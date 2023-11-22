Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars
Usually when we talk about the quarterback position we talk about players in the top 12 as 'starts' and players outside the top 12 as 'sits'. It's a simple way to look at things if you view a 12-team league as normal, but it's not always representative of the facts on the ground. This week is a good example of why, with Trevor Lawrence and Kyler Murray projected outside of the top 12.

I have Lawrence and Murray projected within a point of QB11 this week and less than two points away from QB9. They might be sits if you happen to have them on a team alongside one of my top-12 QBs, but I'm certainly not looking to sit them.

Lawrence in particular is in a promising spot. The 48.5 total in the Jaguars game against the Texans is tied for the highest on the slate and Lawrence is coming off the best start of his season from a Fantasy perspective. The only red light is that Lawrence has thrown one touchdown pass and four interceptions in his last three starts against the Texans.

Murray has looked exceptional as a rusher and I think that will be enough to keep him in the 20-point range. Just don't sleep on the elite upside he still possesses if he and Marquise Brown get on the same page again. 

Don't feel uncomfortable at all if Lawrence or Murray are your best option to start this week, despite their ranking.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

  • 9.7 -- Brock Purdy leads the NFL with 9.7 yards per pass attempt and a 6.5% TD rate. 
  • 1.7% -- Lamar Jackson has the lowest turnover-worthy rate at 1.7%. He should be fine even without Mark Andrews.
  • 22.4% -- Tua Tagovailoa has only been pressured on 22.4% of his dropbacks. That will be pressured against the Jets.
  • 18 -- Justin Fields ran the ball 18 times in Week 11. He's a must-start QB when he's running like that.
  • 6 -- Joshua Dobbs has scored six rushing TDs this season. That ranks third amongst QBs behind only Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen.
Matchups that matter
player headshot
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs WAS DAL -11 O/U 48.5
OPP VS QB
5th
PROJ PTS
26.1
QB RNK
2nd
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2604
RUYDS
141
TD
21
INT
6
FPTS/G
23.2
player headshot
Geno Smith QB
SEA Seattle • #7
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs SF SF -6.5 O/U 43
OPP VS QB
1st
PROJ PTS
10.1
QB RNK
21st
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2404
RUYDS
65
TD
12
INT
7
FPTS/G
16
player headshot
Gardner Minshew QB
IND Indianapolis • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB IND -2.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS QB
6th
PROJ PTS
15.3
QB RNK
17th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1721
RUYDS
44
TD
10
INT
6
FPTS/G
11.3
player headshot
Russell Wilson QB
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE DEN -2.5 O/U 35.5
OPP VS QB
21st
PROJ PTS
15.7
QB RNK
19th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2065
RUYDS
232
TD
19
INT
4
FPTS/G
20.5
player headshot
Joshua Dobbs QB
MIN Minnesota • #15
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CHI MIN -3.5 O/U 43
OPP VS QB
5th
PROJ PTS
24.3
QB RNK
9th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2216
RUYDS
389
TD
18
INT
6
FPTS/G
19.6
Waiver Wire Targets
Adds/Streamers (QB Preview)
player headshot
Gardner Minshew QB
IND Indianapolis • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TB IND -2.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS QB
7th
QB RNK
17th
ROSTERED
29%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1721
RUYDS
44
TD
10
INT
6
FPTS/G
11.3
Tampa Bay has allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to QBs this season, but even that doesn't tell the full picture. Three of the last four quarterbacks who have faced the Buccaneers have scored at least 32 Fantasy points. Minshew and the Colts offense should be sharp coming off the bye.
player headshot
Derek Carr QB
NO New Orleans • #4
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL NO -PK O/U 42
OPP VS QB
21st
QB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
63%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2231
RUYDS
33
TD
10
INT
4
FPTS/G
14.3
If Carr clears the concussion protocol he may just be the best streaming option this week. The Falcons have allowed 22 or more Fantasy points to four of the last five QBs they have faced and Carr had 300 yards passing or two touchdowns in five straight starts before his injury.
One To Stash (QB Preview)
player headshot
Kenny Pickett QB
PIT Pittsburgh • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CIN PIT -1 O/U 34.5
OPP VS QB
3rd
QB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
31%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1722
RUYDS
46
TD
7
INT
4
FPTS/G
10.8
If you have QB concerns and an opening at the end of the roster, Kenny Pickett might be worth the space. He's been abysmal so far, but what if at least some of it actually was Matt Canada's fault? Pickett has Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth, and a fantastic closing schedule. Let's see how he looks in that first game without Canada.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
player headshot
Jalen Hurts QB
PHI Philadelphia • #1
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF PHI -3 O/U 48.5
OPP VS QB
15th
PROJ PTS
23.9
QB RNK
1st
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2497
RUYDS
345
TD
24
INT
9
FPTS/G
25.4
Hurts is only half a point behind Josh Allen in year-to-date FPPG and I like his matchup against Allen's Bills better than Allen's matchup against the Eagles. This is the top game to stack on the main slate and you should have a large chunk of it in cash games, starting with Hurts.
Contrarian DFS Play
player headshot
Patrick Mahomes QB
KC Kansas City • #15
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
With both Hurts and Allen on the slate, this is the rare chance to get Mahomes at somewhat of a low roster rate. He's been in a slump and the wide receivers may not get better, but if one of them steps up this week, Mahomes could go bananas indoors against the Raiders.
