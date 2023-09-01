Now that Josh Jacobs has signed his contract and reported to the Raiders, what is the argument against him supposed to be? He was the No. 3 RB in Fantasy a year ago and returns to the same offense, with zero remaining concerns about his availability for Week 1 and beyond, and yet his price hasn't really changed much. I'm taking the value.

In 97 drafts since news of his signing, Jacobs' ADP in NFC leagues sits at 23.9; before that, his ADP was 29.5. That's not nothing, but it still feels like a pretty steep discount, even in a season when RB prices are notably cheaper than they've historically been. He's my No. 8 overall player, and I'm happy to take him anytime he's available, such as when I got the No. 11 pick in our recent pick-by-pick series.

I took Jacobs ahead of Tony Pollard and Nick Chubb, two terrific players, but I just feel a bit better about Jacobs' workload, even if I have questions about the offense. Because, the thing about Josh McDaniels' offenses is, they've been in the top-five in RB points produced in eight of the past 11 seasons, and Jacobs seems about as locked into a high-usage role as any running back in football; that's one place where the Raiders' lack of a long-term commitment to him actually might help his chances of racking up 300-plus touches again, since they have no real reason to be concerned about the long-term ramifications there.

As for the concerns about the Raiders offense, well ...

Maybe Jacobs will fall on his face in his attempts to reproduce last season's tremendous season, but I'm fine with him as a first-round pick, and thrilled if he falls any farther.

As a reference point, all touchdowns in this league are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE).

Here's my squad from the 11th pick:

1.11: Josh Jacobs, RB, Raiders

2.2: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions

3.11: Miles Sanders, RB, Panthers

4.2: Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

5.11: Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks

6.2: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Broncos

7.11: Skyy Moore, WR, Chiefs

8.2: George Kittle, TE, 49ers

9.11: Marvin Mims, WR, Broncos

10.2: Adam Thielen, WR, Panthers

11.11: Tank Dell, WR, Texans

12.2: Zack Moss, RB, Colts

13.11: Devin Singletary, RB, Texans

14.2: Michael Wilson, WR, Cardinals

And I'm thrilled to get Amon-Ra St. Brown in the second round, because he's also a first-rounder for me. Where I might have gone sideways with this team was the decision to take a second running back with my third-round pick, though. I had Sanders as my top available player there, but when I saw the likes of Breece Hall, Rachaad White, Javonte Williams, and David Montgomery still on the board when I picked again in the fifth round, all of whom are probably only slight downgrades on Sanders.

I would've been a lot better off taking a higher-end WR there, because the decision not to forced me into taking more risks at the position with my next few picks. I love Lockett, but McLaurin carries significant risk coming into the season with a toe injury; he may still play in Week 1, but he might be limited even if he does, and there's already risk here with new QB Sam Howell taking over.

Overall, I'm pretty happy with this team, but I'd feel a lot better about it with a better WR2, especially since we're starting three wide receivers. That's the risk you take in taking multiple early-round RBs, especially if you pair them with a high-end QB as well.

Fantasy Football Draft Kit Your ultimate football draft guide Dominate your Fantasy Football draft with our free printable Draft Kit, which gives you must-have top-200 rankings for PPR, half-PPR and non-PPR leagues, plus see the top ranked players at every position. Get average draft position data for every ranked player to help strategize before Draft Day, and keep track of your roster with our lineup builder for both snake and salary cap formats. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Draft Kit" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Favorite pick Projections powered by Sportsline George Kittle TE SF San Francisco • #85

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 76th TE RNK 7th PROJ PTS 182.8 SOS 19 ADP 46 2022 Stats REC 60 TAR 86 REYDS 765 TD 11 FPTS/G 13.4 I've got Kittle as a bust for this season, but that mostly comes down to the price it typically costs to draft him. I got him as the No. 86 pick, and I just can't complain about that. Sure, I'm worried about the fact that he had more than 40 yards in just three of his eight games with Brock Purdy as QB. But the flip side is, he had absolutely massive performances in those other three, and that's what you're hoping for from Kittle. I can live with some disappointing weeks if I'm getting huge upside outcomes from my eighth round tight end. This is a good example of how price can drastically change how you feel about a pick.

Pick I might regret Projections powered by Sportsline Miles Sanders RB CAR Carolina • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 43rd RB RNK 17th PROJ PTS 167.8 SOS 25 ADP 53 2022 Stats RUYDS 1269 REC 20 REYDS 78 TD 11 FPTS/G 12.7 The big question with Sanders is how much the Panthers will use him in the running game. I expect him to be a very productive runner in this offense, and there's top-12 RB upside here if the Panthers use him as a pass-catcher as much as they've said they will this offseason. If he catches even 40 passes, Sanders might be an RB1; if he disappears from the passing game the way he did in Philadelphia, he's probably just a boring low-end RB2, and a poor value where I took him. This is one where I really, really wish we had seen him in the preseason.