Lock burns No. 13 Florida again, Mizzou wins 38-17 in Swamp
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Florida's lone bright spot after another lopsided loss to Missouri: It won't have to face Drew Lock again.
Lock picked apart Florida's defense for the second straight year, throwing three touchdown passes to lead the Tigers to a 38-17 victory against the 13th-ranked Gators on Saturday
Lock completed 24 of 32 passes for 250 yards, with scoring throws to Albert Okwuegbunam, Kam Scott and Emanuel Hall that stunned the Swamp. His best performance in league play this season came a week after a heartbreaking loss on the final play against Kentucky.
''These situations a lot of time in sports mirror how your life can go,'' said coach Barry Odom. ''You're going to be faced with adversity. You're going to be faced with hard times. This game was decided long before the ball was kicked off.''
Lock, a senior and projected first-round draft pick, was equally effective against Florida in a 45-16 victory last year. He will head to the NFL with six touchdowns passes and an interception in his final two games against the Gators.
''This feels really good,'' Lock said. ''It's hard to put into words. It was a different week for us. You kind of had that feeling there's no way you lose that football game (to Kentucky). I think after a loss like that, there's no way you can go in and lose a game.
''There's no way I can feel any worse than I did last Saturday, so I wasn't going to let that happen again. And none of these guys were going to let that happen. That was our mindset coming in this week.''
Florida also was hoping to rebound after a 36-17 loss to Georgia eliminated it from contention in the SEC East. But the Gators came out flat and didn't find a spark until it was too late.
Coach Dan Mullen benched starting quarterback Feleipe Franks late in the third quarter - the home crowd cheered wildly - and backup Kyle Trask promptly directed a 75-yard touchdown drive in which he converted two fourth downs. Trask found Josh Hammond in the end zone on the second one for a 7-yard score that made it 35-17.
After the game, Mullen sounded like he would stick with Franks moving forward.
''Everybody's going to have some good days and bad days,'' Mullen said. ''I'm certainly not here pointing the finger that he was terrible. And we didn't pull him because he was terrible. We pulled him `cause the offense wasn't moving and we wanted to see if somebody else could get it done and put Kyle put in, not because of his individual, personal performance.''
Franks completed 7 of 22 passes for 84 yards. Trask was 10 of 18 for 126 yards.
The Tigers (5-4, 1-4) led 21-10 at halftime and sealed their first SEC win in 2018 with three consecutive scoring drives in the third quarter.
Mullen called the back-to-back losses by a combined 40 points a ''reality check.''
''It's a little bit of a reality check of where we are with the guys,'' Mullen said, pointing to consecutive wins against Mississippi State and LSU. ''If we come out and play really well as a team in all three phases, we're good enough to play with anybody out there. If we don't, we're not.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Missouri: The Tigers beat Florida for the fourth time in the last six meetings, including twice on homecoming. All six have been blowouts, with Florida's 21-3 victory in 2015 being the closest contest.
Florida: The Gators opened a three-game homestand with a dud and looked lost on both sides of the ball, ending with the worst loss in Mullen's first year.
LOCK'S BEST
Lock showed why he's considered a top NFL talent. His 41-yard throw to Hall down the sideline was perfect, setting up a touchdown run in which Lock held the defensive end before pitching the ball. And his TD throw to Okwuegbunam came after a pre-snap read and adjustment.
He's been at his best against Florida. He completed 15 of 20 passes for 228 yards and three TDs in last year's rout.
He hadn't been nearly as sharp against the SEC this season, completing 50 percent of his passes for 732 yards, with one touchdown and five interceptions against Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama and Kentucky. Getting Hall back was a big boost. He missed the last four games with hip and groin injuries.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Florida could drop out of the Top 25 poll after back-to-back lopsided losses to Georgia and Missouri.
UP NEXT
Missouri: Hosts Vanderbilt with a chance to become bowl eligible.
Florida: Continues a three-game home stretch against South Carolina.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|17
|Rushing
|10
|7
|Passing
|12
|8
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|11-18
|3-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|469
|310
|Total Plays
|74
|68
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|4.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|221
|113
|Rush Attempts
|42
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|4.0
|Net Yards Passing
|248
|197
|Comp. - Att.
|24-32
|19-40
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|4.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-2
|1-13
|Penalties - Yards
|11-84
|8-66
|Touchdowns
|5
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-42.7
|7-43.6
|Return Yards
|42
|0
|Punts - Returns
|4-12
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-30
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|6/6
|3/3
|Extra Points
|5/5
|2/2
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|248
|PASS YDS
|197
|
|
|221
|RUSH YDS
|113
|
|
|469
|TOTAL YDS
|310
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Lock 3 QB
|D. Lock
|24/32
|250
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Crockett 16 RB
|D. Crockett
|21
|114
|1
|31
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|14
|72
|1
|27
|
D. Lock 3 QB
|D. Lock
|5
|19
|0
|8
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|1
|18
|0
|18
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Hall 84 WR
|E. Hall
|4
|77
|1
|41
|
J. Johnson 12 WR
|J. Johnson
|5
|47
|0
|21
|
A. Okwuegbunam 81 TE
|A. Okwuegbunam
|4
|46
|1
|22
|
K. Scott 13 WR
|K. Scott
|1
|41
|1
|41
|
B. Banister 30 WR
|B. Banister
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|4
|10
|0
|6
|
D. Gicinto 14 WR
|D. Gicinto
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Parker 82 TE
|D. Parker
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Brown 7 WR
|N. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Crockett 16 RB
|D. Crockett
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Garrett 47 LB
|C. Garrett
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Holmes 21 DB
|C. Holmes
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lee 4 LB
|B. Lee
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hall 24 LB
|T. Hall
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oliver 20 DB
|K. Oliver
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 93 DL
|T. Williams
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Turner 39 DL
|C. Turner
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Beckner, Jr. 5 DL
|T. Beckner, Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Acy 2 DB
|D. Acy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Gillespie 9 S
|T. Gillespie
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Byers 97 DL
|A. Byers
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bledsoe 18 S
|J. Bledsoe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Perkins 3 S
|R. Perkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Powell 5 QB
|T. Powell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hilton 7 S
|C. Hilton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Anderson 29 DL
|N. Anderson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Elliott 95 DL
|J. Elliott
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
W. Palmore 99 DL
|W. Palmore
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. McCann 19 K
|T. McCann
|1/1
|40
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Fatony 26 P
|C. Fatony
|6
|42.7
|4
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Downing 28 RB
|D. Downing
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Johnson 12 WR
|J. Johnson
|4
|3.0
|8
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Perine 22 RB
|L. Perine
|10
|42
|0
|9
|
J. Scarlett 25 RB
|J. Scarlett
|6
|33
|0
|15
|
K. Toney 4 RB
|K. Toney
|3
|23
|0
|12
|
F. Franks 13 QB
|F. Franks
|3
|17
|1
|9
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|4
|9
|0
|6
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|2
|-11
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Toney 4 RB
|K. Toney
|2
|72
|0
|45
|
J. Hammond 10 WR
|J. Hammond
|5
|48
|1
|20
|
V. Jefferson 12 WR
|V. Jefferson
|4
|33
|0
|17
|
T. Grimes 8 WR
|T. Grimes
|2
|23
|0
|13
|
J. Scarlett 25 RB
|J. Scarlett
|2
|16
|0
|16
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Cleveland 89 WR
|T. Cleveland
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Gamble 88 TE
|K. Gamble
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Stephens 82 TE
|M. Stephens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Perine 22 RB
|L. Perine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Pitts 84 TE
|K. Pitts
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Krull 14 TE
|L. Krull
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Lewis 80 TE
|C. Lewis
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Reese 33 LB
|D. Reese
|9-5
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stewart, jr. 2 DB
|B. Stewart, jr.
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
V. Joseph 11 LB
|V. Joseph
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gardner-Johnson 23 DB
|C. Gardner-Johnson
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
Je. Taylor 29 DB
|Je. Taylor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 28 LB
|K. Johnson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Zuniga 92 DL
|J. Zuniga
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Henderson 5 DB
|C. Henderson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jackson 44 LB
|R. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moon 7 LB
|J. Moon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Davis 31 DB
|S. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Polite 99 DL
|J. Polite
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dean III 21 DB
|T. Dean III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jefferson 96 DL
|C. Jefferson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Conliffe 93 DE
|E. Conliffe
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Slaton 56 DL
|T. Slaton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Campbell 55 DT
|K. Campbell
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stiner 13 S
|D. Stiner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Shuler 95 DL
|A. Shuler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 19 K
|E. McPherson
|1/1
|32
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 43 P
|T. Townsend
|7
|43.6
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
F. Swain 16 WR
|F. Swain
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
