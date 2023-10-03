The bye weeks are here -- with Cleveland, Seattle, Tampa Bay and the Chargers off in Week 5 -- which means managing your Fantasy roster is even more challenging. You could have some tough decisions to make with players on your bench.

For example, are you able to roster backup players who have plenty of upside like Zach Charbonnet, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Elijah Moore and Quentin Johnston if you have key players on a bye or dealing with an injury? I hope the answer is yes, but we know it's not easy if your roster is dealing with several issues.

It could also be a problem if you have to carry multiple quarterbacks or tight ends, and you might have to drop someone important to fill a hole. It's usually around this time that you start petitioning your commissioner for extra roster spots in the future, but that's not going to help you now.

And, when it comes to the waiver wire for Week 5, you have to determine which players who are available can help you in the short term (Jaleel McLaughlin for example) or the long-term (Jameson Williams and Michael Wilson), and if you can afford to roster these guys. This is a tricky time of year for most Fantasy managers.

We'll help you navigate these roster decisions as best we can. We'll tell you the players to prioritize and who to drop, and hopefully your roster will remain competitive with all the byes coming up between now and Week 14. So let's get to it with your waiver wire options for Week 5.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

On a bye: Justin Herbert, Geno Smith, Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield

Justin Herbert, Geno Smith, Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield Injuries: Justin Herbert (finger), Deshaun Watson (shoulder), Matthew Stafford (hip), Kenny Pickett (knee), Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) and Kyler Murray (knee)

Justin Herbert (finger), Deshaun Watson (shoulder), Matthew Stafford (hip), Kenny Pickett (knee), Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) and Kyler Murray (knee) Check to see if available in shallow leagues: C.J. Stroud (68 percent rostered). Stroud has been nothing short of awesome to start his NFL career, and Fantasy managers should buy into him as a No. 1 quarterback heading into Week 5 at Atlanta. He's scored at least 24.6 Fantasy points in three games in a row, he has no interceptions on the season and he hasn't been sacked in his past two outings against Jacksonville and Pittsburgh. With the way his receivers are playing, Stroud should continue to post quality stats for the rest of the year.



Add in this order:

Week 5 Waiver Priority List Sam Howell QB WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI WAS -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 32% YTD Stats PAYDS 961 RUYDS 82 TD 5 INT 5 FPTS/G 16.1 Howell was one of the best surprises in Week 4 at Philadelphia with how he bounced back after a disastrous performance in Week 3 against Buffalo. Against the Bills, Howell scored 0.6 Fantasy points when he had four interceptions and was sacked nine times. He finished with 290 passing yards and a touchdown and 40 rushing yards against the Eagles, and he should carry that momentum into a positive matchup against the Bears on Thursday night. Chicago has allowed every opposing quarterback this season to score at least 20.4 Fantasy points, with three of them (Jordan Love, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson) scoring at least 28.2 points. Howell is a great sleeper for Week 5, and he's worth adding for at least 5 percent of your FAB. Joshua Dobbs QB ARI Arizona • #9

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 19th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats PAYDS 814 RUYDS 141 TD 5 INT 0 FPTS/G 18.7 Dobbs has looked better each of the past three weeks, and he's doing a nice job with his Fantasy production over that span with an average of 24.6 points against the Giants, Cowboys and 49ers. He should definitely be rostered in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, and he has a favorable matchup in Week 5 against the Bengals, who allow an average of 19.4 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. I'm not sure Fantasy managers in one-quarterback leagues are ready to trust Dobbs, despite his production, but he's a starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 5 given the players on a bye. And keep in mind that Kyler Murray (knee) isn't expected to return any time soon. Add Dobbs for at least 15 percent of your FAB in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues where available. Zach Wilson QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #2

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -2 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats PAYDS 712 RUYDS 57 TD 4 INT 4 FPTS/G 12.5 Wilson had one of the best performances of his career in Week 4 against Kansas City when he completed 28-of-39 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns, and he added 14 rushing yards for 23.2 Fantasy points. He should have had a third touchdown that Tyler Conklin dropped, and maybe we were too quick to judge Wilson after tough matchups against the Cowboys and Patriots in the past two games. He has the chance for another quality outing in Week 5 at Denver since the Broncos have been miserable against opposing quarterbacks all season, ranking No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to the position at 31.3 points. I would start Wilson in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 5, and he's worth adding in those formats for at least 10 percent of your FAB. Mitch Trubisky QB PIT Pittsburgh • #10

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -4.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 3rd QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 18 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0.7 We don't know how long Kenny Pickett (knee) is going to be out, but Trubisky will start in his place, making him viable in deeper Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. He's not going to be great, and in his first three starts in 2022, he averaged just 14.3 Fantasy points. But those points could matter if you need a replacement starter, and hopefully Diontae Johnson (hamstring) and Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) are able to return in Week 7. Trubisky is worth adding in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Taylor Heinicke QB ATL Atlanta • #4

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU ATL -1 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 7th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats PAYDS 744 RUYDS 47 TD 4 INT 3 FPTS/G 12.4 Arthur Smith said Monday that Desmond Ridder will remain the Falcons starter, but it feels like a change could be coming soon. In Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, you might want to stash Heinicke now just to see what develops. He could turn into a viable starter in those formats, and he's worth adding for 1 percent of your FAB. In 2022, Heinicke averaged 15.6 Fantasy points in the nine games he played for the Commanders. Bailey Zappe QB NE New England • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NE -1.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 16th QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 57 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 2.2 Bill Belichick said Monday that Mac Jones will remain the Patriots starter, but Jones will likely be on a short leash if he continues to struggle. New England is now 1-3 on the season, and Jones was miserable against Dallas in Week 4 with two interceptions and a lost fumble. Zappe might not fare much better, but in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues you might consider adding him just in case you need a replacement option. He's worth adding in those formats for 1 percent of your FAB.





WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

On a bye : Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley, Jerome Ford, Kareem Hunt, Rashaad White, Sean Tucker, Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet



: Austin Ekeler, Joshua Kelley, Jerome Ford, Kareem Hunt, Rashaad White, Sean Tucker, Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet Injuries: Austin Ekeler (ankle), Saquon Barkley (ankle), Jonathan Taylor (ankle), Javonte Williams (hip), Elijah Mitchell (knee), Jamaal Williams (hamstring), Jeff Wilson (abdomen), Rico Dowdle (hip) and Keontay Ingram (neck)

Austin Ekeler (ankle), Saquon Barkley (ankle), Jonathan Taylor (ankle), Javonte Williams (hip), Elijah Mitchell (knee), Jamaal Williams (hamstring), Jeff Wilson (abdomen), Rico Dowdle (hip) and Keontay Ingram (neck) Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Khalil Herbert (79 percent rostered), Zach Charbonnet (77 percent), Elijah Mitchell (73 percent), Tyjae Spears (69 percent) and Samaje Perine (65 percent). Herbert was fantastic in Week 4 against Denver with 18 carries for 103 yards and four catches for 19 yards and a touchdown on five targets. He was clearly the best running back for the Bears, and he played 78 percent of the snaps, compared to 22 percent for Roschon Johnson. I'm not ready to give up on Johnson yet, but Herbert has the potential to be a No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 5 at Washington. ... Charbonnet remains the backup in Seattle to Kenneth Walker III, but he has some flex appeal in his role. And he's a lottery ticket if something ever happened to Walker. ... Mitchell and Spears remain high-end handcuffs to roster in all leagues. If given an expanded role, both could be lottery tickets for Fantasy managers. Hopefully, this knee injury for Mitchell isn't a long-term concern, so keep an eye on Jordan Mason (3 percent) just in case. ... Perine could get a boost in value with Javonte Williams (hip) banged up, but Jaleel McLaughlin has more upside. While Perine played the most snaps of any Broncos running back in Week 4 at Chicago, he finished with just six carries for 12 yards and two catches for 23 yards on two targets. We'll see what happens in Week 5 against the Jets if Williams is out, but I would only use Perine as a flex, even in an expanded role.



Week 5 Waiver Priority List Jaleel McLaughlin RB DEN Denver • #38

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ DEN -2 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK 20th ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats RUYDS 92 REC 4 REYDS 25 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.1 McLaughlin will be the prize free agent this week, regardless of position. With Javonte Williams (hip) hurt, McLaughlin could be the starter for the Broncos in Week 5 against the Jets. And he might have earned a bigger role moving forward as well. Sean Payton said Monday of McLaughlin's performance against Chicago in Week 4 that "he was explosive in the run and the pass. He gave us some juice, so we'll continue to look at his role." Against Chicago, McLaughlin had seven carries for 72 yards and three catches for 32 yards and a touchdown on three targets. He'll share touches with Samaje Perine, but McLaughlin has more upside and should be considered a No. 2 running back in all leagues against the Jets. We don't know how long Williams will be out, but McLaughlin is worth adding for up to 15 percent of your FAB. Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -9 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK 33rd ROSTERED 52% YTD Stats RUYDS 119 REC 11 REYDS 57 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.2 Miles Sanders played in Week 3 against Minnesota despite missing practice Friday with a groin injury, but he was limited to 43 percent of the snaps in a competitive game. Hubbard played 54 percent of the snaps and had 14 carries for 41 yards and two catches for 12 yards on two targets against the Vikings. We'll see what happens in Week 5 at Detroit, but it might make sense to add Hubbard where available in case Sanders has to miss any time. Hubbard also had nine carries for 60 yards and two catches for 9 yards on two targets in Week 1 at Atlanta and five catches for 34 yards on five targets in Week 2 against New Orleans. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your FAB. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT BAL -4.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK 36th ROSTERED 52% YTD Stats RUYDS 83 REC 3 REYDS 12 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.2 The Ravens backfield continues to be a work in progress with J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) lost for the season, and it will likely remain a committee with two or three players sharing touches for the foreseeable future. For now, Gus Edwards is the lead running back, and he played 69 percent of the snaps in Week 4 at Cleveland. Hill returned from a one-game absence with a toe injury and played just 12 percent of the snaps, but he managed just three carries for 33 yards and no catches. I still have moderate expectations for Hill, who looked better than Edwards prior to hurting his toe in Week 2, and you should add Hill where available for up to 5 percent of your FAB. And, if you have an IR spot, you might want to stash Mitchell, who could return from his shoulder injury as early as Week 5. He had a strong training camp, and he offers plenty of upside. Mitchell ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash after piling up 2,584 rushing yards and 505 receiving yards over his final two seasons at East Carolina. He's worth 1 percent of your FAB. Keaton Mitchell RB BAL Baltimore • #34

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -4.5 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 7th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats RUYDS 47 REC 3 REYDS 14 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.3 Rivers has established himself as the No. 2 running back for the Rams behind Kyren Williams, and Rivers is worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your FAB. In Week 4 at Indianapolis, Rivers worked behind Williams and had nine carries for 47 yards and two catches for 10 yards on two targets. If something were to happen to Williams, Rivers would be worth using as at least a flex option in all leagues. Deuce Vaughn RB DAL Dallas • #42

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 13th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats RUYDS 33 REC 4 REYDS 18 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.3 Rico Dowdle (hip) was injured in Week 4 against New England, and we'll see how long he's out. Vaughn now has the chance to be the No. 2 running back in Dallas behind Tony Pollard, and Vaughn would be a handcuff to roster if Dowdle misses any time. Should something happen to Pollard while Dowdle is out, Vaughn would then become at least a flex option in the majority of leagues. Vaughn is worth adding for 1 percent of your FAB. Latavius Murray RB BUF Buffalo • #28

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC BUF -5.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK 42nd ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats RUYDS 77 REC 6 REYDS 48 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.6 Murray has established himself as the No. 2 running back in Buffalo ahead of Damien Harris, so he's the handcuff to roster for James Cook. It would likely be a tandem for Murray and Harris if Cook were to miss any time, but Murray has at least six total touches in each of the past three games, with two touchdowns over that span. He's been a factor at the goal line already this season as well, and Murray is worth adding for 1 percent of your FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

On a bye: Keenan Allen, Josh Palmer, Quentin Johnston, Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Trey Palmer, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Keenan Allen, Josh Palmer, Quentin Johnston, Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Trey Palmer, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba Injuries: Mike Evans (hamstring), Tee Higgins (ribs), Cooper Kupp (hamstring), Diontae Johnson (hamstring), Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), Rashod Bateman (hamstring), Zay Jones (knee), Treylon Burks (knee) and Jonathan Mingo (concussion)

Mike Evans (hamstring), Tee Higgins (ribs), Cooper Kupp (hamstring), Diontae Johnson (hamstring), Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), Rashod Bateman (hamstring), Zay Jones (knee), Treylon Burks (knee) and Jonathan Mingo (concussion) Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Romeo Doubs (81 percent rostered), Jahan Dotson (80 percent) and Josh Palmer (79 percent). Doubs should be rostered in 100 percent of leagues, and he has three games this season with at least 18.3 PPR points, including two in a row. His most impressive performance was Week 4 against Detroit with nine catches for 95 yards on 13 targets, and that was the first game Doubs played with Christian Watson. Doubs has top-20 upside in Week 5 at Las Vegas. ... Dotson showed signs of life in Week 4 at Philadelphia with a season-high nine targets, and he scored his first touchdown of the year. He only had four catches for 27 yards, but hopefully better days are ahead. If he was dropped in your league, and you have an open roster spot, consider adding Dotson heading into a great Week 5 matchup against Chicago. ... Palmer is worth holding with the Chargers on a bye, and you should consider adding him if you have an open roster spot. In the first game without Mike Williams (ACL) in Week 4 against Las Vegas, Palmer played 86 percent of the snaps and saw a season-high eight targets. He finished with three catches for 77 yards, and he could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues as the season goes on.



Week 5 Waiver Priority List Michael Wilson WR ARI Arizona • #14

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 16 REYDS 237 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.4 Wilson looked impressive in Week 4 at San Francisco with seven catches for 76 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets. This was after he had two catches for 86 yards on two targets in Week 3 against Dallas. He played more snaps than Rondale Moore against the Cowboys, and Wilson had just four fewer snaps than Moore against the 49ers. But Moore only had two targets and no catches, and it's clear Wilson is the better Fantasy option playing behind Marquise Brown. Zach Ertz also has a big role in the passing game, but I like the upside of Wilson as a stash candidate, especially with how well Josh Dobbs has played to start the season. Wilson is worth adding with 5-10 percent of your FAB. Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR DET -9 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 5th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 49% Williams had his suspension reduced from six games to four, and he's eligible to play in Week 5 against Carolina. We'll see what kind of role he has against the Panthers, but I want to stash Williams in all leagues to find out. It's been a disappointing start to his career so far since he was limited as a rookie coming off a torn ACL, got suspended for violating the NFL's gambling policy and then suffered a hamstring injury in August. But now that he's back and ready to go, there's huge upside in this Lions offense. He's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your FAB. Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI CIN -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 27 REYDS 127 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.4 Tee Higgins (ribs) said Monday that he doesn't intend to miss much time, if at all, after getting hurt in Week 4 at Tennessee. But we'll see what happens since the Bengals have a bye in Week 7, and Higgins could be cautious with this injury. Boyd hasn't done much this season in the No. 3 role behind Ja'Marr Chase and Higgins, and Joe Burrow's calf injury is a big reason why. But Boyd does have 24 targets in his past three games with Higgins, and he could see increased production with more volume if Higgins is out. Boyd is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -11 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 11 REYDS 61 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.9 I want to stash Robinson in deeper leagues, and I expect him to be the best receiver for the Giants moving forward. He didn't have a great performance on Monday night against Seattle with five catches for 40 yards on six targets, but none of the Giants played well in that outing. Robinson led the team in targets and tied for the lead in receptions, and it's an outing he can build on as he continues to work his way back from last year's torn ACL. If you have an open roster spot, stash Robinson for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Marvin Mims WR DEN Denver • #83

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ DEN -2 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 11 REYDS 242 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.1 I'm not sure what Sean Payton is waiting for to give Mims more playing time since he's played 17 snaps or less in all four outings this year. But when Mims does start playing more then the production could be impressive. He only had two targets in Week 4 at Chicago, but he caught both of them for 47 yards. He's averaging 26.9 yards per catch, and he's a dynamic playmaker with the ball in his hands. Big games could be coming down the road this season, and Mims is worth stashing on your bench if you have an open roster spot for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Rashee Rice WR KC Kansas City • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN KC -5 O/U 52 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 19 REYDS 140 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 At this point, the one Chiefs receiver that I want to stash is Rice over guys like Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney. Rice might not produce consistently right now, but he should have the most upside for a receiving corps that needs some juice. He was second on the team in targets in Week 4 at the Jets with five, and he finished with three catches for 32 yards. He also played at least 46 percent of the snaps the past two games, and I hope he'll continue to get more chances moving forward. If you have an open roster spot, stash Rice for up to 5 percent of your FAB. Michael Gallup WR DAL Dallas • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK 44th ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 17 REYDS 165 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.4 Gallup has looked good for the past two games against Arizona and Dallas, and he's established himself as the No. 2 receiver for the Cowboys opposite CeeDee Lamb, ahead of Brandin Cooks. Gallup has 11 catches for 152 yards on 13 targets over that span, and he scored at least 11 PPR points in each outing. We'll see if he can maintain this level of play, but Gallup is worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your FAB. Darnell Mooney WR CHI Chicago • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 40% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 12 REYDS 104 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.1 The Bears moving on from Chase Claypool, as well as Justin Fields looking much better throwing the ball in Week 4 against Denver, should give you confidence to add Mooney in deeper leagues heading into Week 5 at Washington. He had four catches for 51 yards on four targets against the Broncos, and he could turn into a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. Mooney is worth adding for 1 percent of your FAB. Curtis Samuel WR WAS Washington • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI WAS -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 19th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 20 REYDS 178 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.7 Samuel has two games this season with at least five targets, and he scored at least 11 PPR points in each outing. He just had eight targets in Week 4 at Philadelphia, and he finished with seven catches for 51 yards, along with a 1-yard touchdown run. It might be hard for Samuel to get consistent targets in this offense, which features Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Logan Thomas. But when he gets the chance to touch the ball, Samuel has proven he can deliver. He's worth adding in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your FAB. Terrace Marshall Jr. WR CAR Carolina • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -9 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 24 REYDS 114 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.9 Keep an eye on Jonathan Mingo (concussion) and his status for Week 5 at Detroit. With Mingo out in Week 4 against Minnesota, Marshall was a go-to option for Bryce Young with nine catches for 56 yards on 10 targets. He also had eight targets in Week 3 at Seattle and finished with five catches for 35 yards. It will likely be hard for Marshall to be productive when Mingo is healthy, and Marshall had six total targets in the first two games of the season. But in deeper leagues, Marshall could be worth adding for 1 percent of your FAB if Mingo remains out against the Lions.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

On a bye: David Njoku, Gerald Everett, Donald Parham Jr., Cade Otton and Noah Fant

David Njoku, Gerald Everett, Donald Parham Jr., Cade Otton and Noah Fant Injuries : Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), Tyler Higbee (thumb), Luke Musgrave (head), Juwan Johnson (calf), Donald Parham Jr. (wrist), Greg Dulcich (hamstring) and Irv Smith (hamstring)

: Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), Tyler Higbee (thumb), Luke Musgrave (head), Juwan Johnson (calf), Donald Parham Jr. (wrist), Greg Dulcich (hamstring) and Irv Smith (hamstring) Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Hunter Henry (78 percent rostered), Dalton Kincaid (77 percent) and Tyler Higbee (65 percent). Henry didn't have a great game in Week 4 at Dallas with four catches for 51 yards on five targets, but none of the Patriots did in a 38-3 loss. He almost caught a touchdown from Mac Jones, and I still like him as a low-end starter for the rest of the season. ... Kincaid was second on the Bills in targets (five) and receptions (four) against Miami in Week 4, but he only had 27 yards. It feels like a big game is coming, and he's worth stashing on your bench if you can carry two tight ends. ... Keep an eye on Higbee's thumb, but he's come alive the past two games in PPR with 10 catches for 135 yards on 16 targets. He scored at least 11.4 PPR points in each outing, and he's worth starting in PPR in Week 5 against the Eagles.

Week 5 Waiver Priority List Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 9th TE RNK 7th ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 17 TAR 25 REYDS 147 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.4 Ferguson had his best game of the season in Week 4 against New England with seven catches for 77 yards on seven targets, and he now has seven targets in three of four games. He's clearly a go-to option for Dak Prescott, and Fantasy managers should start to view him as a No. 1 tight end moving forward, even in a tough matchup at San Francisco in Week 5. Ferguson is worth adding in all leagues for 10-15 percent of your FAB. Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 1st TE RNK 9th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 24 REYDS 189 TD 2 FPTS/G 12.3 Kmet was a star in Week 4 against Denver with seven catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets, and he now has three games this year with at least six targets. He should continue to be a go-to option for Justin Fields, and Fantasy managers should start to view him as a low-end starter moving forward, even in a tough matchup at Washington in Week 5. Kmet is worth adding in all leagues for 10 percent of your FAB. Zach Ertz TE ARI Arizona • #86

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 27th TE RNK 10th ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 30 REYDS 136 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.4 Ertz is worth trusting as a low-end starter in PPR, and he should be added for 5-10 percent of your FAB. In Week 4 at San Francisco, Ertz had six catches for 53 yards on 10 targets, and he should have caught a touchdown. This is now his third game this season with six catches and at least eight targets. He's yet to top 56 receiving yards or score a touchdown, but he will hopefully continue to be a reliable option in PPR for the rest of the year. Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI WAS -6.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 21st TE RNK 17th ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 14 REYDS 106 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.6 Thomas returned from his one-game absence with a concussion in Week 3 to modest totals at Philadelphia in Week 4 with three catches for 41 yards on three targets. He's now scored at least 7.3 PPR points in every game he's played, and Sam Howell is leaning on his tight ends. In deeper leagues, Thomas can be considered a low-end starter heading into Week 5 against Chicago, and he also faces the Falcons in Week 6 and the Giants in Week 7, which are favorable matchups. Thomas is worth adding for 1 percent of your FAB. Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -2 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 26th TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 18 REYDS 136 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.7 Conklin has scored at least 9.8 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he has at least five targets in three games in a row. He's sharing time and targets with C.J. Uzomah and Jeremy Ruckert, but Conklin was No. 2 in targets and receptions in Week 4 against the Chiefs behind only Garrett Wilson. In deeper leagues, Conklin can be a low-end starter heading into Week 5 at Denver, and he's worth adding for 1 percent of your FAB. Jonnu Smith TE ATL Atlanta • #81

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU ATL -1 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 18th TE RNK 24th ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 20 REYDS 179 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.2 Smith is doing what we hoped Kyle Pitts would do over the past three games. Smith has at least six targets in three games in a row, and he's scored at least 8.7 PPR points in each outing. He might have peaked in Week 4 at Jacksonville with six catches for 95 yards on six targets, and it doesn't appear like he's going to disappear, even though Pitts is on the roster. In deeper leagues, Smith is worth adding for 1 percent of your FAB.

WAIVER WIRE DST

Lions (19 percent rostered) vs. CAR

Dolphins (51 percent rostered) vs. NYG

Commanders (41 percent rostered) vs. CHI

Texans (19 percent rostered) at ATL

WAIVER WIRE KICKERS