No. 5 Michigan routs Penn State 42-7, wins 8th game in row

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 03, 2018

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) No. 5 Michigan wanted to do more than just beat No. 14 Penn State.

The Wolverines wanted to win big, getting revenge after getting routed and humiliated against the Nittany Lions last year.

Michigan got what it wanted.

Shea Patterson accounted for three touchdowns and the Wolverines put together a dominant performance on defense in a 42-7 rout against Penn State on Saturday.

''If we had a chance, we were going to run it up, too,'' Patterson said.

The Wolverines (8-1, 6-0 Big Ten, No. 5 CFP) moved a step closer toward their goals of winning a conference championship for the first time since 2004 and earning their first spot in the College Football Playoff.

''We're the team to beat in the Big Ten,'' proclaimed defensive end Chase Winovich , who has said the team is on a revenge tour to beat the four conference teams it lost to last season. ''That's not a controversial statement. It's just, I think, that's a fact at this point.''

The Nittany Lions (6-3, 3-3, No. 14 CFP) scored with 1:59 left, avoiding getting shut out for the first time since 2001 against Michigan.

''Defensively, they kicked our butts,'' coach James Franklin said.

Jim Harbaugh did what he could to prevent Penn State from scoring at all, challenging a call on its last drive and calling timeout twice.

Michigan, clearly, was motivated to beat the Nittany Lions after they won 42-13 last year and tried to score a touchdown on its last play.

''It was personal right from the start,'' Karan Higdon said.

Higdon ran for 132 yards and a score that put the Wolverines up 35-0 early in the fourth quarter. He has run for 100-plus yards in seven straight games, one shy of the school record set by Mike Hart in 2007.

''I think it's time for him to get nominated for some big-time awards,'' Patterson said.

Michigan's defense held Penn State to 186 yards and forced three turnovers, including Tommy Stevens' interception that was returned 62 yards by Brandon Watson for its second score in the final minute of the third quarter. It was Watson's second pick-6 of the season, joining Lance Dottin (1991) as the only players to do that twice in a year.

The Nittany Lions started banged-up quarterback Trace McSorley and he was 5 of 13 for 83 yards with an interception and a fumble. McSorley played with an injured right knee in last week's win against Iowa. He shared time and rotated with Stevens, who was 3 of 4 for 35 yards. Stevens scored on an 8-yard run late in the game.

''When (Stevens) threw the interception there, we felt like we needed to put Trace back in,'' Franklin said. ''Obviously, you make the decision and you probably could've made the change a little bit earlier. The way they were pressuring us and loading the box, having the ball with Trace's mobility was critical.''

Patterson was 11 of 17 for 144 yards with two touchdown passes, a 23-yard throw to Donovan Peoples-Jones in the second quarter and a 7-yard strike to Zach Gentry. He ran 11 times, often on read-option plays , for 42 yards, including a 1-yard TD midway through the first quarter.

''With Shea, they've added another element to their package, getting on the perimeter,'' Franklin said.

INJURY REPORT

Patterson was replaced in the fourth quarter by redshirt freshman Dylan McCaffrey, who broke his collarbone.

''He was doing so well,'' Harbaugh said. ''I'm a little sad about that.''

Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary returned from a three-game absence because of an injured right shoulder and receiver Tarik Black took a big step in his comeback from foot surgery by catching a touchdown pass that was negated by a penalty.

THE TAKEAWAY

Penn State: Franklin, in his fifth season, will be challenged to provide an upbeat outlook about the state of his program after losing for the third time in five games and getting routed as a ranked team.

Michigan: Harbaugh's fourth team is positioned to have a special season. The Wolverines have a pair of tuneups at Rutgers and against Indiana to get ready to close the regular season at No. 8 Ohio State.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan may move up a spot because No. 4 LSU or top-ranked Alabama will lose their matchup Saturday night. The Nittany Lions will fall toward the bottom, or out, of the poll.

NEXT UP

Penn State: Hosts Wisconsin on Nov. 10.

Michigan: Plays at Rutgers on Nov. 10.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:59
92-J.Pinegar extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
42
Touchdown 2:04
2-T.Stevens runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
60
yds
05:40
pos
6
42
Point After TD 7:44
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
42
Touchdown 7:48
12-C.Evans runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
4
plays
12
yds
01:55
pos
0
41
Point After TD 9:49
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 9:53
22-K.Higdon runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
63
yds
03:39
pos
0
34
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:09
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 0:25
2-T.Stevens incomplete. Intended for 10-B.Polk INTERCEPTED by 28-B.Watson at MICH 38. 28-B.Watson runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
62
yds
0:00
pos
0
27
Point After TD 0:56
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 1:00
2-S.Patterson complete to 83-Z.Gentry. 83-Z.Gentry runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
90
yds
07:10
pos
0
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:52
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 6:58
2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
43
yds
05:05
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:12
3-Q.Nordin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:17
2-S.Patterson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
76
yds
04:05
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 20
Rushing 5 14
Passing 5 6
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 2-11 8-14
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 150 398
Total Plays 47 69
Avg Gain 3.2 5.8
Net Yards Rushing 68 259
Rush Attempts 30 52
Avg Rush Yards 2.3 5.0
Net Yards Passing 82 139
Comp. - Att. 8-17 11-17
Yards Per Pass 4.8 8.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 5-36 1-5
Penalties - Yards 4-35 9-80
Touchdowns 1 6
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 8-46.3 3-43.3
Return Yards 31 158
Punts - Returns 1-1 2-54
Kickoffs - Returns 2-30 1-27
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-77
Kicking 1/1 6/7
Extra Points 1/1 6/6
Field Goals 0/0 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
14 Penn State 6-3 00077
5 Michigan 8-1 77141442
O/U 49.5, MICH -13.5
Michigan Stadium Ann Arbor, MI
 82 PASS YDS 139
68 RUSH YDS 259
150 TOTAL YDS 398
Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
38.5% 83 0 1 76.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52% 1711 12 5 123.1
T. McSorley 5/13 83 0 1
T. Stevens 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 35 0 1 98.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 85 1 1 160.4
T. Stevens 3/4 35 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Stevens 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 52 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 58 2
T. Stevens 10 52 1 18
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
143 848 8
M. Sanders 7 14 0 4
J. Brown 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 23 1
J. Brown 1 8 0 8
T. McSorley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
122 611 9
T. McSorley 12 -6 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 222 4
P. Freiermuth 3 51 0 25
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 60 0
J. Dotson 2 29 0 19
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 517 5
K. Hamler 1 20 0 20
M. Sanders 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 121 0
M. Sanders 1 9 0 9
J. Brown 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Brown 1 9 0 9
D. Thompkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 183 1
D. Thompkins 0 0 0 0
M. Hippenhammer 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 103 1
M. Hippenhammer 0 0 0 0
B. Polk 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 162 2
B. Polk 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Ja. Johnson 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 1 0.0
Ja. Johnson 8-2 0.0 0
G. Taylor 17 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 2 0.0
G. Taylor 7-0 0.0 0
M. Parsons 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
M. Parsons 6-2 0.0 0
C. Brown 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Brown 5-1 0.0 0
K. Farmer 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Farmer 4-1 0.0 0
Y. Gross-Matos 99 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
Y. Gross-Matos 4-0 1.0 0
S. Miller 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Miller 3-1 0.0 0
N. Scott 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 2 0.0
N. Scott 3-1 0.0 0
R. Windsor 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Windsor 2-1 0.0 0
K. Givens 30 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Givens 2-0 0.0 0
A. Oruwariye 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
A. Oruwariye 2-0 0.0 0
S. Simmons 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
S. Simmons 2-1 0.0 0
E. Brooks 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
E. Brooks 2-0 0.0 0
J. Miller 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Miller 1-0 0.0 0
J. Sutherland 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Sutherland 1-0 0.0 0
P. Mustipher 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Mustipher 1-0 0.0 0
A. Shelton 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Shelton 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Pinegar 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
J. Pinegar 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Gillikin 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 46.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
48 43.0 1
B. Gillikin 8 46.3 1 74
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
18 26.9 17 0
K. Hamler 2 15.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 8.5 1 0
K. Hamler 1 1.0 1 0
Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 144 2 0 174.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67% 1667 14 3 157.1
S. Patterson 11/17 144 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Higdon 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 132 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
173 963 7
K. Higdon 20 132 1 50
C. Evans 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 57 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 251 3
C. Evans 12 57 1 32
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 42 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 187 2
S. Patterson 11 42 1 13
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 99 1
D. McCaffrey 2 14 0 7
B. Mason 42 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 66 6
B. Mason 4 10 0 3
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 223 1
T. Wilson 2 6 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Collins 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 373 2
N. Collins 2 53 0 47
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 364 7
D. Peoples-Jones 3 38 1 23
C. Evans 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 87 0
C. Evans 3 30 0 24
Z. Gentry 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 350 2
Z. Gentry 2 18 1 11
K. Higdon 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 36 0
K. Higdon 1 5 0 5
S. McKeon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 108 1
S. McKeon 0 0 0 0
N. Eubanks 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 108 0
N. Eubanks 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Kinnel 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Kinnel 5-0 0.0 0
D. Bush 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
D. Bush 5-2 0.0 0
K. Hudson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
K. Hudson 4-0 1.0 0
J. Uche 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 2.0
J. Uche 3-0 2.0 0
C. Winovich 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Winovich 2-0 1.0 0
C. Kemp 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Kemp 2-1 0.0 0
R. Gary 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Gary 2-0 0.0 0
D. Gil 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Gil 2-0 0.0 0
K. Paye 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Paye 2-0 0.0 0
L. Hill 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
L. Hill 1-0 0.0 0
M. Dwumfour 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Dwumfour 1-1 0.0 0
J. Metellus 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 3 0.0
J. Metellus 1-1 0.0 0
J. Glasgow 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Glasgow 1-0 1.0 0
D. Jeter 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Jeter 1-0 0.0 0
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ross 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Ross 1-1 0.0 0
B. Watson 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 3 0.0
B. Watson 0-1 0.0 1
D. Long 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Long 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Q. Nordin 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
11/16 39/40
Q. Nordin 0/1 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Hart 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 43.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
31 48.9 1
W. Hart 3 43.3 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 27.0 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 25.1 27 1
A. Thomas 1 27.0 27 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 27.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
22 10.5 28 1
D. Peoples-Jones 2 27.0 28 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MICH 35 1:52 5 27 Punt
8:12 MICH 35 0:38 5 9 Punt
3:00 PSU 41 1:41 4 15 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:29 PSU 35 0:19 2 -15 Fumble
6:52 MICH 35 1:09 5 9 Punt
3:21 PSU 10 2:14 9 44 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:22 PSU 17 0:56 3 9 Punt
9:36 PSU 20 0:51 3 6 Punt
0:56 MICH 35 0:00 3 18 INT
0:09 MICH 35 0:00 4 -4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:49 MICH 35 0:00 2 83 INT
7:44 MICH 35 5:40 13 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:22 MICH 24 4:05 8 76 TD
6:53 MICH 29 3:08 8 31 Downs
1:15 MICH 5 0:46 6 64 FG Miss
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:03 PSU 48 5:05 11 48 TD
5:06 PSU 38 1:45 4 -2 Punt
1:01 MICH 20 0:07 2 -7 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:12 PSU 35 0:00 4 6 Punt
11:44 MICH 36 1:23 3 9 Punt
8:10 MICH 10 7:10 13 90 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 MICH 47 3:39 7 53 TD
9:43 PSU 12 1:55 4 12 TD
1:59 PSU 35 0:34 4 3
NCAA FB Scores