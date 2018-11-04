Drive Chart
Tagovailoa, No. 1 Alabama roll past No. 4 LSU, 29-0

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 04, 2018

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Tua Tagovailoa threw two touchdown passes and ran 44 yards for a score in his toughest test this season, Alabama's defense stifled No. 4 LSU, and the top-ranked Crimson Tide remained unbeaten with a 29-0 victory Saturday night.

''We really wanted to make a statement in this game. A lot of people talk about our schedule,'' Alabama coach Nick Saban said, alluding to the fact that the Crimson Tide had no victories over a team currently ranked in the top 20 coming into Death Valley. ''What better opportunity is there to make a statement than the circumstance we were in.''

Tagovailoa took the field wearing a brace on his right knee, threw his first interception of the season late in the first half and also played into the fourth quarter for the first time this season. None of those developments proved consequential. He was 25-of-42 passing for 295 yards and moved as well as he needed to, particularly when he sprinted up the middle of the field or his long TD run in the third quarter to give Alabama (9-0, 6-0 SEC, No. 1 CFP) a 22-0 lead.

Tagovailoa limped off the field after that play, went into the medical tent briefly and rode a stationary bike on the sideline, but returned for the next series.

''I'd seen the opening, I ran. I was just trying to get the first down,'' Tagovailoa said, confirming that he tweaked his right knee on the play. ''Once I passed the 30, though, I felt my leg and I was going off momentum after that.''

LSU (7-2, 4-2, No. 3 CFP) entered the game with a chance to take control of the SEC Western Division with a victory, but that began to look decreasingly realistic with every possession.

Alabama led 16-0 by halftime and forced punts on the Tigers' first nine possessions. LSU drove to the Alabama 15 on its 10th series early in the fourth quarter, only to miss a field goal with 10:45 to go.

''Alabama overpowered us,'' LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. ''When you max-protect and you're doing everything you can with protection and they're beating you, you've got to look at personnel. You've got to get better. I don't think it was scheme at all. ... There was nothing we could do about it.''

Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow completed 18 of 35 passes for 184 yards. He was sacked five times and had a late pass intercepted in the end zone by linebacker Mack Wilson. Nose guard Quinnen Williams finished with 2 1/2 sacks. Lineabckers Anfernee Jennings and Christian Miller each had one. The Tigers were helpless to relieve pressure on Burrow with the running game, held to just 12 yards.

Most LSU plays ended with crimson jerseys swarming to the ball at, near or behind the line of scrimmage.

Alabama finished with a 576-196 advantage in total yards in beating LSU for the eighth straight time.

''This is the worst we've played,'' Orgeron said. ''We weren't even close to them tonight.''

Damien Harris rushed for 107 yards on 19 carries, including his 1-yard TD run, for Alabama. Najee Harris gained 83 yards on the ground, 29 on one carry.

Jerry Jeudy caught eight passes for 103 yards and Irv Smith Jr. had four catches for 64 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown grab late in the first half.

''I was really, really pleased with the explosive plays we were able to make,'' Saban said.

Henry Ruggs III caught four passes for 55 yards and scored the first touchdown of the game, but injured his left leg late in the second quarter. Saban said X-rays were negative but further evaluation was pending.

Tagovailoa's interception came on a deep throw down the middle, which Todd Harris Jr. hauled in for his first career pick while falling to the ground at the LSU 4.

The Tiger Stadium crowd went wild, as it appeared the turnover might get LSU to halftime down by no more than nine points, perhaps less, if the Tigers could move the ball.

But the Crimson Tide's response was emphatic. Burrow was sacked inside the 1, and LSU had to punt shortly afterward.

Alabama got the ball back on its 46 and Tagovailoa needed just two plays - a 29-yard pass to Jeudy, followed by his scoring strike to Smith - to widen the Tide's lead.

THE TAKEAWAY

Alabama: The best defense Alabama has faced this season wasn't good enough on its own field to stop the Tide from gashing it for eight plays of 20-plus yards, or from covering a 14-point spread on the road by 15 points.

''It shows what kind of things we can do against basically anyone,'' Tagovailoa said.

LSU: The Tigers' athleticism and effort kept the score respectable for a little more than a half, but key statistical differentials in yards and time of possession told the story of a thoroughly lopsided game. LSU has had to shuffle its offensive line much of the season, and the Tigers struggled to match the Tide physically at the point of attack. Guard Garett Brumfield tried to come back for the first time in four games, but struggled and was intermittently replaced by Chasen Hines to start the second half.

UP NEXT

Alabama hosts Mississippi State on Saturday.

LSU travels to Arkansas on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:42
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
29
0
Touchdown 5:45
34-D.Harris runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
05:04
pos
28
0
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 5:14
97-J.Bulovas extra point is no good. blocked by 76-A.Deculus.
plays
yds
pos
22
0
Touchdown 5:25
13-T.Tagovailoa scrambles runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
72
yds
02:53
pos
22
0
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:15
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
0
Touchdown 1:15
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 82-I.Smith. 82-I.Smith runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
54
yds
00:39
pos
15
0
Field Goal 7:16
97-J.Bulovas 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
75
yds
07:06
pos
9
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 4:58
97-J.Bulovas extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
6
0
Touchdown 5:04
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
78
yds
02:41
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 29 13
Rushing 14 3
Passing 15 8
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 8-14 5-16
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 571 170
Total Plays 79 60
Avg Gain 7.2 2.8
Net Yards Rushing 281 12
Rush Attempts 37 25
Avg Rush Yards 7.6 0.5
Net Yards Passing 290 158
Comp. - Att. 25-42 18-35
Yards Per Pass 6.9 4.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-5 5-26
Penalties - Yards 6-60 3-15
Touchdowns 4 0
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 4-32.8 9-43.1
Return Yards -3 99
Punts - Returns 1--3 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 3-99
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-0
Kicking 3/5 0/1
Extra Points 2/4 0/0
Field Goals 1/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
1 Alabama 9-0 6106729
3 LSU 7-2 00000
O/U 51.5, LSU +14
Tiger Stadium Baton Rouge, LA
 290 PASS YDS 158
281 RUSH YDS 12
571 TOTAL YDS 170
Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 295 2 1 129.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68% 2361 27 1 215.2
T. Tagovailoa 25/42 295 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 107 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 542 6
D. Harris 19 107 1 21
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 83 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
84 572 4
N. Harris 6 83 0 29
T. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 49 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 172 3
T. Tagovailoa 3 49 1 44
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 268 1
B. Robinson Jr. 4 27 0 16
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 284 8
J. Jacobs 4 17 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jeudy 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 103 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 880 10
J. Jeudy 8 103 0 30
I. Smith Jr. 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 64 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 448 6
I. Smith Jr. 4 64 1 25
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 55 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 499 8
H. Ruggs III 4 55 1 15
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 44 0
J. Waddle 4 44 0 28
J. Jacobs 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 91 0
J. Jacobs 2 23 0 17
D. Harris 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 166 0
D. Harris 3 6 0 5
D. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 409 3
D. Smith 0 0 0 0
T. Shavers 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Shavers 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Q. Williams 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 2.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 2.5
Q. Williams 9-1 2.5 0
S. Smith 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 3 0.0
S. Smith 6-0 0.0 0
S. Carter 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 2 0.0
S. Carter 3-2 0.0 0
A. Jennings 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
A. Jennings 3-0 1.0 0
M. Wilson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.0
M. Wilson 3-1 0.0 1
D. Moses 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
D. Moses 3-3 0.0 0
D. Thompson 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 2 0.0
D. Thompson 2-1 0.0 0
X. McKinney 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 2 0.0
X. McKinney 2-1 0.0 0
R. Davis 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
R. Davis 2-2 0.0 0
I. Buggs 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
I. Buggs 1-1 0.5 0
C. Miller 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Miller 1-0 1.0 0
P. Mathis 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Mathis 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ford 27 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ford 1-0 0.0 0
L. Ray 89 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Ray 0-1 0.0 0
P. Surtain II 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 1 0.0
P. Surtain II 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Bulovas 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/4
SEASON FG XP
9/13 49/52
J. Bulovas 1/1 23 2/4 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Bernier 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 32.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 35.5 2
M. Bernier 4 32.8 2 36
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 0 0
J. Waddle 1 -3.0 0 0
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.4% 184 0 1 89.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.5% 1728 6 4 114.3
J. Burrow 18/35 184 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
111 535 5
C. Edwards-Helaire 6 14 0 6
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
158 702 10
N. Brossette 7 5 0 3
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 -7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 243 4
J. Burrow 12 -7 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 81 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 552 2
J. Jefferson 6 81 0 23
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 66 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 2 38 0 30
D. Anderson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 215 0
D. Anderson 2 32 0 23
Kr. Fulton 22 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 0
Kr. Fulton 1 30 0 30
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 136 0
T. Marshall Jr. 1 12 0 12
D. Dillon 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 149 1
D. Dillon 3 9 0 8
F. Moreau 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 126 0
F. Moreau 1 7 0 7
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 69 0
N. Brossette 3 5 0 6
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
L. Fournette 0 0 0 0
J. Giles 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 32 0
J. Giles 0 0 0 0
S. Sullivan 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 184 1
S. Sullivan 0 0 0 0
J. Chase 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 125 2
J. Chase 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Harris Jr. 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 1 0.0
T. Harris Jr. 10-2 0.0 1
P. Queen 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
P. Queen 7-2 0.0 0
D. White 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
D. White 6-2 0.0 0
R. Lawrence 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
R. Lawrence 6-1 0.0 0
E. Alexander 99 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 1.0
E. Alexander 5-2 1.0 0
J. Phillips 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 1 0.0
J. Phillips 5-3 0.0 0
G. Williams 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.0
G. Williams 3-1 0.0 0
Kr. Fulton 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
Kr. Fulton 3-0 0.0 0
R. Thornton 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Thornton 3-1 0.0 0
G. Logan 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
G. Logan 2-1 0.0 0
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Farrell Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
G. Delpit 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 5 0.0
G. Delpit 2-1 0.0 0
B. Fehoko 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Fehoko 1-0 0.0 0
K. Vincent Jr. 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Vincent Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
M. Divinity Jr. 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 1 0.0
M. Divinity Jr. 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Tracy 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
C. Tracy 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Von Rosenberg 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 47.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
39 46.3 1
Z. Von Rosenberg 6 47.8 1 53
J. Growden 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 33.7 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
12 36.1 2
J. Growden 3 33.7 2 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 35.5 57 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 21.8 57 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 2 35.5 57 0
N. Brossette 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 28.0 28 0
N. Brossette 1 28.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LSU 35 4:20 15 41 Punt
7:45 BAMA 22 2:41 5 78 TD
3:30 BAMA 25 2:07 6 25 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:22 BAMA 20 7:06 14 75 FG
4:40 BAMA 16 0:39 4 -12 INT
1:54 BAMA 46 0:39 3 54 TD
0:50 BAMA 20 0:27 5 23 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:14 BAMA 18 2:20 7 42 Punt
8:18 BAMA 28 2:53 7 72 TD
3:37 BAMA 11 1:19 5 32 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:49 BAMA 20 5:04 8 80 TD
3:41 BAMA 20 2:26 5 25
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:56 LSU 20 2:05 5 10 Punt
4:58 BAMA 35 1:23 4 3 Punt
1:17 LSU 18 1:11 7 40 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:04 BAMA 35 2:17 11 18 Punt
3:36 LSU 4 1:34 3 1 Punt
1:15 BAMA 20 0:18 4 18 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:17 BAMA 35 0:00 4 4 Punt
10:48 LSU 11 1:51 5 11 Punt
5:14 BAMA 35 1:32 4 27 Punt
1:48 LSU 21 1:44 12 68 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:42 BAMA 35 1:56 12 63 INT
