In one-quarterback leagues, QB is generally viewed as the deepest position in Fantasy Football. Week 5 is going to put that to the test. With Justin Herbert, Geno Smith, Deshaun Watson, and Baker Mayfield on a bye, you may even be considering starting Joe Burrow or Dak Prescott despite their horrific starts. I am not. Neither one ranks as a top-18 QB for me this week. Does that make them droppable? I'm not there yet, but it's a fair question.

Burrow is the easiest call. I'm not starting him until Week 9, but I'm not dropping him. He is a must-stash player. He has no floor right now and I'm not sure he has much of a ceiling until he gets healthy. I wouldn't expect that to happen before his Week 7 bye, and I'm not starting him in Week 8 against the 49ers either. Hopefully he's himself by Week 9, Tee Higgins is healthy and the Bengals can salvage their season, and their Fantasy managers' seasons.

Week 5 Previews: RB TE WR

Prescott is more difficult. He plays the 49ers this week, which is a clear no-go. But he's at the Chargers in Week 6. I would plan on starting Prescott in that matchup. How he does in that game will determine whether he's droppable going into his Week 7 bye. As bad as Prescott has been, I could see three shootouts in the Fantasy playoffs against the Bills, Dolphins, and Lions, so I'm not ready to throw in the towel yet and I won't be moved by a bad game against San Francisco.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

3.3 -- Joe Burrow is averaging 3.3 air yards per completion. The Bengals have no shot at big plays right now.

-- Joe Burrow is averaging 3.3 air yards per completion. The Bengals have no shot at big plays right now. 8.7% -- Among QBs with at least 100 attempts, no QB has had a higher percentage dropped than Patrick Mahomes. There is room for a wide receiver to take a big role if one of them would step up.

-- Among QBs with at least 100 attempts, no QB has had a higher percentage dropped than Patrick Mahomes. There is room for a wide receiver to take a big role if one of them would step up. 6 -- Daniel Jones is tied for the league lead in interceptions with six. It does not look like last year's improvements in ball protection stuck.

-- Daniel Jones is tied for the league lead in interceptions with six. It does not look like last year's improvements in ball protection stuck. 9.1 -- Brock Purdy is averaging 9.1 yards per attempt. He and Tua Tagovailoa are the only QBs above 8.1.

-- Brock Purdy is averaging 9.1 yards per attempt. He and Tua Tagovailoa are the only QBs above 8.1. 4 -- Anthony Richardson has four rushing touchdowns in nine quarters of play.

-- Anthony Richardson has four rushing touchdowns in nine quarters of play. 24 -- Sam Howell has been sacked a league-worst 24 times. He ranks third at 2.6 seconds per dropback.

-- Sam Howell has been sacked a league-worst 24 times. He ranks third at 2.6 seconds per dropback. 1,206 -- C.J. Stroud has thrown for 1,206 yards and zero interceptions in his first four games.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Sam Howell QB WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI WAS -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 21.3 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 961 RUYDS 82 TD 5 INT 5 FPTS/G 16.1 Zach Wilson QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -2 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 14.8 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 712 RUYDS 57 TD 4 INT 4 FPTS/G 12.5 Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 15.8 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 908 RUYDS 43 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 15.7 Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL SF -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 18.4 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 1019 RUYDS 24 TD 7 INT 0 FPTS/G 20.8

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Jimmy Garoppolo QB LV Las Vegas • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 12th QB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats PAYDS 709 RUYDS 19 TD 5 INT 6 FPTS/G 16.7 Sam Howell was the best streaming option at the start of the week, but he's rostered in 71% of leagues as of Thursday.. As long as Garoppolo clears the protocol, he will be a top-15 QB who I would start over both Burrow and Prescott. Garoppolo has been a new man in Las Vegas, leading the NFL in air yards per completion and taking just four sacks in his first three games. He'll be at home and likely chasing the score against the Packers. Zach Wilson QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -1.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats PAYDS 712 RUYDS 57 TD 4 INT 4 FPTS/G 12.5 Zach Wilson over Joe Burrow? Yes, this week I would. Part of it is that Wilson did look a lot better last week against the Chiefs. A bigger part is that the Broncos have the worst defense in the NFL. And, of course, the biggest part is that Burrow simply is not himself. Denver has surrendered at least 19 Fantasy points to every quarterback it has faced.

One To Stash (QB Preview) Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 19th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 43% While Murray isn't ready to return to practice like Jonathan Taylor and Cooper Kupp, their return is a reminder that Murray is coming. This Cardinals team is much scrappier than we expected and the addition of Michael Wilson has really helped their receiving corps. Expect Murray to be a borderline top-12 QB once he's healthy.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -5 O/U 52 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 18.1 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 1214 RUYDS 17 TD 11 INT 4 FPTS/G 25.5 Cousins finally had a stinker in Week 4, which you would expect to mean lower roster rate and price. But he's at home against the Chiefs in the game with the highest total on the slate. For the third straight week he's projected as a top-three QB for me, and even after last week's debacle he ranks at QB3, behind only Josh Allen and Justin Herbert for the season.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. If anything, Wilson should be much less popular than he was last week. The Jets have a legitimately good defense, but Wilson looks like a legitimately good quarterback right now. I'm not sure who has more revenge motivation in this game, but I would expect Sean Payton to try to prove a point with his quarterback in this one.

QB Preview Heath's projections

My full set of Week 5 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 5. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.