September is in the books, and the race for the College Football Playoff National Championship is beginning to come into focus. Week 5 provided dominating performances, shocking barnburners and several upsets that will reshape the landscape of the sport down the stretch.

No. 1 Georgia needed a late touchdown from tight end Brock Bowers to survive a scare from Auburn inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Bulldogs offense struggled to get going, but quarterback Carson Beck eventually got in rhythm with his superstar as the Bulldogs survived their toughest test of the young season.

No. 8 USC took on Colorado and Deion Sanders show, holding on for a 48-41 win. Quarterback Caleb Williams looked every bit like a Heisman Trophy contender, throwing for 403 yards and six passing touchdowns.

How did the CFP National Championship contenders grade out throughout Week 4? It's time to check out the report card for every national title contender with odds of +4000 better, according to the SportsLine consensus heading into Saturday's action.

College football grades: Week 5 report card