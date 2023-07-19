There were some seriously humid baseball games played on Tuesday evening, and the Fantasy Baseball managers with players in those games had a fun time checking the box scores. The weather was sizzling in Atlanta as the Braves faced off against the D-Backs, resulting in a high-scoring slugfest. With a combined 29 runs, the ball was flying and the action was wild. It was a fun time to roster most players on either team.

Braves go bashing

We'll start with Atlanta. The Braves put up an impressive 13 runs on 11 hits, and Austin Riley was undoubtedly the star of the show. He went 3 for 5 with a double dong, driving in an astonishing seven runs. Riley's first-half performance may not have met all expectations, but he's still managed a .266 average with 16 HRs and a .775 OPS.

Ronald Acuña also showcased his speed, going 2-5 and stealing his league-leading 44th base of the season. You read that right -- 44!

Diamondbacks nearly keep up

The Diamondbacks were on fire as well, putting up 16 runs on 16 hits. Christian Walker was outstanding, going 3 for 5 with a double dong and racking up five RBI. With a .262 average, 20 HRs, seven steals, and an .848 OPS, he's making a case for a higher spot in the first base rankings.

Corbin Carroll displayed his speed, going 2-5 with two RBI and two steals, bringing his season total to an impressive 28 stolen bases.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Double dongs!

The theme of the night seemed to be two home run performances and here's the list from Tuesday's action:

Christian Walker (D-Backs)

Austin Riley (Braves)

Josh Naylor (Guardians)

Promising waiver-wire pitchers

In search of pitching upgrades? Here are some waiver-wire options to consider:

Edward Cabrera (Marlins): In his return, Cabrera had a solid start against the Cardinals, with 5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, and 6 K. He has a 4.50 ERA and 1.38 WHIP, with 90 K over 72 IP. Cabrera shows promise with an 11.3 K/9 rate and a 35% CSW in his latest outing. We discussed Cabrera and much more on the FBT in 5 podcast here.

Logan T. Allen (Guardians): Allen returned with an impressive performance against the Pirates, delivering five shutout innings with one hit allowed and eight strikeouts. He has a 3.21 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, and 71 K over 67 1/3 IP, showcasing a 9.5 K/9 rate and a 30% CSW.

Patrick Sandoval (Angels): Sandoval had a strong start against the Yankees, going 7.1 IP with 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, and 7 K. His season stats include a 4.16 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with 77 K over 93 IP.

Time to bid farewell to Teheran

Julio Teheran's ERA rose to 4.01 after he struggled against the Phillies, allowing four earned over 4 1/3 innings. With 17 earned runs conceded in his past three starts, it may be time to part ways. That 46% roster rate is far too high.

Waiver-wire hitters to watch

Looking to bolster your hitting lineup? Consider these potential gems from the waiver wire:

Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): Making a splash in his debut, he smacked a pinch-hit three-run homer with a 105.8 EV and 426 feet. He currently has a 75% roster rate.

Eugenio Suarez (Mariners): Over his past 30 games, Suarez has been productive with a .257 average and seven homers, maintaining a 90.8 average exit velocity. He's rostered in 57% of leagues.

Jake Burger (White sox): In July, Burger has displayed his hitting prowess with a .262 average and four homers, accompanied by a 94.4 average exit velocity. He's available in 45% of leagues.

News and notes