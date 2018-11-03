Drive Chart
Army holds off Air Force 17-14, 11th straight win at home

  • Nov 03, 2018

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) The Commander in Chief's Trophy is staying put - for now - in the Army locker room.

Fullback Darnell Woolfolk rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown, Kelvin Hopkins Jr. scored on a 6-yard run, and Army held off service academy rival Air Force 17-14 on Saturday.

It was the 11th straight victory at Michie Stadium for Army (7-2), which will keep the prized hardware, emblematic of supremacy among the three service academies, regardless of the outcome of its game next month against archrival Navy. Army won the trophy outright last season for the first time since 1996.

''It was a battle. I was proud our team was able to find a way to win,'' Army coach Jeff Monken said. ''I think our guys were pressed into a corner. Give them credit. They were fighting, too.''

Air Force (3-6), which beat Navy 35-7 a month ago, is 33-14 in Commander in Chief's Trophy games against Army since the trophy was first awarded in 1972 and could have won the trophy again on Saturday with a victory. The Falcons had won 18 of the previous 21 in the series against the Black Knights, but they couldn't overcome a costly interception by Army's Mike Reynolds at the Army 4 in the final minute of the first half.

The Falcons were unable to score in the opening half with Isaiah Sanders at quarterback, fell behind by two scores, and couldn't recover despite dominating the second half. Air Force outgained Army 212-77 after halftime with Donald Hammond III at quarterback. The Black Knights secured the victory when Hammond was stopped for no gain on a fourth-and-3 play at the Army 40 with under 2 minutes to play.

''We were driving downfield. We should have made some plays we didn't make,'' Hammond said. ''I just wanted to win this game for the team. We're never going to give up. That's one thing we're not going to do.''

Hammond had replaced Sanders to start the third quarter and quickly hit Marcus Bennett for 31 yards into Army territory, but the drive ended when the Falcons were called for an illegal block on a fourth-and-3 play and had to punt.

Hammond had completions of 17 yards to Geraud Sanders and 13 yards to Marcus Bennett late in the third quarter, but the Falcons turned the ball over on downs when a fourth-down pass by Hammond attempt fell incomplete.

The Falcons finally caught a break when safety Jeremy Fejedelem got a hand on a punt by Army's Nick Schrage and it traveled just 4 yards to give Air Force a first down at the Army 34 and they capitalized. Hammond scored from the 1 two plays after converting a fourth-and-1 play, cutting the lead to 14-6 with under a minute to play in the third. Jake Koehnke's point-after try hit the left goalpost and stayed out.

Senior John Abercrombie kicked a 30-yard field goal with 8:35 left to complete a 13-play drive that took 7:19 off the clock on a gusty day and gave Army a 17-6 lead midway through the fourth.

Undaunted, Hammond drove the Falcons 75 yards in 10 plays to pull within a field goal. The drive was kept alive by a pass interference call against Army on a third-and-10 play. Cole Fagan's 30-yard catch-and-run set up Joseph Saucier's 6-yard touchdown run off a pitch. Saucier also converted on the 2-point try to make it 17-14.

''When our backs are against the wall, we never flinch,'' said Army linebacker Cole Christiansen, who combined with James Nachtigal to make the saving tackle on Hammond. ''Definitely in the second half they came at us differently. We got it done.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Air Force: The Falcons are faltering in the Mountain West Conference at 1-4 and have to win their final three games to qualify for the postseason. At least two of the games are at Falcon Stadium.

Army: The Black Knights have now beaten service academy rivals Air Force and Navy two straight times. Another victory over Navy in December will give Army the upper hand again in the annual three-way series.

NO GAMBLE

Trailing 7-0 early in the second quarter, Air Force coach Troy Calhoun elected to punt on fourth-and-2 just inside Army territory. The Black Knights converted three times on fourth down to up their season total to 29 conversions in 32 attempts.

UP NEXT

Air Force hosts New Mexico next Saturday.

Army hosts FCS foe Lafayette next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 5:27
28-J.Saucier to ARM End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 5:32
28-J.Saucier runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
74
yds
03:08
pos
12
17
Field Goal 9:19
96-J.Abercrombie 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
52
yds
00:30
pos
6
17
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 0:59
92-J.Koehnke extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
6
14
Touchdown 0:59
5-D.Hammond runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
34
yds
03:53
pos
6
14
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:03
96-J.Abercrombie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 4:12
8-K.Hopkins runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
89
yds
06:47
pos
0
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:05
31-J.Abercrombie extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 2:09
33-D.Woolfolk runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
2
plays
22
yds
0:00
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 16
Rushing 7 15
Passing 8 0
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 3-9 8-16
4th Down Conv 1-3 3-3
Total Net Yards 322 286
Total Plays 57 64
Avg Gain 5.6 4.5
Net Yards Rushing 125 242
Rush Attempts 35 59
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 4.1
Net Yards Passing 197 44
Comp. - Att. 12-22 3-5
Yards Per Pass 9.0 8.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 5-55 5-69
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 3-38.7 3-43.3
Return Yards 42 22
Punts - Returns 1-8 1-17
Kickoffs - Returns 2-34 1-5
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 0/1 3/3
Extra Points 0/1 2/2
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Air Force 3-6 006814
Army West Point 7-2 770317
O/U 42, ARMY -4.5
Michie Stadium West Point, NY
 197 PASS YDS 44
125 RUSH YDS 242
322 TOTAL YDS 286
Air Force
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Hammond III 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.7% 120 0 0 113.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.8% 344 2 0 135.4
D. Hammond III 7/15 120 0 0
I. Sanders 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 77 0 1 135.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 844 4 3 161.7
I. Sanders 5/7 77 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Fagan 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
117 523 4
C. Fagan 10 37 0 9
D. Hammond III 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 33 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 138 6
D. Hammond III 10 33 1 11
I. Sanders 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
120 466 6
I. Sanders 5 21 0 7
J. Saucier 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 21 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 194 2
J. Saucier 6 21 1 9
K. Remsberg 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
62 322 1
K. Remsberg 4 13 0 7
D. Sutton 5 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Sutton 1 3 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Sanders 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 236 0
G. Sanders 3 55 0 19
M. Bennett 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 346 2
M. Bennett 2 44 0 31
B. Lewis 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 60 0
B. Lewis 3 32 0 18
C. Fagan 34 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 0
C. Fagan 1 30 0 30
J. Saucier 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 138 0
J. Saucier 1 29 0 29
K. Remsberg 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 16 1
K. Remsberg 1 5 0 5
K. Waguespack 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 86 1
K. Waguespack 1 2 0 2
A. Smith 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 101 1
A. Smith 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Koehnke 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 0/1
SEASON FG XP
5/7 20/21
J. Koehnke 0/0 0 0/1 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Koehnke 92 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 38.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
11 41.4 1
J. Koehnke 3 38.7 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Saucier 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 25.8 17 0
J. Saucier 2 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Smith 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
A. Smith 1 8.0 8 0
Army West Point
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 44 0 0 133.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.6% 775 6 3 168.0
K. Hopkins Jr. 3/5 44 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Woolfolk 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 117 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
159 665 9
D. Woolfolk 21 117 1 52
K. Hopkins Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 75 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
152 676 8
K. Hopkins Jr. 19 75 1 13
A. Davidson 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 176 2
A. Davidson 8 30 0 13
K. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 232 0
K. Walker 4 7 0 5
G. Coates 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
G. Coates 1 4 0 4
C. Slomka 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 243 4
C. Slomka 2 4 0 3
J. Asberry 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 90 1
J. Asberry 2 3 0 7
C. Thomas 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 231 2
C. Thomas 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Asberry 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 180 3
J. Asberry 2 35 0 21
G. Coates 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 61 0
G. Coates 1 9 0 9
K. Cline 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
K. Cline 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Reynolds 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
M. Reynolds 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Abercrombie 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
6/6 26/26
J. Abercrombie 1/1 30 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Schrage 38 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 43.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
16 43.1 0
N. Schrage 3 43.3 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Walker 5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 14.3 5 0
K. Walker 1 5.0 5 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Reynolds 10 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 16.6 17 0
M. Reynolds 1 17.0 17 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
2:05 ARMY 35 1:40 7 30 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:12 AF 28 1:31 5 27 Punt
4:03 ARMY 35 3:02 10 48 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:07 ARMY 35 0:00 6 42 Punt
10:42 AF 30 3:41 11 39 Downs
4:52 ARMY 34 3:53 9 34 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:40 ARMY 35 3:08 12 75 TD
3:13 AF 34 1:19 6 26 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AF 35 12:51 26 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 ARMY 26 1:35 3 -1 Punt
10:59 ARMY 11 6:47 11 89 TD
0:53 ARMY 4 0:07 2 1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:12 ARMY 20 1:41 3 9 Punt
6:55 ARMY 31 1:23 3 -1 Punt
0:59 AF 35 0:30 13 62 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:27 AF 35 2:08 6 -3 Punt
1:15 ARMY 40 0:13 4 10
NCAA FB Scores