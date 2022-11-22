NFL: Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers
I've talked a lot about what I've taken to calling the 49ers' "math problem" of late, but Monday's game against the Cardinals provided one answer to the equation: "What if they're just the best offense in the league?"

Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle combined for five touchdowns in the 38-10 win over the Cardinals, while Christian McCaffrey managed 17.6 PPR points despite not scoring -- and despite ceding significant carries to Elijah Mitchell down the stretch yet again. That's an annoyance, and it makes it harder for McCaffrey to get to that truly elite, 30-PPG mark, but it's hard to complain too much about nearly 20 points without a touchdown.

Things won't always be so rosy for the 49ers, but we saw the blueprint for the 49ers' ideal outcome Monday night -- a balanced approach on offense that saw each of their stars make big plays. I still think it's likely that one of that big four is likely to be left out of the fun most weeks, but this offense looks like it's going to be a lot of fun the rest of the way. 

Now, it's time to look ahead to Week 12, and things are going to be a bit different than usual this week because of the Thanksgiving holiday. 

Here's what the rest of today's newsletter has in store for you:

Here's what the rest of today's newsletter has in store for you: 

  • ➕Top Week 12 Waiver Wire Targets
  • 📈Week 12 Rankings First Look📉

➕Top Week 12 Waiver Wire Targets

If you need RB help this week, we've actually got a couple of guys who are pretty widely available who can help. Here are Jamey Eisenberg's top targets on waivers for Week 12:

Jamey Eisenberg's top targets

  1. Samaje Perine, RB, Bengals (15%) -- Perine's value is directly tied to Joe Mixon's status, and I'll just point out that the last time Mixon had a concussion he missed two games. That doesn't necessarily mean he'll miss time this time around, but there's certainly some risk of it, and Perine is a top-15 RB for me if Mixon is out. 
  2. Latavius Murray, RB, Broncos (62%) -- Murray isn't quite as appealing for Week 12 as Perine, at least in the best-case scenario. But his role is much more assured after Melvin Gordon's release and Chase Edmonds' high-ankle sprain. Murray is a decent RB2 for Week 12, mostly because the Broncos offense just hasn't given us much reason to get excited.    
  3. Donovan Peoples-Jones (70%) -- Over his past seven games -- a pretty sizable sample size, Peoples-Jones is on an 80-catch, 1,231-yard pace, and he'll get Deshaun Watson back from suspension in Week 13. Peoples-Jones could be a must-start Fantasy WR down the stretch, and he shouldn't be available in any leagues after this week. 
  4. Treylon Burks, WR, Titans (32%) -- Burks finally got a chance to show off his upside in Week 11, going for 111 yards on seven catches. He's probably the best playmaker in this offense, and with his injuries hopefully behind him, he's a definite breakout candidate. 
  5. Greg Dortch, WR, Cardinals (15%) -- I'm hoping Rondale Moore's groin injury isn't too serious, but if it is, Dortch might just be a must-start option moving forward. In four games Moore has missed (counting Monday's game, where Moore played two snaps), Dortch is averaging 16.3 PPR points per game. He's been awesome when given the chance to play as the primary slot option. 

📈Week 12 Rankings📉

Here are my initial rankings for Week 12 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. And those will be updated throughout the week, so make sure you keep them handy for when you're setting your lineups. These are all for PPR leagues:

Quarterbacks

  1. Josh Allen @DET
  2. Patrick Mahomes vs. LAR
  3. Jalen Hurts vs. GB
  4. Tua Tagovailoa vs. HOU
  5. Dak Prescott vs. NYG
  6. Lamar Jackson @JAX
  7. Justin Herbert @ARI
  8. Tom Brady @CLE
  9. Geno Smith vs. LV
  10. Joe Burrow @TEN
  11. Kirk Cousins vs. NE
  12. Trevor Lawrence vs. BAL
  13. Derek Carr @SEA
  14. Aaron Rodgers @PHI
  15. Daniel Jones @DAL
  16. Colt McCoy vs. LAC
  17. Russell Wilson @CAR
  18. Taylor Heinicke vs. ATL
  19. Kenny Pickett @IND
  20. Andy Dalton @SF
  21. Jacoby Brissett vs. TB
  22. Jared Goff vs. BUF
  23. Marcus Mariota @WAS
  24. Jimmy Garoppolo vs. NO
  25. Davis Mills @MIA
  26. Matt Ryan vs. PIT
  27. Bryce Perkins @KC
  28. Ryan Tannehill vs. CIN
  29. Mac Jones @MIN
  30. Zach Wilson vs. CHI
  31. Baker Mayfield vs. DEN
  32. Trevor Siemian @NYJ

Running backs

  1. Austin Ekeler @ARI
  2. Josh Jacobs @SEA
  3. Christian McCaffrey vs. NO
  4. Derrick Henry vs. CIN
  5. Jonathan Taylor vs. PIT
  6. Alvin Kamara @SF
  7. Kenneth Walker vs. LV
  8. Aaron Jones @PHI
  9. Rhamondre Stevenson @MIN
  10. Dalvin Cook vs. NE
  11. Travis Etienne vs. BAL
  12. Nick Chubb vs. TB
  13. James Conner vs. LAC
  14. David Montgomery @NYJ
  15. Samaje Perine @TEN
  16. Saquon Barkley @DAL
  17. Dameon Pierce @MIA
  18. Najee Harris @IND
  19. Jeff Wilson vs. HOU
  20. Tony Pollard vs. NYG
  21. Rachaad White @CLE
  22. Antonio Gibson vs. ATL
  23. Devin Singletary @DET
  24. Miles Sanders vs. GB
  25. Jamaal Williams vs. BUF
  26. Latavius Murray @CAR
  27. Ezekiel Elliott vs. NYG
  28. Cordarrelle Patterson @WAS
  29. D'Andre Swift vs. BUF
  30. Michael Carter vs. CHI
  31. Kenyan Drake @JAX
  32. D'Onta Foreman vs. DEN
  33. Jerick McKinnon vs. LAR
  34. Isiah Pacheco vs. LAR
  35. Elijah Mitchell vs. NO
  36. James Robinson vs. CHI
  37. Brian Robinson Jr. vs. ATL
  38. Rex Burkhead @MIA
  39. Kareem Hunt vs. TB
  40. A.J. Dillon @PHI
  41. Chuba Hubbard vs. DEN
  42. Damien Harris @MIN
  43. Raheem Mostert vs. HOU
  44. Marlon Mack @CAR
  45. Deon Jackson vs. PIT
  46. Dontrell Hilliard vs. CIN
  47. Kyren Williams @KC
  48. Cam Akers @KC
  49. Justice Hill @JAX
  50. James Cook @DET
  51. Tyler Allgeier @WAS
  52. Alexander Mattison vs. NE
  53. Kenneth Gainwell vs. GB
  54. Dwayne Washington @SF
  55. Nyheim Hines @DET
  56. Darrell Henderson @KC
  57. Justin Jackson vs. BUF
  58. Jamycal Hasty vs. BAL
  59. Matt Breida @DAL
  60. Caleb Huntley @WAS

Wide receivers

  1. Justin Jefferson vs. NE
  2. Tyreek Hill vs. HOU
  3. Stefon Diggs @DET
  4. Davante Adams @SEA
  5. DeAndre Hopkins vs. LAC
  6. CeeDee Lamb vs. NYG
  7. A.J. Brown vs. GB
  8. Tee Higgins @TEN
  9. Jaylen Waddle vs. HOU
  10. Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. BUF
  11. Chris Godwin @CLE
  12. Keenan Allen @ARI
  13. Amari Cooper vs. TB
  14. Mike Evans @CLE
  15. Tyler Lockett vs. LV
  16. Chris Olave @SF
  17. Courtland Sutton @CAR
  18. Deebo Samuel vs. NO
  19. Christian Kirk vs. BAL
  20. DK Metcalf vs. LV
  21. Michael Pittman vs. PIT
  22. DeVonta Smith vs. GB
  23. Gabe Davis @DET
  24. Allen Lazard @PHI
  25. Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. TB
  26. Terry McLaurin vs. ATL
  27. Curtis Samuel vs. ATL
  28. Josh Palmer @ARI
  29. Brandon Aiyuk vs. NO
  30. George Pickens @IND
  31. Diontae Johnson @IND
  32. Greg Dortch vs. LAC
  33. Garrett Wilson vs. CHI
  34. Tyler Boyd @TEN
  35. Jakobi Meyers @MIN
  36. Christian Watson @PHI
  37. Adam Thielen vs. NE
  38. Darnell Mooney @NYJ
  39. Jarvis Landry @SF
  40. Parris Campbell vs. PIT
  41. Nico Collins @MIA
  42. Zay Jones vs. BAL
  43. Treylon Burks vs. CIN
  44. Brandin Cooks @MIA
  45. D.J. Moore vs. DEN
  46. Darius Slayton @DAL
  47. Drake London @WAS
  48. Skyy Moore vs. LAR
  49. Mack Hollins @SEA
  50. Robert Woods vs. CIN
  51. Michael Gallup vs. NYG
  52. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. LAR
  53. Allen Robinson @KC
  54. Devin Duvernay @JAX
  55. K.J. Osborn vs. NE
  56. Marvin Jones vs. BAL
  57. Chase Claypool @NYJ
  58. Justin Watson vs. LAR
  59. Terrace Marshall vs. DEN
  60. Julio Jones @CLE

Tight ends

  1. Travis Kelce vs. LAR
  2. Mark Andrews @JAX
  3. T.J. Hockenson vs. NE
  4. Dalton Schultz vs. NYG
  5. Pat Freiermuth @IND
  6. George Kittle vs. NO
  7. Tyler Higbee @KC
  8. David Njoku vs. TB
  9. Juwan Johnson @SF
  10. Cole Kmet @NYJ
  11. Evan Engram vs. BAL
  12. Greg Dulcich @CAR
  13. Hayden Hurst @TEN
  14. Dawson Knox @DET
  15. Robert Tonyan @PHI
  16. Tyler Conklin vs. CHI
  17. Trey McBride vs. LAC
  18. Foster Moreau @SEA
  19. Noah Fant vs. LV
  20. Cade Otton @CLE
  21. Mike Gesicki vs. HOU
  22. Will Dissly vs. LV
  23. Logan Thomas vs. ATL
  24. Kylen Granson vs. PIT

Top-125 Flex Rankings

  1. Justin Jefferson vs. DAL
  2. Austin Ekeler vs. KC
  3. Saquon Barkley vs. DET
  4. Josh Jacobs @DEN
  5. Travis Kelce @LAC
  6. Derrick Henry @GB
  7. Stefon Diggs vs. CLE
  8. Christian McCaffrey @ARI
  9. Alvin Kamara vs. LAR
  10. Joe Mixon @PIT
  11. Jonathan Taylor vs. PHI
  12. Tony Pollard @MIN
  13. DeAndre Hopkins vs. SF
  14. Aaron Jones vs. TEN
  15. CeeDee Lamb @MIN
  16. A.J. Brown @IND
  17. Dalvin Cook vs. DAL
  18. Tee Higgins @PIT
  19. Amon-Ra St. Brown @NYG
  20. Nick Chubb @BUF
  21. Davante Adams @DEN
  22. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. NYJ
  23. David Montgomery @ATL
  24. Rondale Moore vs. SF
  25. James Conner vs. SF
  26. Chris Olave vs. LAR
  27. Dameon Pierce vs. WAS
  28. Michael Pittman vs. PHI
  29. Amari Cooper @BUF
  30. Mark Andrews vs. CAR
  31. Deebo Samuel @ARI
  32. Courtland Sutton vs. LV
  33. Josh Palmer vs. KC
  34. Tyler Boyd @PIT
  35. Terry McLaurin @HOU
  36. Garrett Wilson @NE
  37. Miles Sanders @IND
  38. Diontae Johnson vs. CIN
  39. Dallas Goedert @IND
  40. Devin Singletary vs. CLE
  41. Allen Lazard vs. TEN
  42. Curtis Samuel @HOU
  43. DeVonta Smith @IND
  44. Gabe Davis vs. CLE
  45. Antonio Gibson @HOU
  46. T.J. Hockenson vs. DAL
  47. Parris Campbell vs. PHI
  48. D.J. Moore @BAL
  49. Najee Harris vs. CIN
  50. Darnell Mooney @ATL
  51. Kadarius Toney @LAC
  52. Dalton Schultz @MIN
  53. Jamaal Williams @NYG
  54. Jakobi Meyers vs. NYJ
  55. Christian Watson vs. TEN
  56. George Kittle @ARI
  57. Pat Freiermuth vs. CIN
  58. Cordarrelle Patterson vs. CHI
  59. Adam Thielen vs. DAL
  60. Brandon Aiyuk @ARI
  61. Brandin Cooks vs. WAS
  62. Donovan Peoples-Jones @BUF
  63. Kareem Hunt @BUF
  64. George Pickens vs. CIN
  65. Marquez Valdes-Scantling @LAC
  66. Michael Carter @NE
  67. Gerald Everett vs. KC
  68. D'Andre Swift @NYG
  69. D'Onta Foreman @BAL
  70. Jerick McKinnon @LAC
  71. Jarvis Landry vs. LAR
  72. Wan'Dale Robinson vs. DET
  73. Josh Reynolds @NYG
  74. Greg Dulcich vs. LV
  75. Kyle Pitts vs. CHI
  76. Michael Gallup @MIN
  77. Tyler Higbee @NO
  78. Elijah Mitchell @ARI
  79. Mack Hollins @DEN
  80. Cole Kmet @ATL
  81. K.J. Osborn vs. DAL
  82. Hayden Hurst @PIT
  83. Robert Tonyan vs. TEN
  84. Damien Harris vs. NYJ
  85. Drake London vs. CHI
  86. Isiah Pacheco @LAC
  87. Tyler Conklin @NE
  88. Juwan Johnson vs. LAR
  89. James Robinson @NE
  90. Allen Robinson @NO
  91. Trey McBride vs. SF
  92. Kenyan Drake vs. CAR
  93. Terrace Marshall @BAL
  94. Darrell Henderson @NO
  95. Chuba Hubbard @BAL
  96. A.J. Dillon vs. TEN
  97. Gus Edwards vs. CAR
  98. Darius Slayton vs. DET
  99. Rex Burkhead vs. WAS
  100. Melvin Gordon vs. LV
  101. Devin Duvernay vs. CAR
  102. Foster Moreau @DEN
  103. Alec Pierce vs. PHI
  104. Chase Claypool @ATL
  105. DeAndre Carter vs. KC
  106. Robert Woods @GB
  107. Noah Brown @MIN
  108. Jaylen Warren vs. CIN
  109. Isaiah McKenzie vs. CLE
  110. Marquez Callaway vs. LAR
  111. Chris Moore vs. WAS
  112. Latavius Murray vs. LV
  113. Brian Robinson Jr. @HOU
  114. Dontrell Hilliard @GB
  115. Van Jefferson  @NO
  116. Dawson Knox vs. CLE
  117. Dwayne Washington vs. LAR
  118. Nyheim Hines vs. CLE
  119. Sammy Watkins vs. TEN
  120. Taysom Hill vs. LAR
  121. Harrison Bryant @BUF
  122. Treylon Burks @GB
  123. Elijah Moore @NE
  124. Tyler Allgeier vs. CHI
  125. Ben Skowronek @NO