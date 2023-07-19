There were some seriously humid baseball games played on Tuesday evening, and the Fantasy Baseball managers with players in those games had a fun time checking the box scores. The weather was sizzling in Atlanta as the Braves faced off against the D-Backs, resulting in a high-scoring slugfest. With a combined 29 runs, the ball was flying and the action was wild. It was a fun time to roster most players on either team.
Braves go bashing
We'll start with Atlanta. The Braves put up an impressive 13 runs on 11 hits, and Austin Riley was undoubtedly the star of the show. He went 3 for 5 with a double dong, driving in an astonishing seven runs. Riley's first-half performance may not have met all expectations, but he's still managed a .266 average with 16 HRs and a .775 OPS.
Ronald Acuña also showcased his speed, going 2-5 and stealing his league-leading 44th base of the season. You read that right -- 44!
Diamondbacks nearly keep up
The Diamondbacks were on fire as well, putting up 16 runs on 16 hits. Christian Walker was outstanding, going 3 for 5 with a double dong and racking up five RBI. With a .262 average, 20 HRs, seven steals, and an .848 OPS, he's making a case for a higher spot in the first base rankings.
Corbin Carroll displayed his speed, going 2-5 with two RBI and two steals, bringing his season total to an impressive 28 stolen bases.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Double dongs!
The theme of the night seemed to be two home run performances and here's the list from Tuesday's action:
- Christian Walker (D-Backs)
- Austin Riley (Braves)
- Josh Naylor (Guardians)
Promising waiver-wire pitchers
In search of pitching upgrades? Here are some waiver-wire options to consider:
Edward Cabrera (Marlins): In his return, Cabrera had a solid start against the Cardinals, with 5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, and 6 K. He has a 4.50 ERA and 1.38 WHIP, with 90 K over 72 IP. Cabrera shows promise with an 11.3 K/9 rate and a 35% CSW in his latest outing. We discussed Cabrera and much more on the FBT in 5 podcast here.
Logan T. Allen (Guardians): Allen returned with an impressive performance against the Pirates, delivering five shutout innings with one hit allowed and eight strikeouts. He has a 3.21 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, and 71 K over 67 1/3 IP, showcasing a 9.5 K/9 rate and a 30% CSW.
Patrick Sandoval (Angels): Sandoval had a strong start against the Yankees, going 7.1 IP with 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, and 7 K. His season stats include a 4.16 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with 77 K over 93 IP.
Time to bid farewell to Teheran
Julio Teheran's ERA rose to 4.01 after he struggled against the Phillies, allowing four earned over 4 1/3 innings. With 17 earned runs conceded in his past three starts, it may be time to part ways. That 46% roster rate is far too high.
Waiver-wire hitters to watch
Looking to bolster your hitting lineup? Consider these potential gems from the waiver wire:
Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): Making a splash in his debut, he smacked a pinch-hit three-run homer with a 105.8 EV and 426 feet. He currently has a 75% roster rate.
Eugenio Suarez (Mariners): Over his past 30 games, Suarez has been productive with a .257 average and seven homers, maintaining a 90.8 average exit velocity. He's rostered in 57% of leagues.
Jake Burger (White sox): In July, Burger has displayed his hitting prowess with a .262 average and four homers, accompanied by a 94.4 average exit velocity. He's available in 45% of leagues.
News and notes
- Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Aaron Judge is "getting close" to a return from the IL. When asked whether July 25 against the Mets was a realistic target for Judge to return, Boone didn't rule it out.
- The Blue Jays are hopeful that Kevin Gausman will be able to make a start this weekend in Seattle. He was scratched this weekend due to left side discomfort.
- Brandon Woodruff is beginning a rehab assignment at High-A on Saturday. He reportedly felt great after his latest session last Thursday.
- Clayton Kershaw threw a bullpen session Tuesday and said "all good" afterwards. He's on the IL with shoulder inflammation and we've heard August as a potential return date.
- Dusty Baker said Tuesday that he was unsure whether Framber Valdez will be ready to make his next scheduled start Friday in Oakland. Valdez left his previous start with a left calf cramp.
- Jordan Romano said he was available to pitch out of the bullpen Tuesday. He's recently dealt with some lower-back tightness.
- Merrill Kelly will throw another simulated game before potentially rejoining the rotation next week. He's been on the IL since late June with a blood clot in his calf.
- Trevor Story is on the verge of heading out on a rehab assignment. He's missed the entire season to this point after undergoing an internal bracing procedure on his right elbow back in January.
- Liam Hendriks will throw a simulated game Wednesday. Assuming all goes well, Hendriks could be sent out on a rehab assignment.
- Rafael Devers has now missed two straight with right calf tightness.
- Salvador Perez has missed two straight with that left hamstring strain.
- Christopher Morel was scratched Tuesday due to tightness in his neck.
- Tommy Edman began a throwing program and fielded grounders Tuesday. He's been out since July 7 with right wrist inflammation.
- Tyler O'Neill will now be reinstated from the IL on Thursday. It was originally Monday and then Tuesday and now Thursday.
- Hyun-Jin Ryu is slated to throw at least 80 pitches at Triple-A in his final rehab start Friday. He's pitched well in his rehab, though his fastball has sat in the 87-88 MPH range.
- John Means threw another bullpen session Tuesday. He suffered a muscle strain in his upper back in late May, though could rejoin the Orioles sometime in August.