LIB
MA
24
31
3rd 3:00 ELEV
-
FSU
21NCST
14
36
3rd 4:32 ABC
-
LALAF
TROY
16
26
4th 14:09 ESP+
-
22BC
VATECH
14
14
3rd 4:58
-
14PSU
5MICH
0
14
3rd 8:01 ESPN
-
ALCORN
NMEXST
14
35
3rd 13:55
-
15UTAH
ARIZST
17
21
3rd 8:45 PACN
-
CHARLO
TENN
3
14
3rd 7:18 SECN
-
MIZZOU
11FLA
21
10
3rd 14:05 SECN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
7
7
2nd 11:11 ESP+
-
13WVU
17TEXAS
27
28
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
MIAOH
BUFF
42
51
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
35
28
Final ESPU
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
13
45
Final ESPN2
-
OHIO
WMICH
59
14
Final ESPU
-
NILL
AKRON
36
26
Final CBSSN
-
TEMPLE
12UCF
40
52
Final ESPN2
-
PITT
25UVA
23
13
Final ESPN2
-
WKY
MTSU
10
29
Final CBSSN
-
COLO
ARIZ
34
42
Final FS1
-
MICHST
MD
24
3
Final ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
14
17
Final CBSSN
-
CMICH
EMICH
7
17
Final ESP3
-
RUT
WISC
17
31
Final BTN
-
LVILLE
2CLEM
16
77
Final ABC
-
19CUSE
WAKE
41
24
Final
-
SC
MISS
48
44
Final SECN
-
NEB
10OHIOST
31
36
Final FOX
-
20TXAM
AUBURN
24
28
Final ESPN
-
OKLAST
BAYLOR
31
35
Final FS1
-
MEMP
ECU
59
41
Final ESPU
-
24IOWAST
KANSAS
27
3
Final
-
GATECH
UNC
38
28
Final
-
SJST
WYO
9
24
Final ATSN
-
TXSTSM
GAST
40
31
Final ESP+
-
HOU
SMU
0
071 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm ESPNU
-
UCONN
TULSA
0
060 O/U
-18
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
DUKE
MIAMI
0
050.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN2
-
4ND
NWEST
0
049.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:15pm ESPN
-
UCLA
OREG
0
060.5 O/U
-10.5
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
TXSA
UAB
0
042 O/U
-21.5
Sat 7:30pm beIN
-
FAU
FIU
0
059.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:30pm
-
LATECH
18MISSST
0
048.5 O/U
-23
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
7OKLA
TXTECH
0
078 O/U
+14
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
1BAMA
3LSU
0
051.5 O/U
+14
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
STNFRD
WASH
0
044 O/U
-9.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
USC
OREGST
0
064 O/U
+14.5
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
SDGST
NMEX
0
045 O/U
+12
Sat 10:15pm ESPU
-
BYU
BOISE
0
053.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
23FRESNO
UNLV
0
059 O/U
+27
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
CAL
8WASHST
0
051 O/U
-7
Sat 10:45pm ESPN
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
070.5 O/U
+18
Sun 12:00am