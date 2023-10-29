The college football schedule to close out the month of October has come and gone as we are now set up for a fantastic final month of the 2023 season. Week 9 saw Georgia make a massive statement in its rivalry win over Florida. This was the first full game for the Bulldogs without star tight end Brock Bowers, but quarterback Carson Beck and the rest of the crew didn't seem to have any issue getting the job done in the 43-20 win.

Out west, Oregon stomped Utah in a Pac-12 showdown that essentially served as a conference championship elimination game. The Ducks defense has been a force all season, and it proved yet again why coach Dan Lanning's squad is one of the most complete teams in the country.

Penn State, which fell to Ohio State last weekend, got a massive scare at home in the 33-24 win over Indiana. With one loss on the resume, style points might matter for the Nittany Lions, but they didn't get them on Saturday in Happy Valley, though.

So, how did the College Football Playoff National Championship contenders grade out throughout Week 9? It's time to check out the report card for every top team with odds of +10000 better heading into Saturday's action. Odds via SportsLine consensus.

College football grades: Week 9 report card