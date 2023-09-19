justin-jefferson-usatsi-cbs.jpg
One thing you have to be really careful with after two weeks is noticing the number of plays teams have run. Over the course of a season we would expect the vast majority of teams to average between 58-68 plays per game. In 2022, 30 of 32 teams were within this range. Through two weeks of 2023, just 16 teams are. The Rams, Browns, and Texans have all run more than 75 plays per game. The Jets and Raiders are below 50. 

The reason this matters is because opportunity is king in this game and if you have a couple of low volume games for the team, then even a great target earner could be penalized. Through two weeks, a 20% target share on the Rams or Texans is more valuable than a 30% target share on the Raiders or Jets. While it may be true that the Rams and Texans are both going to play at a faster pace and throw the ball at a higher rate, the gap will not remain near as large as it has been. 

The one place I'm not entirely sure that is true is in Minnesota. That's because their high pass volume is less a product of  running a bunch of plays and more a product of the reality for them. They have a mediocre defense and absolutely no run game. They were one of the most pass-heavy teams in the NFL last year when they won 13 games. They're not going to be ahead near as much this year.

So I do think it's possible that Justin Jefferson could be the WR1, T.J. Hockenson could be a top three tight end, and both Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn could be relevant. The hope is that Osborn becomes less relevant and Addison becomes a must-start wide receiver. That is not the current reality because Osborn owns a slight edge in target share through two weeks (13.8% to 12.6%) and a much bigger edge in playing time (93% snap share for Osborn to 62% for Addison). 

What to take away? Osborn is a solid flex for the time being, and Addison, even though he's already a top 20 wide receiver, has room to grow. 

Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 3 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Brandin Cooks WR
DAL Dallas • #3
Age: 29 • Experience: 10 yrs.
CeeDee lamb should continue to hog targets
Numbers to Know
  • 19 -- Kadarius Toney still only ran 19 routes last week. It's impossible to trust him in your lineup, but it's also hard to drop him with how often Patrick Mahomes looks his way.
  • 10.2 -- George Pickens' aDOT dropped to 10.2 in his first game without Diontae Johnson. This is a great sign for Pickens' target share.
  • 26% -- Nico Collins has been targeted on 26% of his routes, a career-high. He looks like a must-start WR right now.
  • 38.7% -- Michael Pittman leads the NFL with a 38.7% target share. Forget any preseason concerns you had about him. Buy high.
  • 94 -- Tutu Atwell has run a league-high 94 routes this season. At some point, the Rams pass volume will normalize.
  • 3.76 -- Mike Evans has averaged 3.76 yards per route run the first two weeks. There is some regression coming, but he has not been negatively impacted by Baker Mayfield at all.
  • 16.9 -- DeVonta Smith has averaged nearly 17 FPPG in his past 17 games including the playoffs. A.J. Brown has averaged almost exactly the same amount.
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Mike Williams WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #81
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIN LAC -PK O/U 54
OPP VS WR
17th
PROJ PTS
14.2
WR RNK
20th
YTD Stats
REC
12
TAR
18
REYDS
128
TD
0
FPTS/G
12.6
player headshot
Garrett Wilson WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NE NE -2.5 O/U 37
OPP VS WR
18th
PROJ PTS
15.7
WR RNK
30th
YTD Stats
REC
7
TAR
13
REYDS
117
TD
2
FPTS/G
15.4
player headshot
Marquise Brown WR
ARI Arizona • #2
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DAL DAL -12 O/U 43.5
OPP VS WR
1st
PROJ PTS
11.2
WR RNK
42nd
YTD Stats
REC
9
TAR
15
REYDS
82
TD
1
FPTS/G
13.1
player headshot
George Pickens WR
PIT Pittsburgh • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LV LV -1.5 O/U 43
OPP VS WR
22nd
PROJ PTS
15.8
WR RNK
32nd
YTD Stats
REC
9
TAR
17
REYDS
163
TD
1
FPTS/G
15.7
player headshot
Mike Evans WR
TB Tampa Bay • #13
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI PHI -5.5 O/U 46
OPP VS WR
28th
PROJ PTS
12.7
WR RNK
15th
YTD Stats
REC
12
TAR
18
REYDS
237
TD
2
FPTS/G
23.9
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 2 Adds (WR Preview)
player headshot
Josh Reynolds WR
DET Detroit • #8
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL DET -3 O/U 46
OPP VS WR
6th
WR RNK
35th
ROSTERED
21%
YTD Stats
REC
9
TAR
13
REYDS
146
TD
2
FPTS/G
17.8
Reynolds has seen a 20% target share the first two weeks and a 30% air yards share thanks to his downfield targets. He has the trust of Jared Goff and should remain No. 2 behind only Amon-Ra St. Brown until at least Week 7. I wouldn't be surprised if it's even longer than that.
player headshot
Nathaniel Dell WR
HOU Houston • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ JAC JAC -9.5 O/U 44
OPP VS WR
15th
WR RNK
48th
ROSTERED
24%
YTD Stats
REC
10
TAR
14
REYDS
106
TD
1
FPTS/G
13.3
In just his second NFL game, Tank Dell led the Texans with a 23% target share. He has an elite skillset packaged in a small frame, but those size concerns didn't keep him from leading college football in receiving. We should expect the Texans' pass attempts to regress, so I wouldn't expect too many more 10-target games in the immediate future, but Dell could be an upside WR3 in full PPR even if Stroud settles around 35 attempts per game.
player headshot
Adam Thielen WR
CAR Carolina • #19
Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -6 O/U 42
OPP VS WR
29th
WR RNK
46th
ROSTERED
52%
YTD Stats
REC
9
TAR
11
REYDS
66
TD
1
FPTS/G
11.8
We may go back and forth on Thielen, and he's certainly not a must-roster receiver. But he does look to be Bryce Young's favorite target and the Panthers should be chasing the score against a Seahawks defense that has looked suspect early this season. That makes Thielen a good flex, and a borderline WR3 in Week 3.
Stashes (WR Preview)
player headshot
Quentin Johnston WR
LAC L.A. Chargers • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIN LAC -PK O/U 54
OPP VS WR
17th
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
65%
YTD Stats
REC
3
TAR
5
REYDS
16
TD
0
FPTS/G
2.3
Johnston has done nothing to convince Fantasy managers to hold him through two weeks. But he's still a Round 1 wide receiver attached to Justin Herbert in one of the best offenses in the league. I expect a few more people to drop him this week, and I'll be trying to add and stash.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Justin Jefferson WR
MIN Minnesota • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAC LAC -PK O/U 54
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
21.3
WR RNK
1st
YTD Stats
REC
20
TAR
25
REYDS
309
TD
0
FPTS/G
24.5
I wouldn't mind building 150 variations of the Vikings and Chargers game stack this week, but I'd like to have both Jefferson and Keenan Allen in most of them. Jefferson leads the NFL in receiving but still doesn't have a touchdown. I wouldn't be surprised if he scored two in this game. Save at running back, not receiver this week.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Courtland Sutton WR
DEN Denver • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA MIA -6.5 O/U 48
OPP VS WR
7th
PROJ PTS
9.1
WR RNK
38th
YTD Stats
REC
9
TAR
12
REYDS
98
TD
1
FPTS/G
12.4
With Jerry Jeudy back in the picture, it's fair to expect Sutton to fade into the darkness. That's what happened most often in the past. But last week Sutton had seven targets to five for Jeudy,, so I wouldn't call it a lock that Jeudy is the WR1 this week. This is a great matchup against a Dolphins team that will keep Russell Wilson throwing. Wilson should set a season-high in pass attempts and Sutton could be the beneficiary.
Heath's Projections

