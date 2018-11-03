Drive Chart
LVILLE
CLEM

No Text

No. 2 Clemson keeps rolling with 77-16 win over Louisville

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 03, 2018

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said one of No. 2 Clemson's main goals this year was to have fun.

Few teams in college football appear to be enjoying themselves as much as the surging Tigers.

Travis Etienne ran for 153 yards and two touchdowns and Lawrence, all 350 pounds of him, had a 2-yard scoring run in a 77-16 dismantling of Louisville on Saturday.

Lawrence, a junior, thought he would be going it alone this season among defensive line starters with ends Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant, and tackle Christian Wilkins all thinking hard about the NFL this past offseason.

Instead, all of Clemson's starters came back for a final try at a national title.

''Our goal for this year was to just try and enjoy every moment we get with each other, not waste anything,'' Lawrence said. ''Laughing, having fun, dancing, just enjoying everything that comes with football.''

The Tigers, who moved to 9-0 for the third time in four years, are doing a lot of that lately. Clemson (6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 2 CFP) can wrap up the ACC Atlantic Division with a win at Boston College next week.

The highlight Saturday may have been Lawrence's bull rush to the end zone as the lead back - Wilkins was lined up at tailback - in Clemson's ''Fridge Package'' that highlights about 675 pounds of defensive line muscle.

''I try to take advantage of my opportunities,'' Lawrence joked. ''I'm a natural running back, I tell myself.''

A week ago in a 59-10 win at Florida State, it was Wilkins going in for a score with Lawrence paving the way.

''I also told (coach Dabo Swinney) that Christian can't score until I get the ball,'' Lawrence said. ''That's how that went down.''

It wasn't the only light moment the Tigers had in routing the Cardinals (2-7, 0-6).

Left tackle Mitch Hyatt, who set a program record for most snaps, caught a pass and Swinney's oldest son, Will, capped the blowout with an 8-yard TD catch in the final quarter.

''This just shows how much fun we're having,'' Hyatt said.

Etienne went over the 1,000-yard rushing mark and scored his ACC-leading 15th touchdown. Tavien Feaster added 101 yards rushing for the Tigers.

Freshman Lyn-J Dixon ran for 116 yards, the second time this season Clemson has had three runners with 100 or more yards. They finished with a season high 492 yards rushing.

Co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said even though his group has played strongly the past month, ''we can get to another level and I think we got closer to that today,'' he said.

Etienne and Feaster put Clemson up 14-0 less than three minutes into the game and the Tigers never let up on Louisville (2-7, 0-6).

Linebacker Isaiah Simmons had a pick-six, the Tigers collected six sacks and backup quarterback Chase Brice threw three touchdowns on just seven pass attempts.

The most crowd-pleasing moment was certainly the touchdown by ''Big Dex,'' the junior projected as a can't-miss NFL first rounder. Most of the 78,741 at Memorial Stadium started to chatter when Lawrence and Wilkins ran out for the goal-line offensive set.

They erupted when Trevor Lawrence handed off to Dexter Lawrence as the upback who took a step to his left and ran across the line.

Wilkins, who celebrates every Clemson TD, hoisted the massive Lawrence into the air.

Louisville lost its sixth straight game, its longest losing streak since dropping 10 in a row in the 1997 and `98 seasons.

THE TAKEAWAY

Louisville: The Cardinals look like they're playing out the string under coach Bobby Petrino and have a difficult finishing stretch with games at Syracuse, and home contests with North Carolina State and Kentucky left.

Clemson: The Tigers might finally face their first test since rallying past Syracuse 27-23 back in September when they play at Boston College next week. A difficult road game could certainly challenge the poise of a young quarterback like Trevor Lawrence.

LOUISVILLE STRESS

Petrino said he was disappointed with his team's showing, but believed his team played with effort and kept playing until the end. ''I didn't feel like anyone gave up or anybody quit out there,'' he said. ''They kept competing.''

LOTS OF POINTS

It was Clemson's highest scoring game since defeating Wake Forest 82-24 in its national championship season of 1981. The team record in a game is 122 in shutting out Guilford in October 1901.

VERY SNAPPY

Hyatt set a program record in the second quarter when he played his 3,362 snap for the Tigers. He surpassed former Clemson center Dalton Freeman, who played 3,361 snaps from 2009-12.

UP NEXT

Louisville wraps up its away schedule at Syracuse next Saturday night.

Clemson plays its final regular-season road game at BC on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:52
41-A.Spence extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
77
Touchdown 8:57
7-C.Brice complete to 22-W.Swinney. 22-W.Swinney runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:45
pos
16
76
Point After TD 11:42
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
70
Touchdown 11:50
3-M.Cunningham runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
03:02
pos
15
70
Point After TD 14:52
41-A.Spence extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
70
Touchdown 15:00
23-L.Dixon runs 55 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
00:43
pos
9
69
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 0:54
45-B.Creque extra point is no good. blocked by 42-C.Wilkins.
plays
yds
pos
3
63
Point After TD 1:07
41-A.Spence extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
63
Touchdown 1:15
7-C.Brice complete to 8-J.Ross. 8-J.Ross runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
72
yds
01:07
pos
3
62
Point After TD 3:50
41-A.Spence extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
56
Touchdown 3:55
7-C.Brice complete to 1-T.Thompson. 1-T.Thompson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
52
yds
02:40
pos
3
55
Point After TD 8:58
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
49
Touchdown 9:01
28-T.Feaster runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
9
yds
01:14
pos
3
48
Point After TD 10:15
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
42
Touchdown 10:18
90-D.Lawrence runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
58
yds
01:14
pos
3
41
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:30
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
35
Touchdown 0:34
16-T.Lawrence complete to 3-A.Rodgers. 3-A.Rodgers runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
60
yds
02:35
pos
3
34
Point After TD 11:42
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
28
Touchdown 12:10
4-J.Pass incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 11-I.Simmons at LOU 27. 11-I.Simmons runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
73
yds
02:46
pos
3
27
Point After TD 14:56
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 15:00
16-T.Lawrence complete to 5-T.Higgins. 5-T.Higgins runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
80
yds
02:56
pos
3
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:02
45-B.Creque 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
16
plays
57
yds
08:00
pos
3
14
Point After TD 12:02
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 12:12
28-T.Feaster runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
70
yds
00:09
pos
0
13
Point After TD 13:45
92-G.Huegel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:51
9-T.Etienne runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
50
yds
01:09
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 28
Rushing 8 17
Passing 8 8
Penalty 0 3
3rd Down Conv 6-16 7-8
4th Down Conv 1-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 292 661
Total Plays 70 57
Avg Gain 4.2 11.6
Net Yards Rushing 81 492
Rush Attempts 36 37
Avg Rush Yards 2.3 13.3
Net Yards Passing 211 169
Comp. - Att. 17-34 14-20
Yards Per Pass 6.2 8.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 5-20 0-0
Penalties - Yards 10-100 3-15
Touchdowns 2 11
Rushing TDs 1 5
Passing TDs 0 5
Other 1 1
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 6-37.3 1-44.0
Return Yards 247 104
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-0
Kickoffs - Returns 8-247 2-52
Int. - Returns 1-0 2-52
Kicking 2/3 11/11
Extra Points 1/2 11/11
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Louisville 2-7 306716
2 Clemson 9-0 1421281477
O/U 61, CLEM -38
Memorial Stadium Clemson, SC
 211 PASS YDS 169
81 RUSH YDS 492
292 TOTAL YDS 661
Louisville
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 121 0 0 151.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.4% 319 1 1 125.2
M. Cunningham 5/10 121 0 0
J. Pass 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 110 0 2 71.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 1697 7 10 109.7
J. Pass 12/24 110 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
H. Hall 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 223 2
H. Hall 4 26 0 21
C. Wilson 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 88 0
C. Wilson 8 26 0 12
Tr. Smith 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 263 4
Tr. Smith 5 17 0 8
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 17 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 244 3
M. Cunningham 6 17 1 10
Je. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 79 0
Je. Smith 3 9 0 10
J. Pass 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 -14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 10 2
J. Pass 10 -14 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Ja. Smith 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 436 1
Ja. Smith 5 63 0 18
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 351 2
D. Fitzpatrick 3 59 0 29
C. Atwell 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 391 2
C. Atwell 2 44 0 41
S. Dawkins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 218 1
S. Dawkins 3 38 0 27
D. Peete 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 229 0
D. Peete 3 25 0 12
C. Wilson 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Wilson 1 2 0 2
M. Crum 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 178 1
M. Crum 0 0 0 0
M. Riley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 9 0
M. Riley 0 0 0 0
K. Wakefield 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Wakefield 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Avery 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
C. Avery 5-0 0.0 0
C. Sturghill 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Sturghill 4-0 0.0 0
P. Blue 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
P. Blue 4-0 0.0 0
D. Etheridge 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Etheridge 3-0 0.0 0
R. Burns 10 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
R. Burns 3-0 0.0 0
P. Mbanasor 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
P. Mbanasor 3-0 0.0 0
A. Caban 53 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Caban 2-0 0.0 0
R. Hicks 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Hicks 2-0 0.0 0
K. Pass 30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Pass 2-0 0.0 0
H. Famurewa 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
H. Famurewa 2-1 0.0 0
L. Iakopo 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Iakopo 2-0 0.0 0
Da. Smith 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Da. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
J. Marshall 18 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Marshall 1-0 0.0 0
Tr. Smith 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Tr. Smith 1-1 0.0 0
An. Johnson 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
An. Johnson 1-0 0.0 1
T. Peterson 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Peterson 1-1 0.0 0
J. Jackson 8 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
N. Okeke 97 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Okeke 1-0 0.0 0
C. Jones 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Creque 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/2
SEASON FG XP
7/7 23/25
B. Creque 1/1 25 1/2 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. King 28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 37.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
51 40.6 1
M. King 6 37.3 1 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
H. Hall 19 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
8 30.9 93 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
28 25.4 93 0
H. Hall 8 30.9 93 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Burns 10 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 15.2 0 1
R. Burns 1 0.0 0 0
Clemson
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.7% 110 3 0 359.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 442 5 3 165.9
C. Brice 6/7 110 3 0
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 59 2 1 146.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.4% 1549 18 3 163.0
T. Lawrence 8/12 59 2 1
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Kendrick 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Etienne 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 153 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
116 998 15
T. Etienne 8 153 1 41
L. Dixon 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 116 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 457 4
L. Dixon 4 116 1 55
T. Feaster 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 101 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
47 294 4
T. Feaster 6 101 2 70
A. Choice 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 43 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 354 3
A. Choice 3 43 0 30
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 33 0
D. Kendrick 2 36 0 25
D. Rencher 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 48 0
D. Rencher 4 20 0 8
T. Lawrence 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
28 49 0
T. Lawrence 3 11 0 8
T. Thomason 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
T. Thomason 2 9 0 7
R. Mac Lain 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
R. Mac Lain 1 3 0 3
C. Brice 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 12 0
C. Brice 2 3 0 5
D. Lawrence 90 DT
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 1
D. Lawrence 1 2 1 2
M. Hyatt 75 T
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
M. Hyatt 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ross 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 74 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 476 5
J. Ross 2 74 1 59
T. Higgins 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 514 7
T. Higgins 3 26 1 11
J. Chalk 25 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
J. Chalk 1 15 0 15
H. Renfrow 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 305 1
H. Renfrow 1 15 0 15
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 12 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 395 4
A. Rodgers 3 12 1 5
W. Swinney 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 28 1
W. Swinney 1 8 1 8
D. Overton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 149 3
D. Overton 1 7 0 7
T. Thompson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 89 1
T. Thompson 1 6 1 6
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 93 0
D. Kendrick 1 6 0 6
D. Swinney 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Swinney 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Joseph 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 1.5
K. Joseph 9-2 1.5 0
N. Turner 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
N. Turner 5-0 0.0 0
Ch. Smith 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
Ch. Smith 4-0 1.0 0
D. Johnson 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Johnson 3-1 0.0 0
C. Wilkins 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
C. Wilkins 3-2 0.5 0
T. Muse 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.0
T. Muse 3-1 0.0 1
A. Bryant 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
A. Bryant 2-0 1.0 0
JD. Davis 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
JD. Davis 2-1 1.0 0
I. Simmons 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
I. Simmons 2-0 0.0 1
T. Mullen 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Mullen 2-0 0.0 0
B. Spector 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Spector 2-0 0.0 0
D. Lawrence 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.5
D. Lawrence 2-2 0.5 0
A. Terrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
A. Terrell 2-0 0.0 0
Ja. Williams 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
Ja. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
X. Thomas 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
X. Thomas 1-2 0.0 0
C. Register 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Register 1-0 0.0 0
S. Smith 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
N. Pinckney 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Pinckney 1-1 0.0 0
K. Wallace 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
K. Wallace 1-0 0.0 0
C. Ferrell 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
C. Ferrell 1-2 0.5 0
J. Foster 35 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Foster 1-0 0.0 0
Ju. Davis 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Ju. Davis 0-1 0.0 0
Jo. Williams 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
Jo. Williams 0-2 0.0 0
T. Lamar 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
T. Lamar 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Al. Spence 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/1 5/5
Al. Spence 0/0 0 4/4 4
G. Huegel 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 7/7
SEASON FG XP
7/10 46/46
G. Huegel 0/0 0 7/7 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Spiers 48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 44.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
34 39.6 0
W. Spiers 1 44.0 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Kendrick 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 26.0 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 26.8 31 0
D. Kendrick 2 26.0 31 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Rodgers 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
23 9.1 0 0
A. Rodgers 3 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:45 CLEM 35 0:50 4 -10 Punt
12:02 CLEM 35 8:00 16 57 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 CLEM 35 2:46 8 -1 INT
11:42 CLEM 35 3:37 9 25 Punt
6:25 LVILLE 45 2:07 6 -6 Downs
4:09 LVILLE 14 0:18 4 8 Punt
0:30 CLEM 35 0:00 2 -4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:24 CLEM 35 0:00 6 -10 Punt
10:15 CLEM 35 0:00 2 75 INT
8:58 CLEM 35 1:50 5 6 Punt
3:50 CLEM 35 1:22 4 -1 Punt
1:07 CLEM 35 0:00 1 63 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 CLEM 35 3:02 7 65 TD
8:52 CLEM 35 4:15 15 75 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LVILLE 35 1:09 6 75 TD
12:21 CLEM 30 0:09 1 70 TD
3:20 LVILLE 35 2:56 10 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:46 CLEM 10 1:13 4 1 Punt
4:14 CLEM 39 0:00 1 61 INT
3:09 CLEM 40 2:35 7 60 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:32 CLEM 42 1:14 4 58 TD
10:15 LVILLE 9 1:14 3 9 TD
6:35 LVILLE 47 2:40 7 47 TD
2:22 LVILLE 42 1:07 3 42 TD
0:54 LVILLE 35 0:43 4 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:42 LVILLE 35 2:45 7 65 TD
3:56 CLEM 4 2:25 7 66
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores