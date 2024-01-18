Duke Mike Elko 16-9 Record-wise, Duke regressed under Elko in 2023, falling from 9-4 to 7-5, but he was still plucked away from Durham, North Carolina, by Texas A&M. Why? Because one of those seven wins came over Clemson in the season-opener, and the Blue Devils nearly knocked off Notre Dame, too. It was in the Notre Dame loss that star QB Riley Leonard suffered a high-ankle sprain that altered the rest of Duke's season. A

Florida Billy Napier 11-14 I'm not sure there's a coach at the Power Five level on a hotter seat than Napier. After an uninspiring 6-7 record in 2022, the Gators were less inspiring in 2023 amid a 5-7 campaign. What had been a great recruiting class fizzled as signing day approached and the losses mounted. The Gators head into 2024 with one of the toughest schedules in the country and not a lot of confidence in their coach. D

LSU Brian Kelly 20-7 Kelly put together his second 10-win season in as many tries at LSU. This season, he added a Heisman Trophy-winning QB to his resume. He's fallen short of the ultimate goal of winning a national title, but the Tigers would've made the College Football Playoff in a 12-team field in both of Kelly's seasons. That will be the goal for 2024 as the format expands. B+

Miami (Fla.) Mario Cristobal 12-13 The good news is Miami didn't lose to Middle Tennessee this year. The bad news is it only went 7-6 and is 12-13 in two seasons under Cristobal, including a 6-10 record in the ACC. That's not why he was hired. However, the Canes are doing well on the recruiting trail and will be considered one of the favorites in the conference next year. That sets up one of the greatest rivalries in college football: Miami vs. Expectations. D+

Notre Dame Marcus Freeman 19-8 The Fighting Irish look to be trending in the right direction. They improved from 9-4 in Freeman's first season to 10-3 in his second and have done well in recruiting. Unfortunately, they'll be bringing in their third offensive coordinator in as many seasons next year as well as a new starting QB Riley Leonard. B

Oklahoma Brent Venable 16-10 The Sooners took a big step forward in Venables' second season, improving from 6-7 to 10-3. It still wasn't good enough for a Big 12 Championship Game appearance, though. Now the Sooners are heading to the SEC, where life won't be any easier. Venables faces a big season in 2024. C+

Oregon Dan Lanning 22-5 Of the four Pac-12 schools heading to the Big Ten, none look in better shape to compete immediately than Lanning's Oregon program. The Ducks are coming off a 12-2 season where their only two losses were close calls against the Washington team that reached the CFP National Championship game, and they've gone 22-5 in his first two seasons. That optimism could fade if the Ducks fail to "get over the hump" again in 2024, though. B+

TCU Sonny Dykes 18-9 Recency bias would lead to a much lower grade here, but while the Horned Frogs took a significant step backward this year, Dykes took them to the national title game in 2022. Even with a 5-7 mark this past season, the Frogs are 18-9 under Dykes and have a chance to establish themselves as a power in the Big 12 as Texas and Oklahoma depart for the SEC. A-

Texas Tech Joey McGuire 15-11 McGuire's first two seasons exemplify what happens when expectations clash with reality. An 8-5 start and success on the recruiting trail led to a lot of excitement heading into 2023, but the Red Raiders fell to 7-6 and failed to meet those expectations. It isn't the goal, but I have a tough time downgrading McGuire for posting two winning records in Lubbock, Texas. However, it's probably in his best interests to show improvement next year. C+

USC Lincoln Riley 19-8 USC entered the season as the Pac-12 favorite behind reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams and the Trojans were viewed as a national title contender. They finished 8-5 as Williams regressed and the defense put on a weekly exhibition of how not to tackle or cover receivers. Now, USC enters a new era in the Big Ten with many more questions than answers, evidenced by Riley completely (and belatedly) overhauling his defensive staff. D

Virginia Tony Elliott 6-16 Elliott was in an extremely difficult situation given the tragedy that struck Virginia at the end of the 2022 season, which makes it challenging to accurately gauge the job he's done. Still, while the win total for the Hoos didn't improve, there's a sense of optimism around the program heading into 2024. C-

Virginia Tech Brent Pry 10-14 The entire vibe around Virginia Tech changed in mid-October. The Hokies went 3-8 last year and began 2023 with a 2-4 record that saw them lose to Purdue, Rutgers and Marshall. Following a loss to Florida State, the Hokies turned things around. They won five of their last seven to finish 7-6 and look like a team that will continue to make noise in the ACC. B-

Washington Kalen DeBoer 25-3 DeBoer became the second member of this class to reach the title game. Sonny Dykes did it with TCU last year, and DeBoer's Huskies earned a trip this year. Neither won, but this is the easiest grade in the class by miles. DeBoer did so well in two seasons that he was chosen as the successor to Nick Saban at Alabama. A+