Tight end has certainly lived up to its reputation as the worst position in Fantasy Football. Only seven tight ends are averaging even 10 Fantasy points per game. But one of those tight ends has been one of the true bright spots, rookie Sam LaPorta.

LaPorta ranks fourth among tight ends in targets per route run at 25.7% and second in overall target share at 21.8%. Maybe most impressive is that his 2.30 yards per route run is best among all tight ends with a double-digit target share this season. Pretty awesome, indeed.

With Jameson Williams returning this week, I would understand questions about whether LaPorta can keep this up. We won't know for sure until we see Williams at 100% in an NFL game but my current expectation is that Williams doesn't impact LaPorta at all in 2023. He'll probably see a little regression naturally, and he'll certainly have frustrating weeks, but I feel far more confident in LaPorta as a Fantasy starter rest of season than I do Williams.

LaPorta is a top six tight end this week, and there is little reason to believe he'll give that spot up rest of season. Buy him and start him.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 5:

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 5 at this time. Here's what it means:

Luke Musgrave TE GB Green Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Musgrave is in the concussion protocol; you should not start a Packers tight end

TE Preview Numbers to Know

242 -- Sam LaPorta's 242 yards through his first four games is the most since Mike Ditka.

-- Sam LaPorta's 242 yards through his first four games is the most since Mike Ditka. 6.0 -- Travis Kelce's 6.0 yards per target would be a career low. Is he not yet healed or showing signs of age?

-- Travis Kelce's 6.0 yards per target would be a career low. Is he not yet healed or showing signs of age? 1 -- The Cowboys have allowed one touchdown to a tight end since the start of the 2022 season.

-- The Cowboys have allowed one touchdown to a tight end since the start of the 2022 season. 24.8% -- Zach Ertz leads all tight ends with a 24.8% target share.

-- Zach Ertz leads all tight ends with a 24.8% target share. 4 -- Dawson Knox has four end zone targets this season, tied with Kelce and Pat Freiermuth for most among tight ends.

-- Dawson Knox has four end zone targets this season, tied with Kelce and Pat Freiermuth for most among tight ends. 7.73 -- Dallas Goedert's route depth is actually the seventh highest among all tight ends. Hopefully that translates into yards at some point.

-- Dallas Goedert's route depth is actually the seventh highest among all tight ends. Hopefully that translates into yards at some point. 68% -- Mark Andrews leads all tight ends with a 68% slot rate. He's essentially WR1 for the Ravens.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

George Kittle TE SF San Francisco • #85

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL SF -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 11th PROJ PTS 10.1 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 19 REYDS 148 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.2 Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 9th PROJ PTS 9.2 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 25 REYDS 147 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.4 Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -2 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 5.1 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 18 REYDS 136 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.7 Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU ATL -2 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 7.8 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 21 REYDS 121 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.8

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 5 Streamers (TE Preview) Zach Ertz TE ARI Arizona • #86

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 27th TE RNK 8th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 30 REYDS 136 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.4 Few players have done less with more than Ertz. Yes, that's what I meant to type. He ranks fourth at the position with 20 catches but 16th in yards, and he hasn't scored yet. He should have scored in Week 4, but he dropped it. All those negatives being said, he's still seeing an enormous target share and tight end is too bad of a position to just ignore that. Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -2 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 18 REYDS 136 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.7 Conklin has 17 targets over the last three weeks, Zach Wilson is looking better and the Denver Broncos have arguably the worst defense in the NFL. That's not quite enough to make Conklin a top-12 tight end, but it does make him a good bye-week replacement and a start over Tyler Higbee if Cooper Kupp is back.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline T.J. Hockenson TE MIN Minnesota • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -5 O/U 53 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 12.7 TE RNK 3rd YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 31 REYDS 203 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.8 I'm going right back to Hockenson this week in a great matchup against the Chiefs. They have given up the fifth-most receptions to tight ends and the ninth-most yards. I expect 40-plus passes from the Vikings again this weekend, and Hockenson may see 10 of them.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NE -1.5 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 7.8 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 23 REYDS 176 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.7 Henry didn't score last week, and it's another terrible matchup against the Saints, so I would expect his roster rate to be minuscule. But he has 50-plus yards in three of four games, and the Saints did just give up a touchdown to Cade Otton. Kelce and Hockenson should be your top two choices, but Henry is the best option under $6,000 on FanDuel, and the bonus is he's also contrarian.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 5 Fantasy football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 5. Projected stats for all starting tight ends are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections over at SportsLine.