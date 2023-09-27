Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -1.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 19.5 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 655 RUYDS 74 TD 8 INT 1 FPTS/G 27.2 Love was impressive in Week 3 against New Orleans when he rallied the Packers from a 17-point deficit to win 18-17 in his first start at Lambeau Field. He scored 26.3 Fantasy points against the Saints, and he's now scored at least that many points in all three starts this season. He's done that without Christian Watson (hamstring) for all three games, as well as being without Aaron Jones (hamstring) for the past two outings, and having offensive line issues. Watson and Jones are hopeful to play Thursday night against the Lions, which makes Love that much more appealing as a starter in all leagues. Detroit also has allowed at least 23.5 Fantasy points to a quarterback in two of three games this season.

Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL JAC -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 19.8 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 736 RUYDS 59 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 15.7 Missed touchdowns have hurt Lawrence the past two weeks against the Chiefs and Texans, and he comes into Week 4 against the Falcons in London having scored a combined 25.6 Fantasy points in his past two outings. I expect him to bounce back against Atlanta, and the Falcons have allowed Jordan Love (26.3 Fantasy points) and Jared Goff (20.0 points) to have productive outings in the past two games. Look for Lawrence to get back on the same page with Calvin Ridley in this matchup, as Ridley is facing his former team, and I still trust Lawrence as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 4.

Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -1 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 20.6 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 736 RUYDS 22 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 18.6 Smith gets a chance to beat up on the Giants in Week 4, much like Joshua Dobbs and Brock Purdy did in the past two games. Dobbs scored 27.2 Fantasy points against the Giants in Week 2, and Purdy had 24.2 points against the Giants in Week 3. Both of those games were on the road, but Smith's best game this season was on the road in Week 2 at Detroit when he scored 27.1 Fantasy points. Smith faced the Giants in Week 8 last year at home, and he scored 23.1 Fantasy points. I could see a similar outing for Smith on Monday night.