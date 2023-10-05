The Indianapolis Colts welcomed Jonathan Taylor back to practice this week and he was a full participant in Wednesday's practice. On Thursday he talked to the media and sounded very much like someone who intends to play for the Colts very soon. We don't know 100% for sure that Taylor will suit up for Week 5, but we do know that he's a very risky start if he does.

When Taylor is 100% healthy, he should dominate touches, but in his very first game back there is significant risk that Zack Moss sees more touches than we like. And we still don't have a great read on exactly how many running back touches will be available in the average Anthony Richardson start. Last week we saw a significant decrease in both carries and targets for Moss.

The bigger issue is the matchup. The Titans haven't given up more than 71 yards rushing in a game all season. Only one team has scored a rushing touchdown against them. They're surrendering just 3.1 yards per carry and 12.5 PPR FPPG to the position in 2023. If those points get split up even a little, neither Taylor or Moss will be startable.

There are four teams on a bye and you've been waiting a month to use Taylor. I understand if he is your best option this week. But there's a low floor and low ceiling against the Titans.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 5 RB Preview:

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 5 at this time. Here's what it means:

Javonte Williams RB DEN Denver • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Look for Jaleel McLaughlin and Samaje Perine to share the load in Williams' absence.

RB Preview Numbers to know

27 -- Tony Pollard already has 27 rush attempts in the red zone. He had 23 all of last season.

Tony Pollard already has 27 rush attempts in the red zone. He had 23 all of last season. 63 -- Miles Sanders is on pace for a career-high 63 receptions. The efficiency has been awful, but it will be hard for him to bust if this keeps up.

-- Miles Sanders is on pace for a career-high 63 receptions. The efficiency has been awful, but it will be hard for him to bust if this keeps up. 12 -- David Montgomery leads the NFL with 12 broken tackles.

-- David Montgomery leads the NFL with 12 broken tackles. 9.7 -- De'Von Achane is averaging 9.7 yards per carry before contact. Raheem Mostert is tied for second at 4.2.

-- De'Von Achane is averaging 9.7 yards per carry before contact. Raheem Mostert is tied for second at 4.2. 30 -- Christian McCaffrey is averaging 30 FPPG. That seems unsustainable, but he did average 29.3 in 2019.

-- Christian McCaffrey is averaging 30 FPPG. That seems unsustainable, but he did average 29.3 in 2019. 18 -- Jaylen Warren's 18 catches is tied for second among all running backs this season.

-- Jaylen Warren's 18 catches is tied for second among all running backs this season. 14 -- Alvin Kamara saw 14 targets in his Week 4 return, Austin Ekeler was the only running back who saw that many targets in a game last year.

-- Alvin Kamara saw 14 targets in his Week 4 return, Austin Ekeler was the only running back who saw that many targets in a game last year. 60% -- Isiah Pacheco set a career high in snap share last week at 60%. He's trending towards being a must-start running back.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 5 Adds (RB Preview) Samaje Perine RB DEN Denver • #25

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ DEN -2 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats RUYDS 66 REC 11 REYDS 95 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.8 While McLaughlin is more exciting and has more rest-of-season upside, Perine has played more snaps every week including last week. The Jets have had troubles with pass-catching running backs, and Perine has seen 13 targets to just four for McLaughlin. It should not surprise anyone if Perine is the better option in Week 5. Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -10 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 55% YTD Stats RUYDS 119 REC 11 REYDS 57 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.2 Miles Sanders is bothered by his groin again and Carolina has a terrible matchup in Week 5. Hubbard could get a quarter or more of garbage time and Carolina is throwing to its backs a lot. You could do a lot worse as a desperation flex.

Stashes (RB Preview) Kendre Miller RB NO New Orleans • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -1 O/U 39 OPP VS RB 18th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats RUYDS 37 REC 2 REYDS 5 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.1 The Saints didn't hold back at all on 28-year-old Alvin Kamara in his first game back. With Jamaal Williams on IR, Miller is the next man up if Kamara struggles with this workload or suffers an injury.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 14 RB RNK 4th YTD Stats RUYDS 51 REC 13 REYDS 33 TD 0 FPTS/G 21.4 I was the low guy on Kamara last week because I was worried about his fitness and how much the Saints would use him. Those concerns were put to bed early and now we can view Kamara like a top-12 running back for as long as he holds up. With the state of Derek Carr's shoulder, this could be another big target game for Kamara, and he is priced as the ninth most expensive running back on the slate on FanDuel.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline James Conner RB ARI Arizona • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 14.9 RB RNK 9th YTD Stats RUYDS 318 REC 8 REYDS 30 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.7 Conner has been legitimately great, but the combination of his age and his team situation mean he won't often be one of the most popular backs each week. This matchup with the Bengals should be a close game and Conner has averaged 19 touches in the three games the Cardinals won or stayed within one score.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

