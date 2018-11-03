Drive Chart
Hicks has 4 TD passes, SMU upsets No. 17 Houston 45-31

  • Nov 03, 2018

DALLAS (AP) Ben Hicks threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns and SMU beat No. 17 Houston 45-31 on Saturday night, the second time in three years the Mustangs upset a ranked Cougars team.

The Mustangs (4-5, 3-2 American) never trailed, jumping out to a 17-0 lead after Hicks threw his second TD, a 17-yarder to Tyler Page less than a minute into the second quarter. Houston played its first game as a ranked team under second-year coach Major Applewhite.

Hicks threw three touchdowns as a redshirt freshman in the shocker two years ago, when SMU beat the then-No. 11 Cougars 38-16 and knocked them all of the way out of the poll.

After Houston (7-2, 4-1, No. 17 CFP) got to 38-31 on quarterback D'Eriq King's 3-yard touchdown run with 9:34 left, the Mustangs went on a time-consuming 13-play drive that ended with Ke'Mon Freeman's second touchdown run, an 8-yarder with 2:43 left. That drive was interrupted for about 90 minutes because of lightning and heavy rain.

Freeman ran 20 times for 107 yards.

The Cougars were held to 365 total yards, 205 below their national-leading 571 average coming into the game. They failed to reach 40 points for the first time this season, ending their nation's longest active streak at eight games.

King did have at least two passing TDs and a rushing score for the ninth straight game, the longest such streak for an FBS player in the last 20 years. But he ran 12 times for only 31 yards and was 11 of 22 passing for 175 yards.

Hicks completed 28 of 43 passes. Justin Guy-Robinson (134 yards) and James Proche (90 yards) both had nine catches.

Houston played its second consecutive game without standout defensive tackle Ed Oliver because of a bruised right knee. The 6-foot-3, 292-pounder, who is expected to be a high NFL draft pick, went through pregame warmups but didn't play.

THE TAKEAWAY

Houston: While their five-game winning streak was snapped, the Cougars still control their own destiny for winning the West Division and getting to the American Athletic Conference championship game. After allowing only five sacks in the first eight games, King was sacked four times by the Mustangs.

SMU: Since starting 0-3 in coach Sonny Dykes' first season, the Mustangs have won four of six. The losses in that span are to still-undefeated UCF and in overtime to one-loss Cincinnati. Hicks has thrown for at least 291 yards in the past three games, since returning to the starting role after true freshman William Brown started three games in a row.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

A week after the Cougars went from unranked to 17th, they could conceivably be unranked again. If they stay in the new Top 25 on Sunday, it will in the bottom couple of spots.

UP NEXT

Houston is home against Temple next Saturday.

SMU hits the road to play UConn next Saturday.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:43
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
45
Touchdown 2:43
2-K.Freeman runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
15
plays
65
yds
06:51
pos
31
44
Point After TD 9:34
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
38
Touchdown 9:39
4-D.King runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
60
yds
01:44
pos
30
38
Point After TD 12:50
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
38
Touchdown 12:56
4-D.King complete to 2-K.Corbin. 2-K.Corbin runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
01:38
pos
23
38
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:39
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
38
Touchdown 1:50
8-B.Hicks complete to 21-R.Roberson. 21-R.Roberson runs 59 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
01:05
pos
17
37
Field Goal 2:55
47-D.Witherspoon 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
31
yds
3:34
pos
17
31
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:06
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
31
Touchdown 0:10
8-B.Hicks complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
02:42
pos
14
30
Point After TD 4:08
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 4:10
2-K.Freeman runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
91
yds
05:05
pos
14
23
Point After TD 12:00
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
17
Touchdown 12:12
8-B.Hicks complete to 5-X.Jones. 5-X.Jones to SMU 25 FUMBLES (18-A.Myres). 21-G.Sprewell runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
76
yds
0:00
pos
13
17
Point After TD 12:54
47-D.Witherspoon extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
17
Touchdown 13:03
4-D.King complete to 5-M.Stevenson. 5-M.Stevenson runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
01:32
pos
6
17
Point After TD 14:35
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
17
Touchdown 14:43
8-B.Hicks complete to 4-T.Page. 4-T.Page runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
89
yds
01:32
pos
0
16
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:03
89-K.Robledo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
Touchdown 4:09
8-B.Hicks complete to 14-R.Becker. 14-R.Becker runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
50
yds
01:34
pos
0
9
Field Goal 10:50
89-K.Robledo 45 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
42
yds
2:34
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 26
Rushing 9 9
Passing 6 16
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 8-18 9-19
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 349 508
Total Plays 69 84
Avg Gain 5.1 6.0
Net Yards Rushing 190 196
Rush Attempts 47 40
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 4.9
Net Yards Passing 159 312
Comp. - Att. 11-22 28-44
Yards Per Pass 7.2 7.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-16 1-6
Penalties - Yards 6-50 2-19
Touchdowns 4 6
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 2 4
Other 1 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 7-43.4 6-32.7
Return Yards 44 65
Punts - Returns 1-0 3-20
Kickoffs - Returns 2-44 2-45
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 5/5 7/7
Extra Points 4/4 6/6
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Houston 7-2 01431431
SMU 4-5 10217745
O/U 71, SMU +14
Gerald J. Ford Stadium Dallas, TX
 159 PASS YDS 312
190 RUSH YDS 196
349 TOTAL YDS 508
Houston
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. King 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 175 2 0 146.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.4% 2578 30 5 171.0
D. King 11/22 175 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Carr 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 75 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
98 550 2
P. Carr 17 75 0 28
D. King 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 54 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
82 467 12
D. King 13 54 1 24
C. Smith 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 132 2
C. Smith 8 31 0 12
M. Car 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 284 2
M. Car 5 20 0 7
T. Williams 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 228 1
T. Williams 4 10 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Stevenson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 104 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
49 823 9
M. Stevenson 3 104 1 50
B. Smith 1 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 163 1
B. Smith 4 30 0 13
K. Corbin 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 536 8
K. Corbin 2 27 1 26
R. Brooker 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 244 4
R. Brooker 2 14 0 8
J. Singleton 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 207 1
J. Singleton 0 0 0 0
R. Singleton 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 77 2
R. Singleton 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Anderson 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
D. Anderson 6-0 0.0 0
I. Johnson 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
I. Johnson 6-0 0.0 0
A. Myers 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
A. Myers 5-0 0.0 0
L. Hall 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
L. Hall 4-1 0.0 0
P. Turner 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
P. Turner 4-2 0.0 0
A. Robinson 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Robinson 4-0 0.0 0
J. Carter 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Carter 3-0 0.0 0
E. Egbule 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 2 0.0
E. Egbule 3-0 0.0 0
R. Brown 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Brown 3-1 0.0 0
L. Godfrey 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Godfrey 3-0 0.0 0
Z. Vaughan 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Z. Vaughan 2-0 0.0 0
A. Fleming 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Fleming 1-1 0.0 0
N. Watkins 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 2 0.0
N. Watkins 1-0 0.0 0
B. Young 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Young 1-0 0.0 0
D. Anenih 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Anenih 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Witherspoon 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
4/6 53/53
D. Witherspoon 1/1 27 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Roy 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 43.4 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
39 42.2 3
D. Roy 7 43.4 3 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Singleton 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
J. Singleton 1 25.0 25 0
B. Smith 1 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 11.5 19 0
B. Smith 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Smith 1 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 7.7 0 0
B. Smith 1 0.0 0 0
SMU
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Hicks 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.1% 318 4 0 157.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.4% 1643 15 4 129.6
B. Hicks 28/43 318 4 0
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 14 0 0 108.8
T. Page 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Freeman 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 107 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 155 2
K. Freeman 20 107 2 44
B. West 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
114 532 5
B. West 9 53 0 16
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 44 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
57 170 0
X. Jones 6 44 0 34
B. Hicks 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 -70 0
B. Hicks 2 -2 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Roberson, Jr. 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 134 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
37 597 5
R. Roberson, Jr. 9 134 1 59
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 90 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
64 781 9
J. Proche 9 90 1 35
M. Gailliard 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 93 1
M. Gailliard 3 30 0 12
R. Becker 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 55 2
R. Becker 2 26 1 19
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 166 2
T. Page 2 22 1 17
B. West 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 264 1
B. West 2 16 0 12
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 95 1
X. Jones 1 0 0 0
T. Johnson 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 7 0
T. Johnson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Moore 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 1.0
R. Moore 10-0 1.0 0
E. McQueen 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 1 0.0
E. McQueen 9-0 0.0 0
K. Mitchell 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 2.0
K. Mitchell 7-0 2.0 0
P. Nelson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
P. Nelson 7-0 0.0 0
M. Onu 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
M. Onu 3-0 0.0 0
C. Davis 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
C. Davis 2-0 0.0 0
D. Gary 10 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Gary 2-0 0.0 0
Po. Davis 51 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Po. Davis 2-0 0.0 0
G. Choate 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Choate 1-0 0.0 0
R. Hayes, Jr. 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Hayes, Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
B. Freeman 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Freeman 1-0 0.0 0
K. Johnson 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Johnson 1-1 0.0 0
B. West 6 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. West 1-0 0.0 0
C. Biggurs 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Biggurs 1-0 0.0 0
T. Coxe 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Coxe 1-0 1.0 0
E. Sutton 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Sutton 1-0 0.0 0
G. Wiley 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Wiley 1-0 0.0 0
T. Ndukwe 38 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Ndukwe 1-0 0.0 0
R. Clemons 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
R. Clemons 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Robledo 89 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
7/9 25/26
K. Robledo 1/1 45 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Sackville 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 32.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
56 40.4 0
J. Sackville 6 32.7 0 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Johnson 12 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
K. Johnson 1 24.0 24 0
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
T. Page 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 6.7 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
18 9.0 10 0
J. Proche 3 6.7 10 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SMU 35 0:52 6 8 Punt
10:50 SMU 35 1:43 8 14 Punt
6:49 HOU 20 0:54 3 2 Punt
4:03 SMU 35 2:28 7 28 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:35 SMU 35 1:32 6 65 TD
10:05 HOU 32 0:42 3 4 Punt
4:08 SMU 35 0:38 4 1 Punt
0:06 SMU 35 0:00 1 6 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:03 SMU 50 0:25 3 5 Fumble
11:06 HOU 20 2:04 6 20 Punt
6:52 SMU 41 3:34 10 31 FG
1:39 SMU 35 1:38 12 76 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:23 HOU 40 1:44 7 60 TD
2:43 SMU 50 0:00 3 -23
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:30 SMU 30 2:34 6 42 FG
8:34 SMU 27 1:40 6 20 Punt
5:43 SMU 45 1:34 6 55 TD
1:35 SMU 11 1:32 6 89 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:54 HOU 35 0:04 4 -11 TD
12:00 HOU 35 1:49 6 3 Punt
9:15 SMU 9 5:05 13 91 TD
2:52 SMU 25 2:42 8 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:06 HOU 35 0:00 6 -5 Punt
12:04 HOU 45 0:49 3 0 Punt
8:25 SMU 5 1:27 3 5 Punt
2:55 HOU 35 1:05 4 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:50 HOU 35 0:54 4 -2 Punt
9:34 HOU 35 6:51 15 60 TD
2:37 HOU 27 1:40 4 -6 Downs
