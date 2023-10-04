Anthony Richardson QB IND Indianapolis • #5

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -1 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 17.9 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 479 RUYDS 131 TD 7 INT 1 FPTS/G 24.7 Richardson has been nothing short of spectacular to start his rookie campaign, and he just scored 33.6 Fantasy points against the Rams in Week 4. He also had 22.9 Fantasy points in Week 1 against Jacksonville and 17.7 points at Houston in Week 2 in just the first half before he suffered a concussion. His rushing production has been impressive with at least 10 Fantasy points using his legs in each outing, and the Titans have already allowed two quarterbacks (Justin Herbert and Deshaun Watson) to score at least 25.2 Fantasy points this year.

Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -4 O/U 52 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 17.5 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 1214 RUYDS 17 TD 11 INT 4 FPTS/G 25.5 Cousins had his first game this season with fewer than 20 Fantasy points in Week 4 at Carolina, but prior to that he scored at least 31.7 points in each of his previous two outings against the Eagles and Chargers. He should rebound against the Chiefs with the Vikings likely chasing points, and I like Cousins as a potential top-five quarterback in Week 5. Zach Wilson in Week 4 is the lone quarterback to top 20-plus Fantasy points against Kansas City this year, but Cousins should pile up stats this week in garbage time.

Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV GB -2 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 20.4 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 901 RUYDS 72 TD 10 INT 3 FPTS/G 25.3 Love had his first game under 26.3 Fantasy points in Week 4 against Detroit, but he still managed 19.6 points. He struggled against the Lions, but that production is still a solid floor if that's going to be what a poor game looks like. I'm hopeful we see better production from Christian Watson and Aaron Jones in Week 5 at Las Vegas to support Romeo Doubs. And the matchup with the Raiders is a favorable one since Las Vegas has allowed three quarterbacks in a row (Josh Allen, Kenny Pickett and Justin Herbert) to score at least 22.5 Fantasy points. Love should rebound in Week 5 and once again has top-10 upside.

Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR DET -9.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1029 RUYDS 12 TD 7 INT 3 FPTS/G 19.6 I'll probably have Goff as a starting option in every home game this year, and he has top-10 upside this week against the Panthers. In nine home games last year, Goff averaged 26.5 Fantasy points per game, and he's averaging 24.5 Fantasy points in two games in Detroit this year. We'll see if Jameson Williams makes a big impact in his 2023 debut, and that's just another weapon for Goff to lean on. No quarterback has topped 17.4 Fantasy points against Carolina because teams have run all over the Panthers, which could happen here. But I'll still take my chances with Goff when he's playing at home.