Drive Chart
UTAH
ARIZST

No Text

Wilkins, Harry lead Sun Devils past No. 16 Utah 38-20

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 03, 2018

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Arizona State's Manny Wilkins, N'Keal Harry and Eno Benjamin shredded the No. 1-ranked defense in the Pac-12 and in the process threw the Pac-12 South race into a free-for-all.

On an awful Saturday afternoon in the desert, No. 16 Utah lost sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 South and, worse yet, lost starting quarterback Tyler Huntley with a broken collarbone.

Wilkins and Harry connected for three touchdowns and Benjamin ran for two more in Arizona State's 38-10 victory.

The loss snapped Utah's four-game winning streak and dropped the Utes (6-3, 4-3 Pac-12) into a first-place tie with Arizona in the clogged Pac-12 South. USC was a half-game back and played Oregon State later Saturday. Arizona State (5-4, 3-3), with consecutive victories over USC and Utah, also is a half-game out.

''The dominoes (have started) to fall in the right place a little bit but we can't be too high off of this,'' Wilkins said. ''We have to come back to work this next week with the same attitude that we had this past week, that mindset. Just stay the course.''

Huntley was injured when he was hit while forcing a throw with 5:33 left in the third quarter. Freshman Jason Shelly replaced him and the offense struggled after that.

''Jason Shelly is our quarterback,'' coach Kyle Whittingham said.

Harry, considered one of the top receivers in the country, caught nine passes for 161 yards, including TD catches of three, 23 and 61 yards. His three TD catches were a career high.

Wilkins completed 19 of 24 for 285 yards and three scores with one interception. Eno Benjamin rushed for 175 yards, including a 44-yard TD run that sealed the victory with 4:12 to play.

Arizona State gained 536 yards against a Utah defense that had been ranked No. 1 in the Pac-12.

Coach Herm Edwards said the Sun Devils had the right mix of passing and running

''When you can run the ball enough it slows those rushers down and they get tired,'' he said. ''Then when you pass, it becomes more efficient when you can run it because it slows those guys down some because they're always constantly trying to play the run.''

It was by far the most yards allowed by Utah in a game this season.

''First time in a long time we got pushed around the line of scrimmage,'' Whittingham said. ''Their o-line pushed our defensive line around. ... After four weeks of playing very well in all three phases we didn't play particularly well in any phase this afternoon.''

The Sun Devils took a quick 14-0 lead before Utah reeled off 17 consecutive points to take the lead. The Utes went 80 yards in 11 plays for the go-ahead score, Huntley throwing a five-yard TD pass to Samson Nacua to put Utah up 17-14 with 2:15 left in the half.

But the advantage was short-lived.

Wilkins gained 16 yards on the ground and threw a 19-yard pass to Brandon Aijuk to set up a 23-yard touchdown pass to Harry and the Sun Devils were back on top 21-17 with 1:01 left in the half. The six-play, 77-yard drive used up just 1:14.

After Matt Gay's 31-yard field goal cut the Arizona State lead to 21-20 in the third quarter, Wilkins teamed with Harry for his biggest gain of the day. Harry broke open over the middle of the field, caught the pass and raced downfield, tackled just as the ball crossed the goal line and the Sun Devils lead 28-20.

Harry took a short pass and reversed the field for a 35-yard gain moments later to set up Brandon Ruiz's 21-yard field goal that made it 31-20 with 10:27 to play.

Harry came back after a big hit in the first half.

''I was going through a little bit of pain but I knew in the second half I had to be tough,'' he said. ''On that last touchdown Manny did a great job of staying in the pocket and he took a hit while he threw it so it was just a great all-around performance by our offense and our defense tonight.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Utah came in as the team to beat in the Pac-12 South and is in trouble from here on out, especially with its quarterback lost for the season.

Arizona State, with big-play offensive players Harry, Benjamin and Wilkins, can put together a late-season push for that Pac-12 South title that someone has to win.

UP NEXT

Utah: Hosts Oregon next Saturday

Arizona State: Hosts UCLA next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:12
1-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
38
Touchdown 4:22
3-E.Benjamin runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
64
yds
05:19
pos
20
37
Field Goal 11:09
1-B.Ruiz 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
59
yds
02:53
pos
20
31
Point After TD 14:47
1-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
28
Touchdown 15:00
5-M.Wilkins complete to 1-N.Harry. 1-N.Harry runs 61 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on UTH 24-S.Lund Holding declined.
5
plays
65
yds
01:11
pos
20
27
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:30
97-M.Gay 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
54
yds
03:19
pos
20
21
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:01
1-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 1:07
5-M.Wilkins complete to 1-N.Harry. 1-N.Harry runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
01:08
pos
17
20
Point After TD 2:15
97-M.Gay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 2:19
1-T.Huntley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
80
yds
04:44
pos
16
14
Field Goal 12:27
97-M.Gay 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
21
yds
1:49
pos
10
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:40
97-M.Gay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 0:42
2-Z.Moss runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
65
yds
04:27
pos
6
14
Point After TD 5:09
1-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 5:12
5-M.Wilkins complete to 1-N.Harry. 1-N.Harry runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
58
yds
03:30
pos
0
13
Point After TD 10:12
1-B.Ruiz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 10:16
3-E.Benjamin runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
57
yds
04:44
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 25
Rushing 9 12
Passing 6 11
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 5-12 7-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 314 519
Total Plays 58 74
Avg Gain 5.4 7.0
Net Yards Rushing 178 251
Rush Attempts 32 50
Avg Rush Yards 5.6 5.0
Net Yards Passing 136 268
Comp. - Att. 11-26 19-24
Yards Per Pass 5.2 11.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-11 2-17
Penalties - Yards 3-28 6-60
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 3 1
Punts - Avg 4-51.0 2-36.5
Return Yards 69 87
Punts - Returns 1-36 1-11
Kickoffs - Returns 1-33 1-18
Int. - Returns 1-0 3-58
Kicking 4/4 6/7
Extra Points 2/2 5/5
Field Goals 2/2 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
15 Utah 6-3 7103020
Arizona State 5-4 14701738
O/U 54.5, ARIZST +7.5
Sun Devil Stadium Tempe, AZ
 136 PASS YDS 268
178 RUSH YDS 251
314 TOTAL YDS 519
Utah
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46.7% 88 1 2 91.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.1% 1788 12 6 140.1
T. Huntley 7/15 88 1 2
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.4% 59 0 1 63.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 99 0 1 88.0
J. Shelley 4/11 59 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 128 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
179 1092 11
Z. Moss 18 128 1 27
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
108 304 4
T. Huntley 9 42 0 23
A. Shyne 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 166 2
A. Shyne 2 13 0 8
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 85 0
B. Covey 1 4 0 4
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 47 0
J. Shelley 2 -9 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Nacua 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 68 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 306 3
S. Nacua 4 68 1 26
S. Enis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 110 1
S. Enis 2 25 0 17
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 555 1
B. Covey 2 24 0 16
S. Mariner 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 100 1
S. Mariner 1 18 0 18
D. Simpkins 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 221 2
D. Simpkins 1 7 0 7
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 144 1
Br. Kuithe 1 5 0 5
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 250 0
J. Dixon 0 0 0 0
J. Field 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
J. Field 0 0 0 0
C. Ballard 15 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Ballard 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Barton 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-1 1 0.0
C. Barton 10-1 0.0 0
C. Ballard 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-2 1 0.0
C. Ballard 10-2 0.0 0
J. Johnson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 3 0.0
J. Johnson 5-0 0.0 1
C. Hansen 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 2 0.0
C. Hansen 5-1 0.0 0
M. Tafua 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Tafua 4-0 0.0 0
L. Fotu 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
L. Fotu 4-0 0.0 0
J. Penisini 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Penisini 4-1 0.0 0
J. Guidry 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Guidry 3-0 0.0 0
M. Blair 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Blair 3-1 0.0 0
T. Burgess 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Burgess 2-0 0.0 0
F. Bernard 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
F. Bernard 2-1 0.0 0
J. Blackmon 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Blackmon 2-0 0.0 0
B. Anae 6 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Anae 2-0 0.0 0
M. Tupai 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Tupai 2-0 0.0 0
T. Lewis 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Lewis 2-0 0.0 0
H. Pututau 41 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
H. Pututau 1-0 0.0 0
P. Tonga 49 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 1 0.0
P. Tonga 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Gay 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
14/17 33/33
M. Gay 2/2 40 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Wishnowsky 33 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 51.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
34 45.8 1
M. Wishnowsky 4 51.0 1 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 35.5 33 0
B. Covey 1 33.0 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 36.0 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
19 10.3 36 0
B. Covey 1 36.0 36 0
Arizona State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Wilkins 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
79.2% 285 3 1 211.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.6% 2250 15 3 148.6
M. Wilkins 19/24 285 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
27 175 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
193 1113 11
E. Benjamin 27 175 2 44
I. Floyd 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 35 0
I. Floyd 10 35 0 9
M. Wilkins 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
69 311 4
M. Wilkins 8 24 0 16
P. Lucas 32 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
P. Lucas 1 12 0 12
T. Gould 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
T. Gould 1 12 0 12
Ky. Williams 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
Ky. Williams 1 8 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Harry 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 161 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
55 828 9
N. Harry 9 161 3 61
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 101 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 279 1
B. Aiyuk 6 101 0 31
Ky. Williams 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
Ky. Williams 3 22 0 12
T. Hudson 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 53 0
T. Hudson 1 1 0 1
F. Darby 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 381 1
F. Darby 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Robertson 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 1 0.0
M. Robertson 8-1 0.0 1
J. Harvey 43 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Harvey 5-2 0.0 0
Ko. Williams 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
Ko. Williams 4-0 0.0 1
T. Johnson 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Johnson 4-1 0.0 0
D. King 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. King 3-0 0.0 0
J. Lole 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
J. Lole 3-0 1.0 0
R. Wren 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
R. Wren 2-0 1.0 0
C. Lucas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
C. Lucas 2-0 0.0 0
D. Butler 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Butler 2-0 0.0 0
J. Bates 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Bates 1-0 0.0 0
K. Soelle 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Soelle 1-0 0.0 0
G. Lea 45 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Lea 1-0 0.0 0
T. Adams 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Adams 1-0 0.0 0
M. Lawal 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
M. Lawal 1-1 1.0 0
S. Forman 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
S. Forman 1-0 0.0 0
A. Crosswell 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
A. Crosswell 0-1 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Ruiz 1 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
10/13 34/34
B. Ruiz 1/2 21 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Sleep-Dalton 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 36.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
37 43.4 0
M. Sleep-Dalton 2 36.5 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 20.3 18 0
B. Aiyuk 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 5.0 11 0
B. Aiyuk 1 11.0 11 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:12 ARIZST 35 0:50 5 12 INT
5:09 ARIZST 35 4:27 11 65 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:22 ARIZST 44 1:49 4 21 FG
7:03 UTAH 20 4:44 11 80 TD
1:01 ARIZST 35 0:22 6 33 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:22 ARIZST 35 0:00 5 20 INT
10:20 UTAH 26 1:10 3 -1 Punt
5:49 UTAH 38 3:19 8 49 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:47 ARIZST 35 0:41 5 -4 Punt
10:31 ARIZST 35 0:43 4 -11 Punt
4:22 ARIZST 35 1:04 7 53 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTAH 35 4:44 13 75 TD
8:42 ARIZST 47 3:30 8 53 TD
0:40 UTAH 35 0:05 4 -1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:27 UTAH 35 4:49 12 56 FG Miss
2:15 UTAH 35 1:08 7 65 TD
0:31 ARIZST 20 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:21 UTAH 45 2:52 7 11 INT
8:55 ARIZST 15 2:31 6 20 Punt
1:55 UTAH 35 1:11 5 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:02 ARIZST 38 2:53 6 59 FG
9:41 ARIZST 26 5:19 9 74 TD
3:18 ARIZST 20 1:46 6 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores