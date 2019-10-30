Fantasy Football Week 9: Trade deadline fallout highlights biggest rankings questions

The trade deadline felt like a dud, with no big moves going down Tuesday to shake up the Fantasy landscape. However, let's not forget, Emmanuel Sanders, Kenyan Drake, and Mohamed Sanu all moved in the week before the deadline, so it's not like there wasn't any activity.

Plus, a trade not completed can sometimes be just as impactful as one that goes down. For instance, the Lions opted not to upgrade their running back room in the wake of Kerryon Johnson's injury, despite the fact that at 3-3-1, they are very much in the hunt for a playoff spot. Does that mean they couldn't find the right deal? Or maybe they really do believe that the combination of Tra Carson, Ty Johnson, and J.D. McKissic can get the job done. Either way, as we move into the second half of the season with Week 9 upon us, that is just one of several situations we'll need to sort out after the deadline.

That's why we tapped our trio of Fantasy experts — Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings — to help figure out what the moves and non-moves mean for the rest of the Fantasy season. They'll answer six of the biggest questions coming out of the deadline about the Cardinals and Lions' running games, the most significant non-move, and more.

Make sure you check out what else we've got as we preview Week 9, including:

1. What move (or non-move) is going to have the biggest impact for Fantasy players down the stretch?

Jamey Eisenberg: O.J. Howard not being traded keeps him as a bust for the season. He's not going to rebound with Tampa Bay, and that's unfortunate. I would have loved to see him end up in New England.



O.J. Howard not being traded keeps him as a bust for the season. He's not going to rebound with Tampa Bay, and that's unfortunate. I would have loved to see him end up in New England. Dave Richard: If nothing changed along the Browns' offensive line I have a hard time believing Baker Mayfield will suddenly turn his season around. That means Odell Beckham's season figures to stay on a sub-optimal course. There appear to be only three plus matchups left for the Browns' passing game — the rest of the year could be really ugly.



If nothing changed along the Browns' offensive line I have a hard time believing Baker Mayfield will suddenly turn his season around. That means Odell Beckham's season figures to stay on a sub-optimal course. There appear to be only three plus matchups left for the Browns' passing game — the rest of the year could be really ugly. Heath Cummings: Kenyan Drake leaving the Dolphins and giving Mark Walton a chance to be Fantasy relevant



2. What are your expectations for the Cardinals backfield, in Week 9 and beyond?

Jamey: In Week 9, it will likely be a combination of Kenyan Drake and Zach Zenner, which is so much fun. Drake is risky after having a short amount of time to learn the offense from being traded to Arizona on Monday and playing Thursday. Beyond Week 9, if everyone is healthy, I expect David Johnson to get the majority of work, likely around 15 total touches. Drake will be the No. 2 option, and Chase Edmonds will fight for scraps. Johnson is now a No. 2 Fantasy running back with Drake coming to the desert.



In Week 9, it will likely be a combination of Kenyan Drake and Zach Zenner, which is so much fun. Drake is risky after having a short amount of time to learn the offense from being traded to Arizona on Monday and playing Thursday. Beyond Week 9, if everyone is healthy, I expect David Johnson to get the majority of work, likely around 15 total touches. Drake will be the No. 2 option, and Chase Edmonds will fight for scraps. Johnson is now a No. 2 Fantasy running back with Drake coming to the desert. Dave: I don't think Kliff Kingsbury himself could accurately answer this. When David Johnson gets healthy, he'll resume his role as the primary back. Until then, it's probably a sizable dose of Kenyan Drake. It definitely sounds like Chase Edmonds will miss some time, so you can't count on him to help shoulder the load at any point soon. It's a big mess behind a bad-but-not-Bengals-bad offensive line.



I don't think Kliff Kingsbury himself could accurately answer this. When David Johnson gets healthy, he'll resume his role as the primary back. Until then, it's probably a sizable dose of Kenyan Drake. It definitely sounds like Chase Edmonds will miss some time, so you can't count on him to help shoulder the load at any point soon. It's a big mess behind a bad-but-not-Bengals-bad offensive line. Heath: I expect Drake to get a feature role until Johnson is ready then I expect Johnson to take 65% of the carries.



3. How are you approaching the Lions backfield after they opted not to bring anyone new in?

Jamey: Avoiding it. Tra Carson, I guess, is the best one if I was forced to rely on one of them in a dire situation.

Avoiding it. Tra Carson, I guess, is the best one if I was forced to rely on one of them in a dire situation. Dave: I'd prefer to ignore it. Ty Johnson should get another crack at being a big part of it, but the coaching staff seems set on using multiple players. That creates a mess for Fantasy managers to untangle, particularly when the Lions have favorable matchups. Until someone proves to be decent, bank on no one getting more than 12 touches per game.

I'd prefer to ignore it. Ty Johnson should get another crack at being a big part of it, but the coaching staff seems set on using multiple players. That creates a mess for Fantasy managers to untangle, particularly when the Lions have favorable matchups. Until someone proves to be decent, bank on no one getting more than 12 touches per game. Heath: I don't have a lot of interest. I don't think any of these guys are particularly talented and they're chopping up work behind a below average offensive line. I expect the Lions to be more pass happy.



4. Do you still have hope for Le'Veon Bell as a No. 1 RB?

Jamey: Slim hope, yes, just because of the schedule. The Jets get Miami twice, the Giants, Washington, Oakland and Cincinnati from this week through Week 14. Hopefully, Bell takes advantage of these matchups and dominates.



Slim hope, yes, just because of the schedule. The Jets get Miami twice, the Giants, Washington, Oakland and Cincinnati from this week through Week 14. Hopefully, Bell takes advantage of these matchups and dominates. Dave: Only because of the Jets' schedule between now and Week 15. It's as if the NFL came to me, shoved a notebook and pencil in my hands and said "make Le'Veon's schedule for him." It's insanely good! Problem is his offensive line is painful to watch and the Jets quarterback has been ... spooked. Bank on a big week from Bell against the Dolphins — if not, then a full re-evaluation might be necessary.

Only because of the Jets' schedule between now and Week 15. It's as if the NFL came to me, shoved a notebook and pencil in my hands and said "make Le'Veon's schedule for him." It's insanely good! Problem is his offensive line is painful to watch and the Jets quarterback has been ... spooked. Bank on a big week from Bell against the Dolphins — if not, then a full re-evaluation might be necessary. Heath: A low end No. 1, absolutely. I expect he's a top-12 running back over the rest of the season on a per game basis.



5. What are your expectations for A.J. Green and the Bengals offense in the second half?

Jamey: I'm just hopeful Green plays at this point. If he does, he goes from a potential top-ryan finl15 receiver to someone I just hope can be a Fantasy starter now that Ryan Finley is the quarterback for the Bengals. I'm nervous for Green's Fantasy outlook for the rest of the year. Tyler Boyd gets downgraded to a No. 3 Fantasy receiver for sure, and I would avoid Auden Tate and Alex Erickson moving forward. Joe Mixon is a borderline starter, although I would feel better about him if Cordy Glenn is healthy and active for the Bengals to improve their offensive line.



I'm just hopeful Green plays at this point. If he does, he goes from a potential top-ryan finl15 receiver to someone I just hope can be a Fantasy starter now that Ryan Finley is the quarterback for the Bengals. I'm nervous for Green's Fantasy outlook for the rest of the year. Tyler Boyd gets downgraded to a No. 3 Fantasy receiver for sure, and I would avoid Auden Tate and Alex Erickson moving forward. Joe Mixon is a borderline starter, although I would feel better about him if Cordy Glenn is healthy and active for the Bengals to improve their offensive line. Dave: I really wish I could be enthusiastic, but I can't be. When he returns he'll catch passes from a rookie quarterback he's probably spent a week working with compared to a veteran he's spent his entire career catching passes from. And if you thought Andy Dalton looked bad playing behind this terrible O-line, just wait until you see a wide-eyed rookie who had trouble with the pass rush in college. That top-60 pick you spent on Green? It's not gonna go the way you thought it would when you drafted him.

I really wish I could be enthusiastic, but I can't be. When he returns he'll catch passes from a rookie quarterback he's probably spent a week working with compared to a veteran he's spent his entire career catching passes from. And if you thought Andy Dalton looked bad playing behind this terrible O-line, just wait until you see a wide-eyed rookie who had trouble with the pass rush in college. That top-60 pick you spent on Green? It's not gonna go the way you thought it would when you drafted him. Heath: Not much. Ryan Finley has a lot to prove as a passer and the offensive line is pretty awful. I'd expect Mixon, Green and Boyd will be low-end starters that you'll feel better about as flexes.



6. Does Trent Williams' return to Washington change anything for their offense?