Indexing the most talented rosters in college football: Alabama no longer the cream of the crop

Nick Saban may be the best coach in college football, but his ability to recruit scoffs at that. His work on the trail has seen Saban land not just one No. 1 ranked class, but a streak of seven straight that ended last February. Recruiting well wins you games. Recruiting well over time wins you championships.

With the release of the 247Sports Team Talent Composite for the 2018 season, we get a little bit of insight into who has recruited well over time. It's a tool that looks at who is currently on each roster in college football, accounting for graduations, dismissals, early NFL departures and other attrition as well as incoming transfers and gives us a real time picture of a roster's talent level based on each player's ranking as a high school prospect.

A few highlights from the 2018 list: