I've talked a lot about what I've taken to calling the 49ers' "math problem" of late, but Monday's game against the Cardinals provided one answer to the equation: "What if they're just the best offense in the league?"
Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle combined for five touchdowns in the 38-10 win over the Cardinals, while Christian McCaffrey managed 17.6 PPR points despite not scoring -- and despite ceding significant carries to Elijah Mitchell down the stretch yet again. That's an annoyance, and it makes it harder for McCaffrey to get to that truly elite, 30-PPG mark, but it's hard to complain too much about nearly 20 points without a touchdown.
Things won't always be so rosy for the 49ers, but we saw the blueprint for the 49ers' ideal outcome Monday night -- a balanced approach on offense that saw each of their stars make big plays. I still think it's likely that one of that big four is likely to be left out of the fun most weeks, but this offense looks like it's going to be a lot of fun the rest of the way.
Now, it's time to look ahead to Week 12, and things are going to be a bit different than usual this week because of the Thanksgiving holiday. Today's newsletter is a normal one, and tomorrow's will be too. But I won't have my previews for every game this week -- we'll have our start and sit calls ready for the Thursday lineup locks, and then I'm going to take the day off to cook, eat too much food, and force my wife, sister, and mother to watch football all day.
Of course, you'll still want to make sure you tune in to Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ at noon ET today and everyday this week as we talk about the latest injuries and storylines. And for more help locking in your waiver-wire claims make sure you're subscribed to the FFT YouTube channel, where we'll be taking your questions live starting at 8 p.m.
Here's what the rest of today's newsletter has in store for you:
- ➕Top Week 12 Waiver Wire Targets
- 📈Week 12 Rankings First Look📉
➕Top Week 12 Waiver Wire Targets
If you need RB help this week, we've actually got a couple of guys who are pretty widely available who can help. Here are Jamey Eisenberg's top targets on waivers for Week 12:
Jamey Eisenberg's top targets
- Samaje Perine, RB, Bengals (15%) -- Perine's value is directly tied to Joe Mixon's status, and I'll just point out that the last time Mixon had a concussion he missed two games. That doesn't necessarily mean he'll miss time this time around, but there's certainly some risk of it, and Perine is a top-15 RB for me if Mixon is out.
- Latavius Murray, RB, Broncos (62%) -- Murray isn't quite as appealing for Week 12 as Perine, at least in the best-case scenario. But his role is much more assured after Melvin Gordon's release and Chase Edmonds' high-ankle sprain. Murray is a decent RB2 for Week 12, mostly because the Broncos offense just hasn't given us much reason to get excited.
- Donovan Peoples-Jones (70%) -- Over his past seven games -- a pretty sizable sample size, Peoples-Jones is on an 80-catch, 1,231-yard pace, and he'll get Deshaun Watson back from suspension in Week 13. Peoples-Jones could be a must-start Fantasy WR down the stretch, and he shouldn't be available in any leagues after this week.
- Treylon Burks, WR, Titans (32%) -- Burks finally got a chance to show off his upside in Week 11, going for 111 yards on seven catches. He's probably the best playmaker in this offense, and with his injuries hopefully behind him, he's a definite breakout candidate.
- Greg Dortch, WR, Cardinals (15%) -- I'm hoping Rondale Moore's groin injury isn't too serious, but if it is, Dortch might just be a must-start option moving forward. In four games Moore has missed (counting Monday's game, where Moore played two snaps), Dortch is averaging 16.3 PPR points per game. He's been awesome when given the chance to play as the primary slot option.
📈Week 12 Rankings📉
Here are my initial rankings for Week 12 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. And those will be updated throughout the week, so make sure you keep them handy for when you're setting your lineups. These are all for PPR leagues:
Quarterbacks
- Josh Allen @DET
- Patrick Mahomes vs. LAR
- Jalen Hurts vs. GB
- Tua Tagovailoa vs. HOU
- Dak Prescott vs. NYG
- Lamar Jackson @JAX
- Justin Herbert @ARI
- Tom Brady @CLE
- Geno Smith vs. LV
- Joe Burrow @TEN
- Kirk Cousins vs. NE
- Trevor Lawrence vs. BAL
- Derek Carr @SEA
- Aaron Rodgers @PHI
- Daniel Jones @DAL
- Colt McCoy vs. LAC
- Russell Wilson @CAR
- Taylor Heinicke vs. ATL
- Kenny Pickett @IND
- Andy Dalton @SF
- Jacoby Brissett vs. TB
- Jared Goff vs. BUF
- Marcus Mariota @WAS
- Jimmy Garoppolo vs. NO
- Davis Mills @MIA
- Matt Ryan vs. PIT
- Bryce Perkins @KC
- Ryan Tannehill vs. CIN
- Mac Jones @MIN
- Zach Wilson vs. CHI
- Baker Mayfield vs. DEN
- Trevor Siemian @NYJ
Running backs
- Austin Ekeler @ARI
- Josh Jacobs @SEA
- Christian McCaffrey vs. NO
- Derrick Henry vs. CIN
- Jonathan Taylor vs. PIT
- Alvin Kamara @SF
- Kenneth Walker vs. LV
- Aaron Jones @PHI
- Rhamondre Stevenson @MIN
- Dalvin Cook vs. NE
- Travis Etienne vs. BAL
- Nick Chubb vs. TB
- James Conner vs. LAC
- David Montgomery @NYJ
- Samaje Perine @TEN
- Saquon Barkley @DAL
- Dameon Pierce @MIA
- Najee Harris @IND
- Jeff Wilson vs. HOU
- Tony Pollard vs. NYG
- Rachaad White @CLE
- Antonio Gibson vs. ATL
- Devin Singletary @DET
- Miles Sanders vs. GB
- Jamaal Williams vs. BUF
- Latavius Murray @CAR
- Ezekiel Elliott vs. NYG
- Cordarrelle Patterson @WAS
- D'Andre Swift vs. BUF
- Michael Carter vs. CHI
- Kenyan Drake @JAX
- D'Onta Foreman vs. DEN
- Jerick McKinnon vs. LAR
- Isiah Pacheco vs. LAR
- Elijah Mitchell vs. NO
- James Robinson vs. CHI
- Brian Robinson Jr. vs. ATL
- Rex Burkhead @MIA
- Kareem Hunt vs. TB
- A.J. Dillon @PHI
- Chuba Hubbard vs. DEN
- Damien Harris @MIN
- Raheem Mostert vs. HOU
- Marlon Mack @CAR
- Deon Jackson vs. PIT
- Dontrell Hilliard vs. CIN
- Kyren Williams @KC
- Cam Akers @KC
- Justice Hill @JAX
- James Cook @DET
- Tyler Allgeier @WAS
- Alexander Mattison vs. NE
- Kenneth Gainwell vs. GB
- Dwayne Washington @SF
- Nyheim Hines @DET
- Darrell Henderson @KC
- Justin Jackson vs. BUF
- Jamycal Hasty vs. BAL
- Matt Breida @DAL
- Caleb Huntley @WAS
Wide receivers
- Justin Jefferson vs. NE
- Tyreek Hill vs. HOU
- Stefon Diggs @DET
- Davante Adams @SEA
- DeAndre Hopkins vs. LAC
- CeeDee Lamb vs. NYG
- A.J. Brown vs. GB
- Tee Higgins @TEN
- Jaylen Waddle vs. HOU
- Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. BUF
- Chris Godwin @CLE
- Keenan Allen @ARI
- Amari Cooper vs. TB
- Mike Evans @CLE
- Tyler Lockett vs. LV
- Chris Olave @SF
- Courtland Sutton @CAR
- Deebo Samuel vs. NO
- Christian Kirk vs. BAL
- DK Metcalf vs. LV
- Michael Pittman vs. PIT
- DeVonta Smith vs. GB
- Gabe Davis @DET
- Allen Lazard @PHI
- Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. TB
- Terry McLaurin vs. ATL
- Curtis Samuel vs. ATL
- Josh Palmer @ARI
- Brandon Aiyuk vs. NO
- George Pickens @IND
- Diontae Johnson @IND
- Greg Dortch vs. LAC
- Garrett Wilson vs. CHI
- Tyler Boyd @TEN
- Jakobi Meyers @MIN
- Christian Watson @PHI
- Adam Thielen vs. NE
- Darnell Mooney @NYJ
- Jarvis Landry @SF
- Parris Campbell vs. PIT
- Nico Collins @MIA
- Zay Jones vs. BAL
- Treylon Burks vs. CIN
- Brandin Cooks @MIA
- D.J. Moore vs. DEN
- Darius Slayton @DAL
- Drake London @WAS
- Skyy Moore vs. LAR
- Mack Hollins @SEA
- Robert Woods vs. CIN
- Michael Gallup vs. NYG
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. LAR
- Allen Robinson @KC
- Devin Duvernay @JAX
- K.J. Osborn vs. NE
- Marvin Jones vs. BAL
- Chase Claypool @NYJ
- Justin Watson vs. LAR
- Terrace Marshall vs. DEN
- Julio Jones @CLE
Tight ends
- Travis Kelce vs. LAR
- Mark Andrews @JAX
- T.J. Hockenson vs. NE
- Dalton Schultz vs. NYG
- Pat Freiermuth @IND
- George Kittle vs. NO
- Tyler Higbee @KC
- David Njoku vs. TB
- Juwan Johnson @SF
- Cole Kmet @NYJ
- Evan Engram vs. BAL
- Greg Dulcich @CAR
- Hayden Hurst @TEN
- Dawson Knox @DET
- Robert Tonyan @PHI
- Tyler Conklin vs. CHI
- Trey McBride vs. LAC
- Foster Moreau @SEA
- Noah Fant vs. LV
- Cade Otton @CLE
- Mike Gesicki vs. HOU
- Will Dissly vs. LV
- Logan Thomas vs. ATL
- Kylen Granson vs. PIT
Top-125 Flex Rankings
- Justin Jefferson vs. DAL
- Austin Ekeler vs. KC
- Saquon Barkley vs. DET
- Josh Jacobs @DEN
- Travis Kelce @LAC
- Derrick Henry @GB
- Stefon Diggs vs. CLE
- Christian McCaffrey @ARI
- Alvin Kamara vs. LAR
- Joe Mixon @PIT
- Jonathan Taylor vs. PHI
- Tony Pollard @MIN
- DeAndre Hopkins vs. SF
- Aaron Jones vs. TEN
- CeeDee Lamb @MIN
- A.J. Brown @IND
- Dalvin Cook vs. DAL
- Tee Higgins @PIT
- Amon-Ra St. Brown @NYG
- Nick Chubb @BUF
- Davante Adams @DEN
- Rhamondre Stevenson vs. NYJ
- David Montgomery @ATL
- Rondale Moore vs. SF
- James Conner vs. SF
- Chris Olave vs. LAR
- Dameon Pierce vs. WAS
- Michael Pittman vs. PHI
- Amari Cooper @BUF
- Mark Andrews vs. CAR
- Deebo Samuel @ARI
- Courtland Sutton vs. LV
- Josh Palmer vs. KC
- Tyler Boyd @PIT
- Terry McLaurin @HOU
- Garrett Wilson @NE
- Miles Sanders @IND
- Diontae Johnson vs. CIN
- Dallas Goedert @IND
- Devin Singletary vs. CLE
- Allen Lazard vs. TEN
- Curtis Samuel @HOU
- DeVonta Smith @IND
- Gabe Davis vs. CLE
- Antonio Gibson @HOU
- T.J. Hockenson vs. DAL
- Parris Campbell vs. PHI
- D.J. Moore @BAL
- Najee Harris vs. CIN
- Darnell Mooney @ATL
- Kadarius Toney @LAC
- Dalton Schultz @MIN
- Jamaal Williams @NYG
- Jakobi Meyers vs. NYJ
- Christian Watson vs. TEN
- George Kittle @ARI
- Pat Freiermuth vs. CIN
- Cordarrelle Patterson vs. CHI
- Adam Thielen vs. DAL
- Brandon Aiyuk @ARI
- Brandin Cooks vs. WAS
- Donovan Peoples-Jones @BUF
- Kareem Hunt @BUF
- George Pickens vs. CIN
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling @LAC
- Michael Carter @NE
- Gerald Everett vs. KC
- D'Andre Swift @NYG
- D'Onta Foreman @BAL
- Jerick McKinnon @LAC
- Jarvis Landry vs. LAR
- Wan'Dale Robinson vs. DET
- Josh Reynolds @NYG
- Greg Dulcich vs. LV
- Kyle Pitts vs. CHI
- Michael Gallup @MIN
- Tyler Higbee @NO
- Elijah Mitchell @ARI
- Mack Hollins @DEN
- Cole Kmet @ATL
- K.J. Osborn vs. DAL
- Hayden Hurst @PIT
- Robert Tonyan vs. TEN
- Damien Harris vs. NYJ
- Drake London vs. CHI
- Isiah Pacheco @LAC
- Tyler Conklin @NE
- Juwan Johnson vs. LAR
- James Robinson @NE
- Allen Robinson @NO
- Trey McBride vs. SF
- Kenyan Drake vs. CAR
- Terrace Marshall @BAL
- Darrell Henderson @NO
- Chuba Hubbard @BAL
- A.J. Dillon vs. TEN
- Gus Edwards vs. CAR
- Darius Slayton vs. DET
- Rex Burkhead vs. WAS
- Melvin Gordon vs. LV
- Devin Duvernay vs. CAR
- Foster Moreau @DEN
- Alec Pierce vs. PHI
- Chase Claypool @ATL
- DeAndre Carter vs. KC
- Robert Woods @GB
- Noah Brown @MIN
- Jaylen Warren vs. CIN
- Isaiah McKenzie vs. CLE
- Marquez Callaway vs. LAR
- Chris Moore vs. WAS
- Latavius Murray vs. LV
- Brian Robinson Jr. @HOU
- Dontrell Hilliard @GB
- Van Jefferson @NO
- Dawson Knox vs. CLE
- Dwayne Washington vs. LAR
- Nyheim Hines vs. CLE
- Sammy Watkins vs. TEN
- Taysom Hill vs. LAR
- Harrison Bryant @BUF
- Treylon Burks @GB
- Elijah Moore @NE
- Tyler Allgeier vs. CHI
- Ben Skowronek @NO