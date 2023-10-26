josh-palmer-1400-us.jpg
Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer has seen seven or more targets in four straight games, just put up 133 yards on the Chiefs, and he's still being overlooked. I project him as a top 25 wide receiver in Week 8,  and if his role stays the same, he may be a top 20 wide receiver rest of the season. 

Palmer's recent performance is more impressive because the Chiefs and Cowboys have been two of the best defenses in the NFL against opposing wide receivers. Palmer and Christian Kirk are the only receivers who have topped 100 yards against Kansas City. While he didn't do much against the Cowboys, he had three catches and a touchdown overturned because of offensive line penalties.

Palmer has played at least 97% of the snaps in each of his past two games and is the clear second option for Justin Herbert. Austin Ekeler's role has shrunk and Quentin Johnston has simply not mattered. If these things don't change in the second half, Palmer has top-15 upside.

Here is the rest of the Week 8 WR Preview:

Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 8 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Brandon Aiyuk is a must-start WR.
Numbers to Know
  • 59% -- Rashee Rice played a career-high 59% of the snaps in Week 7. If the trends continue, he'll be a must-start WR in the Fantasy playoffs.
  • 33.9% -- Puka Nacua's 33.9% target share leads all wide receivers. That number is 36.6% since Cooper Kupp came back.
  • 8 -- George Pickens saw eight targets in Diontae Johnson's return. Wheels up, start Pickens confidently as a WR2.
  • 49.2% -- A.J. Brown has nearly a 50% share of the Eagles air yards.
  • 57.9% -- Garrett Wilson has been targeted on more than half of Zach Wilson's red-zone attempts. That is one way to overcome poor QB play.
Matchups that matter
Matchups that matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
player headshot
Michael Pittman WR
IND Indianapolis • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NO IND -1 O/U 43.5
OPP VS WR
15th
PROJ PTS
12.8
WR RNK
26th
YTD Stats
REC
42
TAR
65
REYDS
489
TD
2
FPTS/G
15
player headshot
Garrett Wilson WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG NYJ -2.5 O/U 36.5
OPP VS WR
21st
PROJ PTS
12.6
WR RNK
21st
YTD Stats
REC
32
TAR
55
REYDS
369
TD
2
FPTS/G
13.5
player headshot
Calvin Ridley WR
JAC Jacksonville
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PIT JAC -2.5 O/U 42
OPP VS WR
24th
PROJ PTS
11.6
WR RNK
30th
YTD Stats
REC
27
TAR
48
REYDS
368
TD
2
FPTS/G
11
player headshot
Terry McLaurin WR
WAS Washington • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS WR
32nd
PROJ PTS
10.6
WR RNK
22nd
YTD Stats
REC
37
TAR
51
REYDS
432
TD
1
FPTS/G
12.3
player headshot
Tyler Lockett WR
SEA Seattle • #16
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE SEA -3 O/U 40
OPP VS WR
1st
PROJ PTS
10.8
WR RNK
33rd
YTD Stats
REC
27
TAR
40
REYDS
289
TD
2
FPTS/G
11.7
player headshot
Marquise Brown WR
ARI Arizona • #2
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BAL BAL -8.5 O/U 44
OPP VS WR
11th
PROJ PTS
11.9
WR RNK
36th
YTD Stats
REC
32
TAR
60
REYDS
383
TD
3
FPTS/G
13
player headshot
D.J. Moore WR
CHI Chicago • #2
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAC LAC -8.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS WR
28th
PROJ PTS
15.4
WR RNK
11th
YTD Stats
REC
40
TAR
51
REYDS
636
TD
5
FPTS/G
19.1
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 8 Adds (WR Preview)
player headshot
Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
SEA Seattle • #11
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE SEA -3.5 O/U 38
OPP VS WR
1st
WR RNK
41st
ROSTERED
68%
YTD Stats
REC
20
TAR
32
REYDS
173
TD
1
FPTS/G
7.2
Smith-Njigba's breakout came without DK Metcalf, but he didn't completely play Metcalf's role in Week 7. In fact, his snap share was lower in Week 7 than Week 6. I still believe the rookie has the upside to be the WR1 in Seattle as soon as the second half of this season.
player headshot
Kendrick Bourne WR
NE New England • #84
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIA MIA -9 O/U 46
OPP VS WR
27th
WR RNK
40th
ROSTERED
64%
YTD Stats
REC
34
TAR
51
REYDS
370
TD
3
FPTS/G
12.5
Bourne is more about current value than future. He has 18 targets in his past two games and now has three games this season with at least 18 PPR Fantasy points. He's the very definition of a boom/bust WR3, and those are worth a roster spot in most leagues.
Stashes (WR Preview)
player headshot
Marvin Mims WR
DEN Denver • #83
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -7 O/U 46
OPP VS WR
12th
WR RNK
NR
ROSTERED
25%
YTD Stats
REC
10
TAR
13
REYDS
246
TD
1
FPTS/G
5.7
Mims has been electric when given the opportunity, but Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton are standing in his way. If the Broncos deal one or both at the deadline, Mims could become a full-time player.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
player headshot
A.J. Brown WR
PHI Philadelphia • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ WAS PHI -6.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS WR
29th
PROJ PTS
18.3
WR RNK
3rd
YTD Stats
REC
52
TAR
75
REYDS
809
TD
3
FPTS/G
21.6
Brown will try to set an NFL record by going six consecutive games with at least 125 yards receiving, and I expect him to hit the mark. Considering Tyreek Hill has to face New England and Ja'Marr Chase is in San Francisco, Brown may be the WR1 overall this week.
Contrarian DFS Play
player headshot
Jonathan Mingo WR
CAR Carolina • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU HOU -3 O/U 43
OPP VS WR
4th
PROJ PTS
6.6
WR RNK
NR
YTD Stats
REC
15
TAR
29
REYDS
133
TD
0
FPTS/G
5.7
We're always looking for that rookie bump coming off a bye, and I'm certain the Texans will go to great lengths to limit Adam Thielen. Mingo is $4,900 on FanDuel, which fits in nicely with a stack of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
Heath's Projections

