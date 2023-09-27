It wasn't so great for the Denver Broncos, but the Dolphins gave us our first real boom week after Weeks 1 and 2 were mostly characterized by injuries and meager production. May Week 4 bring more Miami-type pyrotechnics.
Jamey Eisenberg has his Week 4 Start and Sit calls for QB below His Waiver Wire also can direct you to the best options that may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' quarterback preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 4 numbers to know and more. Plus check out Heath's Week 4 premium projections over at Sportsline.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Know What Your Friends Don't
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Quarterbacks
Jordan Love QB
GB Green Bay • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Love was impressive in Week 3 against New Orleans when he rallied the Packers from a 17-point deficit to win 18-17 in his first start at Lambeau Field. He scored 26.3 Fantasy points against the Saints, and he's now scored at least that many points in all three starts this season. He's done that without Christian Watson (hamstring) for all three games, as well as being without Aaron Jones (hamstring) for the past two outings, and having offensive line issues. Watson and Jones are hopeful to play Thursday night against the Lions, which makes Love that much more appealing as a starter in all leagues. Detroit also has allowed at least 23.5 Fantasy points to a quarterback in two of three games this season.
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Missed touchdowns have hurt Lawrence the past two weeks against the Chiefs and Texans, and he comes into Week 4 against the Falcons in London having scored a combined 25.6 Fantasy points in his past two outings. I expect him to bounce back against Atlanta, and the Falcons have allowed Jordan Love (26.3 Fantasy points) and Jared Goff (20.0 points) to have productive outings in the past two games. Look for Lawrence to get back on the same page with Calvin Ridley in this matchup, as Ridley is facing his former team, and I still trust Lawrence as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 4.
Geno Smith QB
SEA Seattle • #7
Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year
Smith gets a chance to beat up on the Giants in Week 4, much like Joshua Dobbs and Brock Purdy did in the past two games. Dobbs scored 27.2 Fantasy points against the Giants in Week 2, and Purdy had 24.2 points against the Giants in Week 3. Both of those games were on the road, but Smith's best game this season was on the road in Week 2 at Detroit when he scored 27.1 Fantasy points. Smith faced the Giants in Week 8 last year at home, and he scored 23.1 Fantasy points. I could see a similar outing for Smith on Monday night.
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Every quarterback to face the Bears this season has scored at least 20.4 Fantasy points, including Jordan Love (29.0), Baker Mayfield (20.4) and Patrick Mahomes (31.7). Chicago has just two interceptions on the season, and both were from Blaine Gabbert in Week 3 in garbage time. Wilson has consecutive games with at least 300 passing yards, and he's scored at least 19.2 Fantasy points in two of three games this season. He should be considered a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues in this matchup.
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
In two games this season against Dallas and San Francisco, Jones has combined for 8.4 Fantasy points. Those are going to be two of the best defenses in the NFL. He also faced Arizona in Week 2, and Jones scored 34.7 Fantasy points. When Jones has a favorable matchup, you can trust him as a low-end starter in all leagues, and that's the case for Week 4 against Seattle. The Seahawks have struggled the past two games against Jared Goff (28.9 Fantasy points) and Andy Dalton (27.5 points), and Jones should follow suit. It would definitely help Jones if Saquon Barkley (ankle) is able to play in this game Monday night.
Brock Purdy QB
SF San Francisco • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
It appears as if Purdy will have Deebo Samuel (ribs) and Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder) healthy for Week 4 against the Cardinals, but those are injuries worth monitoring. Without Aiyuk in Week 3 against the Giants, Purdy still scored 24.3 Fantasy points, and he has two games this season with at least 20.8 points in three outings. The Cardinals have only allowed one quarterback to score more than 17.2 Fantasy points this season, which was Daniel Jones in Week 2 (34.7), but I'm still trusting Purdy as a low-end starter in this matchup. In one career game against Arizona in Week 18 last year, Purdy scored 25.8 Fantasy points.
Andy Dalton QB
CAR Carolina • #14
Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs.
Dalton might only get one more start in place of Bryce Young (ankle), but he should be considered a starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 4 against Minnesota. Dalton did great in Week 3 at Seattle with 361 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, along with 11 rushing yards, for 27.5 Fantasy points. The Vikings have allowed multiple touchdowns to all three quarterbacks they've faced this season, and Dalton has the chance for another quality outing at home.
CLE Cleveland • #4
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Watson did a great job against the Titans in Week 3 with 25.2 Fantasy points, but most quarterbacks will beat up on Tennessee's secondary. This is a step up in competition, and we should see Watson struggle like he did in Week 2 against the Steelers when he was held to 13.6 Fantasy points. The Ravens are allowing an average of just 15.1 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks on the season, and no quarterback has more than 19.4 points against them in three outings. Watson scored 14.6 Fantasy points against Baltimore in Week 15 last year, and in three career meetings against the Ravens, his best outing was 16.7 points in 2020 with Houston.
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
I'll stick with the home and road splits for Goff again this week, and I would try to avoid him playing at Green Bay. Goff has now scored 16.8 Fantasy points or less in 12 of his past 13 road games going back to 2021. Included in that stretch is Week 18 at Green Bay last season when he scored just 9.5 Fantasy points, and he scored 16.0 Fantasy points in his lone road game this year at Kansas City in Week 1. The Packers are allowing an average of just 18.03 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this year, and they should be able to keep Goff under that total since he's playing away from Detroit.
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Prescott has been under 17 Fantasy points in two of three games this season, and he's coming off a disappointing performance in Week 3 at Arizona when he was 25-of-40 for 249 yards, one touchdown and one interception, along with 24 rushing yards. His offensive line is banged up, which is an issue, and Prescott isn't worth trusting in one-quarterback leagues against the Patriots, who have yet to allow a quarterback to throw for 250 yards this season. Jalen Hurts (14.5 Fantasy points) and Tua Tagovailoa (14.3 points) were both held in check by New England, and Prescott will probably struggle again in this matchup as well.
LAR L.A. Rams • #9
Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Stafford's offensive line was battered in Week 3 at Cincinnati, and he was sacked seven times. Now he faces a Colts defense that is tied for second in the NFL in sacks with 12. Stafford also has four interceptions and two touchdowns in his past two games against the 49ers and Bengals, and he has just two games with more than 20 Fantasy points in his past 16 outings going back to 2021. It's hard to bench him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but I expect him to once again struggle, especially if his offensive line is without right guard Joe Noteboom (knee) and left tackle Alaric Jackson (thigh).
TB Tampa Bay • #6
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Mayfield turned back into a pumpkin in Week 3 against Philadelphia with 12.0 Fantasy points, which snapped his two-game streak of scoring at least 20 points to start the season. I don't expect him to get back on track in Week 4 at New Orleans, and the Saints are allowing an average of just 14.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this season, including two touchdowns and four interceptions. Mike Evans also has a terrible history against the Saints and Marshon Lattimore -- In 10 games against Lattimore, Evans has scored more than 12.8 PPR points just once and has more than 64 yards only twice -- and if Evans is negated then Mayfield could really struggle.
Sam Howell QB
WAS Washington • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Howell had a historic game in Week 3 against Buffalo for all the wrong reasons. He had four interceptions and was sacked nine times, becoming the first quarterback to be sacked nine times while throwing four interceptions in a single game since Warren Moon vs. Dallas in 1985. Also, the 19 sacks the Commanders have allowed so far are tied for the second most through three games of a season since 1970. And now Howell has to face the Eagles and their defensive line. Good luck. I'm sitting him in all formats in Week 4.