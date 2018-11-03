|
|
|HOU
|SMU
Hicks has 4 TD passes, SMU upsets No. 17 Houston 45-31
DALLAS (AP) Ben Hicks threw for 318 yards and four touchdowns and SMU beat No. 17 Houston 45-31 on Saturday night, the second time in three years the Mustangs upset a ranked Cougars team.
The Mustangs (4-5, 3-2 American) never trailed, jumping out to a 17-0 lead after Hicks threw his second TD, a 17-yarder to Tyler Page less than a minute into the second quarter. Houston played its first game as a ranked team under second-year coach Major Applewhite.
Hicks threw three touchdowns as a redshirt freshman in the shocker two years ago, when SMU beat the then-No. 11 Cougars 38-16 and knocked them all of the way out of the poll.
After Houston (7-2, 4-1, No. 17 CFP) got to 38-31 on quarterback D'Eriq King's 3-yard touchdown run with 9:34 left, the Mustangs went on a time-consuming 13-play drive that ended with Ke'Mon Freeman's second touchdown run, an 8-yarder with 2:43 left. That drive was interrupted for about 90 minutes because of lightning and heavy rain.
Freeman ran 20 times for 107 yards.
The Cougars were held to 365 total yards, 205 below their national-leading 571 average coming into the game. They failed to reach 40 points for the first time this season, ending their nation's longest active streak at eight games.
King did have at least two passing TDs and a rushing score for the ninth straight game, the longest such streak for an FBS player in the last 20 years. But he ran 12 times for only 31 yards and was 11 of 22 passing for 175 yards.
Hicks completed 28 of 43 passes. Justin Guy-Robinson (134 yards) and James Proche (90 yards) both had nine catches.
Houston played its second consecutive game without standout defensive tackle Ed Oliver because of a bruised right knee. The 6-foot-3, 292-pounder, who is expected to be a high NFL draft pick, went through pregame warmups but didn't play.
THE TAKEAWAY
Houston: While their five-game winning streak was snapped, the Cougars still control their own destiny for winning the West Division and getting to the American Athletic Conference championship game. After allowing only five sacks in the first eight games, King was sacked four times by the Mustangs.
SMU: Since starting 0-3 in coach Sonny Dykes' first season, the Mustangs have won four of six. The losses in that span are to still-undefeated UCF and in overtime to one-loss Cincinnati. Hicks has thrown for at least 291 yards in the past three games, since returning to the starting role after true freshman William Brown started three games in a row.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
A week after the Cougars went from unranked to 17th, they could conceivably be unranked again. If they stay in the new Top 25 on Sunday, it will in the bottom couple of spots.
UP NEXT
Houston is home against Temple next Saturday.
SMU hits the road to play UConn next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|26
|Rushing
|9
|9
|Passing
|6
|16
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-18
|9-19
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|349
|508
|Total Plays
|69
|84
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|190
|196
|Rush Attempts
|47
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.0
|4.9
|Net Yards Passing
|159
|312
|Comp. - Att.
|11-22
|28-44
|Yards Per Pass
|7.2
|7.1
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|4-16
|1-6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-50
|2-19
|Touchdowns
|4
|6
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|7-43.4
|6-32.7
|Return Yards
|44
|65
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|3-20
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-44
|2-45
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|5/5
|7/7
|Extra Points
|4/4
|6/6
|Field Goals
|1/1
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|159
|PASS YDS
|312
|
|
|190
|RUSH YDS
|196
|
|
|349
|TOTAL YDS
|508
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. King 4 QB
|D. King
|11/22
|175
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Carr 21 RB
|P. Carr
|17
|75
|0
|28
|
D. King 4 QB
|D. King
|13
|54
|1
|24
|
C. Smith 8 RB
|C. Smith
|8
|31
|0
|12
|
M. Car 34 RB
|M. Car
|5
|20
|0
|7
|
T. Williams 22 RB
|T. Williams
|4
|10
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Stevenson 5 WR
|M. Stevenson
|3
|104
|1
|50
|
B. Smith 1 QB
|B. Smith
|4
|30
|0
|13
|
K. Corbin 2 WR
|K. Corbin
|2
|27
|1
|26
|
R. Brooker 82 TE
|R. Brooker
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
J. Singleton 10 WR
|J. Singleton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Singleton 15 WR
|R. Singleton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Anderson 2 DB
|D. Anderson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 14 CB
|I. Johnson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Myers 18 CB
|A. Myers
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hall 92 DL
|L. Hall
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Turner 98 DL
|P. Turner
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Robinson 22 LB
|A. Robinson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 52 DE
|J. Carter
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Egbule 8 LB
|E. Egbule
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Brown 20 LB
|R. Brown
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Godfrey 4 LB
|L. Godfrey
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Vaughan 90 DE
|Z. Vaughan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fleming 50 DT
|A. Fleming
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Watkins 9 CB
|N. Watkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Young 99 DL
|B. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Anenih 12 LB
|D. Anenih
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Witherspoon 47 K
|D. Witherspoon
|1/1
|27
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Roy 38 P
|D. Roy
|7
|43.4
|3
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Singleton 10 WR
|J. Singleton
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|
B. Smith 1 QB
|B. Smith
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Smith 1 QB
|B. Smith
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Freeman 2 RB
|K. Freeman
|20
|107
|2
|44
|
B. West 6 RB
|B. West
|9
|53
|0
|16
|
X. Jones 5 RB
|X. Jones
|6
|44
|0
|34
|
B. Hicks 8 QB
|B. Hicks
|2
|-2
|0
|4
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Roberson, Jr. 21 WR
|R. Roberson, Jr.
|9
|134
|1
|59
|
J. Proche 3 WR
|J. Proche
|9
|90
|1
|35
|
M. Gailliard 22 WR
|M. Gailliard
|3
|30
|0
|12
|
R. Becker 14 TE
|R. Becker
|2
|26
|1
|19
|
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|2
|22
|1
|17
|
B. West 6 RB
|B. West
|2
|16
|0
|12
|
X. Jones 5 RB
|X. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Moore 14 LB
|R. Moore
|10-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. McQueen 6 S
|E. McQueen
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Mitchell 11 LB
|K. Mitchell
|7-0
|2.0
|0
|
P. Nelson 2 S
|P. Nelson
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Onu 4 S
|M. Onu
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Davis 28 CB
|C. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gary 10 DT
|D. Gary
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Po. Davis 51 DT
|Po. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Choate 52 DE
|G. Choate
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hayes, Jr. 7 CB
|R. Hayes, Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Freeman 26 S
|B. Freeman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 12 CB
|K. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. West 6 RB
|B. West
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Biggurs 94 DT
|C. Biggurs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Coxe 97 DE
|T. Coxe
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Sutton 1 CB
|E. Sutton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Wiley 55 DE
|G. Wiley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ndukwe 38 DE
|T. Ndukwe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Clemons 8 DB
|R. Clemons
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Robledo 89 K
|K. Robledo
|1/1
|45
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sackville 47 P
|J. Sackville
|6
|32.7
|0
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Johnson 12 CB
|K. Johnson
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|
T. Page 4 WR
|T. Page
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Proche 3 WR
|J. Proche
|3
|6.7
|10
|0
