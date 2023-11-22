Usually when we talk about the quarterback position we talk about players in the top 12 as 'starts' and players outside the top 12 as 'sits'. It's a simple way to look at things if you view a 12-team league as normal, but it's not always representative of the facts on the ground. This week is a good example of why, with Trevor Lawrence and Kyler Murray projected outside of the top 12.

I have Lawrence and Murray projected within a point of QB11 this week and less than two points away from QB9. They might be sits if you happen to have them on a team alongside one of my top-12 QBs, but I'm certainly not looking to sit them.

Lawrence in particular is in a promising spot. The 48.5 total in the Jaguars game against the Texans is tied for the highest on the slate and Lawrence is coming off the best start of his season from a Fantasy perspective. The only red light is that Lawrence has thrown one touchdown pass and four interceptions in his last three starts against the Texans.

Murray has looked exceptional as a rusher and I think that will be enough to keep him in the 20-point range. Just don't sleep on the elite upside he still possesses if he and Marquise Brown get on the same page again.

Don't feel uncomfortable at all if Lawrence or Murray are your best option to start this week, despite their ranking.

My full set of projections for quarterback and every other position can be found at SportsLine. Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 12:

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DAL -11 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 26.1 QB RNK 2nd YTD Stats PAYDS 2604 RUYDS 141 TD 21 INT 6 FPTS/G 23.2 Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -6.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 10.1 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 2404 RUYDS 65 TD 12 INT 7 FPTS/G 16 Gardner Minshew QB IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB IND -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 15.3 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1721 RUYDS 44 TD 10 INT 6 FPTS/G 11.3 Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE DEN -2.5 O/U 35.5 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 15.7 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 2065 RUYDS 232 TD 19 INT 4 FPTS/G 20.5 Joshua Dobbs QB MIN Minnesota • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI MIN -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 24.3 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 2216 RUYDS 389 TD 18 INT 6 FPTS/G 19.6

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Gardner Minshew QB IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB IND -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 7th QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats PAYDS 1721 RUYDS 44 TD 10 INT 6 FPTS/G 11.3 Tampa Bay has allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to QBs this season, but even that doesn't tell the full picture. Three of the last four quarterbacks who have faced the Buccaneers have scored at least 32 Fantasy points. Minshew and the Colts offense should be sharp coming off the bye. Derek Carr QB NO New Orleans • #4

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL NO -PK O/U 42 OPP VS QB 21st QB RNK NR ROSTERED 63% YTD Stats PAYDS 2231 RUYDS 33 TD 10 INT 4 FPTS/G 14.3 If Carr clears the concussion protocol he may just be the best streaming option this week. The Falcons have allowed 22 or more Fantasy points to four of the last five QBs they have faced and Carr had 300 yards passing or two touchdowns in five straight starts before his injury.

One To Stash (QB Preview) Kenny Pickett QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN PIT -1 O/U 34.5 OPP VS QB 3rd QB RNK NR ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats PAYDS 1722 RUYDS 46 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 10.8 If you have QB concerns and an opening at the end of the roster, Kenny Pickett might be worth the space. He's been abysmal so far, but what if at least some of it actually was Matt Canada's fault? Pickett has Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth, and a fantastic closing schedule. Let's see how he looks in that first game without Canada.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jalen Hurts QB PHI Philadelphia • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF PHI -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 23.9 QB RNK 1st YTD Stats PAYDS 2497 RUYDS 345 TD 24 INT 9 FPTS/G 25.4 Hurts is only half a point behind Josh Allen in year-to-date FPPG and I like his matchup against Allen's Bills better than Allen's matchup against the Eagles. This is the top game to stack on the main slate and you should have a large chunk of it in cash games, starting with Hurts.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Patrick Mahomes QB KC Kansas City • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. With both Hurts and Allen on the slate, this is the rare chance to get Mahomes at somewhat of a low roster rate. He's been in a slump and the wide receivers may not get better, but if one of them steps up this week, Mahomes could go bananas indoors against the Raiders.

QB Preview Heath's projections

My full set of Week 12 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 12. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.