The All-Star Break has come and gone and now we're in the nitty gritty of the Fantasy Baseball season. Midsummer madness continues in the world of Fantasy Baseball, with exciting performances and debut top prospect appearances taking center stage. Tuesday's action included some remarkable pitching feats, promising prospects' debuts, and lineup changes that could impact your Fantasy rosters. We'll dive into all of that action below:
Under-the-radar pitching performances
Nick Pivetta (Red Sox, SP/RP)
Pivetta was nothing short of spectacular in his bulk reliever appearance against the Athletics. He pitched six no-hit innings, recording 13 strikeouts while only allowing two walks. His 87-pitch outing showcased an impressive mix of pitches, with his slider gaining an extra mph and his fastball showing increased velocity as well. Pivetta's recent success in the bullpen makes him an intriguing Fantasy option, especially with his high strikeout potential.
Griffin Canning (Angels, SP)
Canning displayed his prowess on the mound by setting a career-high with 12 strikeouts against the formidable Yankees lineup. He went 5 2/3 innings, allowing only two earned runs on six hits. Canning's impressive pitch arsenal, primarily relying on his fastball and slider, played a significant role in his dominant performance. He has shown improvement over his previous starts and has the potential to be a valuable asset in Fantasy leagues. We discussed Canning, Pivetta and more on the FBT in 5 podcast here.
Key pitching returns
Shane McClanahan (Rays, SP)
In his return from injury, McClanahan delivered a quality start against the Rangers, pitching six innings with two earned runs, no walks, and six strikeouts. His fastball and slider showed increased velocities, and his pitch mix seemed effective in limiting hard hits. McClanahan's ability to generate swings and misses bodes well for his Fantasy value moving forward.
Grayson Rodriguez (Orioles, SP)
Rodriguez had an unfortunate first start back against the formidable Dodgers, surrendering four earned runs over 5-plus innings. Despite this challenging outing, there were positive signs, with an overall increase in velocity and spin rates across his pitches. Rodriguez's prospect pedigree and potential upside make him an intriguing addition to Fantasy rosters, though managers should monitor his progress.
Lineup changes and prospect debuts
Cincinnati Reds lineup shuffle
With Christian Encarnacion-Strand (CES) called up, the Reds made some intriguing lineup changes. Elly De La Cruz moved up to leadoff, and Matt McLain slotted into the third spot, dropping Jonathan India to fifth. The impact of these changes could be crucial in determining the team's offensive production and individual Fantasy performances.
Pittsburgh Pirates prospects' debut
Endy Rodriguez and Liover Peguero, two promising Pirates prospects, made their debuts. While both players went hitless, these young talents have the potential to provide a spark in the Pirates' lineup and may be worth keeping an eye on in deeper Fantasy leagues.
Quinn Priester's mixed debut
Priester showed promise early in his debut but struggled as the game progressed, allowing seven earned runs over 5 1/3 innings against the Guardians. His pitch repertoire includes an array of offerings, which could lead to interesting Fantasy implications once he settles into the big leagues.
News and notes
- Rafael Devers was out of the lineup Monday due to right calf tightness and is considered day-to-day.
- Cedric Mullins has missed three straight due to right quad tightness. It doesn't sound like he'll need an IL stint, however.
- Salvador Perez has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 plus left hamstring strain. It sounds like the Royals are optimistic he'll avoid the IL but will likely miss the next couple of days.
- The Cardinals plan to activate Tyler O'Neill from the IL on Tuesday. Manager Oliver Marmol also said that O'Neill would be the team's everyday left fielder, which is bad news for Alec Burleson and Dylan Carlson.
- Wade Miley was placed on the IL with left elbow discomfort. Colin Rea is the likely candidate to make Miley's next scheduled start Tuesday against the Phillies.
- Hunter Harvey was placed on the IL with a right elbow sprain. Kyle Finnegan is likely to step back into the Nationals' closer role.
- Yandy Diaz is back from the paternity list, which meant Jonathan Aranda was optioned back to Triple-A.
- Josh Donaldson has been diagnosed with a high-grade strain in his right calf that could keep him out for the rest of the season.