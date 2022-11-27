For the first time since Week 5, there are no bye weeks in the NFL this week, and the quarterback position for Fantasy Football could really use the help. Right now, there are just six quarterbacks averaging more than 22.8 points per game in six-per-pass-TD scoring, down from 10 in 2021 and 13 in 2020.

That's the fewest since 2017, and things might be even worse than that -- Lamar Jackson has just one game with at least 20 points in his past seven, while Justin Fields (QB7, averaging 22.8) enters Week 12 nursing a non-throwing shoulder injury, while Kyler Murray (QB9, 21.2 per game) is very much in question with a hamstring injury.

Quarterback has historically been a position you could wait on in drafts and still count on 20-ish points per game, either with a late-round pick or just by streaming the position, but that isn't the case anymore. Just go look at the waiver-wire in your league and tell me who you'd feel comfortable starting. In one of my 12-team leagues, here are the highest ranked players available for Week 12, based on my QB rankings: Derek Carr (QB13) and Kenny Pickett (QB19).

I wouldn't feel too bad about starting Carr in a good matchup against the Seahawks, but he's been a pretty major disappointment so far this season; Pickett would be best left for 2QB leagues. But you might not have that luxury if you're missing Fields this week or went all-in on Russell Wilson in drafts. You might have to use a less-than-savory option.

Here are my Week 12 rankings for quarterback, and for the time being, I'm assuming Fields and Matthew Stafford (concussion) won't play:

