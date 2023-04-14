This week at Dynasty Central, I released my top 25 rookies and realized there are really only three players I'm certain are first-round picks in one-QB leagues. Matt Waldman joined us on FFT Dynasty to break down the mock. We have also added more prospect profiles from Dave Richard and Dan Schneier.
We now have 14 rookies profiled, with Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman being the most recent additions. These profiles will continue rolling in for weeks to come, but please don't hesitate to reach out if there's someone specific you'd like to see profiled.
New profiles won't be the only thing going on next week. We'll have a brand new episode of FFT Dynasty, with Emory Hunt from Rookie Scouting Portfolio joining to break down his thoughts on the 2023 running back class. That will air on the Fantasy Football Today YouTube page at 11 ET. We'll also be releasing 2023 NFL Draft position previews.
Fridays on the newsletter are now reserved for Dynasty Download, with a recap of everything we've added to this page, analysis of the week's news from a Dynasty point of view.
For the next nine months this will be the home to all the Dynasty content produced at CBS Sports. Stay tuned.
Dynasty Rankings
Quarterback Rankings 3/28
Running Back Rankings 3/29
Wide Receiver Rankings 3/29
Tight End Rankings 3/30
Trade Chart and Top 150 3/31
Rookie-Only Rankings 4/12
Dynasty Tiers
Quarterback Tiers 1/23
Running Back Tiers 1/24
Wide Receiver Tiers 1/25
Tight End Tiers 1/26
Dynasty Mock Drafts
Superflex Rookie-Only Mock 4/4
Superflex Start-up Mock 2/8
One-QB Start-up Mock 2/2
NFL Draft Prospect Profiles
QB
Bryce Young 2/21
Anthony Richardson 3/3
C.J. Stroud 3/10
Will Levis 4/6
RB
Jahmyr Gibbs 2/27
Bijan Robinson 3/6
Zach Charbonnet 3/20
Tyjae Spears 4/5
WR
Quentin Johnson 2/27
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 3/23
Zay Flowers 3/24
Jordan Addison 3/31
Jalin Hyatt 4/12
Cedric Tillman 4/13
Mailbags
Dynasty Mailbag 1/31
Dynasty Mailbag 2/28