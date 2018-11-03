Drive Chart
Evans' field goal sends Purdue past No. 19 Iowa 38-36

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 03, 2018

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Purdue kicker Spencer Evans waited impatiently for a second chance.

When the opportunity finally arrived Saturday, he was ready, willing and spot on.

The senior made a 25-yard field goal with 8 seconds left to give Purdue a 38-36 upset over No. 19 Iowa, helping the surging Boilermakers move within one game of becoming bowl-eligible and back into contention for the Big Ten's West Division crown.

''This is something I've pictured over and over again,'' Evans said. ''I just have to give credit to the guys for putting me in that position. They made it a nice, makeable field goal for me.''

The big finish came exactly one week after Evans endured a nightmare at Michigan State.

He missed a 57-yarder at the end of the first half following a 5-yard penalty against the Boilermakers and had a 41-yard attempt to tie the game blocked late in the fourth quarter.

This time, Evans and the field goal unit were virtually flawless after quarterback David Blough marched the Boilermakers 43 yards and put the ball on the left hash mark for the decisive field goal.

Blough was 23 of 32 with 333 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions while hooking up with Terry Wright for three scores.

But it was Evans' kick that gave Purdue (6-2, 4-2) its third win over a ranked opponent this season, the first time the Boilermakers achieved that feat in 15 years, and within one game of division-leading Northwestern.

''Great job by our field goal unit of protecting and great job by Spencer kicking it right dead middle,'' coach Jeff Brohm said.

The Hawkeyes (6-3, 3-3, No. 16 CFP) lost their second straight road game and another chance to celebrate coach Kirk Ferentz's 150th conference victory. Woody Hayes, Amos Alonzo Stagg, Bo Schembechler and Joe Paterno are the only Big Ten coaches in the exclusive club.

Nate Stanley threw for 275 yards with one TD and ran for another score but it was Iowa's vaunted defense that let down the Hawkeyes.

It was burned repeatedly for big plays and couldn't come up with one last stop after Purdue took over at the 50-yard line with 4:30 to play.

''That was a really tough, tough loss for us to go through,'' Ferentz said. ''I think our team played extremely hard right to the finish. Not sure what more (the players) could have done.''

Stopping Wright would have helped. He caught six passes for 146 yards and became the first Purdue receiver to catch three TD passes in a game since Gary Bush in 2012.

Still, the defense gave the Hawkeyes a fighting chance.

Trailing 35-23 after Wright's final score, a 3-yard TD catch, Mekhi Sargent scored on a 1-yard run to make it 35-30. Amani Hooker picked off Blough on the next offensive play and had a touchdown return called back because of holding.

Sargent wound up scoring on a 1-yard plunge a few minutes later to make it 36-30 with 10:19 to play after Iowa's second 2-point conversion failed.

But the Boilermakers took advantage of a 31-yard punt by methodically moving down the field, positioning Evans for the kick he and his coach had been dreaming about.

''We had a kick blocked the last game that hurt us,'' Brohm said. ''We found a way to make this one.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa: After watching their playoff aspirations vanish with last week's loss at Penn State, the Hawkeyes' Big Ten title hopes have now likely faded away, too.

Purdue: The Boilermakers are 3-1 against ranked teams this season, but there's plenty still at stake with two winnable road games and a home date against Wisconsin left on the schedule.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Iowa: Probably will fall out of the Top 25 after losing in back-to-back weeks by a total of eight points.

Purdue: Another win over a Top 25 foe should turn some heads but probably won't make a strong enough case to get the Boilermakers back into the Top 25.

STATISTICALLY SPEAKING

Iowa: Stanley moved into the top 10 on the school's career list in yards passing, surpassing Kyle McCann. He also passed Matt Sherman (42) for No. 4 on the school's career list for TD passes. ... The Hawkeyes gave up a season-high point total and a season-high for yards allowed (434).

Purdue: Markell Jones scored on a 1-yard run in the first half to move past Otis Armstrong (17) for No. 10 on the school's career list. ... Wright scored on plays of 41 and 82 yards in addition to the 3-yard TD catch. ... Blough has five 300-yard games this season and 11 in his career.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Hosts division-leading Northwestern next weekend.

Purdue: Visits Minnesota next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:18
13-S.Evans 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
68
yds
04:24
pos
36
38
Missed Two Point Conversion 10:19
4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
plays
yds
pos
36
35
Touchdown 10:23
10-M.Sargent runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
5
plays
26
yds
02:01
pos
36
35
Point After TD 12:29
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
35
Touchdown 12:32
10-M.Sargent runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
65
yds
02:16
pos
29
35
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:26
13-S.Evans extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
35
Touchdown 2:29
11-D.Blough complete to 9-T.Wright. 9-T.Wright runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
18
yds
02:54
pos
23
34
Missed Two Point Conversion 9:33
4-N.Stanley incomplete. Intended for 12-B.Smith.
plays
yds
pos
23
28
Touchdown 9:40
4-N.Stanley complete to 38-T.Hockenson. 38-T.Hockenson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
81
yds
2:11
pos
23
28
Point After TD 12:11
13-S.Evans extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
28
Touchdown 12:21
11-D.Blough complete to 9-T.Wright. 9-T.Wright runs 82 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
82
yds
00:10
pos
17
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:17
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 0:22
4-N.Stanley runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
52
yds
03:04
pos
16
21
Point After TD 6:27
13-S.Evans extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 6:33
11-D.Blough complete to 9-T.Wright. 9-T.Wright runs 41 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
80
yds
04:17
pos
10
20
Field Goal 10:54
91-M.Recinos 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
35
yds
04:06
pos
10
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:40
13-S.Evans extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 3:43
8-M.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
65
yds
02:32
pos
7
13
Point After TD 6:15
91-M.Recinos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 6:19
21-I.Kelly-Martin runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
75
yds
05:37
pos
6
7
Point After TD 11:56
13-S.Evans extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:02
11-D.Blough complete to 7-I.Zico. 7-I.Zico runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
02:58
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 21
Rushing 5 10
Passing 15 9
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 7-14 6-12
4th Down Conv 1-1 2-2
Total Net Yards 386 433
Total Plays 69 63
Avg Gain 5.6 6.9
Net Yards Rushing 118 101
Rush Attempts 37 31
Avg Rush Yards 3.2 3.3
Net Yards Passing 268 332
Comp. - Att. 21-32 23-32
Yards Per Pass 8.4 10.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-7 1-1
Penalties - Yards 8-75 6-60
Touchdowns 5 5
Rushing TDs 4 1
Passing TDs 1 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 2-0
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 5-35.0 3-54.3
Return Yards 137 57
Punts - Returns 1-38 1-24
Kickoffs - Returns 5-88 5-33
Int. - Returns 2-11 0-0
Kicking 4/4 6/6
Extra Points 3/3 5/5
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
16 Iowa 6-3 71061336
Purdue 5-4 14714338
O/U 51.5, PURDUE -1
Ross-Ade Stadium West Lafayette, IN
 268 PASS YDS 332
118 RUSH YDS 101
386 TOTAL YDS 433
Iowa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.6% 275 1 0 148.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.2% 2039 17 8 133.8
N. Stanley 21/32 275 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Young 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
98 466 2
T. Young 9 45 0 11
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 39 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
89 332 2
I. Kelly-Martin 10 39 1 11
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 39 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
99 427 6
M. Sargent 10 39 2 6
N. Fant 87 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
N. Fant 1 3 0 3
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 57 0
I. Smith-Marsette 1 1 0 1
A. Kelly 46 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 8 0
A. Kelly 3 1 0 1
N. Stanley 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -6 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 4 1
N. Stanley 2 -6 1 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Fant 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 85 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 453 6
N. Fant 3 85 0 65
T. Hockenson 38 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 39 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 526 4
T. Hockenson 4 39 1 13
N. Easley 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 298 3
N. Easley 3 34 0 17
M. Sargent 10 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 123 0
M. Sargent 4 33 0 17
N. Wieting 39 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 51 0
N. Wieting 1 21 0 21
I. Kelly-Martin 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 66 0
I. Kelly-Martin 2 21 0 17
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 0
K. Groeneweg 1 18 0 18
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 234 1
I. Smith-Marsette 1 12 0 12
B. Smith 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 253 1
B. Smith 2 12 0 10
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Gervase 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 2 0.0
J. Gervase 10-0 0.0 1
G. Stone 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 3 0.0
G. Stone 7-0 0.0 0
A. Hooker 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 3 0.0
A. Hooker 4-1 0.0 1
M. Nelson 96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Nelson 3-0 0.0 0
J. Hockaday 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Hockaday 3-0 0.0 0
R. Moss 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
R. Moss 3-0 0.0 0
P. Hesse 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
P. Hesse 3-1 0.0 0
A. Nelson 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
A. Nelson 2-2 0.0 0
A. Epenesa 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
A. Epenesa 2-0 1.0 0
S. Brincks 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Brincks 2-0 0.0 0
C. Golston 57 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Golston 2-1 0.0 0
J. Brents 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
J. Brents 2-0 0.0 0
D. Colbert 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
D. Colbert 2-2 0.0 0
C. Lattimore 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Lattimore 1-0 0.0 0
B. Reiff 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Reiff 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Recinos 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
13/16 31/31
M. Recinos 1/1 34 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Rastetter 7 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 35.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
33 40.9 2
C. Rastetter 5 35.0 2 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
I. Smith-Marsette 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 25.0 40 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 31.5 40 0
I. Smith-Marsette 3 25.0 40 0
R. Schmidt 17 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
R. Schmidt 1 18.0 18 0
D. Young 80 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.0 18 0
D. Young 1 18.0 18 0
J. Ludwig 45 FB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -5.0 -5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -5.0 0 0
J. Ludwig 1 -5.0 -5 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Groeneweg 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 38.0 38 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 8.9 38 0
K. Groeneweg 1 38.0 38 0
Purdue
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Blough 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.9% 333 4 2 188.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.9% 2683 17 7 151.9
D. Blough 23/32 333 4 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Jones 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 40 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 346 3
M. Jones 14 40 1 12
D. Knox 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
119 753 8
D. Knox 9 34 0 11
D. Blough 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 83 2
D. Blough 7 28 0 11
J. Anthrop 33 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Anthrop 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Wright 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 146 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 346 5
T. Wright 6 146 3 82
I. Zico 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 74 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 569 4
I. Zico 5 74 1 36
B. Hopkins 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 526 2
B. Hopkins 1 57 0 57
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 31 0
R. Moore 6 31 0 12
D. Knox 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 123 0
D. Knox 4 20 0 9
M. Jones 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 53 1
M. Jones 1 4 0 4
J. Sparks 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 225 0
J. Sparks 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Mosley 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-1 0 0.0
N. Mosley 9-1 0.0 0
M. Bailey 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 1 0.0
M. Bailey 8-0 0.0 0
D. Barnes 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Barnes 5-0 0.0 0
K. Major 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 3 0.0
K. Major 5-0 0.0 0
L. Neal 9 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
L. Neal 5-0 0.0 0
A. Watts 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
A. Watts 2-1 0.0 0
K. Jones 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
K. Higgins 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 2 0.0
K. Higgins 2-0 0.0 0
C. Jones 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Jones 2-1 0.0 0
G. Reviere 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
G. Reviere 2-1 0.0 0
B. Thieneman 38 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Thieneman 1-0 0.0 0
A. Blackmon 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
A. Blackmon 1-0 0.0 0
S. Fakasiieiki 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Fakasiieiki 1-0 0.0 0
A. Criddle 66 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Criddle 0-1 0.0 0
R. Ellis 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Ellis 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Sp. Evans 13 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
14/19 30/33
Sp. Evans 1/1 25 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Schopper 31 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 54.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
37 44.1 1
J. Schopper 3 54.3 1 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 11.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 11.0 15 0
R. Moore 3 11.0 15 0
J. Trussell 84 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Trussell 1 0.0 0 0
D. Pittman 81 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Pittman 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
R. Moore 1 24.0 24 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:56 PURDUE 35 5:37 13 90 TD
3:40 PURDUE 35 1:19 7 13 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IOWA 49 4:06 8 35 FG
6:27 PURDUE 35 1:37 6 18 Punt
3:26 IOWA 38 3:04 9 47 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:16 PURDUE 35 0:00 5 -2 Punt
12:11 PURDUE 35 2:31 7 65 TD
7:36 IOWA 8 1:30 3 3 Punt
2:26 PURDUE 35 2:16 13 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:24 PURDUE 26 2:01 5 26 TD
8:07 IOWA 17 3:20 7 2 Punt
0:11 PURDUE 35 0:00 1 -20
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 IOWA 35 2:58 10 65 TD
6:15 IOWA 35 2:32 8 65 TD
2:17 PURDUE 16 1:35 5 14 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:50 IOWA 35 4:17 12 89 TD
4:45 PURDUE 21 1:14 3 2 Punt
0:17 IOWA 35 0:00 2 -6 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:31 PURDUE 18 0:10 1 82 TD
9:33 IOWA 35 1:39 7 -27 INT
5:23 IOWA 18 2:54 6 18 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:29 IOWA 35 0:00 2 86 INT
10:19 IOWA 35 1:40 5 -2 Punt
4:42 PURDUE 50 4:24 12 43 FG
NCAA FB Scores