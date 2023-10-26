Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer has seen seven or more targets in four straight games, just put up 133 yards on the Chiefs, and he's still being overlooked. I project him as a top 25 wide receiver in Week 8, and if his role stays the same, he may be a top 20 wide receiver rest of the season.

Week 8 previews: TE RB QB

Palmer's recent performance is more impressive because the Chiefs and Cowboys have been two of the best defenses in the NFL against opposing wide receivers. Palmer and Christian Kirk are the only receivers who have topped 100 yards against Kansas City. While he didn't do much against the Cowboys, he had three catches and a touchdown overturned because of offensive line penalties.

Palmer has played at least 97% of the snaps in each of his past two games and is the clear second option for Justin Herbert. Austin Ekeler's role has shrunk and Quentin Johnston has simply not mattered. If these things don't change in the second half, Palmer has top-15 upside.

Adam Thielen is coming off the bye and is one of the best values in DFS according to my weekly projections.

Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Brandon Aiyuk is a must-start WR.

Week 8 Adds (WR Preview) Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA Seattle • #11

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE SEA -3.5 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 68% YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 32 REYDS 173 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.2 Smith-Njigba's breakout came without DK Metcalf, but he didn't completely play Metcalf's role in Week 7. In fact, his snap share was lower in Week 7 than Week 6. I still believe the rookie has the upside to be the WR1 in Seattle as soon as the second half of this season. Kendrick Bourne WR NE New England • #84

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -9 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 51 REYDS 370 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.5 Bourne is more about current value than future. He has 18 targets in his past two games and now has three games this season with at least 18 PPR Fantasy points. He's the very definition of a boom/bust WR3, and those are worth a roster spot in most leagues.

Stashes (WR Preview) Marvin Mims WR DEN Denver • #83

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -7 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 13 REYDS 246 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.7 Mims has been electric when given the opportunity, but Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton are standing in his way. If the Broncos deal one or both at the deadline, Mims could become a full-time player.

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline A.J. Brown WR PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS PHI -6.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 18.3 WR RNK 3rd YTD Stats REC 52 TAR 75 REYDS 809 TD 3 FPTS/G 21.6 Brown will try to set an NFL record by going six consecutive games with at least 125 yards receiving, and I expect him to hit the mark. Considering Tyreek Hill has to face New England and Ja'Marr Chase is in San Francisco, Brown may be the WR1 overall this week.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jonathan Mingo WR CAR Carolina • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -3 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 6.6 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 29 REYDS 133 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.7 We're always looking for that rookie bump coming off a bye, and I'm certain the Texans will go to great lengths to limit Adam Thielen. Mingo is $4,900 on FanDuel, which fits in nicely with a stack of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

My full set of Week 8 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine.