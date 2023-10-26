A lingering calf injury coupled with some poor performances from Tee Higgins, and a passing game mostly devoid of big plays has limited Joe Burrow to 13.8 FPPG this season. There are very good reasons to expect he will be the quarterback he was drafted to be very soon. I just don't want to count on him in Week 8.

Week 8 previews: TE RB WR

I mostly expect that Burrow will come out of his bye healthy, and I rank him as a top eight QB rest of the season, but I'm going to be skeptical for at least one more week. That's partially because I would like to see Burrow look like Burrow before I start him. But it's mostly because he's going to San Francisco to face an elite defense that has lost two games in a row.

Kirk Cousins was just the second QB all season to score more than 15 Fantasy points against the 49ers. I do not want to bet on Burrow being No. 3.

After working through my projections for Week 8 over at Sportsline, I was pleasantly surprised to see a trio of young quarterbacks crack the top-12 as QB1 plays on this slate.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

17 -- Kirk Cousins has had 17 passes dropped this season, more than anyone in the league.

-- Kirk Cousins has had 17 passes dropped this season, more than anyone in the league. 8.1 -- Lamar Jackson's 8.1 yards per pass attempt trails only Tua Tagovailoa and Brock Purdy. Jackson also leads all QBs with 363 rush yards.

-- Lamar Jackson's 8.1 yards per pass attempt trails only Tua Tagovailoa and Brock Purdy. Jackson also leads all QBs with 363 rush yards. 25.7% -- A league-high 25.7% of Russell Wilson's throws have gone to running backs this season.

-- A league-high 25.7% of Russell Wilson's throws have gone to running backs this season. 4.1 -- Josh Allen is averaging 4.1 rush attempts per game. He's never been below 6.4 in his career.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -5.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 16 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 1230 RUYDS 14 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 13.8 Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE SEA -3 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 17.4 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1391 RUYDS 52 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 16 Gardner Minshew QB IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO IND -1 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 14.6 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 1187 RUYDS 37 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 11 Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -6.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 15.3 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1908 RUYDS 59 TD 7 INT 6 FPTS/G 16.3 Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DET -8 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 21.7 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 1902 RUYDS 15 TD 13 INT 4 FPTS/G 21.1

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -9.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 2nd QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats PAYDS 1363 RUYDS 99 TD 8 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.7 You really should not need a streaming QB this week. No one is on a bye and no streamer ranks inside my top 15. If you do, the Bills defense shouldn't scare you away from Baker Mayfield. They have suffered a ton of injuries and just allowed Mac Jones to score 23 against them. Tyson Bagent QB CHI Chicago • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -8.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 30th QB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats PAYDS 245 RUYDS 28 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 10.3 Bagent looked better than expected in his first start and now faces a Chargers defense that has been one of the worst in the NFL. He's a very good two-QB streaming option.

One To Stash (QB Preview) Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -9.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 1st QB RNK NR ROSTERED 71% Murray is the prize of the waiver wire at QB this week. We don't know if he'll return in Week 8, but he's close enough to a return that he should be rostered in more than 90% of leagues. He has never had a season below 20 FPPG and projects as a top-12 QB rest of season once he is activated.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Patrick Mahomes QB KC Kansas City • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN KC -8 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 27.8 QB RNK 2nd YTD Stats PAYDS 2017 RUYDS 214 TD 15 INT 6 FPTS/G 25.7 If I was playing two cash game lineups this week, I would have one with Mahomes and one with Lamar Jackson. With no teams on a bye there are plenty of cheap options available at other positions, but no cheap QBs I am super excited about. Travis Kelce has gotten healthy, Rashee Rice has emerged as a No. 1 wide receiver, and Mecole Hardman has returned. The slow start should be in the rearview mirror for Mahomes and the Chiefs offense.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. I would not expect Cousins to be a popular selection at Green Bay, and for good reason. The Packers are better against the pass than the run, and Cousins doesn't exactly have a great history at Lambeau. But he didn't have a great history in primetime before he lit up the 49ers on Monday Night Football. I'm more interested in what Cousins has done this season, which is perform like a top-six QB.

QB Preview Heath's projections

My full set of Week 8 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 8. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.