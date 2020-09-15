Watch Now: Big Ben Impresses In Season Debut ( 2:26 )

Week 2 of the 2020 NFL schedule features a number of intriguing matchups, including Ravens vs. Texans, Patriots vs. Seahawks and Saints vs. Raiders. Raiders running back Josh Jacobs put on an impressive performance in Las Vegas' Week 1 victory over Carolina, finishing with 93 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Will he be able to reproduce those numbers against the Saints, who gave up just 86 rushing yards in their Week 1 victory over Tampa Bay?

When it comes to ranking players, their model beat human experts in Fantasy football last season when there were big differences in ranking.

Last week, the model was extremely high on Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, saying he'd finish as a top-10 player at his position. The result: Ridley hauled in nine passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns against the Seahawks. Anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

One player the model is high on this week: Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones. In Tampa Bay's Week 1 loss to the Saints, Jones recorded 17 carries for 66 yards and caught two of three targets for another 16 yards. Jones dominated the touches among Tampa Bay's running backs, as Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy combined for just seven touches for 19 yards.

Now, the third-year back gets an extremely advantageous matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The Panthers were gashed for 139 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns by Josh Jacobs in their season opener, which bodes well for Jones' Fantasy value in Week 2. The model ranks Jones as a rock-solid RB1 this week against Carolina.

And a massive shocker: Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, who's recorded over 1,100 yards in each of his last three seasons, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 40 at his position.

Allen has been a consistent Fantasy threat over the years, but the veteran receiver struggled to get involved in the Chargers' offense in their Week 1 victory over the Bengals. In fact, Allen hauled in just four receptions for 37 yards with Tyrod Taylor under center.

Now, Allen and the Chargers will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that gave up just one receiving touchdown in their Week 1 win against the Houston Texans. He's a player to consider putting on the bench in Week 2 and is squarely out of the WR3 conversation.

