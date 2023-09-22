The only matchup of top-10 teams going head-to-head in the college football Week 4 schedule will feature one of the nation's most storied programs attempting to do something it hasn't since 1936 -- defeat Ohio State. No. 9 Notre Dame hosts No. 6 Ohio State on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET and Ohio State has won all five of their matchups since 1995, including winning 21-10 in Columbus last year. The Buckeyes are 3-point favorites over the Fighting Irish in the latest Week 4 college football odds from the SportsLine consensus.

Notre Dame is 3-1 straight-up at home against top-10 teams since 2018 and Ohio State is 1-3 in their last four games against top-10 teams, with that one win coming over Notre Dame. Will Notre Dame get some revenge, or will Ohio State continue its dominance over the Irish, as the Week 4 college football odds indicate is more likely to happen? Before locking in any Week 4 college football picks on that game or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Top college football predictions for Week 4

One of the college football picks the model is recommending for Saturday: Baylor (+14.5) plays a competitive game at home vs. No. 3 Texas on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Texas had the early candidate for win of the year after knocking off Alabama, 34-24, in Tuscaloosa on September 9. That led to an Alabama change at quarterback and the Crimson Tide needed a stout defensive effort to get past South Florida, 17-3, last weekend. It's possible Alabama could be having a down season, which takes away a little of the juice of that win for Texas.

Pair that with an underwhelming performance and the failure to cover a 29.5-point spread in a 31-10 win over Wyoming last weekend and Baylor could have what it takes to hang with Texas into the fourth quarter. The Bears nearly knocked off No. 12 Utah at home in Week 2 before surrendering two touchdowns over the final two minutes in a 20-13 loss. Baylor is 9-3-1 against the spread as an underdog since 2021, including 3-0-1 against the spread as the home underdog during that stretch. The model projects Baylor to put together a strong enough showing at home against Texas to keep the score close with Baylor covering the spread in 60% of simulations.

Another prediction: Arkansas (+17.5) keeps it within the spread at No. 12 LSU on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. The Razorbacks are coming off a heartbreaking defeat against BYU last week, while LSU dominated Mississippi State on the road.

Despite the defeat, the Razorbacks will be confident they can keep it close on Saturday night. That's because Arkansas is 11-4-1 against the spread in its last 16 meetings against LSU and the Razorbacks feature one of the SEC's most dominant defenses. In fact, Arkansas is giving up just 55.7 rushing yards per game this season, the fewest in the SEC. That's a big reason why the model has Arkansas covering the spread in more than 60% of simulations on Saturday. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for Week 4 top games

Friday, Sept. 22

Wisconsin at Purdue (+5.5, 53.5)

NC State at Virginia (+9, 45.5)

Boise State at San Diego State (+6.5, 46)

Air Force at San Jose State (+6, 45.5)

Saturday, Sept. 23

Oklahoma at Cincinnati (+14, 60.5)

Florida State at Clemson (+1.5, 55)

Ole Miss at Alabama (-7, 55)

UCLA at Utah (-5, 51.5)

Colorado at Oregon (-20.5, 72)

Arkansas at LSU (-17.5, 55.5)

Ohio State at Notre Dame (+3, 54)

Iowa at Penn State (-14.5, 41.5)

Texas at Baylor (+14.5, 51.5)

North Carolina at Pittsburgh (+7, 50)