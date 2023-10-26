usatsi-19839413-joe-burrow-bengals-qb-pregame-2022-afc-divisional-1400.jpg

A lingering calf injury coupled with some poor performances from Tee Higgins, and a passing game mostly devoid of big plays has limited Joe Burrow to 13.8 FPPG this season. There are very good reasons to expect he will be the quarterback he was drafted to be very soon. I just don't want to count on him in Week 8.

I mostly expect that Burrow will come out of his bye healthy, and I rank him as a top eight QB rest of the season, but I'm going to be skeptical for at least one more week. That's partially because I would like to see Burrow look like Burrow before I start him. But it's mostly because he's going to San Francisco to face an elite defense that has lost two games in a row.

Kirk Cousins was just the second QB all season to score more than 15 Fantasy points against the 49ers. I do not want to bet on Burrow being No. 3.

After working through my projections for Week 8 over at Sportsline, I was pleasantly surprised to see a trio of young quarterbacks crack the top-12 as QB1 plays on this slate.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

  • 17 -- Kirk Cousins has had 17 passes dropped this season, more than anyone in the league.
  • 8.1 -- Lamar Jackson's 8.1 yards per pass attempt trails only Tua Tagovailoa and Brock Purdy. Jackson also leads all QBs with 363 rush yards.
  • 25.7% -- A league-high 25.7% of Russell Wilson's throws have gone to running backs this season.
  • 4.1 -- Josh Allen is averaging 4.1 rush attempts per game. He's never been below 6.4 in his career.
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Joe Burrow QB
CIN Cincinnati • #9
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -5.5 O/U 45.5
OPP VS QB
5th
PROJ PTS
16
QB RNK
21st
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1230
RUYDS
14
TD
7
INT
4
FPTS/G
13.8
player headshot
Geno Smith QB
SEA Seattle • #7
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE SEA -3 O/U 40
OPP VS QB
3rd
PROJ PTS
17.4
QB RNK
17th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1391
RUYDS
52
TD
7
INT
4
FPTS/G
16
player headshot
Gardner Minshew QB
IND Indianapolis • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NO IND -1 O/U 43.5
OPP VS QB
15th
PROJ PTS
14.6
QB RNK
15th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1187
RUYDS
37
TD
7
INT
4
FPTS/G
11
player headshot
Matthew Stafford QB
LAR L.A. Rams • #9
Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DAL DAL -6.5 O/U 45.5
OPP VS QB
4th
PROJ PTS
15.3
QB RNK
13th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1908
RUYDS
59
TD
7
INT
6
FPTS/G
16.3
player headshot
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV DET -8 O/U 45
OPP VS QB
19th
PROJ PTS
21.7
QB RNK
7th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1902
RUYDS
15
TD
13
INT
4
FPTS/G
21.1
Adds/Streamers (QB Preview)
player headshot
Baker Mayfield QB
TB Tampa Bay • #6
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BUF BUF -9.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS QB
2nd
QB RNK
21st
ROSTERED
58%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1363
RUYDS
99
TD
8
INT
4
FPTS/G
17.7
You really should not need a streaming QB this week. No one is on a bye and no streamer ranks inside my top 15. If you do, the Bills defense shouldn't scare you away from Baker Mayfield. They have suffered a ton of injuries and just allowed Mac Jones to score 23 against them.
player headshot
Tyson Bagent QB
CHI Chicago • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAC LAC -8.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS QB
30th
QB RNK
23rd
ROSTERED
13%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
245
RUYDS
28
TD
2
INT
1
FPTS/G
10.3
Bagent looked better than expected in his first start and now faces a Chargers defense that has been one of the worst in the NFL. He's a very good two-QB streaming option.
One To Stash (QB Preview)
player headshot
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BAL BAL -9.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS QB
1st
QB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
71%
Murray is the prize of the waiver wire at QB this week. We don't know if he'll return in Week 8, but he's close enough to a return that he should be rostered in more than 90% of leagues. He has never had a season below 20 FPPG and projects as a top-12 QB rest of season once he is activated.
Top DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Patrick Mahomes QB
KC Kansas City • #15
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DEN KC -8 O/U 46
OPP VS QB
32nd
PROJ PTS
27.8
QB RNK
2nd
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2017
RUYDS
214
TD
15
INT
6
FPTS/G
25.7
If I was playing two cash game lineups this week, I would have one with Mahomes and one with Lamar Jackson. With no teams on a bye there are plenty of cheap options available at other positions, but no cheap QBs I am super excited about. Travis Kelce has gotten healthy, Rashee Rice has emerged as a No. 1 wide receiver, and Mecole Hardman has returned. The slow start should be in the rearview mirror for Mahomes and the Chiefs offense.
Contrarian DFS Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs.
I would not expect Cousins to be a popular selection at Green Bay, and for good reason. The Packers are better against the pass than the run, and Cousins doesn't exactly have a great history at Lambeau. But he didn't have a great history in primetime before he lit up the 49ers on Monday Night Football. I'm more interested in what Cousins has done this season, which is perform like a top-six QB.
Heath's projections

