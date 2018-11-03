|
|
|AF
|ARMY
Army holds off Air Force 17-14, 11th straight win at home
WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) The Commander in Chief's Trophy is staying put - for now - in the Army locker room.
Fullback Darnell Woolfolk rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown, Kelvin Hopkins Jr. scored on a 6-yard run, and Army held off service academy rival Air Force 17-14 on Saturday.
It was the 11th straight victory at Michie Stadium for Army (7-2), which will keep the prized hardware, emblematic of supremacy among the three service academies, regardless of the outcome of its game next month against archrival Navy. Army won the trophy outright last season for the first time since 1996.
''It was a battle. I was proud our team was able to find a way to win,'' Army coach Jeff Monken said. ''I think our guys were pressed into a corner. Give them credit. They were fighting, too.''
Air Force (3-6), which beat Navy 35-7 a month ago, is 33-14 in Commander in Chief's Trophy games against Army since the trophy was first awarded in 1972 and could have won the trophy again on Saturday with a victory. The Falcons had won 18 of the previous 21 in the series against the Black Knights, but they couldn't overcome a costly interception by Army's Mike Reynolds at the Army 4 in the final minute of the first half.
The Falcons were unable to score in the opening half with Isaiah Sanders at quarterback, fell behind by two scores, and couldn't recover despite dominating the second half. Air Force outgained Army 212-77 after halftime with Donald Hammond III at quarterback. The Black Knights secured the victory when Hammond was stopped for no gain on a fourth-and-3 play at the Army 40 with under 2 minutes to play.
''We were driving downfield. We should have made some plays we didn't make,'' Hammond said. ''I just wanted to win this game for the team. We're never going to give up. That's one thing we're not going to do.''
Hammond had replaced Sanders to start the third quarter and quickly hit Marcus Bennett for 31 yards into Army territory, but the drive ended when the Falcons were called for an illegal block on a fourth-and-3 play and had to punt.
Hammond had completions of 17 yards to Geraud Sanders and 13 yards to Marcus Bennett late in the third quarter, but the Falcons turned the ball over on downs when a fourth-down pass by Hammond attempt fell incomplete.
The Falcons finally caught a break when safety Jeremy Fejedelem got a hand on a punt by Army's Nick Schrage and it traveled just 4 yards to give Air Force a first down at the Army 34 and they capitalized. Hammond scored from the 1 two plays after converting a fourth-and-1 play, cutting the lead to 14-6 with under a minute to play in the third. Jake Koehnke's point-after try hit the left goalpost and stayed out.
Senior John Abercrombie kicked a 30-yard field goal with 8:35 left to complete a 13-play drive that took 7:19 off the clock on a gusty day and gave Army a 17-6 lead midway through the fourth.
Undaunted, Hammond drove the Falcons 75 yards in 10 plays to pull within a field goal. The drive was kept alive by a pass interference call against Army on a third-and-10 play. Cole Fagan's 30-yard catch-and-run set up Joseph Saucier's 6-yard touchdown run off a pitch. Saucier also converted on the 2-point try to make it 17-14.
''When our backs are against the wall, we never flinch,'' said Army linebacker Cole Christiansen, who combined with James Nachtigal to make the saving tackle on Hammond. ''Definitely in the second half they came at us differently. We got it done.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Air Force: The Falcons are faltering in the Mountain West Conference at 1-4 and have to win their final three games to qualify for the postseason. At least two of the games are at Falcon Stadium.
Army: The Black Knights have now beaten service academy rivals Air Force and Navy two straight times. Another victory over Navy in December will give Army the upper hand again in the annual three-way series.
NO GAMBLE
Trailing 7-0 early in the second quarter, Air Force coach Troy Calhoun elected to punt on fourth-and-2 just inside Army territory. The Black Knights converted three times on fourth down to up their season total to 29 conversions in 32 attempts.
UP NEXT
Air Force hosts New Mexico next Saturday.
Army hosts FCS foe Lafayette next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|16
|Rushing
|7
|15
|Passing
|8
|0
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|322
|286
|Total Plays
|57
|64
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|125
|242
|Rush Attempts
|35
|59
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|4.1
|Net Yards Passing
|197
|44
|Comp. - Att.
|12-22
|3-5
|Yards Per Pass
|9.0
|8.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-55
|5-69
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-38.7
|3-43.3
|Return Yards
|42
|22
|Punts - Returns
|1-8
|1-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-34
|1-5
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|0/1
|3/3
|Extra Points
|0/1
|2/2
|Field Goals
|0/0
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|197
|PASS YDS
|44
|
|
|125
|RUSH YDS
|242
|
|
|322
|TOTAL YDS
|286
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Hammond III 5 QB
|D. Hammond III
|7/15
|120
|0
|0
|
I. Sanders 4 QB
|I. Sanders
|5/7
|77
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Fagan 34 FB
|C. Fagan
|10
|37
|0
|9
|
D. Hammond III 5 QB
|D. Hammond III
|10
|33
|1
|11
|
I. Sanders 4 QB
|I. Sanders
|5
|21
|0
|7
|
J. Saucier 28 RB
|J. Saucier
|6
|21
|1
|9
|
K. Remsberg 24 RB
|K. Remsberg
|4
|13
|0
|7
|
D. Sutton 5 DB
|D. Sutton
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Sanders 7 WR
|G. Sanders
|3
|55
|0
|19
|
M. Bennett 8 WR
|M. Bennett
|2
|44
|0
|31
|
B. Lewis 26 WR
|B. Lewis
|3
|32
|0
|18
|
C. Fagan 34 FB
|C. Fagan
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
J. Saucier 28 RB
|J. Saucier
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
K. Remsberg 24 RB
|K. Remsberg
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Waguespack 87 TE
|K. Waguespack
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Smith 10 WR
|A. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Koehnke 92 K
|J. Koehnke
|0/0
|0
|0/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Koehnke 92 K
|J. Koehnke
|3
|38.7
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Saucier 28 RB
|J. Saucier
|2
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Smith 10 WR
|A. Smith
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
|K. Hopkins Jr.
|3/5
|44
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Woolfolk 33 RB
|D. Woolfolk
|21
|117
|1
|52
|
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
|K. Hopkins Jr.
|19
|75
|1
|13
|
A. Davidson 40 RB
|A. Davidson
|8
|30
|0
|13
|
K. Walker 5 RB
|K. Walker
|4
|7
|0
|5
|
G. Coates 6 WR
|G. Coates
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Slomka 25 RB
|C. Slomka
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
J. Asberry 3 RB
|J. Asberry
|2
|3
|0
|7
|
C. Thomas 4 QB
|C. Thomas
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Asberry 3 RB
|J. Asberry
|2
|35
|0
|21
|
G. Coates 6 WR
|G. Coates
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Cline 82 WR
|K. Cline
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Reynolds 10 DB
|M. Reynolds
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Abercrombie 96 K
|J. Abercrombie
|1/1
|30
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Schrage 38 K
|N. Schrage
|3
|43.3
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Walker 5 RB
|K. Walker
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Reynolds 10 DB
|M. Reynolds
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
-
SALA
ARKST
7
38
4th 7:48 ESP+
-
GAS
LAMON
25
41
4th 4:20 ESP3
-
MRSHL
USM
17
26
4th 4:26 FBOOK
-
MINN
ILL
17
38
3rd 6:11 BTN
-
KSTATE
TCU
7
14
3rd 0:02 FS1
-
UTEP
RICE
34
16
4th 11:26 ESP3
-
TULANE
SFLA
34
3
3rd 1:23 CBSSN
-
16IOWA
PURDUE
23
35
3rd 1:52 ESPN2
-
NAVY
CINCY
0
42
4th 10:02 ESPU
-
6UGA
9UK
28
10
3rd 1:52 CBS
-
LIB
MA
24
31
3rd 3:00 ELEV
-
FSU
21NCST
14
36
3rd 4:32 ABC
-
LALAF
TROY
16
26
4th 14:09 ESP+
-
22BC
VATECH
14
14
3rd 5:32
-
14PSU
5MICH
0
14
3rd 8:01 ESPN
-
ALCORN
NMEXST
14
35
3rd 14:30
-
15UTAH
ARIZST
17
21
3rd 9:41 PACN
-
CHARLO
TENN
3
14
3rd 7:56 SECN
-
MIZZOU
11FLA
21
10
3rd 14:05 SECN
-
APLST
CSTCAR
7
7
2nd 11:30 ESP+
-
13WVU
17TEXAS
27
28
2nd 0:00 FOX
-
MIAOH
BUFF
42
51
Final ESP2
-
KENTST
BGREEN
35
28
Final ESPU
-
BALLST
TOLEDO
13
45
Final ESPN2
-
OHIO
WMICH
59
14
Final ESPU
-
NILL
AKRON
36
26
Final CBSSN
-
TEMPLE
12UCF
40
52
Final ESPN2
-
PITT
25UVA
23
13
Final ESPN2
-
WKY
MTSU
10
29
Final CBSSN
-
COLO
ARIZ
34
42
Final FS1
-
MICHST
MD
24
3
Final ESP2
-
AF
ARMY
14
17
Final CBSSN
-
CMICH
EMICH
7
17
Final ESP3
-
RUT
WISC
17
31
Final BTN
-
LVILLE
2CLEM
16
77
Final ABC
-
19CUSE
WAKE
41
24
Final
-
SC
MISS
48
44
Final SECN
-
NEB
10OHIOST
31
36
Final FOX
-
20TXAM
AUBURN
24
28
Final ESPN
-
OKLAST
BAYLOR
31
35
Final FS1
-
MEMP
ECU
59
41
Final ESPU
-
24IOWAST
KANSAS
27
3
Final
-
GATECH
UNC
38
28
Final
-
SJST
WYO
9
24
Final ATSN
-
TXSTSM
GAST
40
31
Final ESP+
-
HOU
SMU
0
071 O/U
+14
Sat 7:00pm ESPNU
-
UCONN
TULSA
0
060 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
DUKE
MIAMI
0
050.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN2
-
4ND
NWEST
0
050 O/U
+10
Sat 7:15pm ESPN
-
UCLA
OREG
0
061 O/U
-10.5
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
TXSA
UAB
0
042 O/U
-21.5
Sat 7:30pm beIN
-
FAU
FIU
0
059.5 O/U
-2
Sat 7:30pm
-
LATECH
18MISSST
0
048.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
7OKLA
TXTECH
0
078 O/U
+14
Sat 8:00pm ABC
-
1BAMA
3LSU
0
051.5 O/U
+14
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
STNFRD
WASH
0
044 O/U
-9.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
USC
OREGST
0
063.5 O/U
+14.5
Sat 10:00pm FS1
-
SDGST
NMEX
0
045 O/U
+12
Sat 10:15pm ESPU
-
BYU
BOISE
0
053.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
23FRESNO
UNLV
0
059 O/U
+27
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
CAL
8WASHST
0
051 O/U
-7.5
Sat 10:45pm ESPN
-
UTAHST
HAWAII
0
070.5 O/U
+18
Sun 12:00am