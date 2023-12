McLendon (shoulder) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Eastern Kentucky missed last Sunday's loss to the Seahawks after playing the first six games of his career from Weeks 10 through 15, seeing action on 79 defensive snaps as a rotational lineman. McLendon should be good to go for Sunday's Week 17 date with the Texans.