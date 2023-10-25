Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DET -8 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 15.1 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1902 RUYDS 15 TD 13 INT 4 FPTS/G 21.1 Road Goff showed up again in Week 7 at Baltimore when he scored a season-low 9.4 Fantasy points, and he has now scored 16.0 points or less in three of four games away from Detroit this year. By comparison, Goff has scored at least 20.0 Fantasy points in all three home games, and he's averaging 27.4 points in Detroit. The Raiders have been great against opposing quarterbacks for the past three weeks, holding Jordan Love, Mac Jones and Tyson Bagent to 14.5 Fantasy points or less. But this is a step up in competition, and Goff should be fine in his own surroundings once again. I like Goff as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 8.

Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -5.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 0 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1230 RUYDS 14 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 13.8 I don't think you have to fear starting Burrow against the 49ers this week, and he remains a top-10 Fantasy option for me in Week 8. His calf injury is hopefully behind him, and he is averaging 23.6 Fantasy points in his past two outings against the Cardinals and Seahawks. San Francisco allowed Kirk Cousins to pass for 378 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Week 7, and Burrow is rested coming off a bye week. He scored 34.7 Fantasy points after his bye in 2022 at Pittsburgh in Week 11, and hopefully he can have another strong outing in this matchup with the 49ers.

Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB MIN -1 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 15.3 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 2057 RUYDS 16 TD 16 INT 5 FPTS/G 23.2 Cousins is coming off a strong game against San Francisco with 25.0 Fantasy points, and he has scored at least 23.9 points in four of his past six games. Now, his bad outings over that span have come on the road (13.6 Fantasy points at Carolina in Week 4 and 10.7 points at Chicago in Week 6), but he also attempted 31 passes or less in each of those contests. We want Cousins throwing the ball a lot (his best games this season have been at 44 pass attempts or more), and hopefully that happens at Green Bay. The Packers have allowed just one quarterback to score more than 16.5 Fantasy points this season, which was Desmond Ridder in Week 2 with 23.4 points. But I like Cousins to stay hot in this matchup on the road, and he remains a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for Week 8.