The All-Star Break has come and gone and now we're in the nitty gritty of the Fantasy Baseball season. Midsummer madness continues in the world of Fantasy Baseball, with exciting performances and debut top prospect appearances taking center stage. Tuesday's action included some remarkable pitching feats, promising prospects' debuts, and lineup changes that could impact your Fantasy rosters. We'll dive into all of that action below:

Under-the-radar pitching performances

Pivetta was nothing short of spectacular in his bulk reliever appearance against the Athletics. He pitched six no-hit innings, recording 13 strikeouts while only allowing two walks. His 87-pitch outing showcased an impressive mix of pitches, with his slider gaining an extra mph and his fastball showing increased velocity as well. Pivetta's recent success in the bullpen makes him an intriguing Fantasy option, especially with his high strikeout potential.

Canning displayed his prowess on the mound by setting a career-high with 12 strikeouts against the formidable Yankees lineup. He went 5 2/3 innings, allowing only two earned runs on six hits. Canning's impressive pitch arsenal, primarily relying on his fastball and slider, played a significant role in his dominant performance. He has shown improvement over his previous starts and has the potential to be a valuable asset in Fantasy leagues. We discussed Canning, Pivetta and more on the FBT in 5 podcast here.

Key pitching returns

In his return from injury, McClanahan delivered a quality start against the Rangers, pitching six innings with two earned runs, no walks, and six strikeouts. His fastball and slider showed increased velocities, and his pitch mix seemed effective in limiting hard hits. McClanahan's ability to generate swings and misses bodes well for his Fantasy value moving forward.

Rodriguez had an unfortunate first start back against the formidable Dodgers, surrendering four earned runs over 5-plus innings. Despite this challenging outing, there were positive signs, with an overall increase in velocity and spin rates across his pitches. Rodriguez's prospect pedigree and potential upside make him an intriguing addition to Fantasy rosters, though managers should monitor his progress.

Lineup changes and prospect debuts

Cincinnati Reds lineup shuffle

With Christian Encarnacion-Strand (CES) called up, the Reds made some intriguing lineup changes. Elly De La Cruz moved up to leadoff, and Matt McLain slotted into the third spot, dropping Jonathan India to fifth. The impact of these changes could be crucial in determining the team's offensive production and individual Fantasy performances.

Pittsburgh Pirates prospects' debut

Endy Rodriguez and Liover Peguero, two promising Pirates prospects, made their debuts. While both players went hitless, these young talents have the potential to provide a spark in the Pirates' lineup and may be worth keeping an eye on in deeper Fantasy leagues.

Quinn Priester's mixed debut

Priester showed promise early in his debut but struggled as the game progressed, allowing seven earned runs over 5 1/3 innings against the Guardians. His pitch repertoire includes an array of offerings, which could lead to interesting Fantasy implications once he settles into the big leagues.

News and notes